North Media A/S, formerly Soendagsavisen A/S, is a Denmark-based company engaged in the news and media sector. The Company is primarily engaged in the publishing and distribution of newspapers in Denmark, with minor activities in England, Sweden and Germany. The Company's activities are structured into two segments, namely Print and Online. The Print segment consists of the distribution activities of FK Distribution, as well as printing the newspapers of Sondagsavisen, Helsingor Dagblad and Lokalavisen Nordsaelland. Through Bekey A/S it develops an electronic key system used for stairway entrance doors and private doors. The Online segment consists of Ofir.dk, MatchWork.com, Sondagsavisen.dk, BoligPortal.dk, MinReklame.dk and BostadsPortal.se. The Company operates through its subsidiaries and joint ventures, including Helsingor Dagblad A/S, FK Distribution A/S, and BeKey A/S, among others. In November 2013, the Company acquired eight local newspapers from Berlingske Medier.

Sector Consumer Publishing