Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. North Media A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NORTHM   DK0010270347

NORTH MEDIA A/S

(NORTHM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Disclosure of managers' and closely related parties' transactions with shares and/or linked financial instruments in North Media A/S

02/21/2022 | 11:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Company announcement No 7-2022
21 February 2022


Pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (as amended) persons discharging managerial responsibilities in North Media A/S and/or persons closely related with them must notify the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority and notify North Media A/S of transactions related to shares and/or linked financial instruments in North Media A/S.

North Media A/S hereby makes public pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (as amended) the following information received from persons discharging managerial responsibilities in North Media A/S and/or persons closely related with them (see attached).

The transaction pertains to exercise of stock options:

NameHoldings before transaction, no. of sharesTransaction, no. of sharesHoldings after transaction, no. of shares
Kåre Stausø Wigh (acquisition)100,00024,000124,000
Ulrik Falkner Thagesen (acquisition)    2,750  6,000    8,750


For further information
Kåre Wigh, Group Executive Director & CFO, mobile +45 25 65 21 45

This document is an unofficial translation of the Danish original. In the event of any inconsistencies, the Danish version shall apply.

        

Attachments


All news about NORTH MEDIA A/S
10:33aDisclosure of managers' and closely related parties' transactions with shares in North ..
GL
02/17Disclosure of managers' and closely related parties' transactions with shares and/or li..
GL
02/17Disclosure of managers' and closely related parties' transactions with shares and/or li..
GL
02/12Disclosure of managers' and closely related parties' transactions with shares in North ..
GL
02/092021 Annual Report, guidance 2022 and financial ambitions
AQ
02/09North Media A/S Provides Preliminary Earnings Guidance for the Full Year 2022
CI
02/09North Media A/S Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
02/02INVESTOR NEWS : Invitation to North Media's Full Year 2021 earnings call
AQ
01/27BoligPortal A/S signs agreement to acquire Boligmanager ApS
AQ
01/05NORTH MEDIA A/S(CPSE : NORTHM) dropped from OMX Nordic Small Cap Index
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 030 M 157 M 157 M
Net income 2022 191 M 29,1 M 29,1 M
Net cash 2022 858 M 131 M 131 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,56x
Yield 2022 5,54%
Capitalization 1 639 M 250 M 250 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
EV / Sales 2023 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 411
Free-Float -
Chart NORTH MEDIA A/S
Duration : Period :
North Media A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTH MEDIA A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 90,30 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kåre Stausø Wigh CFO, Group Executive Director & Executive VP
Ole Elverdam Borch Chairman
Richard Gustav Bunck Vice Chairman
Ulrik Holsted-Sandgreen Director
Mads Dahl Møberg Andersen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTH MEDIA A/S-16.39%250
NEWS CORPORATION-0.72%12 897
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY-14.20%6 924
REACH PLC-17.35%986
REWORLD MEDIA-22.09%341
D. B. CORP LIMITED-5.85%208