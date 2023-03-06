Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Denmark
  Nasdaq Copenhagen
  North Media A/S
  News
  Summary
    NORTHM   DK0010270347

NORTH MEDIA A/S

(NORTHM)
2023-03-06
57.50 DKK   +0.70%
Disclosure of managers' and closely related parties' transactions with shares and/or linked financial instruments in North Media A/S

03/06/2023 | 11:01am EST
Company announcement No 6-2023

6 March 2023

Pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse persons discharging managerial responsibilities in North Media A/S and/or persons closely related with them must notify the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority and notify North Media A/S of transactions related to shares in North Media A/S.

North Media A/S hereby makes public pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse the following information received from persons discharging managerial responsibilities in North Media A/S and/or persons closely related with them (see attached).

The transaction pertains to exercise of stock options:

NavnHoldings before transaction, no. of sharesTransaction,
no. of shares		Holdings after transaction, no. of shares
Lisbeth Britt Larsen (acquisition)012,00012,000

  

For further information
Kåre Wigh, Group CFO, mobile +45 25 65 21 45

This document is an unofficial translation og the Danish original. In the event of any inconsistencies, the Danish version shall apply.

Attachment


