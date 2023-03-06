Disclosure of managers' and closely related parties' transactions with shares and/or linked financial instruments in North Media A/S

Company announcement No 6-2023

6 March 2023

Pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse persons discharging managerial responsibilities in North Media A/S and/or persons closely related with them must notify the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority and notify North Media A/S of transactions related to shares in North Media A/S.

North Media A/S hereby makes public pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse the following information received from persons discharging managerial responsibilities in North Media A/S and/or persons closely related with them (see attached).

The transaction pertains to exercise of stock options:

Navn Holdings before transaction, no. of shares Transaction,

no. of shares Holdings after transaction, no. of shares Lisbeth Britt Larsen (acquisition) 0 12,000 12,000

This document is an unofficial translation og the Danish original. In the event of any inconsistencies, the Danish version shall apply.

