Disclosure of managers' and closely related parties' transactions with shares in North Media A/S
02/12/2022 | 05:03am EST
Company announcement No 3-2022 12 February 2022
Pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (as amended) persons discharging managerial responsibilities in North Media A/S and/or persons closely related with them must notify the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority and notify North Media A/S of transactions related to shares in North Media A/S.
North Media A/S hereby makes public pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (as amended) the following information received from persons discharging managerial responsibilities in North Media A/S and/or persons closely related with them (see attached).
The transactions are:
Name
Holdings before transaction, no. of shares
Transaction, no. of shares
Holdings after transaction, no. of shares
Ole Elverdam Borch (acquisition)
6,450
2,550
9,000
For further information Kåre Wigh, Group Executive Director & CFO, mobile +45 25 65 21 45.
This document is an unofficial translation of the Danish original. In the event of any inconsistencies, the Danish version shall apply.