Disclosure of managers' and closely related parties' transactions with shares in North Media A/S

02/21/2022 | 10:33am EST
Company announcement No 6-2022
21 February 2022


Pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (as amended) persons discharging managerial responsibilities in North Media A/S and/or persons closely related with them must notify the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority and notify North Media A/S of transactions related to shares in North Media A/S.

North Media A/S hereby makes public pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (as amended) the following information received from persons discharging managerial responsibilities in North Media A/S and/or persons closely related with them (see attached).

The transactions are:

NameHoldings before transaction,
no. of shares		Transaction,
no. of shares		Holdings after transaction,
no. of shares
Thomas Weikop
(disposal)		10,0824,0826,000

For further information
Kåre Wigh, Group Executive Director & CFO, mobile +45 25 65 21 45

This document is an unofficial translation of the Danish original. In the event of any inconsistencies, the Danish version shall apply.

        

Attachment


