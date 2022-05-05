Log in
    NORTHM   DK0010270347

NORTH MEDIA A/S

(NORTHM)
05/05 10:59:47 am EDT
75.90 DKK   -1.43%
Disclosure of managers' and closely related parties' transactions with shares in North Media A/S
GL
Grant of stock options to managers
GL
Interim report for the first quarter of 2022
GL
Disclosure of managers' and closely related parties' transactions with shares in North Media A/S

05/05/2022 | 10:35am EDT
Company announcement No 18-2022

5 May 2022        

Pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (as amended) persons discharging managerial responsibilities in North Media A/S and/or persons closely related with them must notify the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority and notify North Media A/S of transactions related to shares in North Media A/S.

North Media A/S hereby makes public pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (as amended) the following information received from persons discharging managerial responsibilities in North Media A/S and/or persons closely related with them (see attached).

The transactions are:

NameHoldings before transaction,
no. of shares		Transaction,
no. of shares		Holdings after transaction,
no. of shares
Ole Elverdam Borch (acquisition)15,0005,00020,000

For further information
Kåre Wigh, CFO, mobile +45 25 65 21 45

This document is an unofficial translation of the Danish original. In the event of any inconsistencies, the Danish version shall apply.

        

