Company announcement No 7-2024
27 March 2024
Pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse persons discharging managerial responsibilities in North Media A/S and/or persons closely related with them must notify the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority and notify North Media A/S of transactions related to shares in North Media A/S.
North Media A/S hereby makes public pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse the following information received from persons discharging managerial responsibilities in North Media A/S and/or persons closely related with them (see attached).
The transactions are:
|Name
|Holdings before transaction, no. of shares
|Transaction, no. of shares
|Holdings after transaction, no. of shares
|Martin Frandsen Tobberup (disposal)
|10,000
|4,886
|5.114
|Martin Frandsen tobberup (exercise of stock options
|5.114
|12,000
|17,114
For further information
Kåre Wigh, Group CFO, mobile +45 25 65 21 45
This document is an unofficial translation of the Danish original. In the event of any inconsistencies, the Danish version shall apply.
Attachments
- 07-2024 Disposal of shares_MFT
- 07-2024 Exercise of stock options_MFT