Investor News: Invitation to North Media's Q1 2022 earnings call

Investor News

28 April 2022

North Media will host an earnings call on 5 May 2022 at 13.00 (CEST) following release of its Interim Report Q1 2022 on 4 May 2022.



On the call, Lasse Ingemann Brodt, CEO of North Media, and Kåre Wigh, CFO, will provide comments on the Group’s financial and operational performance and answer questions. The earnings call will be conducted in English.

You can register and follow the event here .

For participation via phone, please use one of the following numbers:

Denmark: ++45 82 33 31 94

Germany: +49 692 222 39 165

Norway: +47 23 96 39 38

Sweden: +46 856 642 693

United Kingdom: +44 333 300 9261

United States: +1 631 913 1422 (US Pin: 40896546#)

Further information

Kåre Wigh, CFO, +45 25 65 21 45, kw@northmedia.dk