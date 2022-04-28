Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Denmark
  Nasdaq Copenhagen
  North Media A/S
  News
  Summary
    NORTHM   DK0010270347

NORTH MEDIA A/S

(NORTHM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  04/28 03:59:33 pm BST
81.20 DKK   +0.25%
03/30North Media changing management structure to boost management power
AQ
03/30North Media A/S Announces Management Changes, April 2, 2022
CI
03/30North Media A/S Announces Lasse Ingemann Brodt as CEO, Effective April 2, 2022
CI
Summary 
Summary

Investor News: Invitation to North Media's Q1 2022 earnings call

04/28/2022 | 04:38pm BST
Investor News
28 April 2022

North Media will host an earnings call on 5 May 2022 at 13.00 (CEST) following release of its Interim Report Q1 2022 on 4 May 2022.

On the call, Lasse Ingemann Brodt, CEO of North Media, and Kåre Wigh, CFO, will provide comments on the Group’s financial and operational performance and answer questions. The earnings call will be conducted in English.

You can register and follow the event here.

For participation via phone, please use one of the following numbers:
Denmark: ++45 82 33 31 94
Germany: +49 692 222 39 165
Norway: +47 23 96 39 38
Sweden: +46 856 642 693
United Kingdom: +44 333 300 9261
United States: +1 631 913 1422 (US Pin: 40896546#)

Further information
Kåre Wigh, CFO, +45 25 65 21 45, kw@northmedia.dk


Financials
Sales 2022 1 030 M 146 M 117 M
Net income 2022 191 M 27,1 M 21,6 M
Net cash 2022 858 M 122 M 97,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,24x
Yield 2022 6,17%
Capitalization 1 470 M 208 M 166 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
EV / Sales 2023 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 411
Free-Float 33,0%
Chart NORTH MEDIA A/S
Duration : Period :
North Media A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTH MEDIA A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 81,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lasse Ingemann Brodt Chief Executive Officer
Kåre Stausø Wigh CFO, Group Executive Director & Executive VP
Ole Elverdam Borch Chairman
Richard Gustav Bunck Vice Chairman
Ulrik Holsted-Sandgreen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTH MEDIA A/S-25.00%208
NEWS CORPORATION-9.19%11 915
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY-18.94%6 498
REACH PLC-42.41%635
REWORLD MEDIA-13.92%376
D. B. CORP LIMITED1.88%219