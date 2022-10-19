North Media A/S : Aktieanalyse, 18. oktober 2022, ABG Sundal Collier
10/19/2022 | 05:13am EDT
Equity Research - 18 October 2022 18:02 CET
North Media
Weaker demand and cost inflation to weigh
We expect Q3 rev. of DKK 236m & a ~19% EBIT margin
Downgrade of FY'22 guidance not unlikely
Unlikely to raise dividends and initiate share buybacks
FY'22 guidance downgrade not unlikely
North Media reports its Q3 results on 2 November. We expect group revenue of DKK 236m (vs. DKK 260m in Q2), as we note that Q3 has historically been a weak quarter in the important Last Mile segment. With a gloomy macroeconomic outlook and high inflation, we expect weaker demand in both the Last Mile segment and Ofir. Conversely, BoligPortal may benefit from a recession encouraging rental housing. With the Danish CPI up 10% y-o-y in September, however, we expect cost inflation to weigh on all four segments, but particularly the Last Mile segment where our estimates are 2% below the lower end of the company's FY'22 EBIT guidance range. On the group level, we expect FY'22 revenue of DKK 1,018m and an EBIT margin of ~19%, which are both in the lower end of the FY'22 guidance range.
Sustained portfolio losses, likely no increase in dividends
On top of the weaker demand and cost inflation, Q3 is likely to have seen sustained losses to the company's equity portfolio (we estimate a loss of DKK 94m in the quarter). This results in a negative pre-tax profit of DKK 50m in Q3, forcing FY'22 EPS into negative territory. Adjusting for the portfolio loss yields a positive pre-tax profit of DKK 44m. In light of management's firm view on the company's payout policy, we do not expect a raise to the planned annual DPS of DKK 5.0, nor do we expect the company to initiate share buybacks given the uncertainty ahead.
Lower one-year fwd. FVR of DKK 49-111(56-137)
Our DCF yields DKK 111 (137) per share on lower estimates and a higher discount rate. The lower end of DKK 49 (56) per share is derived from an assumption of zero cash flows post '23 following a complete ban to printed matter in Denmark and no future cash flows from the Digital Services segments; note that we consider both scenarios unlikely. The company's net cash position of DKK 551m at YE'22e corresponds to DKK 29 per share. We lower our one-year fwd. FVR to DKK 49-111 (56- 137) per share.
This research product is commissioned and paid for by the company covered in this report. As such, this report is deemed to
North Media
Company description
North Media is the only media company listed on the OMX Copenhagen Stock Exchange. While the company started as a distributor of unaddressed printed advertisements and newspapers in 1965, the company is today considered both a value and a growth company. The company's Last Mile segment (86% of '21 sales) is its cash cow, but it is operating in an industry with structurally declining volumes. Its Digital Services segments (14% of '21 sales) consists of BoligPortal (home rentals platform), Ofir (job portal), and Bekey (digital access solutions).
Risks
There are three main risks to the company: 1) the implementation of regulations or bans against physical advertisements on the back of environmental concerns, which in the worst case could put the Last Mile segment almost completely out of business, 2) stiff competition facing the Digital Services segments, and 3) difficulties in finding new growth opportunities in the Digital Services segments.
Annual sales & adj. EBIT margin, DKKm
Quarterly sales and adj. EBIT margin
1,200
25.0
300
1,000
20.0
250
800
15.0
200
600
150
400
10.0
100
200
5.0
50
0
0.0
0
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022e
2023e
2024e
Sales (LHS)
Adj EBIT margin % (RHS)
30.0
25.0
20.0
15.0
10.0
5.0
Q1'21
Q2'21
Q3'21
Q4'21
Q1'22
Q2'22
0.0
Q3'22e
Q4'22e
Sales (LHS)
Adj EBIT margin % (RHS)
Source: ABG Sundal Collier, Company data
Source: ABG Sundal Collier, Company data
EPS estimate changes, 2022e, DKK
14
12
10
8
6
4
2
0
-2
-4
-6
21
21
21
22
22
22
22
22
22
22
22
22
22
Oct
-
Nov
-
Dec
-
Jan
-
Feb
-
Mar
-
Apr
-
May
-
Jun
-
Jul
-
Aug
-
Sep
-
Oct
-
ABGSC
FactSet Consensus Mean
Source: ABG Sundal Collier, FactSet
EPS estimate changes, 2023e, DKK
15
14
13
12
11
10
9
8
21
21
21
22
22
22
22
22
22
22
22
22
22
Oct
-
Nov
-
Dec
-
Jan
-
Feb
-
Mar
-
Apr
-
May
-
Jun
-
Jul
-
Aug
-
Sep
-
Oct
-
ABGSC
FactSet Consensus Mean
Source: ABG Sundal Collier, FactSet
Lease adj. net debt and ND/EBITDA
12-monthforward-looking P/E
0
0.0
12.0
-100
-0.5
11.0
-200
-1.0
10.0
-300
-400
-1.5
9.0
-500
-2.0
8.0
-600
-2.5
7.0
-700
-3.0
-800
6.0
-900
2023e
-3.5
5.0
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022e
2024e
Oct-17
Oct-18
Oct-19
Oct-20
Oct-21
Oct-22
Net IB debt excl. leasing (LHS)
Net IB debt/EBITDA lease adj. (RHS)
P/E f12m
5y avg
Source: ABG Sundal Collier, Company data
Source: ABG Sundal Collier, Company data
j
18 October 2022
ABG Sundal Collier
2
North Media
FY'22 guidance may be too stretched
North Media narrowed its FY'22 group guidance at the Q2 announcement in August. As we expect cost inflation to weigh across all four segments alongside weaker demand in the Last Mile segment and Ofir, we have adjusted our group estimates toward the lower end of North Media's FY'22 guidance. Note that we are below EBIT guidance in the Last Mile segment (ABGSCe at DKK 189m vs. guidance range at DKK 192m-208m). To leave more leeway for the rest of H2'22, we suspect that North Media may adjust its FY'22 guidance range lower in connection with the Q3 announcement on 2 November.
Company guidance
FY'22 guidance FY'21 guidance
Group
Last Mile
Boligportal
Ofir
Bekey
Revenue
EBIT
Revenue
EBIT
Revenue
EBIT
Revenue
EBIT
Revenue
EBIT
Low
High
Low
High
Low
High
Low
High
Low
High
Low
High
Low
High
Low
High
Low
High
Low
High
AR'20
985
1,025
230
255
840
870
210
230
93
97
31
33
24
27
1
2
28
31
-7
-5
Q1'21
995
1,025
235
255
850
870
215
230
93
97
31
33
24
27
1
2
28
31
-7
-5
Q2'21
1,015
1,035
250
265
865
880
235
245
90
94
29
31
31
34
3
5
26
30
-7
-6
Q3'21
1,020
1,035
255
265
875
885
240
245
85
87
26
28
34
36
4
5
26
27
-7
-7
Realised
1034
244
889
249
85
27
36
6
24
-29
AR'21
1,010
1,045
190
220
850
870
190
210
93
99
18
22
42
46
5
7
25
30
-14
-12
Q1'22
1,010
1,045
190
220
850
870
190
210
93
99
18
22
42
46
5
7
25
30
-14
-12
Q2'22
1,015
1,040
195
220
851
866
192
208
94
98
21
25
43
46
5
7
27
30
-14
-12
Q3'22
ABGSCe
1018
198
852
189
96
24
43
5
27
-14
Actual
Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data
Last Mile: FY'22 EBIT guidance looks optimistic
While the Last Mile segment's top line will continue to decline on structural volume contraction (which management estimates to be stabilising at 4% annually), we believe all-time high newsprint prices will force customers to continue choosing thinner and fewer pages, further impacting the segment's top line.
Given the declining top line, cost control and efficiency improvements are the two keys to continue delivering satisfying margins in the segment. However, with Danish CPI (which may act as a leading indicator for wage inflation) up 10% y-o-y in September, we think the '22 EBIT guidance of ~23% is a tad too optimistic. We estimate Last Mile FY'22 revenue of DKK 852m (vs. guidance of DKK 851m-866m) and an EBIT of DKK 189m (vs. guidance of DKK 192m-208m), equivalent to an EBIT margin of ~22%.
Last Mile: revenue and EBIT margin
1,000
935
914
889
900
852
829
800
700
600
500
400
25.6%
28.0%
22.1%
20.7%
300
18.4%
200
100
-
2019
2020
2021
2022e
2023e
Revenue
Rep, EBIT margin (%)
70%
816 60%
50%
40%
30%
21.7%
20%
10%
0%
2024e
Newsprint prices (USD/tonne)
1000
900
800
700
600 USD/tonnes 500 400
300
200
100
0
May-22
Sep-21
Jan-21
May-20
Sep-19
Jan-19
May-18
Sep-17
Jan-17
May-16
Sep-15
Jan-15
May-14
Sep-13
Jan-13
May-12
Sep-11
Jan-11
May-10
Sep-09
Jan-09
May-08
Sep-07
Jan-07
May-06
Sep-05
Jan-05
May-04
Sep-03
Jan-03
Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data
Source: ABG Sundal Collier, Bloomberg
18 October 2022
ABG Sundal Collier
3
North Media
Ofir: Lower demand from a weakening Danish labour market
During the Q2 presentation in August, management mentioned that they are seeing signs of the Danish job market reaching its peak. Given the gloomy outlook for the Danish economy, we expect a significantly weaker labour market ahead. This should impact Ofir's top line via: 1) fewer job ads and 2) less pricing power.
Job vacancies and job vacancy rate in Denmark
80,000
4.0%
70,000
3.5%
60,000
3.0%
50,000
2.5%
40,000
2.0%
30,000
1.5%
20,000
1.0%
10,000
0.5%
0.0%
Job vacancies (#)
Job vacancy rate (%)
Source: ABG Sundal Collier, Danmarks Statistik
BoligPortal: Likely a beneficiary in a recession
We find support for continued strong demand for rental housing when looking at the number of listings on BoligPortal, which has remained high throughout Q3. In fact, we believe BoligPortal could even benefit from a recession, as we assume that more people will turn to rental housing rather than becoming homeowners.
Number of listings on BoligPortal
20,000
18,000
16,000
14,000
12,000
10,000
8,000
6,000
4,000
2,000
-
Sep-22
Jul-22
May-22
Mar-22
Jan-22
Nov-21
Sep-21
Jul-21
May-21
Mar-21
Jan-21
Nov-20
Sep-20
Jul-20
May-20
Mar-20
Jan-20
Nov-19
Sep-19
Jul-19
May-19
Mar-19
Jan-19
Nov-18
Sep-18
Jul-18
Source: ABG Sundal Collier, BoligPortal
18 October 2022
ABG Sundal Collier
4
North Media
Group: Revenue, EBIT margin, and adj. net profit margin
1,200
70%
1,046
1,045
1,034
1,018
1,016
1,032
60%
1,000
800
50%
40%
600
30%
23.0%
23.6%
400
19.4%
18.3%
19.5%
16.3%
20%
18.4%
200
17.4%
15.3%
14.4%
15.5%
10%
-
11.1%
0%
2019
2020
2021
2022e
2023e
2024e
Revenue
Rep, EBIT margin (%)
Adj. net profit margin (%)
Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data
Estimate revisions
We have cut our '22e-'24e revenue estimates by 1% to 3%. Adding cost inflation to the lower revenue estimates means that we are 5% to 11% lower on EBIT for '22e- '24e.
Estimate revisions
DKKm
New estimates
Old estimates
Estimate changes (%)
2022e
2023e
2024e
2022e
2023e
2024e
2022e
2023e
2024e
Revenue
1018
1016
1032
1027
1044
1064
-0.8%
-2.6%
-3.0%
Y/Y revenue growth (%)
-1.5%
-0.2%
1.5%
-0.6%
1.7%
1.9%
-0.8pp
-1.8pp
-0.4pp
Cost of services
-441
-433
-420
-435
-428
-424
-1.2%
-1.2%
0.9%
Gross profit
578
583
612
592
616
640
-2.4%
-5.3%
-4.4%
Gross margin (%)
56.7%
57.4%
59.3%
57.6%
59.0%
60.2%
-0.9pp
-1.6pp
-0.9pp
Other income and costs
-358
-374
-387
-360
-382
-392
0.6%
2.2%
1.4%
Other operating income
6
5
6
6
6
6
-0.8%
-2.6%
-3.0%
Rep. EBITDA
225
215
230
237
240
253
-5.1%
-10.4%
-9.1%
Adj. EBITDA
225
215
230
237
240
253
-5.1%
-10.4%
-9.1%
Adj. EBITDA margin (%)
22.1%
21.1%
22.3%
23.1%
22.9%
23.8%
-1.0pp
-1.8pp
-1.5pp
D&A and impairments
-28
-29
-29
-28
-30
-30
3.3%
3.3%
5.0%
Rep. EBIT
198
186
201
209
209
223
-5.3%
-11.4%
-9.7%
Adj. EBIT
198
186
201
209
209
223
-5.3%
-11.4%
-9.7%
Adj. EBIT margin (%)
19.4%
18.3%
19.5%
20.3%
20.1%
21.0%
-0.9pp
-1.8pp
-1.5pp
Share of profit/loss in associates
5
6
8
6
8
10
-22.6%
-21.6%
-23.8%
Return on securities
-300
19
20
-161
25
26
-22.9%
-22.9%
Net financials
-3
-4
-4
-3
-4
-4
0.1%
0.1%
-0.2%
Rep. pre-tax profit
-101
207
225
51
238
255
-13.1%
-11.7%
Adj. pre-tax profit
199
188
205
212
213
230
-5.9%
-12.0%
-10.5%
Adj. pre-tax margin (%)
19.6%
18.5%
19.9%
20.6%
20.4%
21.6%
-1.1pp
-2.0pp
-1.7pp
Tax on profit/loss for the period
23
-47
-51
-12
-54
-58
15.1%
13.3%
Rep. net profit to equ. hol.
-78
159
174
39
183
197
-13.1%
-11.7%
Basic EPS
-4.25
8.62
9.39
2.12
9.92
10.64
-13.1%
-11.7%
Diluted EPS
-4.16
8.43
9.19
2.07
9.71
10.42
-13.1%
-11.7%
Adj. EPS
8.33
7.65
8.38
10.67
8.40
9.06
-22.0%
-8.9%
-7.5%
Adj. net profit to equ. hol.
155
146
160
200
159
171
-22.3%
-7.9%
-6.4%
Adj. net profit margin to equ. hol. (%)
15.3%
14.4%
15.5%
19.5%
15.2%
16.1%
-4.2pp
-0.8pp
-0.6pp
Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data
18 October 2022
ABG Sundal Collier
5
