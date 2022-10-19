Advanced search
    NORTHM   DK0010270347

NORTH MEDIA A/S

(NORTHM)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:22 2022-10-19 am EDT
65.30 DKK   -0.61%
North Media A/s : Aktieanalyse, 18. oktober 2022, ABG Sundal Collier
PU
09/21North Media A/s : Aktieanalyse, 21. september 2022, ABG Sundal Collier
PU
09/21North Media A/s : 21. september 2022, ABG Sundal Collier, Small & Mid Cap Seminar
PU
North Media A/S : Aktieanalyse, 18. oktober 2022, ABG Sundal Collier

10/19/2022 | 05:13am EDT

10/19/2022 | 05:13am EDT
Equity Research - 18 October 2022 18:02 CET

North Media

Weaker demand and cost inflation to weigh

  • We expect Q3 rev. of DKK 236m & a ~19% EBIT margin
  • Downgrade of FY'22 guidance not unlikely
  • Unlikely to raise dividends and initiate share buybacks

FY'22 guidance downgrade not unlikely

North Media reports its Q3 results on 2 November. We expect group revenue of DKK 236m (vs. DKK 260m in Q2), as we note that Q3 has historically been a weak quarter in the important Last Mile segment. With a gloomy macroeconomic outlook and high inflation, we expect weaker demand in both the Last Mile segment and Ofir. Conversely, BoligPortal may benefit from a recession encouraging rental housing. With the Danish CPI up 10% y-o-y in September, however, we expect cost inflation to weigh on all four segments, but particularly the Last Mile segment where our estimates are 2% below the lower end of the company's FY'22 EBIT guidance range. On the group level, we expect FY'22 revenue of DKK 1,018m and an EBIT margin of ~19%, which are both in the lower end of the FY'22 guidance range.

Sustained portfolio losses, likely no increase in dividends

On top of the weaker demand and cost inflation, Q3 is likely to have seen sustained losses to the company's equity portfolio (we estimate a loss of DKK 94m in the quarter). This results in a negative pre-tax profit of DKK 50m in Q3, forcing FY'22 EPS into negative territory. Adjusting for the portfolio loss yields a positive pre-tax profit of DKK 44m. In light of management's firm view on the company's payout policy, we do not expect a raise to the planned annual DPS of DKK 5.0, nor do we expect the company to initiate share buybacks given the uncertainty ahead.

Lower one-year fwd. FVR of DKK 49-111(56-137)

Our DCF yields DKK 111 (137) per share on lower estimates and a higher discount rate. The lower end of DKK 49 (56) per share is derived from an assumption of zero cash flows post '23 following a complete ban to printed matter in Denmark and no future cash flows from the Digital Services segments; note that we consider both scenarios unlikely. The company's net cash position of DKK 551m at YE'22e corresponds to DKK 29 per share. We lower our one-year fwd. FVR to DKK 49-111 (56- 137) per share.

Analyst(s): mikkel.rasmussen@abgsc.no, +47 97 33 82 41

morten.larsen@abgsc.dk, +45 35 46 30 13

DKKm

2020

2021

2022e

2023e

2024e

Sales

1,045

1,034

1,018

1,016

1,032

EBITDA

270

292

225

215

230

EBITDA margin (%)

25.9

28.3

22.1

21.1

22.3

EBIT adj

240

244

198

186

201

EBIT adj margin (%)

23.0

23.6

19.4

18.3

19.5

Pretax profit

388

347

-101

207

225

EPS rep

16.70

14.70

-4.16

8.43

9.19

EPS adj

10.11

10.38

8.33

7.65

8.38

Sales growth (%)

-0.0

-1.1

-1.5

-0.2

1.5

EPS growth (%)

51.8

-12.0

-128.3

302.9

9.0

Source: ABG Sundal Collier, Company data

Reason: Preview of results

Commissioned research

Not rated

Share price (DKK)

18/10/2022

64.8

Fair value range (per share)

49-111

Media, Denmark

NORTHM.COF/NORTHM DC

MCap (DKKm)

1,199

MCap (EURm)

161

Net debt (EURm)

-74

No. of shares (m)

18.5

Free float (%)

34

Av. daily volume (k)

5

Next event

Q3 report: 02 Nov

Performance

140

120

100

80

60

40

20

Dec 19

Jun 20 Aug 20

Dec 20

Aug 21

Oct 21 Dec 21 Feb 22

Jun 22 Aug 22 Oct 22

Oct 19

Feb 20

Apr 20

Oct 20

Feb 21

Apr 21

Jun 21

Apr 22

North Media

OMX CPGN PI

1m

3m

12m

Absolute (%)

-2.1

-7.6

-46.4

Source: FactSet

2022e

2023e

2024e

P/E (x)

-15.6

7.7

7.0

P/E adj (x)

7.8

8.5

7.7

P/BVPS (x)

1.32

1.25

1.15

EV/EBITDA (x)

2.9

2.8

2.2

EV/EBIT adj (x)

3.3

3.2

2.6

EV/sales (x)

0.65

0.59

0.50

ROE adj (%)

22.4

15.0

15.3

Dividend yield (%)

7.7

7.7

7.7

FCF yield (%)

13.9

11.3

12.2

Lease adj. FCF yld (%)

13.9

11.3

12.2

Net IB debt/EBITDA

-2.4

-2.8

-3.0

Lease adj. ND/EBITDA

-2.5

-2.9

-3.0

Please refer to important disclosures at the end of this report

This research product is commissioned and paid for by the company covered in this report. As such, this report is deemed to

constitute an acceptableDocumentmindownloadedr non-monetarybyHansbenefitBØVING(i.e. not investment(Point Communications)research) as defined in MiFID II.

North Media

Company description

North Media is the only media company listed on the OMX Copenhagen Stock Exchange. While the company started as a distributor of unaddressed printed advertisements and newspapers in 1965, the company is today considered both a value and a growth company. The company's Last Mile segment (86% of '21 sales) is its cash cow, but it is operating in an industry with structurally declining volumes. Its Digital Services segments (14% of '21 sales) consists of BoligPortal (home rentals platform), Ofir (job portal), and Bekey (digital access solutions).

Risks

There are three main risks to the company: 1) the implementation of regulations or bans against physical advertisements on the back of environmental concerns, which in the worst case could put the Last Mile segment almost completely out of business, 2) stiff competition facing the Digital Services segments, and 3) difficulties in finding new growth opportunities in the Digital Services segments.

Annual sales & adj. EBIT margin, DKKm

Quarterly sales and adj. EBIT margin

1,200

25.0

300

1,000

20.0

250

800

15.0

200

600

150

400

10.0

100

200

5.0

50

0

0.0

0

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022e

2023e

2024e

Sales (LHS)

Adj EBIT margin % (RHS)

30.0

25.0

20.0

15.0

10.0

5.0

Q1'21

Q2'21

Q3'21

Q4'21

Q1'22

Q2'22

0.0

Q3'22e

Q4'22e

Sales (LHS)

Adj EBIT margin % (RHS)

Source: ABG Sundal Collier, Company data

Source: ABG Sundal Collier, Company data

EPS estimate changes, 2022e, DKK

14

12

10

8

6

4

2

0

-2

-4

-6

21

21

21

22

22

22

22

22

22

22

22

22

22

Oct

-

Nov

-

Dec

-

Jan

-

Feb

-

Mar

-

Apr

-

May

-

Jun

-

Jul

-

Aug

-

Sep

-

Oct

-

ABGSC

FactSet Consensus Mean

Source: ABG Sundal Collier, FactSet

EPS estimate changes, 2023e, DKK

15

14

13

12

11

10

9

8

21

21

21

22

22

22

22

22

22

22

22

22

22

Oct

-

Nov

-

Dec

-

Jan

-

Feb

-

Mar

-

Apr

-

May

-

Jun

-

Jul

-

Aug

-

Sep

-

Oct

-

ABGSC

FactSet Consensus Mean

Source: ABG Sundal Collier, FactSet

Lease adj. net debt and ND/EBITDA

12-monthforward-looking P/E

0

0.0

12.0

-100

-0.5

11.0

-200

-1.0

10.0

-300

-400

-1.5

9.0

-500

-2.0

8.0

-600

-2.5

7.0

-700

-3.0

-800

6.0

-900

2023e

-3.5

5.0

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022e

2024e

Oct-17

Oct-18

Oct-19

Oct-20

Oct-21

Oct-22

Net IB debt excl. leasing (LHS)

Net IB debt/EBITDA lease adj. (RHS)

P/E f12m

5y avg

Source: ABG Sundal Collier, Company data

Source: ABG Sundal Collier, Company data

j

18 October 2022

ABG Sundal Collier

2

Document downloaded by Hans BØVING (Point Communications)

North Media

FY'22 guidance may be too stretched

North Media narrowed its FY'22 group guidance at the Q2 announcement in August. As we expect cost inflation to weigh across all four segments alongside weaker demand in the Last Mile segment and Ofir, we have adjusted our group estimates toward the lower end of North Media's FY'22 guidance. Note that we are below EBIT guidance in the Last Mile segment (ABGSCe at DKK 189m vs. guidance range at DKK 192m-208m). To leave more leeway for the rest of H2'22, we suspect that North Media may adjust its FY'22 guidance range lower in connection with the Q3 announcement on 2 November.

Company guidance

FY'22 guidance FY'21 guidance

Group

Last Mile

Boligportal

Ofir

Bekey

Revenue

EBIT

Revenue

EBIT

Revenue

EBIT

Revenue

EBIT

Revenue

EBIT

Low

High

Low

High

Low

High

Low

High

Low

High

Low

High

Low

High

Low

High

Low

High

Low

High

AR'20

985

1,025

230

255

840

870

210

230

93

97

31

33

24

27

1

2

28

31

-7

-5

Q1'21

995

1,025

235

255

850

870

215

230

93

97

31

33

24

27

1

2

28

31

-7

-5

Q2'21

1,015

1,035

250

265

865

880

235

245

90

94

29

31

31

34

3

5

26

30

-7

-6

Q3'21

1,020

1,035

255

265

875

885

240

245

85

87

26

28

34

36

4

5

26

27

-7

-7

Realised

1034

244

889

249

85

27

36

6

24

-29

AR'21

1,010

1,045

190

220

850

870

190

210

93

99

18

22

42

46

5

7

25

30

-14

-12

Q1'22

1,010

1,045

190

220

850

870

190

210

93

99

18

22

42

46

5

7

25

30

-14

-12

Q2'22

1,015

1,040

195

220

851

866

192

208

94

98

21

25

43

46

5

7

27

30

-14

-12

Q3'22

ABGSCe

1018

198

852

189

96

24

43

5

27

-14

Actual

Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data

Last Mile: FY'22 EBIT guidance looks optimistic

While the Last Mile segment's top line will continue to decline on structural volume contraction (which management estimates to be stabilising at 4% annually), we believe all-time high newsprint prices will force customers to continue choosing thinner and fewer pages, further impacting the segment's top line.

Given the declining top line, cost control and efficiency improvements are the two keys to continue delivering satisfying margins in the segment. However, with Danish CPI (which may act as a leading indicator for wage inflation) up 10% y-o-y in September, we think the '22 EBIT guidance of ~23% is a tad too optimistic. We estimate Last Mile FY'22 revenue of DKK 852m (vs. guidance of DKK 851m-866m) and an EBIT of DKK 189m (vs. guidance of DKK 192m-208m), equivalent to an EBIT margin of ~22%.

Last Mile: revenue and EBIT margin

1,000

935

914

889

900

852

829

800

700

600

500

400

25.6%

28.0%

22.1%

20.7%

300

18.4%

200

100

-

2019

2020

2021

2022e

2023e

Revenue

Rep, EBIT margin (%)

70%

816 60%

50%

40%

30%

21.7%

20%

10%

0%

2024e

Newsprint prices (USD/tonne)

1000

900

800

700

600 USD/tonnes 500 400

300

200

100

0

May-22

Sep-21

Jan-21

May-20

Sep-19

Jan-19

May-18

Sep-17

Jan-17

May-16

Sep-15

Jan-15

May-14

Sep-13

Jan-13

May-12

Sep-11

Jan-11

May-10

Sep-09

Jan-09

May-08

Sep-07

Jan-07

May-06

Sep-05

Jan-05

May-04

Sep-03

Jan-03

Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data

Source: ABG Sundal Collier, Bloomberg

18 October 2022

ABG Sundal Collier

3

Document downloaded by Hans BØVING (Point Communications)

North Media

Ofir: Lower demand from a weakening Danish labour market

During the Q2 presentation in August, management mentioned that they are seeing signs of the Danish job market reaching its peak. Given the gloomy outlook for the Danish economy, we expect a significantly weaker labour market ahead. This should impact Ofir's top line via: 1) fewer job ads and 2) less pricing power.

Job vacancies and job vacancy rate in Denmark

80,000

4.0%

70,000

3.5%

60,000

3.0%

50,000

2.5%

40,000

2.0%

30,000

1.5%

20,000

1.0%

10,000

0.5%

  • 0.0%

Job vacancies (#)

Job vacancy rate (%)

Source: ABG Sundal Collier, Danmarks Statistik

BoligPortal: Likely a beneficiary in a recession

We find support for continued strong demand for rental housing when looking at the number of listings on BoligPortal, which has remained high throughout Q3. In fact, we believe BoligPortal could even benefit from a recession, as we assume that more people will turn to rental housing rather than becoming homeowners.

Number of listings on BoligPortal

20,000

18,000

16,000

14,000

12,000

10,000

8,000

6,000

4,000

2,000

-

Sep-22

Jul-22

May-22

Mar-22

Jan-22

Nov-21

Sep-21

Jul-21

May-21

Mar-21

Jan-21

Nov-20

Sep-20

Jul-20

May-20

Mar-20

Jan-20

Nov-19

Sep-19

Jul-19

May-19

Mar-19

Jan-19

Nov-18

Sep-18

Jul-18

Source: ABG Sundal Collier, BoligPortal

18 October 2022

ABG Sundal Collier

4

Document downloaded by Hans BØVING (Point Communications)

North Media

Group: Revenue, EBIT margin, and adj. net profit margin

1,200

70%

1,046

1,045

1,034

1,018

1,016

1,032

60%

1,000

800

50%

40%

600

30%

23.0%

23.6%

400

19.4%

18.3%

19.5%

16.3%

20%

18.4%

200

17.4%

15.3%

14.4%

15.5%

10%

-

11.1%

0%

2019

2020

2021

2022e

2023e

2024e

Revenue

Rep, EBIT margin (%)

Adj. net profit margin (%)

Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data

Estimate revisions

We have cut our '22e-'24e revenue estimates by 1% to 3%. Adding cost inflation to the lower revenue estimates means that we are 5% to 11% lower on EBIT for '22e- '24e.

Estimate revisions

DKKm

New estimates

Old estimates

Estimate changes (%)

2022e

2023e

2024e

2022e

2023e

2024e

2022e

2023e

2024e

Revenue

1018

1016

1032

1027

1044

1064

-0.8%

-2.6%

-3.0%

Y/Y revenue growth (%)

-1.5%

-0.2%

1.5%

-0.6%

1.7%

1.9%

-0.8pp

-1.8pp

-0.4pp

Cost of services

-441

-433

-420

-435

-428

-424

-1.2%

-1.2%

0.9%

Gross profit

578

583

612

592

616

640

-2.4%

-5.3%

-4.4%

Gross margin (%)

56.7%

57.4%

59.3%

57.6%

59.0%

60.2%

-0.9pp

-1.6pp

-0.9pp

Other income and costs

-358

-374

-387

-360

-382

-392

0.6%

2.2%

1.4%

Other operating income

6

5

6

6

6

6

-0.8%

-2.6%

-3.0%

Rep. EBITDA

225

215

230

237

240

253

-5.1%

-10.4%

-9.1%

Adj. EBITDA

225

215

230

237

240

253

-5.1%

-10.4%

-9.1%

Adj. EBITDA margin (%)

22.1%

21.1%

22.3%

23.1%

22.9%

23.8%

-1.0pp

-1.8pp

-1.5pp

D&A and impairments

-28

-29

-29

-28

-30

-30

3.3%

3.3%

5.0%

Rep. EBIT

198

186

201

209

209

223

-5.3%

-11.4%

-9.7%

Adj. EBIT

198

186

201

209

209

223

-5.3%

-11.4%

-9.7%

Adj. EBIT margin (%)

19.4%

18.3%

19.5%

20.3%

20.1%

21.0%

-0.9pp

-1.8pp

-1.5pp

Share of profit/loss in associates

5

6

8

6

8

10

-22.6%

-21.6%

-23.8%

Return on securities

-300

19

20

-161

25

26

-22.9%

-22.9%

Net financials

-3

-4

-4

-3

-4

-4

0.1%

0.1%

-0.2%

Rep. pre-tax profit

-101

207

225

51

238

255

-13.1%

-11.7%

Adj. pre-tax profit

199

188

205

212

213

230

-5.9%

-12.0%

-10.5%

Adj. pre-tax margin (%)

19.6%

18.5%

19.9%

20.6%

20.4%

21.6%

-1.1pp

-2.0pp

-1.7pp

Tax on profit/loss for the period

23

-47

-51

-12

-54

-58

15.1%

13.3%

Rep. net profit to equ. hol.

-78

159

174

39

183

197

-13.1%

-11.7%

Basic EPS

-4.25

8.62

9.39

2.12

9.92

10.64

-13.1%

-11.7%

Diluted EPS

-4.16

8.43

9.19

2.07

9.71

10.42

-13.1%

-11.7%

Adj. EPS

8.33

7.65

8.38

10.67

8.40

9.06

-22.0%

-8.9%

-7.5%

Adj. net profit to equ. hol.

155

146

160

200

159

171

-22.3%

-7.9%

-6.4%

Adj. net profit margin to equ. hol. (%)

15.3%

14.4%

15.5%

19.5%

15.2%

16.1%

-4.2pp

-0.8pp

-0.6pp

Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data

18 October 2022

ABG Sundal Collier

5

Document downloaded by Hans BØVING (Point Communications)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

North Media A/S published this content on 18 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2022 09:12:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
