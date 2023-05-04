North Media A/S : Aktieanalyse, 3. maj 2023, ABG Sundal Collier

North Media

Lower costs drive positive earnings surprise

2% revenue beat; 20% EBIT beat driven by lower costs

We take '23e EBIT up ~3% to the higher end of guidance

FVR of DKK 58-96(54-92); '23e DKK 44/share net cash position

Q1 revenues roughly in line; significant EBIT beat

North Media posted Q1 revenues of DKK 240.0m (+2% vs. ABGSCe at DKK 235.7m), equivalent to negative ~3% y-o-y growth. EBIT came in at DKK 43.8m (+20% vs. ABGSCe at DKK 36.6m), corresponding to a margin of 18.3%, with the beat driven primarily by lower distribution and logistics costs. Q1 also saw a DKK 103.8m gain on the investment portfolio (vs. ABGSCe at DKK 110.4m), leading to a 3% EPS beat vs. ABGSCe, while adj. EPS came in 33% higher than us. The very wide FY'23 guidance, with group revenues of DKK 920m-975m and an EBIT margin of 14-16%, was reiterated.

Lower costs drive our '23e EBIT to higher end of guidance

The 2% revenue beat has not materially changed our growth expectations for the group's segments. We thus leave our '23e-'25e group revenue estimates almost untouched (Last Mile estimates unchanged, BoligPortal slightly up, and Ofir and BeKey slightly down). However, we lift our '23e EBIT by ~3% following what the company calls a quarter with "a strong focus on costs", bringing us to the higher end of the company's '23 EBIT guidance (8% above the mid-point). We leave our '24e-'25e EBIT almost unchanged. With the continued high market uncertainty, the report provided no light on the company's pay-out ambitions ahead. However, management indicated a greater focus on M&A following the appointment of a new CEO for the Last Mile segment, leaving the current group CEO with more time to focus on the strategic development of North Media.

In light of this, we stick with our DPS estimate of DKK 4.0 annually from '23e-'25e.

Fair value range of DKK 58-96/share(54-92)

We adjust our one-year fwd. fair value range to DKK 58-96/share(54-92) on slightly higher estimates and a higher net cash position of DKK 828m at YE'23e, equivalent to DKK 44/share.