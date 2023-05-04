North Media A/S : Aktieanalyse, 3. maj 2023, ABG Sundal Collier
05/04/2023 | 03:33am EDT
Equity Research - 3 May 2023 19:40 CEST
North Media
Lower costs drive positive earnings surprise
2% revenue beat; 20% EBIT beat driven by lower costs
We take '23e EBIT up ~3% to the higher end of guidance
FVR of DKK 58-96(54-92); '23e DKK 44/share net cash position
Q1 revenues roughly in line; significant EBIT beat
North Media posted Q1 revenues of DKK 240.0m (+2% vs. ABGSCe at DKK 235.7m), equivalent to negative ~3% y-o-y growth. EBIT came in at DKK 43.8m (+20% vs. ABGSCe at DKK 36.6m), corresponding to a margin of 18.3%, with the beat driven primarily by lower distribution and logistics costs. Q1 also saw a DKK 103.8m gain on the investment portfolio (vs. ABGSCe at DKK 110.4m), leading to a 3% EPS beat vs. ABGSCe, while adj. EPS came in 33% higher than us. The very wide FY'23 guidance, with group revenues of DKK 920m-975m and an EBIT margin of 14-16%, was reiterated.
Lower costs drive our '23e EBIT to higher end of guidance
The 2% revenue beat has not materially changed our growth expectations for the group's segments. We thus leave our '23e-'25e group revenue estimates almost untouched (Last Mile estimates unchanged, BoligPortal slightly up, and Ofir and BeKey slightly down). However, we lift our '23e EBIT by ~3% following what the company calls a quarter with "a strong focus on costs", bringing us to the higher end of the company's '23 EBIT guidance (8% above the mid-point). We leave our '24e-'25e EBIT almost unchanged. With the continued high market uncertainty, the report provided no light on the company's pay-out ambitions ahead. However, management indicated a greater focus on M&A following the appointment of a new CEO for the Last Mile segment, leaving the current group CEO with more time to focus on the strategic development of North Media.
In light of this, we stick with our DPS estimate of DKK 4.0 annually from '23e-'25e.
Fair value range of DKK 58-96/share(54-92)
We adjust our one-year fwd. fair value range to DKK 58-96/share(54-92) on slightly higher estimates and a higher net cash position of DKK 828m at YE'23e, equivalent to DKK 44/share.
Reason: Post-results comment
Commissioned research
Not rated
Media
Estimate changes (%)
2023e
2024e
2025e
Sales
0.0
0.0
0.0
EBIT
2.8
-0.2
0.1
EPS
1.2
1.2
1.4
Source: ABG Sundal Collier
NORTHM-DK/NORTHM-DK
Share price (DKK)
3/5/2023
62.80
Fair value range
58.0-96.0
MCap (DKKm)
1,207
MCap (EURm)
162
No. of shares (m)
20.1
Free float (%)
34.7
Av. daily volume (k)
2
Next event
Q2 Report 16 August 2023
Performance
100.00
90.00
80.00
70.00
60.00
Jul-22
Sep-22
Nov-22Jan-23Mar-23May-2
NORTHM-DK
OMX Copenhagen Allshare
Analyst:
mikkel.rasmussen@abgsc.no, +47 22 01 61 65
DKKm
2021
2022
2023e
2024e
2025e
2023e
2024e
2025e
Sales
1,034
995
945
936
925
P/E (x)
5.3
7.1
6.8
EBITDA
292
219
180
198
204
P/E adj. (x)
10.0
9.0
8.6
EBITDA margin (%)
28.3
22.0
19.1
21.2
22.1
P/BVPS (x)
1.03
0.96
0.89
EBIT adj.
244
192
153
172
178
EV/EBITDA (x)
2.0
1.3
0.8
EBIT adj. margin (%)
23.6
19.2
16.2
18.3
19.2
EV/EBIT adj. (x)
2.3
1.5
0.9
Pretax profit
347
1
288
215
226
EV/sales (x)
0.37
0.28
0.18
EPS
14.71
0.11
11.87
8.83
9.28
ROE adj. (%)
11.0
11.1
10.7
EPS adj.
10.33
15.61
6.26
6.96
7.29
Dividend yield (%)
6.4
6.4
6.4
Sales growth (%)
-1.1
-3.7
-5.1
-0.9
-1.2
FCF yield (%)
8.8
9.6
9.7
EPS growth (%)
-11.7
-99.2
10,528.0
-25.6
5.0
Le. adj. FCF yld. (%)
8.8
9.6
9.7
Net IB debt/EBITDA (x)
-4.6
-4.6
-5.0
Source: ABG Sundal Collier, Company Data
Le. adj. ND/EBITDA (x)
-4.6
-4.7
-5.0
North Media
Company description
North Media is the only media company listed on the OMX Copenhagen Stock Exchange. While the company started as a distributor of unaddressed printed advertisements and newspapers in 1965, the company is today considered both a value and a growth company. The company's Last Mile segment (84% of '22 revenues) is its cash cow, but it is operating in an industry with structurally declining volumes. Its Digital Services segments (16% of '22 revenues) consists of BoligPortal (home rentals platform), Ofir (job portal), and BeKey (digital access solutions).
Risks
There are three main risks to the company: 1) the implementation of regulations or bans against physical advertisements and newspapers on the back of environmental concerns, which in the worst case could put the Last Mile segment almost completely out of business, 2) stiff competition facing the Digital Services segments, and 3) difficulties in finding new growth opportunities in the Digital Services segments.
Annual revenue and margins
Quarterly revenue and margins
Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data
Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data
Annual EPS and DPS
Cash and net cash position
Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data
Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data
Newsprint prices (USD/tonne)
Source: ABG Sundal Collier, RISI
North Media
Deviation table
Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data
Guidance vs. ABGSCe (DKKm)
Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data
North Media
Estimate revisions
Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data
North Media
Valuation
We set a one-year fwd. FVR of DKK 58-96/share(54-92) and estimate a net cash position at
YE'23e of DKK 828m, equivalent to DKK 44/share.
DCF valuation yields DKK 96/share
Our DCF relies on the following assumptions:
ABGSC '23-'26 estimates.
WACC of 8.7%.
Last Mile revenue CAGR '23e-'35e of -7%.
Last Mile EBITDA margin relatively stable, averaging 18% from '23e-'35e.
Last Mile terminal growth rate of -5%.
Digital Services growth rate declining towards 2% annually from '31e.
Digital Services EBITDA margin of 20% from '31e.
Digital Services terminal growth rate of 2%.
Group revenue CAGR '23e-'35e of -3%.
Group average EBITDA margin of 20% from '23e-'35e.
Capex as a % of revenue converging to 3% in '35e.
NWC as a % of revenue converging to 3% in '35e.
Tax rate of 22%.
This values North Media at a '24e adjusted EV/EBIT of 6.0x and a '24e adjusted P/E of 14.0x.