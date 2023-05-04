Advanced search
    NORTHM   DK0010270347

NORTH MEDIA A/S

(NORTHM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  03:50:36 2023-05-04 am EDT
63.00 DKK   +0.32%
North Media A/s : Aktieanalyse, 3. maj 2023, ABG Sundal Collier
PU
Q1 2023 results in line with expectations
GL
North Media Q1 2023 Interim Report : Invitation to earnings and investor calls
GL
North Media A/S : Aktieanalyse, 3. maj 2023, ABG Sundal Collier

05/04/2023 | 03:33am EDT
Equity Research - 3 May 2023 19:40 CEST

North Media

Lower costs drive positive earnings surprise

  • 2% revenue beat; 20% EBIT beat driven by lower costs
  • We take '23e EBIT up ~3% to the higher end of guidance
  • FVR of DKK 58-96(54-92); '23e DKK 44/share net cash position

Q1 revenues roughly in line; significant EBIT beat

North Media posted Q1 revenues of DKK 240.0m (+2% vs. ABGSCe at DKK 235.7m), equivalent to negative ~3% y-o-y growth. EBIT came in at DKK 43.8m (+20% vs. ABGSCe at DKK 36.6m), corresponding to a margin of 18.3%, with the beat driven primarily by lower distribution and logistics costs. Q1 also saw a DKK 103.8m gain on the investment portfolio (vs. ABGSCe at DKK 110.4m), leading to a 3% EPS beat vs. ABGSCe, while adj. EPS came in 33% higher than us. The very wide FY'23 guidance, with group revenues of DKK 920m-975m and an EBIT margin of 14-16%, was reiterated.

Lower costs drive our '23e EBIT to higher end of guidance

The 2% revenue beat has not materially changed our growth expectations for the group's segments. We thus leave our '23e-'25e group revenue estimates almost untouched (Last Mile estimates unchanged, BoligPortal slightly up, and Ofir and BeKey slightly down). However, we lift our '23e EBIT by ~3% following what the company calls a quarter with "a strong focus on costs", bringing us to the higher end of the company's '23 EBIT guidance (8% above the mid-point). We leave our '24e-'25e EBIT almost unchanged. With the continued high market uncertainty, the report provided no light on the company's pay-out ambitions ahead. However, management indicated a greater focus on M&A following the appointment of a new CEO for the Last Mile segment, leaving the current group CEO with more time to focus on the strategic development of North Media.

In light of this, we stick with our DPS estimate of DKK 4.0 annually from '23e-'25e.

Fair value range of DKK 58-96/share(54-92)

We adjust our one-year fwd. fair value range to DKK 58-96/share(54-92) on slightly higher estimates and a higher net cash position of DKK 828m at YE'23e, equivalent to DKK 44/share.

Reason: Post-results comment

Commissioned research

Not rated

Media

Estimate changes (%)

2023e

2024e

2025e

Sales

0.0

0.0

0.0

EBIT

2.8

-0.2

0.1

EPS

1.2

1.2

1.4

Source: ABG Sundal Collier

NORTHM-DK/NORTHM-DK

Share price (DKK)

3/5/2023

62.80

Fair value range

58.0-96.0

MCap (DKKm)

1,207

MCap (EURm)

162

No. of shares (m)

20.1

Free float (%)

34.7

Av. daily volume (k)

2

Next event

Q2 Report 16 August 2023

Performance

100.00

90.00

80.00

70.00

60.00

Jul-22

Sep-22

Nov-22Jan-23Mar-23May-2

NORTHM-DK

OMX Copenhagen Allshare

Analyst:

mikkel.rasmussen@abgsc.no, +47 22 01 61 65

DKKm

2021

2022

2023e

2024e

2025e

2023e

2024e

2025e

Sales

1,034

995

945

936

925

P/E (x)

5.3

7.1

6.8

EBITDA

292

219

180

198

204

P/E adj. (x)

10.0

9.0

8.6

EBITDA margin (%)

28.3

22.0

19.1

21.2

22.1

P/BVPS (x)

1.03

0.96

0.89

EBIT adj.

244

192

153

172

178

EV/EBITDA (x)

2.0

1.3

0.8

EBIT adj. margin (%)

23.6

19.2

16.2

18.3

19.2

EV/EBIT adj. (x)

2.3

1.5

0.9

Pretax profit

347

1

288

215

226

EV/sales (x)

0.37

0.28

0.18

EPS

14.71

0.11

11.87

8.83

9.28

ROE adj. (%)

11.0

11.1

10.7

EPS adj.

10.33

15.61

6.26

6.96

7.29

Dividend yield (%)

6.4

6.4

6.4

Sales growth (%)

-1.1

-3.7

-5.1

-0.9

-1.2

FCF yield (%)

8.8

9.6

9.7

EPS growth (%)

-11.7

-99.2

10,528.0

-25.6

5.0

Le. adj. FCF yld. (%)

8.8

9.6

9.7

Net IB debt/EBITDA (x)

-4.6

-4.6

-5.0

Source: ABG Sundal Collier, Company Data

Le. adj. ND/EBITDA (x)

-4.6

-4.7

-5.0

Disclosures and analyst certifications are located on pages 12-13 of this report.

This research product is commissioned and paid for by the company covered in this report. As such, this report is deemed to constitute an acceptable minor non-monetary benefit (i.e. not investment research) as defined in MiFID II.

North Media

Company description

North Media is the only media company listed on the OMX Copenhagen Stock Exchange. While the company started as a distributor of unaddressed printed advertisements and newspapers in 1965, the company is today considered both a value and a growth company. The company's Last Mile segment (84% of '22 revenues) is its cash cow, but it is operating in an industry with structurally declining volumes. Its Digital Services segments (16% of '22 revenues) consists of BoligPortal (home rentals platform), Ofir (job portal), and BeKey (digital access solutions).

Risks

There are three main risks to the company: 1) the implementation of regulations or bans against physical advertisements and newspapers on the back of environmental concerns, which in the worst case could put the Last Mile segment almost completely out of business, 2) stiff competition facing the Digital Services segments, and 3) difficulties in finding new growth opportunities in the Digital Services segments.

Annual revenue and margins

Quarterly revenue and margins

Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data

Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data

Annual EPS and DPS

Cash and net cash position

Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data

Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data

Newsprint prices (USD/tonne)

Source: ABG Sundal Collier, RISI

3 May 2023

ABG Sundal Collier

2

North Media

Deviation table

Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data

Guidance vs. ABGSCe (DKKm)

Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data

3 May 2023

ABG Sundal Collier

3

North Media

Estimate revisions

Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data

3 May 2023

ABG Sundal Collier

4

North Media

Valuation

We set a one-year fwd. FVR of DKK 58-96/share(54-92) and estimate a net cash position at

YE'23e of DKK 828m, equivalent to DKK 44/share.

DCF valuation yields DKK 96/share

Our DCF relies on the following assumptions:

  • ABGSC '23-'26 estimates.
  • WACC of 8.7%.
  • Last Mile revenue CAGR '23e-'35e of -7%.
  • Last Mile EBITDA margin relatively stable, averaging 18% from '23e-'35e.
  • Last Mile terminal growth rate of -5%.
  • Digital Services growth rate declining towards 2% annually from '31e.
  • Digital Services EBITDA margin of 20% from '31e.
  • Digital Services terminal growth rate of 2%.
  • Group revenue CAGR '23e-'35e of -3%.
  • Group average EBITDA margin of 20% from '23e-'35e.
  • Capex as a % of revenue converging to 3% in '35e.
  • NWC as a % of revenue converging to 3% in '35e.
  • Tax rate of 22%.

This values North Media at a '24e adjusted EV/EBIT of 6.0x and a '24e adjusted P/E of 14.0x.

DCF valuation

Source: ABG Sundal Collier

3 May 2023

ABG Sundal Collier

5

Disclaimer

North Media A/S published this content on 03 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2023 07:32:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Managers and Directors
Lasse Ingemann Brodt Chief Executive Officer
Kåre Stausø Wigh CFO, Group Executive Director & Executive VP
Ole Elverdam Borch Chairman
Richard Gustav Bunck Vice Chairman
Ulrik Holsted-Sandgreen Director
