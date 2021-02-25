Log in
NORTH MEDIA A/S

NORTH MEDIA A/S

(NORTHM)
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

North Media A/S : Disclosure of managers' and closely related parties' transactions with shares and/or linked financial instruments in North Media A/S

02/25/2021 | 11:19am EST
Disclosure of managers' and closely related parties' transactions with shares and/or linked financial instruments in North Media A/S

Company announcement No 11-2021
25 February 2021


Pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (as amended) persons discharging managerial responsibilities in North Media A/S and/or persons closely related with them must notify the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority and notify North Media A/S of transactions related to shares and/or linked financial instruments in North Media A/S.

North Media A/S hereby makes public pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (as amended) the following information received from persons discharging managerial responsibilities in North Media A/S and/or persons closely related with them (see attached).

The transaction pertains to exercise of stock options:

Name Holdings before transaction, no. of shares Transaction, no. of shares Holdings after transaction, no. of shares
Mads Dahl Møberg Andersen (acquisition) 93.385 20,000 113,385



For further information
Kåre Wigh, Group Executive Director & CFO, mobile +45 25 65 21 45

This document is an unofficial translation of the Danish original. In the event of any inconsistencies, the Danish version shall apply.

Attachment


Disclaimer

North Media A/S published this content on 25 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2021 16:18:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 020 M 168 M 168 M
Net income 2021 217 M 35,7 M 35,7 M
Net cash 2021 849 M 140 M 140 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,91x
Yield 2021 5,23%
Capitalization 1 716 M 280 M 282 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,85x
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 445
Free-Float 32,7%
Chart NORTH MEDIA A/S
Duration : Period :
North Media A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTH MEDIA A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 95,60 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kåre Stausø Wigh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mads Dahl Møberg Andersen Chairman
Ole Elverdam Borch Independent Director
Richard Gustav Bunck Vice Chairman
Ulrik Holsted-Sandgreen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTH MEDIA A/S19.80%280
NEWS CORPORATION32.50%13 956
INFORMA PLC0.33%11 653
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED24.16%9 896
SCHIBSTED ASA-4.45%8 853
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY1.55%8 742
