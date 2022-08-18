Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. North Media A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NORTHM   DK0010270347

NORTH MEDIA A/S

(NORTHM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  06:17 2022-08-18 am EDT
80.60 DKK   -1.59%
06:24aNORTH MEDIA A/S : Præsentation delårsrapport 2. kvt. 2022
PU
08/17H1 results as expected – FY 2022 guidance range narrowed
GL
08/17North Media A/S Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
Summary 
Summary

North Media A/S : Præsentation delårsrapport 2. kvt. 2022

08/18/2022 | 06:24am EDT
18 August, 2022

Q2 2022 Investor Presentation

North Media A/S

Q2 2022 report

Agenda

  1. Group highlights
  2. Strategic progress in H1 2022
  3. ESG: First solar park inaugurated
  4. FK Distribution
  5. BoligPortal
  6. Ofir
  7. BeKey
  8. Full-yearoutlook narrowed
  9. Financial ambitions towards 2024
  10. Summary
  11. Q&A
  12. Financial calendar 2022 and investor events

Today's presenters

Lasse Brodt

Group CEO

Kåre Wigh

Group CFO

Forward-looking statements

This presentation contains statements about the future, including expectations for 2022, which are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected. Please see the section on risk and risk management on pages 56-57 of North Media's Annual Report 2021.

2

18 August, 2022

Q2 2022 Investor Presentation

Group highlights Q2 2022

Financial results largely as expected

Q2 2022 results

Revenue, DKKm

EBIT margin, %

Free cash flow,

Capital resources,

260.0

20.0

DKKm

DKKm

58,1

670.7

Q2 2021: 258.9

Q2 2021: 26.1

Q2 2021: 36,6

Q2 2021: 771.1

H1 2022 results

Revenue, DKKm

EBIT margin, %

Free cash flow,

Capital resources,

508.2

19.7

DKKm

DKKm

93.2

670.7

H1 2021: 501.6

H1 2021: 26.3

H1 2021: 74.2

H1 2021: 771.1

3

18 August, 2022

Q2 2022 Investor Presentation

Strategic progress in H1 2022

Last Mile

  • Optimizations to offset cost inflation
  • Double-digitgrowth in minetilbud and selected mail
  • German volumes
  • Sustainability strategy
  • Transformation from marketplace to full rental housing platform
  • Double-digitgrowth in income from partnerships and advertising fees
  • Integrate Boligmanager, optimize R&D set-up
  • Launch targeted SaaS solutions in Sweden

Digital Services

  • Develop new data platform and data warehouse
  • Grow no. of paid job ads and gain market shares in new job segments
  • Strengthen data and research capabilities
  • Strengthen advisory services on social media and employer branding
  • Build high-volume business in Homecare
  • Build high-volume
    business in "Properties"
  • Secure more consistent license payments
  • Increase coverage of secured stairwells in Greater Copenhagen

Cost focus on top of the agenda in all businesses to offset cost inflation

4

18 August, 2022

Q2 2022 Investor Presentation

ESG: First solar park inaugurated

  • 5.400 m2 solar cells at FK Distribution's terminal in Taastrup
  • Battery solution slightly delayed; production projected to start in Q3
  • Installation to cover up to 40% of power consumption in Taastrup
  • Investment of DKK 15m
  • A similar solar park in Tilst. Installation will start up at the end of august 2022.

5

18 August, 2022

Q2 2022 Investor Presentation

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

North Media A/S published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2022 10:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 030 M 141 M 141 M
Net income 2022 191 M 26,1 M 26,1 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,94x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 509 M 206 M 206 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,46x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 420
Free-Float 35,3%
Chart NORTH MEDIA A/S
Duration : Period :
North Media A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTH MEDIA A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 81,90
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lasse Ingemann Brodt Chief Executive Officer
Kåre Stausø Wigh CFO, Group Executive Director & Executive VP
Ole Elverdam Borch Chairman
Richard Gustav Bunck Vice Chairman
Ulrik Holsted-Sandgreen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTH MEDIA A/S-24.17%206
NEWS CORPORATION-17.84%10 703
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY-32.61%5 411
REWORLD MEDIA-6.29%395
REACH PLC-67.26%347
D. B. CORP LIMITED-1.13%205