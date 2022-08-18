North Media A/S : Præsentation delårsrapport 2. kvt. 2022
08/18/2022 | 06:24am EDT
18 August, 2022
Q2 2022 Investor Presentation
North Media A/S
Q2 2022 report
Agenda
Group highlights
Strategic progress in H1 2022
ESG: First solar park inaugurated
FK Distribution
BoligPortal
Ofir
BeKey
Full-yearoutlook narrowed
Financial ambitions towards 2024
Summary
Q&A
Financial calendar 2022 and investor events
Today's presenters
Lasse Brodt
Group CEO
Kåre Wigh
Group CFO
Forward-looking statements
This presentation contains statements about the future, including expectations for 2022, which are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected. Please see the section on risk and risk management on pages 56-57 of North Media's Annual Report 2021.
2
18 August, 2022
Q2 2022 Investor Presentation
Group highlights Q2 2022
Financial results largely as expected
Q2 2022 results
Revenue, DKKm
EBIT margin, %
Free cash flow,
Capital resources,
260.0
20.0
DKKm
DKKm
58,1
670.7
Q2 2021: 258.9
Q2 2021: 26.1
Q2 2021: 36,6
Q2 2021: 771.1
H1 2022 results
Revenue, DKKm
EBIT margin, %
Free cash flow,
Capital resources,
508.2
19.7
DKKm
DKKm
93.2
670.7
H1 2021: 501.6
H1 2021: 26.3
H1 2021: 74.2
H1 2021: 771.1
3
18 August, 2022
Q2 2022 Investor Presentation
Strategic progress in H1 2022
Last Mile
Optimizations to offset cost inflation
Double-digitgrowth in minetilbud and selected mail
German volumes
Sustainability strategy
Transformation from marketplace to full rental housing platform
Double-digitgrowth in income from partnerships and advertising fees
Integrate Boligmanager, optimize R&D set-up
Launch targeted SaaS solutions in Sweden
Digital Services
Develop new data platform and data warehouse
Grow no. of paid job ads and gain market shares in new job segments
Strengthen data and research capabilities
Strengthen advisory services on social media and employer branding
Build high-volume business in Homecare
Build high-volume
business in "Properties"
Secure more consistent license payments
Increase coverage of secured stairwells in Greater Copenhagen
Cost focus on top of the agenda in all businesses to offset cost inflation
4
18 August, 2022
Q2 2022 Investor Presentation
ESG: First solar park inaugurated
5.400 m2 solar cells at FK Distribution's terminal in Taastrup
Battery solution slightly delayed; production projected to start in Q3
Installation to cover up to 40% of power consumption in Taastrup
Investment of DKK 15m
A similar solar park in Tilst. Installation will start up at the end of august 2022.
5
18 August, 2022
Q2 2022 Investor Presentation
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.