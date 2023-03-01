North Media A/S : Proposals for revised Articles of Association

The Company makes use of electronic document exchange and electronic mail (electronic communication) in its communications with shareholders. The Company may at any time choose also to communicate by ordinary mail.

The Company may use electronic communication for all announcements and documents to be exchanged between the Company and the shareholders pursuant to the Company's Articles of Association, the Danish Companies Act and stock exchange legislation and regulations, including, for example, notices convening Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings including agendas and complete proposals, proxy instruments, interim reports, annual reports, company announcements, financial calendars and prospectuses as well as any other general information from the Company to the shareholders. Such documents and announcements will be posted on the Company's website,