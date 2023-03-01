North Media A/S : Proposals for revised Articles of Association
North Media A/S
(CVR No. 66 59 01 19)
The Articles of Association have been prepared in Danish and English. The Danish text shall be the governing text for all purposes, and in case of any discrepancy the Danish wording shall be applicable.
Name of the Company
Article 1.
The name of the Company is North Media A/S.
The secondary name of the Company is North Media Online A/S.
Objects
Article 2.
2.1 The objects for which the Company is established are to hold ownership interests in undertakings engaged in distribution, media and other activities, including the production and sale of digital and other products and services, investment in securities, as well as other related or derived activities.
Share capital
Article 3.
The Company's share capital is DKK 100,275,000.00 divided into shares of DKK 5 each.
The share capital is fully paid up.
The Company's shares are issued through VP Securities A/S, CVR no. 21599336. All rights relating to the shares shall be notified to VP Securities A/S.
Authorisation to increase the capital
Article 4.
A. The Board of Directors shall be authorised until 25 March 2026 to increase the share capital one or several times by a nominal value of up to DKK 25,000,000.00. Increases may take place through cash capital injections or by other means. Under such authorisation, increases shall take place without pre-emption rights for the Company's existing shareholders and shall be effected at market price or as consideration for the Company's acquisition of an existing business or specified assets at a value corresponding to the value of the shares issued.
The Board of Directors shall be authorised until 25 March 2026 to increase the share capital one or several times by a nominal value of up to DKK 25,000,000.00. Increases may take place through cash capital injections or by other means. Under such authorisation, increases shall take place with pre-emption rights for the Company's existing shareholders.
Pursuant to Article 4.1, sub-articles 4.1.A and 4.1.B, increases of the share capital shall not in aggregate exceed a nominal value of DKK 25,000,000.00.
Shares subscribed for in accordance with Article 4.1 shall be negotiable instruments and be registered by name. In addition, the shares shall enjoy equal rights with existing shares.
Extraordinary dividend
Article 5.
5.1 At the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 3 April 2009, the General Meeting authorised the Board of Directors to decide on the distribution of an extraordinary dividend.
Shares in the Company
Article 6.
The Company's shares shall be issued to named holders and shall be registered in the name of the holder in the Company's register of shareholders.
The Company's shares shall be negotiable instruments.
No restrictions shall apply to the negotiability of the shares.
No shareholder shall be obliged to have his shares redeemed wholly or partially.
No shares shall have any special rights.
The Board of Directors shall ensure that a register of shareholders is kept, showing all shares in the Company. The register of shareholders shall be kept by Computershare A/S, CVR no. 27088899, and shall be available in accordance with the provisions of the Danish Companies Act.
Electronic communication
Article 7.
The Company makes use of electronic document exchange and electronic mail (electronic communication) in its communications with shareholders. The Company may at any time choose also to communicate by ordinary mail.
The Company may use electronic communication for all announcements and documents to be exchanged between the Company and the shareholders pursuant to the Company's Articles of Association, the Danish Companies Act and stock exchange legislation and regulations, including, for example, notices convening Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings including agendas and complete proposals, proxy instruments, interim reports, annual reports, company announcements, financial calendars and prospectuses as well as any other general information from the Company to the shareholders. Such documents and announcements will be posted on the Company's website,www.northmedia.dk/en/investorer/generalforsamling, and will be sent to the shareholders by e-mail to the extent required.
The shareholders are responsible for ensuring that the Company is at all times in possession of their correct electronic mail addresses.
General Meeting, powers, place and notice
Article 8.
The general meeting
The General Meeting shall be the ultimate authority in all matters relating to the Company within the limits laid down by law and these Articles of Association.
The Company's General Meetings, for which physical attendance is chosen, shall be held in Greater Copenhagen at a place designated by the Board of Directors. The Annual General Meeting shall be held every year before the end of April.
Extraordinary General Meetings shall be held at the decision of the General Meeting or whenever the Board of Directors or the auditors appointed by the General Meeting shall think fit or if a written request to this effect is made by shareholders holding together at least 5% of the Company's total share capital. Such request shall be forwarded to the Board of Directors in writing and state the matter to be addressed.
Extraordinary General Meetings shall be called within fourteen days after receipt of the request by notice as prescribed in Article 8.4.
8.4 General Meetings shall be convened by the Board of Directors by at least three weeks' and no more than five weeks' notice by ordinary mail or email, see Articles 7.1-7.4,to all registered shareholders and by announcement on the Company's website.