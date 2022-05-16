North Peak Resources : Black Horse Project update; North Peak Resources announces addition to its Board of Directors

North Peak Resources Ltd. (TSX Venture: NPR) (the "Company" or "North Peak") provides the following update on the work programs underway pursuant to its option to purchase the Black Horse gold property located near Ely, Nevada, which was last drilled in 1999. The agreement with Minex LLC, the property owner, to obtain this option was signed in December 2021.

North Peak then obtained permits in January to carry out core and reverse circulation (RC) drilling programs, including on the previously drilled Area A section of the Black Horse property, and has now sampled the San Pedro former underground mine area referred to as Area B on the property.

The Company also announces that Leni Keough has been appointed to the Board of the Directors of the Company, effectively May 13, 2022. Ms. Keough brings over 35 years' experience in the mining industry, focused on mineral exploration, and combined with expertise in project management, public company management, finance and capital markets, communications, and business development.

For the full release click the link below.