  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. North Peak Resources Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NPR   CA6614441096

NORTH PEAK RESOURCES LTD.

(NPR)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  05/16 09:38:49 am EDT
1.450 CAD   +2.84%
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

North Peak Resources : Black Horse Project update; North Peak Resources announces addition to its Board of Directors

05/16/2022 | 11:10am EDT
North Peak Resources Ltd. (TSX Venture: NPR) (the "Company" or "North Peak") provides the following update on the work programs underway pursuant to its option to purchase the Black Horse gold property located near Ely, Nevada, which was last drilled in 1999. The agreement with Minex LLC, the property owner, to obtain this option was signed in December 2021.

North Peak then obtained permits in January to carry out core and reverse circulation (RC) drilling programs, including on the previously drilled Area A section of the Black Horse property, and has now sampled the San Pedro former underground mine area referred to as Area B on the property.

The Company also announces that Leni Keough has been appointed to the Board of the Directors of the Company, effectively May 13, 2022. Ms. Keough brings over 35 years' experience in the mining industry, focused on mineral exploration, and combined with expertise in project management, public company management, finance and capital markets, communications, and business development.

For the full release click the link below.

Disclaimer

North Peak Resources Ltd. published this content on 16 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 May 2022 15:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NORTH PEAK RESOURCES LTD.
11:10aNORTH PEAK RESOURCES : Black Horse Project update; North Peak Resources announces addition..
PU
09:11aBlack horse project update; north peak announces addition to its board of directors
AQ
05/04North peak files annual financials, including refiling of amended md&a for 2021
AQ
05/03NORTH PEAK RESOURCES : Audited Annual Financial Statements for the years ended December 31..
PU
05/03NORTH PEAK RESOURCES : MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2021
PU
05/02North Peak Resources Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31,..
CI
04/18NORTH PEAK RESOURCES LTD.(TSXV : NPR) dropped from S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index
CI
04/08NORTH PEAK RESOURCES : NPR Corporate Presentation - April 2022
PU
04/08North peak contracts burgex to advance black horse exploration programs by scanning and..
AQ
04/07NORTH PEAK RESOURCES : contracts Burgex to advance Black Horse exploration programs by sca..
PU
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 33,6 M 26,0 M 26,0 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 90,5%
Chart NORTH PEAK RESOURCES LTD.
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Brian D. Hinchcliffe Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. B. Suttie Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Jerod Eastman Chief Operating Officer
John Sidney Thomson Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Chelsea Hayes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTH PEAK RESOURCES LTD.-50.53%26
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-11.75%10 404
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED-5.25%8 150
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.6.46%7 500
A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC.4.04%732
FURUYA METAL CO., LTD.-33.39%434