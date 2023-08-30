NORTH PEAK RESOURCES LTD.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023 AND 2022

(EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)

(UNAUDITED)

MANAGEMENT'S RESPONSIBILITY FOR FINANCIAL REPORTING

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of North Peak Resources Ltd. (the "Company") are the responsibility of management and the Board of Directors.

The unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared by management, on behalf of the Board of Directors, in accordance with the accounting policies disclosed in the notes to the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements. Where necessary, management has made informed judgments and estimates in accounting for transactions which were not complete at the statement of financial position date. In the opinion of management, the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared within acceptable limits of materiality and are in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 - Interim Financial Reporting using accounting policies consistent with International Financial Reporting Standards appropriate in the circumstances.

Management has established processes, which are in place to provide it with sufficient knowledge to support management representations that it has exercised reasonable diligence in that (i) the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements do not contain any untrue statement of material fact or omit to state a material fact required to be stated or that is necessary to make a statement not misleading in light of the circumstances under which it is made, as of the date of, and for the periods presented by, the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and (ii) the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements fairly present in all material respects the financial condition, results of operations and cash flows of the Company, as of the date of and for the periods presented by the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

The Board of Directors is responsible for reviewing and approving the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements together with other financial information of the Company and for ensuring that management fulfills its financial reporting responsibilities. An Audit Committee assists the Board of Directors in fulfilling this responsibility. The Audit Committee meets with management to review the financial reporting process and the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements together with other financial information of the Company. The Audit Committee reports its findings to the Board of Directors for its consideration in approving the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements together with other financial information of the Company for issuance to the shareholders.

Management recognizes its responsibility for conducting the Company's affairs in compliance with established financial standards, and applicable laws and regulations, and for maintaining proper standards of conduct for its activities.

NOTICE TO READER

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of condensed interim consolidated financial statements by an entity's auditor.

NORTH PEAK RESOURCES LTD.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

June 30,

December 31,

As at

2023

2022

ASSETS

Current assets

$

8,615,435

Cash

$

8,087,936

Investment

100,000

100,000

Prepaid and sundry receivable

201,768

120,161

$

8,917,203

$

8,308,097

Exploration and evaluation assets (notes 3 and 12)

95,000

95,000

Right-of-use assets (note 4)

32,851

61,009

Total assets

$

9,045,054

$

8,464,106

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current liabilities

$

150,411

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (note 10)

$

128,139

Current portion of lease liability (note 5)

35,198

59,586

$

185,609

$

187,725

Non-current portion of lease liability (note 5)

-

4,686

Total liabilities

$

185,609

$

192,411

Shareholders' equity

30,752,969

Share capital (note 6)

28,782,135

Contributed surplus (notes 7 and 8)

14,393,978

14,142,910

Deficit

(36,287,502)

(34,653,350)

Total shareholders' equity

8,859,445

8,271,695

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

9,045,054

$

8,464,106

Nature of Operations (note 1)

Subsequent Event (note 12)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

NORTH PEAK RESOURCES LTD.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

Expenses

$

5,708

$

11,332

Contractor fees

$

7,286

$

12,078

Travel

82,841

84,622

174,399

122,307

Office and general (note 10)

308,036

153,550

548,141

358,475

Professional fees (note 10)

92,055

82,583

147,439

110,929

Marketing

6,140

-

6,140

-

Exploration expenses (note 11)

519,958

515,255

631,942

1,594,364

Impairment of exploration and evaluation assets

-

2,148,890

-

2,148,890

Stock-based compensation (notes 8 and 10)

270,465

162,333

288,223

446,608

Interest income

(90,140)

(20,758)

(173,463)

(26,631)

Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period

$

(1,195,062)

$

(3,133,761)

$

(1,634,152)

$

(4,767,020)

Basic and diluted net loss per share (note 9)

$

(0.05)

$

(0.13)

$

(0.07)

$

(0.21)

Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding, basic and diluted (note 9)

23,554,681

23,834,451

23,066,915

22,850,846

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

NORTH PEAK RESOURCES LTD.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

Share Capital

Contributed

Number

Amount

Surplus

Deficit

Total

Balance, December 31, 2021

21,334,455

$

27,674,324

$

11,340,951

$ (30,180,902)

$

8,834,373

Issued on private placement

2,499,996

5,750,000

-

-

5,750,000

Costs of issue

-

(252,909)

-

-

(252,909)

Warrants issued

-

(2,143,017)

2,143,017

-

-

Stock-based compensation

-

-

446,608

-

446,608

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

(4,767,020)

(4,767,020)

Balance, June 30, 2022

23,834,451

31,028,398

13,930,576

(34,947,922)

10,011,052

Balance, December 31, 2022

22,584,451

28,782,135

14,142,910

(34,653,350)

8,271,695

Issued on private placement

2,272,727

2,000,000

-

-

2,000,000

Costs of issue

-

(107,571)

-

-

(107,571)

Issued on exercise of stock options

75,000

78,405

(37,155)

-

41,250

Stock-based compensation

-

-

288,223

-

288,223

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

(1,634,152)

(1,634,152)

Balance, June 30, 2023

24,932,178

$

30,752,969

$

14,393,978

$ (36,287,502)

$

8,859,445

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

