North Peak Resources Ltd. Management's Discussion and Analysis

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Expressed in Canadian Dollars

Dated: August 29, 2023

____________________________________________________________________________________

The following management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") of the financial condition and results of operations of North Peak Resources Ltd. ("North Peak", or the "Company") constitutes management's review of the factors that affected the Company's financial and operating performance for the six months ended June 30, 2023. This MD&A has been prepared in compliance with the requirements of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations. This discussion should be read in conjunction with the audited annual consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2022, as well as the unaudited interim consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023. Results are reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted. Information contained herein is presented as at August 29, 2023 unless otherwise indicated.

Description of Business

The Company is incorporated and organized under the laws of Alberta, Canada and is a Canadian based gold exploration and development company that is is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") under the symbol "NPR".

The Company seeks to acquire historic mine assets in North America with above average grade and potential to develop at a lower-than-average industry cost.

On April 10, 2023, the Company announced it had executed a non-binding letter of intent (the "LOI") dated March 8, 2023 with Solarljos LLC ("Solarljos") and Gullsil LLC of Nevada (the "Erickson Entities") for the acquisition of the Prospect Mountain Mine complex (the "PM Property") in the Eureka, Nevada district (the "Acquisition"). On May 2, 2023, the Company executed a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") with respect to the Acquisition. The Acquisition involves the formation of a Nevada LLC structure that will hold the claims and permits that constitute the PM Property (the date of formation being referred to as the "Formation Date") and the issuance of 8 million common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") in two phases - an initial tranche of 5 million Common Shares to acquire an initial 80% interest, and an additional 3 million Common Shares to acquire the remaining 20% interest held by Solarljos, plus a few other economic considerations described below. The Company announced final Exchange approval for the Acquisition on May 23, 2023. On August 22, 2023 the initial 5,000,000 shares were issued.

The Company has the right to acquire the remaining 20% interest held by Solarljos (the "Right"), provided it maintains its obligations under the Agreement (summarized below) and by issuing an additional 3 million Common Shares to Solarljos. The Company will have until 90 days after the third anniversary of the Formation Date to exercise the Right. If the Company decides not to exercise the Right within this time period, then its initial 80% interest is to be transferred to Solarljos, and Solarljos will in turn return to the Company the 5,000,000 Common Shares that have been issued to it.

To maintain its initial 80% interest:

the Company will undertake to complete a minimum three-year exploration program at the PM Property where expenditures will total no less than US$1 million per year;

the Company will make cash payments of US$385,000 in total per year, for each of the first three years following completion of the Acquisition, with the first of the three payments to be made on the Formation Date; and

on the Formation Date, the Company will issue 340,000 common share purchase warrants to those persons designated by Solarljos, and such warrants will be exercisable at $1.34 per share and have a five-year term.

