North Peak Resources Ltd. Management's Discussion and Analysis
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
Expressed in Canadian Dollars
Dated: August 29, 2023
____________________________________________________________________________________
The following management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") of the financial condition and results of operations of North Peak Resources Ltd. ("North Peak", or the "Company") constitutes management's review of the factors that affected the Company's financial and operating performance for the six months ended June 30, 2023. This MD&A has been prepared in compliance with the requirements of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations. This discussion should be read in conjunction with the audited annual consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2022, as well as the unaudited interim consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023. Results are reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted. Information contained herein is presented as at August 29, 2023 unless otherwise indicated.
Description of Business
The Company is incorporated and organized under the laws of Alberta, Canada and is a Canadian based gold exploration and development company that is is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") under the symbol "NPR".
The Company seeks to acquire historic mine assets in North America with above average grade and potential to develop at a lower-than-average industry cost.
On April 10, 2023, the Company announced it had executed a non-binding letter of intent (the "LOI") dated March 8, 2023 with Solarljos LLC ("Solarljos") and Gullsil LLC of Nevada (the "Erickson Entities") for the acquisition of the Prospect Mountain Mine complex (the "PM Property") in the Eureka, Nevada district (the "Acquisition"). On May 2, 2023, the Company executed a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") with respect to the Acquisition. The Acquisition involves the formation of a Nevada LLC structure that will hold the claims and permits that constitute the PM Property (the date of formation being referred to as the "Formation Date") and the issuance of 8 million common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") in two phases - an initial tranche of 5 million Common Shares to acquire an initial 80% interest, and an additional 3 million Common Shares to acquire the remaining 20% interest held by Solarljos, plus a few other economic considerations described below. The Company announced final Exchange approval for the Acquisition on May 23, 2023. On August 22, 2023 the initial 5,000,000 shares were issued.
The Company has the right to acquire the remaining 20% interest held by Solarljos (the "Right"), provided it maintains its obligations under the Agreement (summarized below) and by issuing an additional 3 million Common Shares to Solarljos. The Company will have until 90 days after the third anniversary of the Formation Date to exercise the Right. If the Company decides not to exercise the Right within this time period, then its initial 80% interest is to be transferred to Solarljos, and Solarljos will in turn return to the Company the 5,000,000 Common Shares that have been issued to it.
To maintain its initial 80% interest:
- the Company will undertake to complete a minimum three-year exploration program at the PM Property where expenditures will total no less than US$1 million per year;
- the Company will make cash payments of US$385,000 in total per year, for each of the first three years following completion of the Acquisition, with the first of the three payments to be made on the Formation Date; and
- on the Formation Date, the Company will issue 340,000 common share purchase warrants to those persons designated by Solarljos, and such warrants will be exercisable at $1.34 per share and have a five-year term.
1




____________________________________________________________________________________
In addition:
- on the Formation Date, Solarljos will be granted a 1% NSR royalty on mineral production from the PM Property;
- Solarljos will have the right to nominate one director to the Board of Directors of the Company, provided that it continues to hold at least 500,000 Common Shares;
- the Company has the right to transfer its initial 80% interest to Solarljos at any time prior to the exercise of the Right or the deadline to exercise the Right, with the result that its annual obligations described above will cease and the 5,000,000 Common Shares issued to Solarljos will be returned to the Company; and
- Solarljos has a right of reversion in the event the obligations of the Company to maintain the initial 80% interest, as described above, are not completed within the agreed deadlines, which if exercised would result in the initial 80% interest being transferred to Solarljos, who would in turn, return to the Company the 5,000,000 Common Shares that have been issued to it.
The PM Property is over 1,700 acres of high elevation lands with an underground infrastructure consisting of 4 shaft complexes and some 11 miles of tunnels where mining operations date back to 1872. The PM Property's historic production areas sit on the western side of the Jackson fault and are approximately 3 km's south of the Ruby Hill Mine complex.
The Company also currently holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the Kenogami Lake Project, which is located 15 kilometres southwest of Kirkland Lake, Ontario consisting of twenty-seven (27) mineral claims totaling approximately 500.3 hectares (the "Kenogami Property"). The Company continues to assess the Kenogami Property to determine the most effective and efficient path towards completing the remaining $150,000 work commitment.
The Company can give no assurances at this time that the Kenogami Property or the PM Property will fulfil the Company's business development goals described above.
The Company previously had an option agreement to acquire the Black Horse project in Nevada, but agreed effective August 31, 2022, to amend the original option agreement such that control of the Black Horse project reverted back to its owner, Minex LLC.
Highlights
On April 12, 2023, the Company granted 195,000 options to two consultants, each exercisable at $0.76 for a period of five years from the date of grant, vesting at a rate of 50% upon grant and 50% on the first grant date anniversary.
On May 24, 2023, the Company closed a non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of $2 million, issuing 2,272,727 common shares at a price of $0.88 per common share. Costs of issue and commissions totaling $107,571 were paid.
In May 2022, Leni Keough was appointed to the Board of the Directors of the Company. In April 2023, Ms. Keough stepped down from the board to pursue other interests.
On June 23, 2023, the Company granted 245,000 stock options to consultants at an exercise price of $1.60 per share, vesting one-half immediately and the remaining one-half on June 26, 2024, expiring five years from the date of grant.
As at March 31, 2023, the Company reported a cash position of $8,615,435 and remains well capitalized, reporting working capital of $8,731,594 (December 31, 2022 - $8,120,372).
2




____________________________________________________________________________________
Outlook
In conjunction with the Acquisition, in May 2023, the Company has launched a range of work programs at
the PM Property, including completion of LIDAR surveys and comprehensive mapping to establish the precision that modern mine modelling demands. In addition, airborne geophysics surveys are being undertaken and channel sampling is expected to be initiated in mid-June.
With the termination of the Black Horse project late in 2022, the Company does not expect to incur material costs on that project going forward.
The Company continues to:
- conduct its initial exploration and evaluation efforts on the newly acquired Prospect Mountain Property.
- assess the Kenogami Property to determine the most effective and efficient path towards completing the remaining $150,000 work commitment; and
- evaluate other mining properties, which fulfil its key criteria of targeting historic mining assets with strategic exploration potential at an appropriate acquisition price.
Summary of Quarterly Results
Revenue
Net (Loss) Income
($)
For the Period Ended
Basic and
Total assets
Total
diluted
($)
($)
earnings per
share
($)
2023 - June 30
Nil
(1,195,062)
(0.05)
9,045,054
2023 - March 31
Nil
(439,091)
(0.02)
8,001,467
2022 - December 31
Nil
1,151,672
0.05
8,464,106
2022 - September 30
Nil
(857,100)
(0.04)
9,418,872
2022 - June 30
Nil
(3,133,761)
(0.13)
10,174,696
2022 - March 31
Nil
(1,633,259)
(0.07)
13,265,448
2021 - December 31
Nil
(765,727)
(0.04)
8,982,068
2021 - September 30
Nil
(348,612)
(0.02)
6,983,024
3




____________________________________________________________________________________
Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 vs Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
The Company reported a net loss of $1,634,152 for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared with a loss of $4,767,020 for the comparative six months ended June 30, 2022.
The reported loss consists primarily of the following:
- Contractor fees of $11,332 for the six months ended June 30, 2023, declining marginally from $12,078 during in the comparative six months ended June 30, 2022. Contractor fees consist of hourly based operational support staff.
- Travel expenses increased to $174,399 during the six months ended June 30, 2023, from $122,307 during the six months ended June 30, 2022. Travel expenses consisted of marketing and executive travel, with increased costs in 2023 attributable to executive travel related to due diligence and ultimate Acquisition of the PM Property.
- Professional fees increased to $147,439 during the six months ended June 30, 2023 from $110,929 for the comparative six months ended June 30, 2022, attributable to an increase in legal fees pertaining to general corporate matters and support provided for the Acquisition.
- During six months ended June 30, 2023, the Company incurred aggregate exploration expenses of $631,942 (six months ended June 30, 2022 - $1,594,364), consisting of $44,906 (six months ended June 30, 2022 - $1,575,834) on the Black Horse project, and $1,940 (six months ended June 30, 2022 - $18,530) on the Kenogami Property, as detailed below. As noted previously, the Company terminated its option to acquire the Black Horse project from Minex LLC, effective August 31, 2022. Accordingly, exploration on that project has since ceased, with current costs associated with the wind down of operations. During the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Company incurred $90,343 in costs related to the investigation of prospective properties, including initial due diligence work on the PM Property acquired in Q2 2023. Costs were primarily attributable to geological consultants. During the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Company began its initial exploration program on the Prospect Mountain Project, incurring $449,872 in initial mapping, geological, geophysics and drilling work, the results of which will be used to establish the Company's next phase of exploration on the property. See note 11 in the Company's June 30, 2023 condensed interim consolidated financial statements for further detail on the Company's property expenditures during the period.
2023
2022
Black Horse Project
($)
($)
Drilling
-
942,991
Project management
31,998
287,928
Camp support
131,538
Geological
-
55,949
Survey
-
27,187
Field supplies
4,828
55,142
Mapping
-
21,251
Environmental
8,080
16,528
Assays
-
37,320
44,906
1,575,834
4




____________________________________________________________________________________
2023
2022
Prospect Mountain Project
($)
($)
Drilling
13,902
-
Project management
61,241
-
Camp support
59,245
-
Geological
183,139
-
Geophysics
93,629
-
Field supplies
2,076
-
Mapping
75,369
-
Assays
6,152
-
494,753
-
2023
2022
The Kenogami Property
($)
($)
Geological
1,940
18,530
1,940
18,530
2023
2022
Investigation of Prospective Properties
($)
($)
Geological
90,343
-
90,343
-
- Stock-basedcompensation declined to $288,223 for the six months ended June 30, 2023 from $446,608 in the comparative period. The current period represents residual vesting of an early fiscal 2022 grant of 105,000 options to various consultants and initial graded vesting of 445,000 options granted to consultants late in period, whereas the comparative period ended June 30, 2022 saw residual vesting of an aggregate of 505,000 options granted to officers, directors and consultants in Q4 2021.
- See page 10 for a variance analysis with respect to office and general expenditures.
- Interest income of $173,463 was earned on the Company's cash balances during the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared with $26,631 in the comparative period. Strengthening interest rates and variances in cash balances drive the increase.
Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 vs Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
The Company reported a net loss of $1,195,062 for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared with a loss of $3,133,761 for the comparative six months ended June 30, 2022.
The reported loss consists primarily of the following:
- Contractor fees of $5,708 for the three months ended June 30, 2023, declining marginally from $7,286 during in the comparative three months ended June 30, 2022. Contractor fees consist of hourly based operational support staff.
5
