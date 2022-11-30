North Peak Resources : MD&A for the Three and Nine months ended September 30, 2022

North Peak Resources Ltd. Management's Discussion and Analysis

For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

Expressed in Canadian Dollars

Dated: November 29, 2022

The following management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") of the financial condition and results of operations of North Peak Resources Ltd. ("North Peak", or the "Company") constitutes management's review of the factors that affected the Company's financial and operating performance for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2022. This MD&A has been prepared in compliance with the requirements of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations. This discussion should be read in conjunction with the audited annual consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2021, as well as the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2022, together with the notes thereto. Results are reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted. Information contained herein is presented as at November 29, 2022 unless otherwise indicated.

Description of Business

The Company is incorporated and organized under the laws of Alberta, Canada and is a Canadian based gold and silver exploration and development company that is is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") under the symbol "NPR".

The Company seeks to acquire historic mine assets in North America with above average grade and potential to develop at a lower-than-average industry cost.

The Company currently holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the Kenogami Lake Project, which is located 15 kilometres southwest of Kirkland Lake, Ontario consisting of twenty-seven (27) mineral claims totaling approximately 500.3 hectares (the "Kenogami Property"). The Company can give no assurances at this time that the Kenogami Property will fulfil the Company's business development goals described above.

The Company continues to assess the Kenogami Property to determine the most effective and efficient path towards completing the remaining $150,000 work commitment.

The Company previously had an option agreement to acquire the Black Horse property in Nevada, but agreed in September 2022, to amend the original agreement such that control of the Black Horse property reverted back to Minex LLC.

Highlights

During the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the Company strengthened its board and received the first assay results from the drilling program on the Black Horse property, following which the option agreement was amended.

In Q1 2022, the Company completed a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") for gross proceeds of $5.75 million, pursuant to which it issued 2,499,996 equity units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $2.30 per Unit. Each Unit was comprised of one (1) common share of the Company ("Common Share") and one half of one (1/2) Common Share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share for a period of 12 months from the date of issue at a price of $3.50 per Common Share. The net proceeds from this Private Placement are to be used towards exploration drilling programs, continued development of the Company's business and for general and administrative expenses.

In May 2022, Leni Keough was appointed to the Board of the Directors of the Company. Ms. Keough brings over 35 years' experience in the mining industry, focused on mineral exploration, and combined with expertise in project management, public company management, finance and capital markets,

