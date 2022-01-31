North Peak Resources : NPR February 2022 - Corporate Presentation
01/31/2022 | 10:20am EST
Black Horse Property Option Agreement: Meets North Peak's Criteria for Low-Cost, High Grade, Near Term Gold Production
February 2022
North Peak Strategy and Acquisition Criteria
Since 2020 North Peak reviewed + 60 properties seeking low cost gold production in politically safe jurisdictions and the former 3 mine producing Black Horse property attracted North Peak
Similar strategy in the founding of Kirkland Lake Gold (Ontario, Canada) and Rupert Resources (Finland, Central Lapland Gold belt)
Target properties with favorable exploration and/or production histories as Black Horse property does - of low operating cost, long life mining life either open pit or underground
Such history can reduce risks and challenges in permitting, reserve development, processing
The "ideal project" has costs below $1,000 an ounce for its first ten years of production, this is based on acquire, build and operate economics. For example, plan for 750,000 ounces in the first ten years at an open-pit mine
Property acquisition $50 mln - $66 per ounce
Mine build and Capex $75 million - $100 per ounce
Operating Cost per ounce with Sustaining Capital $600-700 per ounce
Black Horse, San Pedro Mines Previous High Grade Gold Production Attracted Minex to Drill 316 Holes
Option Agreement to acquire Black Horse property was with Gary Grauberger an experienced Nevada geologist who drilled 316 holes in 1998 and carried out met. Tests and pre-production surveys
Historical mineral resources estimates of oxide gold range from 350,000 troy ounces (1.2g) established at surface over a 2 mile trend
Proposed drilling program for 2022 to utilize modern exploration technology , substantiate historical resource and probe resource expansion at depth into sulfides
Early capex for 5,000 tpd operation permits potential to establish a low cost production with all in costs being below US$1,000 per oz
Area
2,733 acres
Minerals
Gold & Silver
Deposit Type
Ore bodies in 2 quartz-calcite veins
along bedding faults
Historic Inferred Resource
350,000 oz of gold (historic resource)
Historic Drilling
316 drill holes
EA Qualified Person has not done sufficient work for the Company to classify these historical estimates as a current mineral resource or mineral reserve. The Company is not treating these historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves and has not verified the historical resource estimates. See Slide 15 for additional information
Black Horse District - Nevada
Nevada is rated by the Fraser Institute as the World's #1 mining district
Black Horse was an historical district with over 400 people living there in 1906
"Ore worth over $100,000 per ton was recovered!"* - in 1907, when gold was around US$19 per oz.
During Black Horse's boom in 1906-1913, the mines produced nearly US$1m *
Drilling and activity was limited by equipment available in 1913
