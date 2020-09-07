North Peak Resources : NPR Sept 2020 Corporate Presentation

Corporate Presentation

Targeting strategic exploration for historicmining assets

September 2020

Forward Looking Statement

This presentation (the"Presentation")and its contents are the property of North Peak Resources Ltd.("NPR"or the"Company").

This Presentation contains certain forward-looking statements or"forward-lookinginformation"within the meaning of applicable securities laws that are based on expectations, estimates, intentions, plans, beliefs and projections of the Company as at the date of the Presentation. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as"may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe"and"continue"or the negative thereof or similar variations. The information in this Presentation about the future plans or objectives of the Company are forward-looking information. Other forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information concerning the intentions, plans and future actions of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, failure to establish resources and reserves, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, the impact of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Company's operations and global economic conditions, delays in the development of projects and other factors, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in NPR's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the period ended March 31, 2020 and the Management Information Circular of the Company dated May 13, 2020, available atwww.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements or information contained in this Presentation are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

This Presentation does not constitute or form part of any invitation, offer for sale or subscription or any solicitation for any offer to purchase or subscribe for any securities of the Company nor shall they or any part of them form the basis of or be relied upon in connection therewith or act as any inducement to enter into any contract or commitment with respect to such securities. The information contained herein was not prepared in connection with an offering of securities and in no way constitutes an offering memorandum for the purposes of applicable securities law. Further, this Presentation is for informational purposes only and must not be used or relied upon for the purpose of making any investment decision or engaging in anyinvestment activity.

Neither NPR, nor any of their directors, officers, employees, agents or advisors make any representation or warranty in respect of the contents of this Presentation or otherwise in relation to NPR or their respective businesses. In particular, no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy or completeness of the information or opinions contained herein, which have not been independently verified. No person shall have any right of action (except in case of fraud) against NPR or any other person in relation to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this Presentation. The information contained in this Presentation is provided as at the date hereof and is subject to amendment, revision and updating in any way without notice or liability to any party. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

Certain information contained herein has been prepared by third-party sources. The information provided herein has not been independently audited or verified, by NPR. NPR has used its reasonable best efforts to ensure the accuracy and completeness of the information presented.

About North Peak Resources (NPR)

•A newly established mining company (formerlyInterbit Ltd.), listed on TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol"NPR".

•Strategy to target properties in historic mining areas with potential to have low operating cost, long life mining life in politically safe jurisdictions.

•Goal to acquire properties at low cost acquisition prices and apply strategic investment in exploration in line with commodity cycle. CAPITAL STRUCTURE Shares Outstanding 17,709,456 Options 1,773,445 Market Cap (at $CAD) CD$9.5m Debt Nil Last report cash CAD$6.8m Ticker TSXV: NPR

•Management/founders have extensive experience in the challenges of mine restarts with industry cycles (ie. Macassa - Kirkland Lake Gold, El Mochito-American Pacific Mining, Pahtavaara-Rupert Resources).

Management / Founders - Strong Northern Hemisphere Experience

Management / Founders - Past Mining Projects (1985-2020)

MINE (COMPANY) MINED JURISDICTION Macassa (Kirkland Lake Gold) Gold ON, Canada Gahcho Kue (Mountain Province Diamonds) Diamonds NWT, Canada Pahtavaara (Rupert Resources Ltd.) Gold Finland Ming (Rambler Metals & Mining) Copper/Gold NL, Canada El Mochito Zinc/Silver Honduras Cannon Gold/Silver WA, USA Loma de Niquel Nickel Venezuela

$3.5B

INTOTAL CAPEX RAISED

$200M+

ANNUAL PAYROLL FOR PROJECTS IN PRODUCTION

4000+

TOTAL EMPLOYEES FOR

PROJECTS

Kirkland Lake Camp +100 years History / KL Gold (2002-Today)

•KL Gold operations now employ over 1200 persons mining 1500tons per day from its undergroundmining operations. +15 years opreserves / resources.

•Capital investment since the minesreopened in 2002 over $500 million,much of it from cash flow.

•Mining erations today has new hoists, new mills, and is a state ofthe art underground gold miningoperation with an exemplary safety record in Northern Ontario.

Highest Grade Gold Mines

Source: National Post, Feb. 2016

Rupert Resources Ltd. - Finland Emerging Greenstone Belt!

•Pahtavaara former producing gold mine, purchased by Rupert in 2016. Rupert was a former shell company.

•Purchase price of $2,500,000; market captoday $450 million.

•Agnico Eagle owns the Kittala gold mine, the largest in Europe, producing 250,000 ounces gold just north of Pahtavaara.

•Agnico announces in February 2020 a stake of up to $35 million for 19% in Rupert, plus technical and other key support.

•In the midst geographically of other largescale mines.

Fully permittedwith mill andtailings facility

Today's Opportunity- Gold Exploration Deficit

Value in strategic exploration

•Annual production fromsenior gold producers ismarkedly lower.

•Overall decreasedexploration budgets.

•Lower grades and exploration targets more challenging.

•Sector emphasis on profits versus more production.

Gold price cycle opportunity

•A clear time in history to capture a golden opportunity.

•Gold-the ultimate store of value in volatile, unstable, debt laden markets.

•A clear correlation between the annual growth rate in M2 money supplyand the price of gold.

Leahy Property

•Option on Leahy Property acquired by NPR in June 2020.

•The Leahy Property is located in northcentral Eby Township and in the southern part of adjacent Grenfell Township, approximately 15km south west of Kirkland Lake Ontario.

•The property holdings includes interests in twenty seven claims with a total area of approximately 500 hectares.

Capturing a Golden Opportunity

•An experienced team who have worked together for more than 20 years.

•Proven track record of delivering value for shareholders.

•Ability to identify, finance and develop assets.

•Has raised in total capex for all projects-CAD$3.5 billion.

•Maximising the cyclical market opportunities.

•Experience of applying new thinking to old historic assets.

Clearly Defined Asset Acquisition Strategy

•Historic past producing mines.

•Existing infrastructure.

•Low production cost.

•Near production potential.

•Mine life in excess of 8 years.

•Safe jurisdictions.

•Focus on Gold.

Strategy has been proven successful-Kirkland Lake Gold, Rupert Resources & El Mochito.

Management / Founders - Proven Success at Restarts

•Targeted upfront exploration investment.

•Strategic near term production.

•Low overall CAPEX deployed.

•Generating positive cash flow quickly.

NPR Management / Founders - Applying New Thinking to Old Assets

•Applying new thinking to old assets: •Re-evaluating geological data, combining historic information andapplying modern techniques.

•Identifying new technologies that deliver value: •Team introduced battery mining vehicles to the Kirkland Lake,Macassa mine in 2012 resulting in: •decreased CAPEX due to decreased ventilation requirements; and •lower operational costs.



NPR-Management and Board Members

•Brian Hinchcliffe-Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Hinchcliffe has been involved in the founding of mining projects in the natural resources sector for nearly 30 years, working with Harry Dobson. Mr. Hinchcliffe is a co-founder of Kirkland Lake Gold Inc. (now Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd., TSX, NYSE, ASX) and previously served as its President and CEO. Mr. Hinchcliffe is also formerly the Executive Chairman and CEO of Rupert Resources Ltd. (TSXV), and co founded American Pacific Mines.

•Mike Sutton-Director & Geologist MrSutton'scareer spans over 25 years as an exploration geologist. Mr. Sutton was awarded the Prospector of the Year for Ontario (along with Stew Carmichael) for the discoveryof the South Mine Complex while he was Chief Geologist and Assistant Manager at Kirkland Lake Gold Inc.

•Rob Suttie-Chief Financial Officer and Director Mr Suttie has more than 16 years experience in financial services including over ten years in public accounting, and financial disclosure. His public company experience includes preparation of financial statement, IPOs, business combinations and asset carve-outs. Her serves as CFO to a number of companies listed on the TSX and TSXV exchanges.

•Gordon Chmilar-Director Mr Chmilar is a partner of Gowling WLG in Calgary, Alberta. Mr Chmilar frequently represents issuers, underwriters and investors in public and private securities offerings, and has gained extensive experience in international mining, technology and oil & gas related financings and transactions and joint ventures.

•John Thomson-Director Mr Thomson has significant experience in building joint venture and distributor relationships in the FMCG and pharmaceutical sectors internationally and has worked internationally in a variety of senior roles for companies including PepsiCo. Most recently, he has built up a successful consulting business providing advice to institutional shareholders and management teams in the media, minerals and technology sectors.

•Chelsea Hayes-Director

Ms. Hayes has been working as marketing and communications advisor for over 25 years. Ms. Hayes was a Founding Director of financial PR consultancy, Pelham Public Relations, inNovember 2004, growing it to a 40-strong, £6m business and advising technology, media, mining and energy companies