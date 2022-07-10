Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  North Peak Resources Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    NPR   CA6614441096

NORTH PEAK RESOURCES LTD.

(NPR)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:44 2022-07-08 pm EDT
0.4900 CAD   -1.01%
04:14pNORTH PEAK RESOURCES : announces filing of technical report for Kenogami Lake
PU
07/08North peak reports filing of technical report for kenogami lake, ontario project
AQ
07/05NORTH PEAK RESOURCES : reports first assay results from the confirmatory drilling program on the Black Horse Project
PU
North Peak Resources : announces filing of technical report for Kenogami Lake

07/10/2022 | 04:14pm EDT
North Peak Resources Ltd. (TSX Venture: NPR) (the "Company" or "North Peak") announces that it filed a 43-101 Technical Report for the Kenogami Lake Project (the "Kenogami Project") titled "Technical Report on the Kenogami Lake Project, Ontario, Canada Report for NI 43-101" dated effective March 15, 2022 (the "2022 Technical Report"), prepared by Tudorel Ciuculescu, M. Sc. P. Geo of SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd., on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the profile of the Company.

For the full release click the link below.

Disclaimer

North Peak Resources Ltd. published this content on 08 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2022 20:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
