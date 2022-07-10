North Peak Resources : announces filing of technical report for Kenogami Lake

North Peak Resources Ltd. (TSX Venture: NPR) (the "Company" or "North Peak") announces that it filed a 43-101 Technical Report for the Kenogami Lake Project (the "Kenogami Project") titled "Technical Report on the Kenogami Lake Project, Ontario, Canada Report for NI 43-101" dated effective March 15, 2022 (the "2022 Technical Report"), prepared by Tudorel Ciuculescu, M. Sc. P. Geo of SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd., on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the profile of the Company.

For the full release click the link below.