North Peak Resources : contracts Burgex to advance Black Horse exploration programs by scanning and modeling former underground San Pedro mine

North Peak Resources Ltd. (TSX Venture: NPR) (the "Company" or "North Peak") launched multiple drilling programs in March at the optioned Black Horse gold property and now as weather permits has hired Burgex Inc., to next week deploy modern scanning and modeling of the San Pedro former underground gold mine in the northeast corner of the Black Horse property.

Burgex Inc. is a Salt Lake City, Utah based company with specific experience in bringing modern exploration techniques to historic mines and will also be carrying out a drone based orthoimagery survey of the topography of Black Horse property for the first time.

