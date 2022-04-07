Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  North Peak Resources Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    NPR   CA6614441096

NORTH PEAK RESOURCES LTD.

(NPR)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  04/07 10:29:29 am EDT
2.170 CAD   -8.44%
10:44aNORTH PEAK RESOURCES : contracts Burgex to advance Black Horse exploration programs by scanning and modeling former underground San Pedro mine
PU
03/15North Peak Resources closes $5.75 million Private Placement, both core and reverse circulation drilling programs underway at Black Horse property
AQ
03/14North Peak Resources Completes $5.75 Million Private Placement; Stock Falls 4%
MT
North Peak Resources : contracts Burgex to advance Black Horse exploration programs by scanning and modeling former underground San Pedro mine

04/07/2022 | 10:44am EDT
North Peak Resources Ltd. (TSX Venture: NPR) (the "Company" or "North Peak") launched multiple drilling programs in March at the optioned Black Horse gold property and now as weather permits has hired Burgex Inc., to next week deploy modern scanning and modeling of the San Pedro former underground gold mine in the northeast corner of the Black Horse property.

Burgex Inc. is a Salt Lake City, Utah based company with specific experience in bringing modern exploration techniques to historic mines and will also be carrying out a drone based orthoimagery survey of the topography of Black Horse property for the first time.

For the full release click the link below.

Disclaimer

North Peak Resources Ltd. published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2022 14:42:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -1,60 M -1,28 M -1,28 M
Net cash 2020 6,85 M 5,47 M 5,47 M
P/E ratio 2020 -5,71x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 56,5 M 45,1 M 45,1 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 90,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Brian D. Hinchcliffe Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. B. Suttie Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Jerod Eastman Chief Operating Officer
John Sidney Thomson Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Chelsea Hayes Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTH PEAK RESOURCES LTD.-16.84%45
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-5.51%12 257
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED16.97%11 095
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.23.48%9 152
A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC.23.60%870
FURUYA METAL CO., LTD.-15.58%574