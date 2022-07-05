North Peak Resources : reports first assay results from the confirmatory drilling program on the Black Horse Project

North Peak Resources Ltd. (TSX Venture: NPR) (the "Company" or "North Peak") is providing an update on the work programs underway pursuant to its option to purchase the Black Horse gold property located near Ely Nevada (the "Black Horse Property"). In December 2021 the Company signed an agreement for the option with Minex LLC and then obtained the necessary drilling permits.

Following a review of the historical data of the 316 holes previously drilled, an 8-hole core drilling program to twin the main zones of the property and a 20-hole reverse circulation (RC) drilling program to test other zones were launched.

For the full release click the link below.