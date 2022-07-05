Log in
    NPR   CA6614441096

NORTH PEAK RESOURCES LTD.

(NPR)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:26 2022-07-05 pm EDT
0.5300 CAD   -29.33%
North Peak Resources : reports first assay results from the confirmatory drilling program on the Black Horse Project

07/05/2022 | 02:54pm EDT
North Peak Resources Ltd. (TSX Venture: NPR) (the "Company" or "North Peak") is providing an update on the work programs underway pursuant to its option to purchase the Black Horse gold property located near Ely Nevada (the "Black Horse Property"). In December 2021 the Company signed an agreement for the option with Minex LLC and then obtained the necessary drilling permits.

Following a review of the historical data of the 316 holes previously drilled, an 8-hole core drilling program to twin the main zones of the property and a 20-hole reverse circulation (RC) drilling program to test other zones were launched.

For the full release click the link below.

Disclaimer

North Peak Resources Ltd. published this content on 05 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2022 18:53:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,57 M -1,20 M -1,20 M
Net cash 2021 5,22 M 3,99 M 3,99 M
P/E ratio 2021 -36,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 17,9 M 13,7 M 13,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 90,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Brian D. Hinchcliffe Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. B. Suttie Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Jerod Eastman Chief Operating Officer
John Sidney Thomson Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Chelsea Hayes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTH PEAK RESOURCES LTD.0.00%14
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-17.78%9 589
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED-13.71%7 342
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.-4.01%6 560
A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC.5.73%744
FURUYA METAL CO., LTD.-32.97%416