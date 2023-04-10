Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. North Peak Resources Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NPR   CA6614441096

NORTH PEAK RESOURCES LTD.

(NPR)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  10:46:26 2023-04-10 am EDT
0.7700 CAD   +18.46%
12:23pToronto Stocks Inch Forward; North Peak Resources Climbs on Preliminary Nevada Mining Complex Purchase Agreement
DJ
10:37aNorth Peak Resources Reports Letter of Intent to Buy Prospect Mountain Mine Complex in Silver-Gold-Lead District of Eureka, Nevada
MT
10:35aNorth Peak Signs LOI to Acquire Prospect Mountain Mine Complex in District of Eureka, Nevada
MT
Toronto Stocks Inch Forward; North Peak Resources Climbs on Preliminary Nevada Mining Complex Purchase Agreement

04/10/2023 | 12:23pm EDT
By Adriano Marchese


Stocks in Toronto were mildly higher during mid-trading Monday after the long Easter weekend. Sentiment was muted as Canadian investors await the Bank of Canada's interest-rate decision on Wednesday. The prevailing view among analysts is that the pause on hikes will continue, according to FactSet. The commercial services sector was the main gainer in the session, followed closely by process industries and health technology. Of the few retreating sectors, utilities and retail posted the biggest declines.

At midday, Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index was 0.16% higher at 20229.63 while the blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 rose by 0.10% to 1217.19.

Shares of North Peak Resources Ltd. were over 18% higher at 77 Canadian cents (57 cents) after the Calgary-based mining company said it signed a preliminary agreement to acquire a precious metals mining complex in Nevada from Solarljos LLC and Gullsil LLC in an all-stock deal.


Other market movers:

GreenPower Motor Co. shares were 12% higher at C$3.30 after the Los Angeles-based, Toronto-listed electric vehicle manufacturer said its vehicle deliveries in its fiscal fourth quarter substantially increased from the prior-year period, reaching over 120 vehicles.


Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-10-23 1222ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.15% 0.7388 Delayed Quote.0.26%
GREENPOWER MOTOR COMPANY INC. 8.81% 3.21 Delayed Quote.25.53%
NORTH PEAK RESOURCES LTD. 18.46% 0.77 Delayed Quote.-14.47%
S&P GSCI PRECIOUS METALS INDEX -1.02% 2615.72 Real-time Quote.10.30%
S&P/TSX 60 INDEX 0.18% 1218.2 Delayed Quote.4.03%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.20% 20237.49 Delayed Quote.4.19%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) 0.16% 1.35265 Delayed Quote.-0.26%
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,57 M -1,16 M -1,16 M
Net cash 2021 5,22 M 3,86 M 3,86 M
P/E ratio 2021 -36,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 14,7 M 10,9 M 10,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 95,5%
Chart NORTH PEAK RESOURCES LTD.
Duration : Period :
North Peak Resources Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Brian D. Hinchcliffe Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. B. Suttie Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Jerod Eastman Chief Operating Officer
John Sidney Thomson Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Chelsea Hayes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTH PEAK RESOURCES LTD.-14.47%11
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION12.55%29 497
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED51.00%13 045
ZHONGJIN GOLD CORP.,LTD39.68%8 074
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC21.60%6 455
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED13.42%4 135
