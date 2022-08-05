Log in
    8927   TW0008927005

NORTH-STAR INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.

(8927)
North Star International : Announcement of the Company's Board of Directors Resolutions on Cash Dividends and Capital Reserve Conversion to Issue New Shares Base Date for Allotment

08/05/2022 | 05:11am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: North-Star International Co., LTD.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/08/05 Time of announcement 16:55:33
Subject 
 Announcement of the Company's Board of Directors
Resolutions on Cash Dividends and Capital Reserve
Conversion to Issue New Shares Base Date for Allotment
Date of events 2022/08/05 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or
shareholders' meeting, or of the decision by the company:2022/08/05
2.Type (ex-rights or ex-dividend) (please write "Ex-rights",
 "Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-rights and dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash dividend of NT$148,227,818 in 2021 and issuance of new shares
by converting capital reserve to NT$215,263,840
4.Ex-rights (Ex-dividend) date:2022/09/14
5.Last date before book closure:2022/09/15
6.Book closure starting date:2022/09/16
7.Book closure ending date:2022/09/20
8.Ex-rights (Ex-dividend) record date:2022/09/20
9.Deadline for applying the conversion of the debt voucher:2022/08/23
10.The closure period for the conversion of the debt voucher will
 start from the date:2022/08/25
11.The closure period for the conversion of the debt voucher will
end on the date:2022/09/20
12.Payment date of cash dividend distribution:2022/10/11
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)This case of capital reserve conversion to capital increase and
issuance of new shares was declared and entered into force by the
Financial Supervision and Administration Commission on August 4, 2022.
(2)After the capital reserve is converted into capital and new shares
are issued and submitted to the competent authority for approval of
capital change registration, the chairman shall be authorized to set
the date of distribution of stock dividends in 2022.
(3)If the company issues the fifth domestic secured convertible corporate
bonds and the sixth domestic unsecured convertible corporate bonds into
ordinary shares, which affects the total number of outstanding shares and
changes the shareholder dividend (share) rate, authorizes the chairman of
the board.
(4)The company's fifth domestic secured conversion of corporate bonds and
the domestic sixth domestic unsecured conversion of corporate bonds, if
the conversion price needs to be adjusted, authorized the chairman
to adjust.
(5)Cash dividend transfer fee and cheque registered postage shall be borne
 by shareholders themselves

Disclaimer

North-Star International Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 09:10:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
