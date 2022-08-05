North Star International : Announcement of the Company's Board of Directors Resolutions on Cash Dividends and Capital Reserve Conversion to Issue New Shares Base Date for Allotment

Statement

1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders' meeting, or of the decision by the company:2022/08/05 2.Type (ex-rights or ex-dividend) (please write "Ex-rights", "Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-rights and dividend 3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution: Cash dividend of NT$148,227,818 in 2021 and issuance of new shares by converting capital reserve to NT$215,263,840 4.Ex-rights (Ex-dividend) date:2022/09/14 5.Last date before book closure:2022/09/15 6.Book closure starting date:2022/09/16 7.Book closure ending date:2022/09/20 8.Ex-rights (Ex-dividend) record date:2022/09/20 9.Deadline for applying the conversion of the debt voucher:2022/08/23 10.The closure period for the conversion of the debt voucher will start from the date:2022/08/25 11.The closure period for the conversion of the debt voucher will end on the date:2022/09/20 12.Payment date of cash dividend distribution:2022/10/11 13.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1)This case of capital reserve conversion to capital increase and issuance of new shares was declared and entered into force by the Financial Supervision and Administration Commission on August 4, 2022. (2)After the capital reserve is converted into capital and new shares are issued and submitted to the competent authority for approval of capital change registration, the chairman shall be authorized to set the date of distribution of stock dividends in 2022. (3)If the company issues the fifth domestic secured convertible corporate bonds and the sixth domestic unsecured convertible corporate bonds into ordinary shares, which affects the total number of outstanding shares and changes the shareholder dividend (share) rate, authorizes the chairman of the board. (4)The company's fifth domestic secured conversion of corporate bonds and the domestic sixth domestic unsecured conversion of corporate bonds, if the conversion price needs to be adjusted, authorized the chairman to adjust. (5)Cash dividend transfer fee and cheque registered postage shall be borne by shareholders themselves