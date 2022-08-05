Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taipei Exchange
  North-Star International Co., LTD.
  News
  Summary
    8927   TW0008927005

NORTH-STAR INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.

(8927)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

North Star International : Announcement on the resolution of the company's board of directors to hold the first extraordinary shareholders' meeting in 2022

08/05/2022 | 05:11am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: North-Star International Co., LTD.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/08/05 Time of announcement 16:55:07
Subject 
 Announcement on the resolution of the company's
board of directors to hold the first extraordinary
shareholders' meeting in 2022
Date of events 2022/08/05 To which item it meets paragraph 17
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/08/05
2.Extraordinary shareholders' meeting date:2022/10/28
3.Extraordinary shareholders'' meeting location:
No. 118, Jinding Road, Sanmin District, Kaohsiung City "Conference
Hall, 3rd Floor, Golden Lion Lake Hotel"
4.Special shareholders meeting will be held by means of
(physical shareholders meeting/ visual communication
assisted shareholders meeting /visual communication
shareholders meeting):physical shareholders meeting
5.Cause for convening the meeting I.Reported matters:none
6.Cause for convening the meeting II.Acknowledged matters:none
7.Cause for convening the meeting III.Matters for Discussion:
Subsidiary SanDi Energy Co., Ltd. Share Release Planning
8.Cause for convening the meeting IV.Election matters:none
9.Cause for convening the meeting V.Other Proposals:none
10.Cause for convening the meeting VI.Extemporary Motions:none
11.Book closure starting date:2022/09/29
12.Book closure ending date:2022/10/28
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:none

Disclaimer

North-Star International Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 09:10:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
