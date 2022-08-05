North Star International : Announcement on the resolution of the company's board of directors to hold the first extraordinary shareholders' meeting in 2022

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/08/05 2.Extraordinary shareholders' meeting date:2022/10/28 3.Extraordinary shareholders'' meeting location: No. 118, Jinding Road, Sanmin District, Kaohsiung City "Conference Hall, 3rd Floor, Golden Lion Lake Hotel" 4.Special shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting /visual communication shareholders meeting):physical shareholders meeting 5.Cause for convening the meeting I.Reported matters:none 6.Cause for convening the meeting II.Acknowledged matters:none 7.Cause for convening the meeting III.Matters for Discussion: Subsidiary SanDi Energy Co., Ltd. Share Release Planning 8.Cause for convening the meeting IV.Election matters:none 9.Cause for convening the meeting V.Other Proposals:none 10.Cause for convening the meeting VI.Extemporary Motions:none 11.Book closure starting date:2022/09/29 12.Book closure ending date:2022/10/28 13.Any other matters that need to be specified:none