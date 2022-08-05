North Star International : Announcement on the resolution of the company's board of directors to hold the first extraordinary shareholders' meeting in 2022
08/05/2022 | 05:11am EDT
Provided by: North-Star International Co., LTD.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/08/05
Time of announcement
16:55:07
Subject
Announcement on the resolution of the company's
board of directors to hold the first extraordinary
shareholders' meeting in 2022
Date of events
2022/08/05
To which item it meets
paragraph 17
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/08/05
2.Extraordinary shareholders' meeting date:2022/10/28
3.Extraordinary shareholders'' meeting location:
No. 118, Jinding Road, Sanmin District, Kaohsiung City "Conference
Hall, 3rd Floor, Golden Lion Lake Hotel"
4.Special shareholders meeting will be held by means of
(physical shareholders meeting/ visual communication
assisted shareholders meeting /visual communication
shareholders meeting):physical shareholders meeting
5.Cause for convening the meeting I.Reported matters:none
6.Cause for convening the meeting II.Acknowledged matters:none
7.Cause for convening the meeting III.Matters for Discussion:
Subsidiary SanDi Energy Co., Ltd. Share Release Planning
8.Cause for convening the meeting IV.Election matters:none
9.Cause for convening the meeting V.Other Proposals:none
10.Cause for convening the meeting VI.Extemporary Motions:none
11.Book closure starting date:2022/09/29
12.Book closure ending date:2022/10/28
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:none
