North Star International : On behalf of its subsidiary,HE FONG ENERGY CO.,LTD., announced the entrusted construction of water and soil conservation projects
08/19/2022 | 02:44am EDT
Provided by: North-Star International Co., LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/08/19
Time of announcement
14:32:24
Subject
On behalf of its subsidiary,HE FONG ENERGY
CO.,LTD., announced the entrusted construction of
water and soil conservation projects
Date of events
2022/08/19
To which item it meets
paragraph 20
Statement
1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land
located at Sublot XX, Lot XX, North District, Taichung City):
Construction of Soil and Water Conservation and Land Preparation Project
for Phase 1 Solar Project Field in Shizi Township, Pingtung County
2.Date of the occurrence of the event:2022/08/19~2022/08/19
3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent
to XX ping), unit price, and total transaction price:
Transaction amount:
It is estimated that the total required funds will be
about NT$357,337,332 (tax included)
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship to the
Company (if the trading counterparty is a natural
person and furthermore is not a related party of the
Company, the name of the trading counterparty is
not required to be disclosed):
The transaction object is the related person:SHANGFA CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD.
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party,
announcement shall also be made of the reason for
choosing the related party as trading counterparty and
the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with
the Company and the trading counterparty, and the
previous date and monetary value of transfer:
Reasons for selecting the related party as the transaction object:
SHANGFA Construction is engaged in construction projects as its main
business, and undertakes this case at a reasonable cost. It shortens
the construction period and the time and cost of applying for a parallel
license, and speeds up the setup schedule, which is conducive to the
generation of investment benefits.
Owner of previous transfer:N/A
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past
five years has been a related party of the Company, the
announcement shall also include the date and price of
acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship to the Company at the time of the
transaction:N/A
7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not
applicable for acquisition of assets; those with deferral
should provide a table explaining recognition):N/A
8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period
and monetary value), restrictive covenants in the contract,
and other important terms and conditions:Contract not yet signed
9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as
invitation to tender, price comparison, or price
negotiation), the reference basis for the decision
on price, and the decision-making department:Board of Directors
10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company
and its appraisal price:N/A
11.Name of the professional appraiser:N/A
12.Practice certificate number of the professional
appraiser:N/A
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific
price, or special price:No or not applicable
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:No or not applicable
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:N/A
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal
reports and opinion of the CPA:N/A
17.Name of the CPA firm:N/A
18.Name of the CPA:N/A
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:N/A
20.Broker and broker's fee:N/A
21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
long term business development
22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present
transaction:none
23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction
is a related party:YES
24.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/08/19
25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval
by the audit committee:2022/08/19
26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or
right-of-use asset from a related party:NO
27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article
16 of the Regulations Governing the Acquisition and
Disposal of Assets by Public Companies:N/A
28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the
transaction price, the price assessed in accordance
with the Article 17 of the same regulations:N/A
29.Any other matters that need to be specified:none
North-Star International Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 06:43:03 UTC.