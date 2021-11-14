North Stawell Minerals : Highly prospective and significant Germania licence granted
11/14/2021 | 05:30pm EST
North Stawell Minerals
For personal use only
ASX Announcement
15 November 2021
The highly prospective and significant "Germania" licence grant consolidates a commanding tenement position at Stawell
Exploration Licence EL007325 has been granted, completing NSM's exploration portfolio in the Stawell Corridor. The licence contains very high grade historical production, prospective structures and multiple high priority targets
Highlights:
EL007325 (Germania) has been granted by Earth Resources Regulation Victoria adding 54km2 of highly prized ground, contiguous to the Stawell Gold Mine (SGM).
All North Stawell Minerals Ltd (NSM) licences are now granted, delivering a commanding 57km long continuous portfolio along the highly prospective Stawell Corridor.
The Germania licence is host to impressive gold potential, including:
high grade historical production that trends immediately adjacent to the operating Stawell Gold Mine.
11km of the Darlington-Germania trend - a series of shallow, historic mines and significant historic gold intercepts in drilling.
3.6km strike along the Stawell Fault, the immediate continuation of the geology hosting the Stawell Gold Mine, 2.5km to the south
The Germania licence is only partially covered by Murray Basin sediment, simplifying planning for effective exploration techniques.
NSM intends to begin exploration activity on Germania as a priority, with work commencing immediately and drilling likely in Q1 FY22
NSM is fully funded to execute its exploration activities with $10.8m cash at Sept 30, 2021.
For personal use only
NORTH STAWELL MINERALS LTD
ACN 633 461 453
ABN 84 633 461 453
Victorian gold explorer North Stawell Minerals Ltd (ASX:NSM) (North Stawell or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on its exploration tenement package in Victoria's Stawell Corridor.
Earth Resources Regulation Victoria has granted EL007325 ("Germania") to NSM for a five year term, adding 54km2 of highly prospective ground to the tenement portfolio and consolidating the Company's ground position into a 57km long commanding position on the northern Stawell Corridor.
North Stawell Minerals interim Chief Executive Russell Krause said:
NSM is extremely pleased to have been granted the Germania permit. Together with the recent receipt of the adjacent Deep Lead permit in August, NSM's Stawell Corridor tenement portfolio is now complete.
The Company's view of the relative prospectivity of Germania is highlighted by high percentage of IPO funds earmarked for Germania at the time of NSM's IPO. Of the $15.2m, two-year exploration budget, $5.6m was earmarked for the Germania permit.
The focus on Germania is with good reason - the tenement includes ground immediately to the north (2.5km) and west (200m-1km) of the operating Stawell Gold Mine (4.9 Moz combined historic and modern production). Also, historic production on the Germania tenement footprint is extensive and high grade: 393koz Au at 19 g/t Au with recorded historic grades as high as 28g/t (GeoVic 2021).
Much of the Germania tenement is not masked by cover, meaning historic miners explored the ground and sunk numerous shafts into showings at surface. Where this information is preserved, the historic workings dramatically increase understanding of the tenor and orientation of mineralisation, improve targeting and reduce risks around accelerated exploration.
The same geology and gold mineralisation potential continues beneath cover sequences and lessons learnt on the Germania tenement will be applied to exploration programs under cover to the north.
The recent Airborne Gravity Survey flown in July covered the footprint of EL007325 and the data has already been processed and interpreted. As followers of the NSM story will know well, the survey, as well as other analyses have been integral to our ability to peer through the cover.
NSM will prioritise exploration of this key tenement in concert with ongoing exploration programs throughout the rest of the tenement package.. The setting of the Germania tenement has high potential to facilitate year round drilling, an important consideration for maintaining exploration momentum and shareholder value through the Victorian winter.
North Stawell Minerals Ltd
Level 12, 644 Chapel Street, South Yarra, 3141 Victoria, Australia
The Germania tenement (EL007325) includes the ground to the immediate west and north of the Stawell Gold Mine (Figure 1). The tenement includes the northernmost extent of outcropping rocks before the gold prospective geology is obscured by Murray Basin sediments, thickening to the north. Outcropping areas were the limits of early prospectors, and multiple historic mines are identified that add important geological understanding of the regions gold potential (Appendix 2).
The flagship deposit in the Stawell Corridor is the Stawell Gold Mine - discovered in the 1850's and an active mining operation today (Stawell Gold Mines). The Stawell gold field has produced a total of 4.9 Moz Au from historic and modern operations (Winterbottom 2017). A key characteristic of the Stawell Gold Mine is that the gold mineralisation occurs where structures wrap around a buttress of folded basalts. An important characteristic of the basalts is that they respond to geophysical techniques, meaning that similar basalts (and similar ore systems) can be more effectively targeted at depth or where the Murray Basin cover obscures bedrock. The mine is bounded by multiple sets of structures, running north-northwest (belt parallel) or northwest (cross-cutting). The areas where basalt domes and the regionally significant faults intersect are interpreted as a vector to areas with increased gold potential. Both sets of structures can be traced onto the Germania tenement, as well as basalts. Historic recorded production from the footprint of EL007325 totals 393,694 oz at 19.1 g/t Au (GeoVic 2021, Figure 2, Appendix 2), demonstrating the Germania tenements prospectivity.
Basalt Dome structures
Identifying basaltic domes in the regional geology allows exploration of targets against a Stawell Mine mineralisation model. Regionally, multiple dome structures have been identified in geophysics. These include Wildwood, Ashens and Kewell. Each target has been followed up with drilling and returned encouraging mineralisation.
On the Germania tenement, two areas with potential dome structures are identified. West of the Stawell Mine, basalts and gold mineralisation are intersected in historic drilling that targets a 1.7 km geophysical anomaly - the Scallans prospect (Figure 1, Figure 4) - which includes multiple characteristics similar to the geology at Stawell. Only seven historic drill holes effectively test the target. At the southern end, SCD001 intersects anomalous gold in the east limb of the basalts. At the northern end of the prospect, CRD001 intersects anomalous gold in the western limb (Figure 4). Multiple structures are identified cutting the bounding metasedimentary rocks adjacent to the basalt. The target is significantly under tested.
On the Coongee Fault (Figure 1, Figure 3) a potential dome structure, identified in geophysics and with 5.5km strike, underlies the historic Germania Mine and Darlington Mine (Figure 1, Figure 2, Figure 3). The interpreted basalt has not been intersected in drilling.
Belt parallel faults
Three main north-northwest structures occur and all include demonstrated gold occurrences in historic mining or historic drilling. There is approximately 16 km of belt parallel fault trace of on the Germania licence.
The western-most Pleasant Creek Fault (Figure 1) occurs on NSM's previously granted tenements, and can be traced over 60km to the north. The structure and its gold potential is described in prior NSM releases (see ASX announcement dated 10/8/2021).
North Stawell Minerals Ltd
Level 12, 644 Chapel Street, South Yarra, 3141 Victoria, Australia
The Stawell Fault is the footwall structure to the multimillion ounce Stawell Gold Mine sequence and includes demonstrated capacity to host multi-million ounce gold mineralisation (Figure 1). Past exploration drilling along the Stawell Fault to the north has intersected anomalous mineralisation for 11 km, before extending under shallow cover. Six historic mines occur along the strike length of the fault, but little information is recorded. The historic Durham Reef Mine (unknown production) lies on the fault, approx. 500m before the structure dives beneath the Murray Basin cover. Historic drilling includes encouraging gold grades within the structure, returning values up to 2.24 g/t Au.
The Coongee Fault, lies on the eastern side of the Germania tenement, and is a regionally significant structure that marks the eastern boundary of the Stawell Corridor (Figure 1). Where outcropping, the strike of the fault is typically demonstrated to be anomalously or significantly mineralised, with historic grades up to 11 g/t Au (Figure 3). The high grades occur proximal to the historic Darlington Mine, which has recorded production of 1,117 oz at 20.9 g/t Au, dips west and plunges south and is open in all directions. Total historic mining on the Coongee Fault and a parallel fault 500m to the west is 5,710 oz at 12.6 g/t Au (Figure 3). Where possible, the mines have been reconstructed with available data, providing strong spatial controls on the orientation of the historic ore system. Prior drilling to test the fault is drilled as fences 600m apart - spacing considered too broad to effectively test the structure's potential.
North Stawell Minerals Ltd
Level 12, 644 Chapel Street, South Yarra, 3141 Victoria, Australia
North Stawell Minerals Ltd. published this content on 14 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2021 22:29:01 UTC.