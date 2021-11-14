North Stawell Minerals : Highly prospective and significant Germania licence granted

NORTH STAWELL MINERALS LTD

ACN 633 461 453

ABN 84 633 461 453

Victorian gold explorer North Stawell Minerals Ltd (ASX:NSM) (North Stawell or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on its exploration tenement package in Victoria's Stawell Corridor.

Earth Resources Regulation Victoria has granted EL007325 ("Germania") to NSM for a five year term, adding 54km2 of highly prospective ground to the tenement portfolio and consolidating the Company's ground position into a 57km long commanding position on the northern Stawell Corridor.

North Stawell Minerals interim Chief Executive Russell Krause said:

NSM is extremely pleased to have been granted the Germania permit. Together with the recent receipt of the adjacent Deep Lead permit in August, NSM's Stawell Corridor tenement portfolio is now complete.

The Company's view of the relative prospectivity of Germania is highlighted by high percentage of IPO funds earmarked for Germania at the time of NSM's IPO. Of the $15.2m, two-year exploration budget, $5.6m was earmarked for the Germania permit.

The focus on Germania is with good reason - the tenement includes ground immediately to the north (2.5km) and west (200m-1km) of the operating Stawell Gold Mine (4.9 Moz combined historic and modern production). Also, historic production on the Germania tenement footprint is extensive and high grade: 393koz Au at 19 g/t Au with recorded historic grades as high as 28g/t (GeoVic 2021).

Much of the Germania tenement is not masked by cover, meaning historic miners explored the ground and sunk numerous shafts into showings at surface. Where this information is preserved, the historic workings dramatically increase understanding of the tenor and orientation of mineralisation, improve targeting and reduce risks around accelerated exploration.

The same geology and gold mineralisation potential continues beneath cover sequences and lessons learnt on the Germania tenement will be applied to exploration programs under cover to the north.

The recent Airborne Gravity Survey flown in July covered the footprint of EL007325 and the data has already been processed and interpreted. As followers of the NSM story will know well, the survey, as well as other analyses have been integral to our ability to peer through the cover.

NSM will prioritise exploration of this key tenement in concert with ongoing exploration programs throughout the rest of the tenement package.. The setting of the Germania tenement has high potential to facilitate year round drilling, an important consideration for maintaining exploration momentum and shareholder value through the Victorian winter.