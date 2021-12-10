Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  North Stawell Minerals Limited
  News
  Summary
    NSM   AU0000099715

NORTH STAWELL MINERALS LIMITED

(NSM)
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

North Stawell Minerals : Notification regarding unquoted securities - NSM

12/10/2021
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

NORTH STAWELL MINERALS LTD

Date of this announcement

Friday December 10, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

New class - code

Performance Rights

635,000

10/12/2021

to be confirmed

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

NORTH STAWELL MINERALS LTD

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

84633461453

1.3

ASX issuer code

NSM

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

10/12/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class - code to be confirmed

Performance Rights

+Security type

ISIN code

Other

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

10/12/2021

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date? Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

635,000

Russell Krause

Penause Pty Ltd

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being issued.

The material terms can be found in NSM's Notice of Annual General Meeting 2021:https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20211

018/pdf/451scb5s84mjkd.pdf

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20200922/pdf/44mw8js716wzp9.pdf

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Issue details

Number of +securities

635,000

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

North Stawell Minerals Ltd. published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 06:31:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
