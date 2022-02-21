Northam Platinum : Dealing in securities
DEALING IN SECURITIES
Shareholders are advised of the following dealing by a director of the company:
Name of director:
Tebogo Emily Kgosi
Nature of transaction and class of securities:
Transfer of ordinary shares in Northam Holdings ("
Shares")
from Zambezi Platinum Women's SPV (RF) Proprietary Limited
to Ms Kgosi
Nature and extent of interest:
Direct beneficial
Date of transaction:
28 December
2021
(settlement took
place
on
31 December 2021)
Total number of Shares:
43 798
Price per Share:
R203.69 (being
the
prevailing market
price as
at
24 December 2021)
Value of the transaction: Transaction completed on-market:
Clearance obtained in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements:
R8 921 214.62 No
No (Ms Kgosi only became aware of the transaction after implementation thereof)
Johannesburg
21 February 2022
