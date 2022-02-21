Log in
    NPH   ZAE000298253

NORTHAM PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED

(NPH)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 02/18
220.71 ZAR   +0.37%
10:41aNORTHAM PLATINUM : Dealing in securities
PU
10:31aNORTHAM PLATINUM : Interest payment notification – NHM011
PU
2021TRANSCRIPT : Northam Platinum Holdings Limited, 2021 Earnings Call, Sep 30, 2021
CI
Northam Platinum : Dealing in securities

02/21/2022 | 10:41am EST
NORTHAM PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED

NORTHAM PLATINUM LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

Registration number: 2020/905346/06

Registration number: 1977/003282/06

Share code: NPH ISIN code: ZAE000298253

Debt issuer code: NHMI

("Northam Holdings" or the "company")

Bond code: NHM007

Bond ISIN: ZAG000158593

Bond code: NHM009

Bond ISIN: ZAG000158866

Bond code: NHM011

Bond ISIN: ZAG000159237

Bond code: NHM012

Bond ISIN: ZAG000160136

Bond code: NHM015

Bond ISIN: ZAG000164922

Bond code: NHM016

Bond ISIN: ZAG000167750

Bond code: NHM018

Bond ISIN: ZAG000168097

Bond code: NHM019

Bond ISIN: ZAG000168105

Bond code: NHM020

Bond ISIN: ZAG000172594

Bond code: NHM021

Bond ISIN: ZAG000181496

("Northam Platinum")

DEALING IN SECURITIES

Shareholders are advised of the following dealing by a director of the company:

Name of director:

Tebogo Emily Kgosi

Nature of transaction and class of securities:

Transfer of ordinary shares in Northam Holdings ("Shares")

from Zambezi Platinum Women's SPV (RF) Proprietary Limited

to Ms Kgosi

Nature and extent of interest:

Direct beneficial

Date of transaction:

28 December

2021

(settlement took

place

on

31 December 2021)

Total number of Shares:

43 798

Price per Share:

R203.69 (being

the

prevailing market

price as

at

24 December 2021)

Value of the transaction: Transaction completed on-market:

Clearance obtained in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements:

R8 921 214.62 No

No (Ms Kgosi only became aware of the transaction after implementation thereof)

Johannesburg

21 February 2022

Corporate Advisor and Sponsor to Northam Holdings

Attorneys to Northam Holdings and Northam

One Capital

Platinum

Webber Wentzel

Corporate Advisor and Debt Sponsor to Northam Platinum

One Capital

Disclaimer

Northam Platinum Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 15:40:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
