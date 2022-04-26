Log in
Northam Platinum : Disclosure of an acquisition of a beneficial interest in Northam Holdings securities

04/26/2022 | 11:42am EDT
NORTHAM PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

Registration number: 2020/905346/06 Share code: NPH ISIN: ZAE000298253 ("Northam Holdings" or the "company")NORTHAM PLATINUM LIMITED Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

Registration number: 1977/003282/06

Debt issuer code: NHMI

Bond code: NHM011

Bond ISIN: ZAG000159237

Bond code: NHM012

Bond ISIN: ZAG000160136

Bond code: NHM015

Bond ISIN: ZAG000164922

Bond code: NHM016

Bond ISIN: ZAG000167750

Bond code: NHM018

Bond ISIN: ZAG000168097

Bond code: NHM019

Bond ISIN: ZAG000168105

Bond code: NHM020

Bond ISIN: ZAG000172594

Bond code: NHM021

Bond ISIN: ZAG000181496

("Northam Platinum")

DISCLOSURE OF AN ACQUISITION OF A BENEFICIAL INTEREST IN NORTHAM HOLDINGS SECURITIES

In accordance with section 122(3)(b) of the Companies Act, No. 71 of 2008 ("Companies Act"), as amended, and paragraph 3.83(b) of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, Northam Holdings shareholders are advised that the company received notification, in the prescribed form, from MandG Investment Managers Proprietary Limited, on behalf of its clients ("MandG"), advising that it has acquired a beneficial interest in the securities of Northam Holdings, such that MandG now holds a beneficial interest of 10.06% in the company's total issued share capital.

The company will file the relevant notification with the Takeover Regulation Panel, as required in terms of section 122(3)(a) of the Companies Act.

Johannesburg

26 April 2022

Corporate Advisor and Sponsor to Northam Holdings

One Capital

Attorneys to Northam Holdings and Northam Platinum

Webber Wentzel

Corporate Advisor and Debt Sponsor to Northam Platinum

One Capital

Disclaimer

Northam Platinum Ltd. published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 15:41:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
