NORTHAM PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
Registration number: 2020/905346/06 Share code: NPH ISIN: ZAE000298253 ("Northam Holdings" or the "company")NORTHAM PLATINUM LIMITED Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
Registration number: 1977/003282/06
Debt issuer code: NHMI
|
Bond code: NHM011
|
Bond ISIN: ZAG000159237
|
Bond code: NHM012
|
Bond ISIN: ZAG000160136
|
Bond code: NHM015
|
Bond ISIN: ZAG000164922
|
Bond code: NHM016
|
Bond ISIN: ZAG000167750
|
Bond code: NHM018
|
Bond ISIN: ZAG000168097
|
Bond code: NHM019
|
Bond ISIN: ZAG000168105
|
Bond code: NHM020
|
Bond ISIN: ZAG000172594
|
Bond code: NHM021
|
Bond ISIN: ZAG000181496
("Northam Platinum")
DISCLOSURE OF AN ACQUISITION OF A BENEFICIAL INTEREST IN NORTHAM HOLDINGS SECURITIES
In accordance with section 122(3)(b) of the Companies Act, No. 71 of 2008 ("Companies Act"), as amended, and paragraph 3.83(b) of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, Northam Holdings shareholders are advised that the company received notification, in the prescribed form, from MandG Investment Managers Proprietary Limited, on behalf of its clients ("MandG"), advising that it has acquired a beneficial interest in the securities of Northam Holdings, such that MandG now holds a beneficial interest of 10.06% in the company's total issued share capital.
The company will file the relevant notification with the Takeover Regulation Panel, as required in terms of section 122(3)(a) of the Companies Act.
Johannesburg
26 April 2022
Corporate Advisor and Sponsor to Northam Holdings
One Capital
Attorneys to Northam Holdings and Northam Platinum
Webber Wentzel
Corporate Advisor and Debt Sponsor to Northam Platinum
One Capital
Disclaimer
Northam Platinum Ltd. published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 15:41:09 UTC.