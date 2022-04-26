NORTHAM PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

Registration number: 2020/905346/06 Share code: NPH ISIN: ZAE000298253 ("Northam Holdings" or the "company")NORTHAM PLATINUM LIMITED Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

Registration number: 1977/003282/06

Debt issuer code: NHMI

Bond code: NHM011 Bond ISIN: ZAG000159237 Bond code: NHM012 Bond ISIN: ZAG000160136 Bond code: NHM015 Bond ISIN: ZAG000164922 Bond code: NHM016 Bond ISIN: ZAG000167750 Bond code: NHM018 Bond ISIN: ZAG000168097 Bond code: NHM019 Bond ISIN: ZAG000168105 Bond code: NHM020 Bond ISIN: ZAG000172594 Bond code: NHM021 Bond ISIN: ZAG000181496 ("Northam Platinum")

DISCLOSURE OF AN ACQUISITION OF A BENEFICIAL INTEREST IN NORTHAM HOLDINGS SECURITIES

In accordance with section 122(3)(b) of the Companies Act, No. 71 of 2008 ("Companies Act"), as amended, and paragraph 3.83(b) of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, Northam Holdings shareholders are advised that the company received notification, in the prescribed form, from MandG Investment Managers Proprietary Limited, on behalf of its clients ("MandG"), advising that it has acquired a beneficial interest in the securities of Northam Holdings, such that MandG now holds a beneficial interest of 10.06% in the company's total issued share capital.

The company will file the relevant notification with the Takeover Regulation Panel, as required in terms of section 122(3)(a) of the Companies Act.

Johannesburg

26 April 2022

