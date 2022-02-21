Northam Platinum : Interest payment notification – NHM011

NORTHAM PLATINUM LIMITED
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
Registration number 1977/003282/06
Debt issuer code: NHMI
Bond code: NHM011
Bond ISIN: ZAG000159237
("Northam")
INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATION - NHM011
Northam bondholders are advised of the following interest payment due on Thursday, 24 February 2022:
|
Bond Code:
|
NHM011
|
ISIN:
|
ZAG000159237
|
Coupon:
|
7.6%
|
Interest Period:
|
24 November 2021 to 23 February 2022
|
Interest Amount Due:
|
R10 880 701.37
|
Payment Date:
|
24 February 2022
|
Date Convention:
|
Following Business Day
Johannesburg
21 February 2022
Debt Sponsor
One Capital
Disclaimer
Northam Platinum Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 15:30:07 UTC.