    NPH   ZAE000298253

NORTHAM PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED

(NPH)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 02/18
220.71 ZAR   +0.37%
NORTHAM PLATINUM : Dealing in securities
PU
NORTHAM PLATINUM : Interest payment notification – NHM011
PU
TRANSCRIPT : Northam Platinum Holdings Limited, 2021 Earnings Call, Sep 30, 2021
CI
Northam Platinum : Interest payment notification – NHM011

02/21/2022 | 10:31am EST
NORTHAM PLATINUM LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

Registration number 1977/003282/06

Debt issuer code: NHMI

Bond code: NHM011

Bond ISIN: ZAG000159237

("Northam")

INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATION - NHM011

Northam bondholders are advised of the following interest payment due on Thursday, 24 February 2022:

Bond Code:

NHM011

ISIN:

ZAG000159237

Coupon:

7.6%

Interest Period:

24 November 2021 to 23 February 2022

Interest Amount Due:

R10 880 701.37

Payment Date:

24 February 2022

Date Convention:

Following Business Day

Johannesburg

21 February 2022

Debt Sponsor

One Capital

Disclaimer

Northam Platinum Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 15:30:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
