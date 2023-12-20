Northamber PLC Announces Jeremy Keefe as New Managing Director

[London, 20 Dec 2023] - Northamber PLC, a leading distributor of technology solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeremy Keefe as the new Group Managing Director. Keefe, a seasoned industry executive with over 30 years of experience, brings a wealth of knowledge in building and managing successful sales teams. His impressive career includes leadership roles at prominent companies such as Poly (Formerly Polycom), Westcon, Computacenter, Avaya, Citrix, and, most recently, Nuvias UC, where he served as

Chief Revenue Ofﬁcer and CEO.

Jeremy Keefe's appointment comes at an exciting

juncture for Northamber, as the company continues to expand its presence in the

technology distribution sector. With a proven track record of proﬁtably driving

growth and fostering strategic partnerships, Keefe is well-equipped to lead Northamber into a new era of success.

"I am delighted to be appointed as Managing Director of Northamber and I am excited about the future prospects of the Company." Said Jeremy Keefe. "I look forward to leading the Company and working alongside Alex and the rest of the Board, as we begin the next stage of the Company's growth cycle."

Keefe will be succeeding and reporting to Alex Phillips, who will be transitioning

to the role of Executive Chairman. Phillips, in his new capacity, expressed

enthusiasm about the change and highlighted the opportunities it presents for the company's future.

"We are delighted that Jeremy has agreed to join the Board as Group Managing Director, bringing with him a wealth of experience and a track record of proﬁtably driving growth and fostering strategic partnerships, which we can leverage as we continue to expand our presence in the technology distribution sector."

As part of this leadership transition, Colin Thompson, the current Non-Executive Chairman, will be refocusing on strategic projects for Northamber PLC and remain as Non-Executive Director, continuing to provide his valued guidance.

Phillips continued, "I would also like to thank Colin for his dedicated contribution and service whilst Non-Executive Chairman and I am pleased that we will be able to continue to draw on his expertise as a valued member of the board."

