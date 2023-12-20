Northamber PLC Announces Jeremy Keefe as New Managing Director
[London, 20 Dec 2023] - Northamber PLC, a leading distributor of technology solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeremy Keefe as the new Group Managing Director. Keefe, a seasoned industry executive with over 30 years of experience, brings a wealth of knowledge in building and managing successful sales teams. His impressive career includes leadership roles at prominent companies such as Poly (Formerly Polycom), Westcon, Computacenter, Avaya, Citrix, and, most recently, Nuvias UC, where he served as
Chief Revenue Ofﬁcer and CEO.
Jeremy Keefe's appointment comes at an exciting
juncture for Northamber, as the company continues to expand its presence in the
technology distribution sector. With a proven track record of proﬁtably driving
growth and fostering strategic partnerships, Keefe is well-equipped to lead Northamber into a new era of success.
"I am delighted to be appointed as Managing Director of Northamber and I am excited about the future prospects of the Company." Said Jeremy Keefe. "I look forward to leading the Company and working alongside Alex and the rest of the Board, as we begin the next stage of the Company's growth cycle."
Keefe will be succeeding and reporting to Alex Phillips, who will be transitioning
to the role of Executive Chairman. Phillips, in his new capacity, expressed
enthusiasm about the change and highlighted the opportunities it presents for the company's future.
"We are delighted that Jeremy has agreed to join the Board as Group Managing Director, bringing with him a wealth of experience and a track record of proﬁtably driving growth and fostering strategic partnerships, which we can leverage as we continue to expand our presence in the technology distribution sector."
As part of this leadership transition, Colin Thompson, the current Non-Executive Chairman, will be refocusing on strategic projects for Northamber PLC and remain as Non-Executive Director, continuing to provide his valued guidance.
Phillips continued, "I would also like to thank Colin for his dedicated contribution and service whilst Non-Executive Chairman and I am pleased that we will be able to continue to draw on his expertise as a valued member of the board."
The entire team at Northamber looks forward to working with and leveraging Jeremy Keefe's expertise and leadership to drive the company's continued success in the dynamic and evolving technology landscape.
About Northamber PLC
Northamber PLC is an AIM Listed, well-established and respected distributor of IT, AV, and cyber security in the United Kingdom. With over 40 years of industry experience, Northamber has built a solid reputation for providing an extensive range of high-quality technology solutions to resellers, system integrators, and retailers.
As a trusted partner, Northamber works closely with renowned manufacturers to deliver innovative and reliable products that meet the evolving needs of its customers. The company's diverse portfolio encompasses a wide range of IT hardware, software, network security and infrastructure solutions and audio-visual equipment.
At Northamber, customer satisfaction is paramount. The company takes pride in its deep understanding of the market and its commitment to delivering exceptional service and support. Through its knowledgeable sales team, Northamber provides personalized assistance, ensuring that customers receive tailored solutions that best suit their requirements.
Northamber also owns AVM ltd, the UK's premier technical distributor and rental partner for large venue audio-visual services. Known for its extensive industry and product knowledge and exemplary customer service.
Media Contact:
Gregg Ringer,
Director of Marketing and Communications,
Northamber PLC & AVM Ltd
grr@northamber.com
