Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Northamber plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NAR   GB00B2Q99X01

NORTHAMBER PLC

(NAR)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04:42:35 2023-03-27 am EDT
41.90 GBX   -0.24%
06:38aNorthamber : Proxy Voting 21st December 2022
PU
05:42aBOE's Bailey Could Move Sterling But Only Briefly
DJ
04:44aFTSE 100 Recovers as Rescue Deal For SVB Lifts Sentiment
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Northamber : Proxy Voting 21st December 2022

03/27/2023 | 06:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Northamber plc

Meeting G ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2022 Run No 633

Issued Capital As At Run: 6330

Proxy votes lodged in favour of the Chairman

21/12/2022 27,231,586

RES:002

Resolution

RES:003

Description

RES:004

RES:005

RES:006

RES:007

RES:008

RES:009

RES:001

REPORT AND ACCOUNTS REMUNERATION REPORT DECLARE A DIVIDEND REELECT MR JOHN HENRY ELECT MR PETER DOSANJH REAPPOINT AUDITORS PREEMPTION RIGHTS ALLOT SHARES PURCHASE OWN SHARES

For + DiscretionTotal Votes Cast

(excl. Votes Withheld)Holders Voting

% VotesVotes

Cast

20,652,974

14

19,277,803

93.34

20,648,974

13

19,271,803

93.33

20,652,974

15

20,652,974

100.00

20,652,974

15

20,652,974

100.00

19,277,803

14

19,277,803

100.00

20,652,974

15

20,652,974

100.00

20,652,974

14

19,275,803

93.33

20,652,974

13

19,273,303

93.32

20,652,974

15

20,652,974

100.00

Proxy votes lodged in favour of Third Parties

RES:001

Resolution

RES:003

Description

RES:004

RES:009

RES:002

RES:005

RES:006

RES:007

RES:008

REPORT AND ACCOUNTS REMUNERATION REPORT DECLARE A DIVIDEND REELECT MR JOHN HENRY ELECT MR PETER DOSANJH REAPPOINT AUDITORS PREEMPTION RIGHTS ALLOT SHARES PURCHASE OWN SHARES

Total Votes Cast

(excl. Votes Withheld)

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Total Proxy votes lodged

RES:002

Resolution

RES:003

Description

RES:004

RES:005

RES:006

RES:007

RES:008

RES:009

RES:001

REPORT AND ACCOUNTS REMUNERATION REPORT DECLARE A DIVIDEND REELECT MR JOHN HENRY ELECT MR PETER DOSANJH REAPPOINT AUDITORS PREEMPTION RIGHTS ALLOT SHARES PURCHASE OWN SHARES

For + DiscretionTotal Votes Cast

(excl. Votes Withheld)Holders Voting

% VotesVotes

Cast

20,652,974

14

19,277,803

93.34

20,648,974

13

19,271,803

93.33

20,652,974

15

20,652,974

100.00

20,652,974

15

20,652,974

100.00

19,277,803

14

19,277,803

100.00

20,652,974

15

20,652,974

100.00

20,652,974

14

19,275,803

93.33

20,652,974

13

19,273,303

93.32

20,652,974

15

20,652,974

100.00

TOTAL

Number of Proxies lodged (with votes) 15

Number of Holders intending to attend 0

Scanned

0

Internet

0

Keyed 15

Batch

0

CREST

0

Proxymity 0

Disclaimer

Northamber plc published this content on 27 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2023 10:37:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NORTHAMBER PLC
06:38aNorthamber : Proxy Voting 21st December 2022
PU
05:42aBOE's Bailey Could Move Sterling But Only Briefly
DJ
04:44aFTSE 100 Recovers as Rescue Deal For SVB Lifts Sentiment
DJ
02:00aNorthamber plc Proposes Interim Dividend, Payable on 25 April 2023
CI
02:00aNorthamber plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
01/17UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
01/16UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
01/13UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
01/12UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
01/11UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 66,3 M 81,0 M 81,0 M
Net income 2022 -0,45 M -0,55 M -0,55 M
Net cash 2022 4,70 M 5,74 M 5,74 M
P/E ratio 2022 -31,4x
Yield 2022 1,17%
Capitalization 11,4 M 14,0 M 14,0 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,18x
EV / Sales 2022 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 111
Free-Float 25,6%
Chart NORTHAMBER PLC
Duration : Period :
Northamber plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHAMBER PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Alexander Michael Phillips Managing Director & Executive Director
Antony Richard Lee Finance Director & Executive Director
Colin Mark Thompson Chairman
John Phelim Henry Executive Director & Operations Director
Riccardo Girorgio Francesco Ercole Reggio Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHAMBER PLC-3.45%14
BEST BUY CO., INC.-7.34%16 205
GAMESTOP CORP.29.90%7 297
HIKARI TSUSHIN, INC.-0.97%6 322
JB HI-FI LIMITED-0.26%3 037
SUNING.COM CO., LTD.-2.65%2 910
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer