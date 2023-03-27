|
Northamber : Proxy Voting 21st December 2022
Northamber plc
Meeting G ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2022 Run No 633
Issued Capital As At Run: 6330
Proxy votes lodged in favour of the Chairman
21/12/2022 27,231,586
RES:002
Resolution
RES:003
Description
RES:004
RES:005
RES:006
RES:007
RES:008
RES:009
RES:001
REPORT AND ACCOUNTS REMUNERATION REPORT DECLARE A DIVIDEND RE‐ELECT MR JOHN HENRY ELECT MR PETER DOSANJH RE‐APPOINT AUDITORS PRE‐EMPTION RIGHTS ALLOT SHARES PURCHASE OWN SHARES
For + DiscretionTotal Votes Cast
(excl. Votes Withheld)Holders Voting
% VotesVotes
Cast
20,652,974
14
19,277,803
93.34
20,648,974
13
19,271,803
93.33
20,652,974
15
20,652,974
100.00
20,652,974
15
20,652,974
100.00
19,277,803
14
19,277,803
100.00
20,652,974
15
20,652,974
100.00
20,652,974
14
19,275,803
93.33
20,652,974
13
19,273,303
93.32
20,652,974
15
20,652,974
100.00
Income Statement Evolution