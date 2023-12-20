Northamber PLC - London-based distributor of audio-visual and information technology equipment - Says that Managing Director Alex Phillips, has been appointed as executive chair, replacing Colin Thompson, the current non-executive chair, who will remain on the board as a non-executive director. Northamber has also appointed Jeremy Keefe as group managing director. These changes will take effect on January 2.

Alex Phillips says: "We are delighted that Jeremy has agreed to join the board as Group Managing Director, bringing with him a wealth of experience and a track record of profitably driving growth and fostering strategic partnerships, which we can leverage as we continue to expand our presence in the technology distribution sector."

Current stock price: 43.50 pence

12-month change: flat

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.