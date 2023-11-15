Northamber PLC - London-based distributor of audio-visual and information technology equipment - Reports revenue in the year to June 30 of GBP67.1 million, up 1.2% from GBP66.3 million a year ago. Pretax loss narrowed to GBP411.000 from GBP447,000 while basic and diluted loss per share totalled 1.51 pence compared with 1.64p. Describes backdrop as challenging. Explains performance in some focus areas remained impacted by softer demand due to deferred purchasing decisions by some end users as they chose to defer non essential spend in the face of inflationary pressures and continuing economic uncertainty. Points out inflationary factors increased distribution and administration costs and impacted the group despite gross margin growth. Proposes final dividend of 0.3p. Continues to review organic and non-organic opportunities for growth.

Current stock price: 45.00 pence

12-month change: down 2.2%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

