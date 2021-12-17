Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Northamber plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NAR   GB00B2Q99X01

NORTHAMBER PLC

(NAR)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 12/17 03:00:00 am
67.5 GBX   --.--%
06:39aNORTHAMBER : sign distribution agreement with Trust
PU
12/16NORTHAMBER PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
11/19Northamber Fiscal Year 2021 Pretax Profit Fell; Increases Dividend
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Northamber : sign distribution agreement with Trust

12/17/2021 | 06:39am EST
Leading UK AV & IT distributor Northamber plc. are delighted that they have signed a distribution agreement with Trust. The agreement will see Northamber promote and distribute Trust to the pro AV and IT reseller channels.

With over 35 years of experience, Trust is a one stop brand for accessory products that are smart and affordable, while being sustainable.

Peter Dosanjh, Director of AV at Northamber, says: "Northamber is delighted to be working with Trust. Trust offers user-friendly, value-for-money accessories for laptop, PC and mobile. The broad assortment features peripherals designed for daily use, fulfilling the full range of business needs. Their product range aligns with Northamber's focus on supporting our reseller partners grow their businesses. We look forward to a mutually successful partnership."

Northamber are able to offer Trust's products with immediate effect.

Contact the Northamber AV team to discuss Trust products and their Channel Exclusive range of B2B products on 0208 296 7399.

Disclaimer

Northamber plc published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 11:38:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
