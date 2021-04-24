Northbaze : invest in a new Development- & Innovation Centre for Adiantes

Log in
    NBZ   SE0003204908

NORTHBAZE GROUP AB (PUBL)

(NBZ)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Northbaze Group invest in a new Development- & Innovation Centre for Adiantes

The business area Adiantes within Smart Mobility and its OEM- and Private Label business within the premium leather segment has expanded rapidly over 2019 and forward. As a next step Adiantes is focusing in further enhancing innovation and development capabilities by establishing a new, modern Development- & Innovation Centre at Adiantes main office in Bangkok. This enhanced service will allow Adiantes to provide additional capabilities to their customers and to co-partner closely in design and innovation processes within the different premium brands.

The project includes a planned collaboration with one of the leading Italian fashion and design schools, with on-site training and know how transfer provided by leading fashion design and pattern maker graduates.

Northbaze Group investment in the project is a continuation of the value building strategy within the group and further adds to position Adiantes as a leading solution provider in a competitive landscape.

' The establishment of our new Development- & Innovation Centre is an important milestone in our ambition to become a leading solution partner in the leather goods industry. The related expansion of our capabilities in design and innovation has been extremely positively received by our customers and it provides further motivation to all staff on our path to excellency', says Mauro Beck CEO of Adiantes Co., Ltd.

The new Development- & Innovation Centre has started operation officially since March 15th and it will be fully operational by June 1st.

Gothenburg the 22st of April, 2021.

For further information, please contact:
Henrik Andersson, CEO
Mobile: +46 761 99 35 55
Email: henrik.andersson@northbazegroup.com

About Northbaze Group AB (Publ)
Northbaze Group was founded in 2006 and has over the years expanded its target to a business idea that is to develop innovative and functional products within the audio, IT and mobile accessories area to simplify and improve people's experience of mobile devices and bridge people's lives together with today's technology. By controlling manufacturing and working closely with the market, we can refine existing brands and develop complementary brands to adapt to an ever-changing landscape and market needs for new smart solutions to simplify people's lives in a changing and increasingly technical world.

The vision is to create simplicity in people's increasingly technical lives by offering smart and functional audio products and IT accessories.

The shares in Northbaze Group (publ) are traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Certified Adviser is Partner Fondkommission AB with e-mail address info@partnerfk.se and telephone number +46 31 761 22 30.


Disclaimer

Northbaze Group AB published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2021 21:37:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020
Net income 2020
Net Debt 2020
P/E ratio 2020
Yield 2020
Capitalization 166 M 19,8 M 19,9 M
EV / Sales 2020
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 13
Free-Float 54,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,30 SEK
Last Close Price 1,70 SEK
Spread / Highest target -23,5%
Spread / Average Target -23,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andersson Henrik Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Lundberg Chief Financial Officer
Anders W Bruzelius Chairman
Erik Fischbeck Independent Director
Christer Wallin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTHBAZE GROUP AB (PUBL)129.73%20
SONY GROUP CORPORATION15.12%135 823
PANASONIC CORPORATION9.95%28 273
LG ELECTRONICS INC.21.11%25 025
TCL TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION29.10%19 059
LARGAN PRECISION CO.,LTD-2.97%14 807
