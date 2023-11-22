Northcliff Resources Ltd. provided an update on the Sisson Tungsten-Molybdenum Project ("Sisson Project" or "Sisson"), a critical minerals project located in New Brunswick. In 2023, the Company advanced its Sisson Project Work Plan. Geotechnical drilling and testing field program ("Phase 1 Drilling Program"): The Phase 1 Drilling program, designed to provide information on the site characterization and support additional design detail of the Tailings Storage Facility is completed. The Phase 1 Drilling Program will also support other ongoing engineering related activities and respond to certain provincial Environmental Impact Assessment ("EIA") conditions prior to the start of construction.

Archeological work program ("Phase 1 Field Program"): The Phase 1 Field program underway involves mitigation activities in compliance of EIA conditions, and the development of a Heritage Resource Protocol and related activities. Discussions regarding an engagement plan to address EIA conditions of significance to First Nations continue. Continue to address other conditions associated with the three-year extension to the construction commencement timeline for the Sisson Project to December 3, 2025 granted by New Brunswick's Minister of Department of Environment and Climate Change.

The Company also continues to advance offtake and project finance discussions with interested parties; and pursue funding opportunities under the Critical Minerals Joint Action Plan between Canada and the United States.