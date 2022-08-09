Log in
    CODE   GB00BL97B942

NORTHCODERS GROUP PLC

(CODE)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:19 2022-08-09 am EDT
245.00 GBX   +2.08%
01:21aNorthcoders Group Secures GBP4 Million in Government Funding
DJ
07/19Northcoders Group plc Announces Revenue Results for the Six Months to 30 June 2022
CI
01/05Northcoders Chair Retires, Successor Appointed
MT
Northcoders Group Secures GBP4 Million in Government Funding

08/09/2022 | 01:21am EDT
By Michael Susin


Northcoders Group PLC said Tuesday that it has secured additional funding from the U.K.'s Department for Education that provides four million pounds ($4.8 million) of scholarships to teach software development and data engineering.

The London-listed training software provider said the new contract will provide revenue visibility into 2023.

"Signing contracts such as this, and Northcoders initiatives such as the new corporate Developer Incubator, enable the company to plan revenue further into the future than ever before providing comfort for future targets," it said.


Write to Michael Susin at michael.susin@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-09-22 0321ET

Financials
Sales 2022 6,50 M 7,87 M 7,87 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 1,90 M 2,30 M 2,30 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 16,7 M 20,2 M 20,2 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,27x
EV / Sales 2023 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 63
Free-Float 18,8%
Managers and Directors
Christopher David Hill Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charlotte Prior Chief Financial Officer & Director
Angela Williams Non-Executive Chairman
Amul Batra Chief Operating Officer & Director
Anthony Nicholas Parker Non-Executive Director
