Northcoders Group Secures GBP4 Million in Government Funding

By Michael Susin

Northcoders Group PLC said Tuesday that it has secured additional funding from the U.K.'s Department for Education that provides four million pounds ($4.8 million) of scholarships to teach software development and data engineering.

The London-listed training software provider said the new contract will provide revenue visibility into 2023.

"Signing contracts such as this, and Northcoders initiatives such as the new corporate Developer Incubator, enable the company to plan revenue further into the future than ever before providing comfort for future targets," it said.

