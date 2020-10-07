Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Northeast Bank    NBN

NORTHEAST BANK

(NBN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Northeast Bank : Additional proxy soliciting materials - definitive

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/07/2020 | 05:59pm EDT

UNITED STATES

FEDERAL DEPOSIT INSURANCE CORPORATION

Washington, D.C. 20429

SCHEDULE 14A

Proxy Statement Pursuant to Section 14(a) of

the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Amendment No. )

Filed by the Registrant

Filed by a Party other than the Registrant

Check the appropriate box:

  • Preliminary Proxy Statement
  • Confidential, for Use of the Commission Only (as permitted by Rule 14a-6(e)(2))
  • Definitive Proxy Statement
  • Definitive Additional Materials
  • Soliciting Material under §240.14a-12

NORTHEAST BANK

(Name of Registrant as Specified In Its Charter)

(Name of Person(s) Filing Proxy Statement, if other than the Registrant)

Payment of Filing Fee (Check the appropriate box):

  • No fee required.
  • Fee computed on table below per Exchange Act Rules 14a-6(i)(1) and 0-11.
    1. Title of each class of securities to which transaction applies:
    2. Aggregate number of securities to which transaction applies:
    3. Per unit price or other underlying value of transaction computed pursuant to Exchange Act Rule 0-11 (set forth the amount on which the filing fee is calculated and state how it was determined):
    4. Proposed maximum aggregate value of transaction:
    5. Total fee paid:

1

  • Fee paid previously with preliminary materials.
  • Check box if any part of the fee is offset as provided by Exchange Act Rule 0-11(a)(2) and identify the filing for which the offsetting fee was paid previously. Identify the previous filing by registration statement number, or the Form or Schedule and the date of its filing.
    1. Amount Previously Paid:
    2. Form, Schedule or Registration Statement No.:
    3. Filing Party:
    4. Date Filed:

2

3

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Northeast Bank published this content on 02 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2020 21:59:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NORTHEAST BANK
05:59pNORTHEAST BANK : Additional proxy soliciting materials - definitive
PU
05:59pNORTHEAST BANK : Official notification to shareholders of matters to be brought ..
PU
10/02NORTHEAST BANK : 2020 Annual Report
PU
10/02NORTHEAST BANK : 2020 Proxy Statement
PU
09/22NORTHEAST BANK : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
PU
09/15NORTHEAST BANK : Preliminary Proxy Statement
PU
09/14NORTHEAST BANK : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
PU
09/11NORTHEAST BANK : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
PU
08/13NORTHEAST BANK : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/29NORTHEAST BANCORP : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 73,7 M - -
Net income 2020 22,7 M - -
Net cash 2020 96,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 6,94x
Yield 2020 0,23%
Capitalization 157 M 157 M -
EV / Sales 2019 3,37x
EV / Sales 2020 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 175
Free-Float 92,4%
Chart NORTHEAST BANK
Duration : Period :
Northeast Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHEAST BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 23,00 $
Last Close Price 19,45 $
Spread / Highest target 18,3%
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,3%
Managers
NameTitle
Richard N. Wayne President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Rudolf Glauber Chairman
Julie Jenkins Operations Director & Senior Vice President
Jean-Pierre Lapointe Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Daniel Bagley Director-Information Technology & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTHEAST BANK-11.55%157
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.68%298 726
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-32.83%240 036
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-30.81%211 144
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-25.56%163 176
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-4.20%131 612
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group