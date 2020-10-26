Log in
Northeast Bank Announces Dates for Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Earnings Results and Conference Call

10/26/2020 | 12:59pm EDT

PORTLAND, Maine, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northeast Bank (the “Bank”) (NASDAQ: NBN), a Maine-based full-service bank, announced today it will release its fiscal 2021 first quarter earnings results on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Following the release, the Bank will host a conference call with a simultaneous webcast at 10:00 a.m. EDT on Friday, October 30, 2020. The conference call will be hosted by Rick Wayne, President and Chief Executive Officer, JP Lapointe, Chief Financial Officer, and Pat Dignan, Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer.

Investors can access the call by dialing 800.773.2954 and providing the following conference ID#: 49981729. The call will be available via live webcast, which can be viewed by accessing the Bank’s website at www.northeastbank.com and clicking on the Investor Relations section. To listen to the webcast, attendees are encouraged to visit the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software. Please note there is a slide presentation that will accompany the webcast. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available online for one year at www.northeastbank.com.

About Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ: NBN) is a full-service bank headquartered in Portland, Maine. We offer personal and business banking services to the Maine market via nine branches. Our Loan Acquisition and Servicing Group purchases and originates commercial loans on a nationwide basis. ableBanking, a division of Northeast Bank, offers online savings products to consumers nationwide. Information regarding Northeast Bank can be found at www.northeastbank.com.

NBN-F

For More Information:
Jean-Pierre Lapointe, Chief Financial Officer
Northeast Bank
27 Pearl Street, Portland, ME 04101
207.786.3245 ext. 3220
www.northeastbank.com

 

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 73,7 M - -
Net income 2020 22,7 M - -
Net cash 2020 90,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 6,94x
Yield 2020 0,23%
Capitalization 168 M 168 M -
EV / Sales 2019 3,37x
EV / Sales 2020 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 176
Free-Float 92,3%
Chart NORTHEAST BANK
Duration : Period :
Northeast Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHEAST BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 23,00 $
Last Close Price 20,51 $
Spread / Highest target 12,1%
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,1%
Managers
NameTitle
Richard N. Wayne President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Rudolf Glauber Chairman
Julie Jenkins Operations Director & Senior Vice President
Jean-Pierre Lapointe Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Daniel Bagley Director-Information Technology & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTHEAST BANK-6.73%168
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.53%316 434
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-20.50%257 439
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-29.30%215 672
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.82%189 207
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.9.69%153 140
