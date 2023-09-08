FEDERAL DEPOSIT INSURANCE CORPORATION Washington, D.C. 20429 FORM 10-K (Mark One) ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023 OR TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the transition period from to FDIC Certificate No. 19690 NORTHEAST BANK (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Maine 01-0029040 (State or other jurisdiction of (I.R.S. Employer incorporation or organization) Identification No.) 27 Pearl Street, Portland, Maine 04101 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code) (207) 786-3245 (Registrant's telephone number, including area code) Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Voting Common Stock, $1.00 par value NBN The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC (Title of each class) (Trading Symbol) (Name of each exchange on which registered) Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act: None Indicate by check mark if the registrant is a well-known seasoned issuer as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act. Yes ☐ No ☒ Indicate by check mark if the registrant is not required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or Section 15(d) of the Act. Yes ☐ No ☒ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant: (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes ☒ No ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§229.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes☒ No ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer or a smaller reporting company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer", "smaller reporting company" and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. Large Accelerated filer ☐ Accelerated filer ☒ Non-accelerated filer ☐ Smaller Reporting Company ☐ Emerging growth company ☐ If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has filed a report on and attestation to its management's assessment of the effectiveness of its internal control over financial reporting under Section 404(b) of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (15 U.S.C. 7262(b)) by the registered public accounting firm that prepared or issued its audit report. Yes ☒ No ☐ If securities are registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act, indicate by check mark whether the financial statements of the registrant included in the filing reflect the correction of an error to previously issued financial statements. ☐ Indicate by check mark whether any of those error corrections are restatements that required a recovery analysis of incentive-based compensation received by any of the registrant's executive officers during the relevant recovery period pursuant to §240.10D-1(b).☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Act). Yes ☐ No ☒ The aggregate market value of the registrant's voting and non-voting common stock held by non-affiliates, computed by reference to the last reported sales price of the registrant's voting common stock on the NASDAQ Global Market on December 31, 2022 was approximately $268,820,023. As of September 1, 2023, the registrant had outstanding 7,797,218 shares of voting common stock, $1.00 par value per share, and zero shares of non-voting common stock, $1.00 par value per share. 1

DOCUMENTS INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE Portions of the registrant's proxy statement for the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held on November 20, 2023 (the "Proxy Statement") are incorporated by reference in Items 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14 of Part III of this Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Table of Contents Part I Item 1. Business 5 Item 1A. Risk Factors 16 Item 1B. Unresolved Staff Comments 26 Item 2. Properties 26 Item 3. Legal Proceedings 26 Item 4. Mine Safety Disclosures 26 Part II Item 5. Market for Registrant's Common Equity, Related Shareholder Matters and Issuer Purchases of Equity Securities 27 Item 6. [Reserved] 28 Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 29 Item 7A. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk 52 Item 8. Financial Statements and Supplementary Data 53 Item 9. Changes in and Disagreements with Accountants on Accounting and Financial Disclosure 88 Item 9A. Controls and Procedures 88 Item 9B. Other Information 90 Part III Item 10. Directors, Executive Officers and Corporate Governance 90 Item 11. Executive Compensation 90 Item 12. Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and Management and Related Shareholder Matters .... 90 Item 13. Certain Relationships and Related Transactions, and Director Independence 90 Item 14. Principal Accounting Fees and Services 90 Part IV Item 15. Exhibits, Financial Statement Schedules 91 Item 16. Form 10-K Summary 92 3

A Note About Forward-Looking Statements This report contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, such as statements relating to the financial condition, prospective results of operations, future performance or expectations, plans, objectives, prospects, loan loss allowance adequacy, simulation of changes in interest rates, capital spending, finance sources and revenue sources of Northeast Bank ("we," "our," "us," "Northeast" or the "Bank"). These statements relate to expectations concerning matters that are not historical facts. Accordingly, statements that are based on management's projections, estimates, assumptions, and judgments constitute forward-looking statements. These forward looking statements, which are based on various assumptions (some of which are beyond the Bank's control), may be identified by reference to a future period or periods, or by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "continue", "plan", "approximately", "intend", "objective", "goal", "project", or other similar terms or variations on those terms, or the future or conditional verbs such as "will", "may", "should", "could", and "would". Such forward-looking statements reflect the Bank's current views and expectations based largely on information currently available to the Bank's management, and on the Bank's current expectations, assumptions, plans, estimates, judgments, and projections about the Bank's business and industry, and they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although the Bank believes that these forward- looking statements are based on reasonable estimates and assumptions, they are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies, and other factors. Accordingly, the Bank cannot give you any assurance that its expectations will in fact occur or that its estimates or assumptions will be correct. The Bank cautions you that actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, the factors referenced in this report under Item 1A. "Risk Factors"; changes in employment levels, general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which the Bank operates; changes in customer behavior due to changing business and economic conditions (including inflation and concerns about liquidity) or legislative or regulatory initiatives; the possibility that future credits losses are higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions, customer behavior or adverse economic developments; turbulence in the capital and debt markets; changes in interest rates and real estate values; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; changes in loan defaults and charge-off rates; changes in the value of securities and other assets, adequacy of loan loss reserves, or deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; changing government regulation; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud, natural disasters, climate change and future pandemics; the risk that the Bank may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; the risk that intangibles recorded in the Bank's financial statements will become impaired; and changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this report and the Bank does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this report. Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation To GAAP In addition to evaluating the Bank's results of operations in accordance with GAAP, management supplements this evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as net operating earnings, net operating earnings per share, operating return on average assets, operating return on average equity, operating efficiency ratio, and operating common dividend payout ratio. These non-GAAP financial measures are utilized for the purposes of measuring performance against the Bank's peer group and other financial institutions, as well as for analyzing its internal performance. The Bank also believes these non-GAAP financial measures help investors better understand the Bank's operating performance and trends and allow for better performance comparisons to other banks. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures remove the impact of unusual items that may obscure trends in the Bank's underlying performance. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP operating results, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other financial institutions. 4