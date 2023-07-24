FEDERAL DEPOSIT INSURANCE CORPORATION
Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): July 24, 2023
NORTHEAST BANK
Maine
01-0029040
27 Pearl Street
Portland, Maine
04101
(207) 786-3245
Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition
On July 24, 2023, Northeast Bank (the "Bank"), issued a press release announcing its earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 and declaring the payment of a dividend. The full text of this press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.
The information contained herein, including the exhibit attached hereto, is furnished pursuant to Item 2.02 of this Form 8-K and shall not be deemed "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liability of that section. Further, the information in this report (including the exhibits hereto) are not to be incorporated by reference into any of the Bank's filings under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, whether filed prior to or after the furnishing of these certificates, regardless of any general or specific incorporation language in such filing.
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
For More Information:
Jean-Pierre Lapointe, Chief Financial Officer Northeast Bank, 27 Pearl Street, Portland, ME 04101 207.786.3245 ext. 3220 www.northeastbank.com
Northeast Bank Reports Fourth Quarter Results and Declares Dividend
Portland, ME (July 24, 2023) ‒ Northeast Bank (the "Bank") (NASDAQ: NBN), a Maine-basedfull-service bank, today reported net income of $12.1 million, or $1.61 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to net income of $10.3 million, or $1.35 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Net income for the year ended June 30, 2023 was $44.2 million, or $5.96 per diluted common share, compared to $42.2 million, or $5.34 per diluted common share, for the year ended June 30, 2022.
The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.01 per share, payable on August 23, 2023, to shareholders of record as of August 9, 2023.
Discussing results, Rick Wayne, Chief Executive Officer, said "We closed our fiscal year with yet another strong quarter. The historic loan growth in our second fiscal quarter continued to prove beneficial, as National Lending Division interest income increased by $29.8 million to $53.3 million over the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Our National Lending Division finished the fiscal year with record purchases with $1.14 billion, including $48.8 million for the quarter. This resulted in net growth in our purchased portfolio of $1.00 billion, or 209.9%, compared with June 30, 2022. In addition to the growth in loan balances, our National Lending Division's combined yield increased to 8.7% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, as compared to 7.9% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Asset quality remains strong, with non-performing assets of 0.55% of total assets, as compared to 0.82% of total assets at June 30, 2022." Mr. Wayne continued, "As a result of the increase in the average balances of our loan portfolio, we are reporting earnings of $1.61 per diluted common share, a return on average equity of 16.7%, and a return on average assets of 1.7% for the quarter."
As of June 30, 2023, total assets were $2.87 billion, an increase of $1.29 billion, or 81.3%, from total assets of $1.58 billion as of June 30, 2022.
1. The following table highlights the changes in the loan portfolio for the three months and year ended June 30, 2023:
Loan Portfolio Changes
June 30, 2023
March 31, 2023
Balance
Balance
Change ($)
Change (%)
(Dollars in
thousands)
National Lending Purchased
$
1,480,119
$
1,460,598
$
19,521
1.34%
National Lending Originated
987,832
994,707
(6,875)
(0.69%)
SBA National
24,873
25,537
(664)
(2.60%)
Community Banking
27,536
28,953
(1,417)
(4.89%)
Total
$
2,520,360
$
2,509,795
$
10,565
0.42%
1
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
