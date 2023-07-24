FEDERAL DEPOSIT INSURANCE CORPORATION WASHINGTON, D.C. 20429 FORM 8-K CURRENT REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): July 24, 2023 NORTHEAST BANK (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Maine 01-0029040 (State or other jurisdiction of (IRS Employer Identification incorporation) No.) 27 Pearl Street Portland, Maine 04101 (Address of principal executive (Zip Code) offices) Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (207) 786-3245 Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below): Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition On July 24, 2023, Northeast Bank (the "Bank"), issued a press release announcing its earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 and declaring the payment of a dividend. The full text of this press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference. The information contained herein, including the exhibit attached hereto, is furnished pursuant to Item 2.02 of this Form 8-K and shall not be deemed "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liability of that section. Further, the information in this report (including the exhibits hereto) are not to be incorporated by reference into any of the Bank's filings under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, whether filed prior to or after the furnishing of these certificates, regardless of any general or specific incorporation language in such filing. Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits Exhibits Exhibit No. Description 99.1Press Release dated July 24, 2023

