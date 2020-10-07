Northeast Bank : Official notification to shareholders of matters to be brought to a vote ("Proxy")
10/07/2020 | 05:59pm EDT
UNITED STATES
FEDERAL DEPOSIT INSURANCE CORPORATION
Washington, D.C. 20429
SCHEDULE 14A
Proxy Statement Pursuant to Section 14(a) of
the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Amendment No. )
Filed by the Registrant
Filed by a Party other than the Registrant
Check the appropriate box:
Preliminary Proxy Statement
Confidential, for Use of the Commission Only (as permitted by Rule 14a-6(e)(2))
Definitive Proxy Statement
Definitive Additional Materials
Soliciting Material under §240.14a-12
NORTHEAST BANK
(Name of Registrant as Specified In Its Charter)
(Name of Person(s) Filing Proxy Statement, if other than the Registrant)
Payment of Filing Fee (Check the appropriate box):
No fee required.
Fee computed on table below per Exchange Act Rules 14a-6(i)(1) and 0-11.
Title of each class of securities to which transaction applies:
Aggregate number of securities to which transaction applies:
Per unit price or other underlying value of transaction computed pursuant to Exchange Act Rule 0-11 (set forth the amount on which the filing fee is calculated and state how it was determined):
Proposed maximum aggregate value of transaction:
Total fee paid:
Fee paid previously with preliminary materials.
Check box if any part of the fee is offset as provided by Exchange Act Rule 0-11(a)(2) and identify the filing for which the offsetting fee was paid previously. Identify the previous filing by registration statement number, or the Form or Schedule and the date of its filing.
Amount Previously Paid:
Form, Schedule or Registration Statement No.:
Filing Party:
Date Filed:
October 2, 2020
Dear Northeast Bank Shareholder:
You are cordially invited to attend the 2020 annual meeting of shareholders of Northeast Bank. The annual meeting will be held virtually, by means of remote communication, on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., Eastern time.
The proxy statement, with the accompanying formal notice of the meeting, describes the matters expected to be acted upon at the meeting. We urge you to review these materials carefully and to use this opportunity to take part in the affairs of Northeast Bank by voting on the matters described in the proxy statement. Following the formal portion of the meeting, we will report on the operations of our Bank, and our directors and management team will be available to answer appropriate questions from shareholders.
Your vote is important. We hope that you will be able to attend the virtual meeting. Whether or not you plan to attend the virtual meeting, please vote as soon as possible. Instructions on how to vote are contained in the proxy statement.
Thank you for your continued support of Northeast Bank.
Sincerely,
Richard Wayne
President and Chief Executive Officer
NORTHEAST BANK
27 Pearl Street
Portland, Maine 04101
NOTICE OF VIRTUAL ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
TO BE HELD ON NOVEMBER 13, 2020
The 2020 annual meeting of shareholders of Northeast Bank will be held virtually, by means of remote communication, on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., Eastern time. The annual meeting will be held for the following purposes:
To elect the two nominees named in the proxy statement as Class I directors, each to serve for a three-year term and until their respective successors are duly elected and qualified.
To approve, on an advisory, non-binding basis, the compensation of our named executive officers.
To approve, on an advisory, non-binding basis, the frequency of a shareholder vote to approve the compensation of the named executive officers.
To ratify the appointment of RSM US LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021.
To consider and act upon any other matters that are properly brought before the annual meeting and at any adjournments or postponements thereof. At this time, we are not aware of any such other matters.
You may vote if you were a holder of shares of voting common stock of record as of the close of business on September 18, 2020. If you do not plan to attend the virtual meeting and vote your shares of voting common stock during the virtual meeting, we urge you to vote your shares as instructed in the proxy statement. Please complete, date, sign and return the accompanying proxy card, or submit your proxy electronically via the Internet or telephone.
If your shares of voting common stock are held by a broker, bank or other nominee, please follow the
instructions you receive from your broker, bank or other nominee to have your shares of voting common stock voted.
Any proxy may be revoked at any time prior to its exercise at the annual meeting.
By Order of the Board of Directors
Date: October 2, 2020
Heidi Jacques
Corporate Clerk
