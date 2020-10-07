Northeast Bank : Official notification to shareholders of matters to be brought to a vote ("Proxy")

October 2, 2020

Dear Northeast Bank Shareholder:

You are cordially invited to attend the 2020 annual meeting of shareholders of Northeast Bank. The annual meeting will be held virtually, by means of remote communication, on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., Eastern time.

The proxy statement, with the accompanying formal notice of the meeting, describes the matters expected to be acted upon at the meeting. We urge you to review these materials carefully and to use this opportunity to take part in the affairs of Northeast Bank by voting on the matters described in the proxy statement. Following the formal portion of the meeting, we will report on the operations of our Bank, and our directors and management team will be available to answer appropriate questions from shareholders.

Your vote is important. We hope that you will be able to attend the virtual meeting. Whether or not you plan to attend the virtual meeting, please vote as soon as possible. Instructions on how to vote are contained in the proxy statement.

Thank you for your continued support of Northeast Bank.

Sincerely,

Richard Wayne

President and Chief Executive Officer

