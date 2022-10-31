Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Northeast Bank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NBN   US66405S1006

NORTHEAST BANK

(NBN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-31 pm EDT
42.10 USD   -2.55%
05:53pNortheast Bank : Q1 2023 Investor Presentation Deck
PU
08:25aNortheast Bancorp : Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:18aEarnings Flash (NBN) NORTHEAST BANK Reports Q1 EPS $1.12, vs. Street Est of $1.21
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Northeast Bank : Q1 2023 Investor Presentation Deck

10/31/2022 | 05:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FY23 Q1

Investor Call

November 1, 2022

Forward-Looking Statement

Statements in this presentation that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although the Bank believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable estimates and assumptions, they are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Bank's control. The Bank's actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, changes in general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which the Bank operates, including changes which adversely affect borrowers' ability to service and repay our loans; changes in customer behavior due to political, business and economic conditions, including inflation; turbulence in the capital and debt markets; reductions in net interest income resulting from interest rate volatility as well as changes in the balances and mix of loans and deposits; changes in interest rates and real estate values; changes in loan collectability, increases in defaults and charge-off rates; decreases in the value of securities and other assets, adequacy of loan loss reserves, or deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; changing government regulation; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; changes in legislation or regulation and accounting principles, policies and guidelines; cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and future pandemics; the risk that the Bank may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; the risk that intangibles recorded in the Bank's financial statements will become impaired; reputational risk relating to our participation in the Paycheck Protection Program and other pandemic-related legislative and regulatory initiatives and programs; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements; and the other risks and uncertainties detailed in the Bank's Annual Report on Form 10-K and updated by our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. These statements speak only as of the date of this release and the Bank does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this communication or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

2

Financial Highlights

Q1 FY23

Total Loan Volume

$260.8 million

National Lending:

Purchased Loans

$77.5 million invested on $83.9 million of UPB(1)

(92.5% purchase price)

Originated Loans(2)

$181.7 million

Weighted Average Rate as of 9/30/2022(3)

7.46%

Net Interest Margin

5.96%

Net Interest Margin excluding Collection Account(4)

6.22%

Purchased Loan Return(5)

7.10%

Share Repurchases(6)

107,722 at $37.88

Net Income

$8.3 million

EPS (Diluted)

$1.12

Return on Equity

13.07%

Return on Assets

2.03%

Tangible Book Value per Share

$33.57

(1) Unpaid principal balance.

(2) National Lending originations during Q1 FY23 were 100% variable rate, of which 71% were Prime-rate based.

(3) Q1 FY23 National Lending originations had a weighted average floor rate of 6.54%.

(4) NIM excluding Collection Account for Q1 FY23 excludes interest income on short-term investments of $514 thousand, and average short-term investment balances of $99.2 million.

(5) Purchased loan return for Q1 FY23 included $1.1 million of transactional income.

(6) From the inception of the repurchase program, the Bank has purchased 3,945,835 shares at $17.50.

3

Q1 FY23 Correspondent Fee Income Summary

Income Summary

Income Source

Amount Recognized

in thousands

Correspondent Fee

$266

Amortization of Purchased Accrued Interest

660

Earned Net Servicing Interest

456

Total Correspondent Fee Income

$1,382

Correspondent Fee Summary

PPP Loans Purchased by

Purchased Accrued

(3)

Quarter

Loan Source(1)

Correspondent Fee

Interest(2)

Total

in thousands

Q4 FY 2020

$1,272,900

$2,891

$688

$3,579

Q1 FY 2021

2,112,100

5,348

2,804

8,152

Q2 FY 2021

1,333,500

495

3,766

4,261

Q3 FY 2021

2,141,900

0

598

598

Q4 FY 2021

4,371,000

171

2,703

2,874

Q1 FY 2022

6,300

0

1

1

Total

$11,237,700

$8,905

$10,560

$19,465

Less amounts recognized in Q1 FY 2023

N/A

266

660

926

Income Recognized - To Date

N/A

$8,410

$9,334

$17,744

Remainder to be Recognized

N/A

$229

$566

$795

  1. Loan Source's ending PPP loan balance was $726.0 million as of September 30, 2022.

(2)

The Bank's share

4

(3)

Expected to be recognized into income over life of loans

Correspondent Activity Summary

Correspondent Activity by Round

Round 1

Round 2

Total

In thousands

$ Purchased

$5,086,941

$6,150,759

$11,237,700

$ Paid off/Forgiven

(4,990,696)

(5,520,961)

(10,511,657)

$ Remaining

$96,244

$629,799

$726,043

% Remaining

2%

10%

6%

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Northeast Bank published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 21:52:34 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NORTHEAST BANK
05:53pNortheast Bank : Q1 2023 Investor Presentation Deck
PU
08:25aNortheast Bancorp : Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:18aEarnings Flash (NBN) NORTHEAST BANK Reports Q1 EPS $1.12, vs. Street Est of $1.21
MT
08:16aNortheast Bank Reports First Quarter Results and Declares Dividend
AQ
05:55aNorth American Morning Briefing: Futures Pull -3-
DJ
10/26Northeast Bank Announces Dates for Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Earnings Results and Confe..
AQ
08/08NORTHEAST BANK : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/26Transcript : Northeast Bank, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 26, 2022
CI
07/25Northeast Bank : Q4 2022 Investor Presentation Deck
PU
07/25Northeast Bancorp : Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 110 M - -
Net income 2022 42,2 M - -
Net cash 2022 150 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,84x
Yield 2022 0,11%
Capitalization 326 M 326 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -5,13x
EV / Sales 2022 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 173
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart NORTHEAST BANK
Duration : Period :
Northeast Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHEAST BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 43,20 $
Average target price 45,00 $
Spread / Average Target 4,17%
Managers and Directors
Richard N. Wayne President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean-Pierre Lapointe Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Matthew B. Botein Chairman
Julie Jenkins Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey Bradbury SVP & Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHEAST BANK20.91%326
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-20.38%369 818
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.68%290 252
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-18.18%197 798
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-3.40%175 919
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-19.07%141 015