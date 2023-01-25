Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Northeast Bank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NBN   US66405S1006

NORTHEAST BANK

(NBN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-01-25 pm EST
43.80 USD   +2.82%
05:19pNortheast Bancorp : Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:13pNortheast Bank : Q2 2023 Investor Presentation Deck
PU
04:17pNortheast Bank Reports Second Quarter Results, including Record Purchases, and Declares Dividend
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Northeast Bank : Q2 2023 Investor Presentation Deck

01/25/2023 | 05:13pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FY23 Q2

Investor Call

January 26, 2023

Forward-Looking Statement

Statements in this presentation that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although the Bank believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable estimates and assumptions, they are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Bank's control. The Bank's actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, changes in general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which the Bank operates, including changes which adversely affect borrowers' ability to service and repay our loans; changes in customer behavior due to political, business and economic conditions, including inflation; turbulence in the capital and debt markets; reductions in net interest income resulting from interest rate volatility as well as changes in the balances and mix of loans and deposits; changes in interest rates and real estate values; changes in loan collectability, increases in defaults and charge-off rates; decreases in the value of securities and other assets, adequacy of loan loss reserves, or deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; changing government regulation; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; changes in legislation or regulation and accounting principles, policies and guidelines; cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and future pandemics; the risk that the Bank may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; the risk that intangibles recorded in the Bank's financial statements will become impaired; reputational risk relating to our participation in the Paycheck Protection Program and other pandemic-related legislative and regulatory initiatives and programs; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements; and the other risks and uncertainties detailed in the Bank's Annual Report on Form 10-K and updated by our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. These statements speak only as of the date of this release and the Bank does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this communication or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

2

Financial Highlights

Q2 FY23

Total Loan Volume

$1.18 billion

National Lending:

YTD FY23

$1.44 billion

Purchased Loans

$998.5 million invested on $1.15 billion of UPB(1)

$1.08 billion invested on $1.24 billion of UPB(1)

(86.6% purchase price)

(87.0% purchase price)

Originated Loans(2)

$174.0 million

$355.7 million

Weighted Average Rate as of

8.72%

8.66%

12/31/2022(3)

Net Interest Margin

5.82%

5.88%

Purchased Loan Return(4)

8.69%

8.07%

Share Issuances(5)

33,505 at $42.67

33,505 at $42.67

Net Income

$11.3 million

$19.6 million

EPS (Diluted)

$1.54

$2.65

Return on Equity

17.48%

15.30%

Return on Assets

2.13%

2.08%

Tangible Book Value per Share

$35.07

$35.07

  1. Unpaid principal balance.
  2. National Lending originations during Q2 and YTD FY23 were 100% variable rate, of which 77% and 83% were Prime-rate based, respectively.
  3. Q2 and YTD FY23 National Lending originations had a weighted average floor rate of 7.32% and 6.91%, respectively.
  4. Purchased loan return for Q2 and YTD FY23 included $3.7 million and $4.8 million of transactional income, respectively.
  5. During Q2 FY23, the Bank approved an At-the-Market Offering for up to $50.0 million of voting common stock.

3

Q2 FY 23 Loan Purchases By Collateral Type

Collateral Type

#

UPB(1)

LTV(2)

Dollars in thousands

Multi-family

331

$320,466

35.5%

Retail

135

312,513

30.7%

Mobile Home Park

96

130,289

25.4%

Office

40

105,960

34.0%

Retail/Residential

13

94,723

65.1%

Warehouse/Industrial

46

121,417

26.9%

All others

23

25,206

32.2%

All business assets

2,023

27,006

N/A

Total

2,707

$1,137,579

33.5%

  1. The Bank purchased loans during Q2 FY 23 at an overall purchase price of 86.6%.
  2. Reflects the Bank's basis against the appraised value at origination.

Data above is as of December 31, 2022 rather than purchase date. Excludes loans that paid off prior to December 31, 2022.

4

Q2 FY 23 Loan Purchases By State

Collateral State

#

UPB(1)

LTV(2)

Dollars in thousands

CA

526

$570,603

25.5%

NY

32

216,527

61.9%

WA

53

89,147

27.0%

NJ

13

58,447

62.3%

OR

33

47,024

26.1%

TX

2

27,750

65.9%

PA

4

21,405

62.7%

CT

2

18,193

38.9%

SC

1

18,000

65.5%

All others

15

42,640

54.4%

Non-RE Loans

2,026

27,842

N/A

Total

2,707

$1,137,579

33.5%

  1. The Bank purchased loans during Q2 FY 23 at an overall purchase price of 86.6%.
  2. Reflects the Bank's basis against the appraised value at origination.

Data above is as of December 31, 2022 rather than purchase date. Excludes loans that paid off prior to December 31, 2022.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Northeast Bank published this content on 25 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2023 22:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NORTHEAST BANK
05:19pNortheast Bancorp : Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:13pNortheast Bank : Q2 2023 Investor Presentation Deck
PU
04:17pNortheast Bank Reports Second Quarter Results, including Record Purchases, and Declares..
AQ
01/20Northeast Bank Announces Dates for Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Earnings Results and Conf..
AQ
2022Northeast Bank Establishes New At-The-Market Facility
MT
2022Northeast Bank Announces Commencement of At-the-Market Offering of Voting Common Stock
AQ
2022Northeast Bank Announces Significant Loan Purchase Volume
AQ
2022Tranche Update on Northeast Bank's Equity Buyback Plan announced on April 21, 2022.
CI
2022NORTHEAST BANK : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2022Transcript : Northeast Bank, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 01, 2022
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 135 M - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,27x
Yield 2023 0,09%
Capitalization 317 M 317 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,35x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,18x
Nbr of Employees 173
Free-Float 91,4%
Chart NORTHEAST BANK
Duration : Period :
Northeast Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHEAST BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 42,60 $
Average target price 60,00 $
Spread / Average Target 40,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard N. Wayne President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean-Pierre Lapointe Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Matthew B. Botein Chairman
Julie Jenkins Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey Bradbury SVP & Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHEAST BANK1.19%317
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.2.36%406 102
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION4.38%276 449
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.98%218 897
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY9.06%170 413
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.91%165 468