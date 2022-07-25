Northeast Bank : Q4 2022 Investor Presentation Deck
FY22 Q4
Investor Call
July 26, 2022
Forward-Looking Statement
Financial Highlights
Q4 FY22
YTD FY22
Total Loan Volume
$209.8 million
$783.2 million
National Lending:
Purchased Loans
$36.5 million invested on $37.0 million of UPB(1)
$187.9 million invested on $199.5 million of UPB(1)
(98.6% purchase price)
(94.2% purchase price)
Originated Loans(2)
$172.9 million
$587.8 million
Weighted Average Rate as of 6/30/2022(3)
6.48%
6.55%
Correspondent Fee Income
$3.7 million
$22.5 million
Average Cost of Deposits
0.36%
0.35%
Net Interest Margin
6.34%
5.49%
Net Interest Margin excluding PPP and Collection
7.07%
6.57%
Account(4)
Purchased Loan Return(5)
9.25%
8.92%
Share Repurchases(6)
285,209 at $35.61
820,698 at $34.09
Net Income
$10.3 million
$42.2 million
EPS (Diluted)
$1.35
$5.34
Return on Equity
16.55%
17.40%
Return on Assets
2.68%
2.68%
Unpaid principal balance.
National Lending originations during Q4 and YTD FY22 were 94% and 93% variable rate, respectively, of which 100% and 96% were Prime-rate based respectively.
Q4 and YTD FY22 National Lending originations had a weighted average floor rate of 6.19% and 5.56%, respectively.
NIM excluding PPP and Collection Account for Q4 and YTD FY22 excludes PPP loan interest income of $0 and $17 thousand, respectively, interest income on short-term investments of $362 thousand and $710 thousand, respectively, average PPP loan balances of $0 and $633 thousand, respectively, and average short-term investment balances of $175.2 million and $260.6 million, respectively.
Purchased loan return for Q4 and YTD FY22 included $3.5 million and $12.0 million of transactional income, respectively.
(6) From the inception of the repurchase program, the Bank has purchased 3,838,113 shares at $16.93.
Q4 FY22 Correspondent Fee Income Summary
Income Summary
Income Source
Amount Recognized
in thousands
Correspondent Fee
$1,067
Amortization of Purchased Accrued Interest
1,451
Earned Net Servicing Interest
1,168
Total Correspondent Fee Income
$3,686
Correspondent Fee Summary
PPP Loans Purchased by
Purchased Accrued
(2)
Quarter
Loan Source
Correspondent Fee
Interest(1)
Total
in thousands
Q4 FY 2020
$1,272,900
$2,891
$688
$3,579
Q1 FY 2021
2,112,100
5,348
2,804
8,152
Q2 FY 2021
1,333,500
495
3,766
4,261
Q3 FY 2021
2,141,900
0
598
598
Q4 FY 2021
4,371,000
171
2,703
2,874
Q1 FY 2022
6,300
0
1
1
Total
$11,237,700(3)
$8,905
$10,560
$19,465
Less amounts recognized in Q4
N/A
1,067
1,451
2,518
FY 2022
Income Recognized - To Date
N/A
$7,342
$7,883
$15,225
Remainder to be Recognized
N/A
$496
$1,226
$1,722
Northeast Bank's share
(2)
Expected to be recognized into income over approximate life of loans
(3)
Loan Source's ending PPP loan balance was $1.44 billion as of June 30, 2022.
Correspondent Activity Summary
Correspondent Activity by Round
Round 1
Round 2
Total
In thousands
$ Purchased
$5,086,941
$6,150,759
$11,237,700
$ Paid off/Forgiven
(4,986,273)
(4,813,706)
(9,799,979)
$ Remaining
$100,667
$1,337,054
$1,437,721
% Remaining
2%
22%
13%
