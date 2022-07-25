Log in
NORTHEAST BANK : Q4 2022 Investor Presentation Deck
PU
04:45pNORTHEAST BANCORP : Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:17pNortheast Bank Reports Fourth Quarter Results and Declares Dividend
AQ
Northeast Bank : Q4 2022 Investor Presentation Deck

07/25/2022 | 05:29pm EDT
FY22 Q4

Investor Call

July 26, 2022

Forward-Looking Statement

Statements in this presentation that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although the Bank believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable estimates and assumptions, they are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Bank's control. The Bank's actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, ongoing disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic; ongoing turbulence in the capital and debt markets; general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which the Bank operates, including changes which adversely affect borrowers' ability to service and repay our loans; changes in customer behavior due to changing political, business and economic conditions, including concerns about inflation, or legislative or regulatory initiatives; changes in interest rates and real estate values; increases in loan defaults and charge-off rates; decreases in the value of securities and other assets, adequacy of loan loss reserves, or deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; changing government regulation; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters and future pandemics; the risk that the Bank may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; the risk that intangibles recorded in the Bank's financial statements will become impaired; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements; and the other risks and uncertainties detailed in the Bank's Annual Report on Form 10-K and updated by our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. These statements speak only as of the date of this release and the Bank does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this communication or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

2

Financial Highlights

Q4 FY22

YTD FY22

Total Loan Volume

$209.8 million

$783.2 million

National Lending:

Purchased Loans

$36.5 million invested on $37.0 million of UPB(1)

$187.9 million invested on $199.5 million of UPB(1)

(98.6% purchase price)

(94.2% purchase price)

Originated Loans(2)

$172.9 million

$587.8 million

Weighted Average Rate as of 6/30/2022(3)

6.48%

6.55%

Correspondent Fee Income

$3.7 million

$22.5 million

Average Cost of Deposits

0.36%

0.35%

Net Interest Margin

6.34%

5.49%

Net Interest Margin excluding PPP and Collection

7.07%

6.57%

Account(4)

Purchased Loan Return(5)

9.25%

8.92%

Share Repurchases(6)

285,209 at $35.61

820,698 at $34.09

Net Income

$10.3 million

$42.2 million

EPS (Diluted)

$1.35

$5.34

Return on Equity

16.55%

17.40%

Return on Assets

2.68%

2.68%

  1. Unpaid principal balance.
  2. National Lending originations during Q4 and YTD FY22 were 94% and 93% variable rate, respectively, of which 100% and 96% were Prime-rate based respectively.
  3. Q4 and YTD FY22 National Lending originations had a weighted average floor rate of 6.19% and 5.56%, respectively.
  4. NIM excluding PPP and Collection Account for Q4 and YTD FY22 excludes PPP loan interest income of $0 and $17 thousand, respectively, interest income on short-term investments of $362 thousand and $710 thousand, respectively, average PPP loan balances of $0 and $633 thousand, respectively, and average short-term investment balances of $175.2 million and $260.6 million, respectively.
  5. Purchased loan return for Q4 and YTD FY22 included $3.5 million and $12.0 million of transactional income, respectively.

(6) From the inception of the repurchase program, the Bank has purchased 3,838,113 shares at $16.93.

3

Q4 FY22 Correspondent Fee Income Summary

Income Summary

Income Source

Amount Recognized

in thousands

Correspondent Fee

$1,067

Amortization of Purchased Accrued Interest

1,451

Earned Net Servicing Interest

1,168

Total Correspondent Fee Income

$3,686

Correspondent Fee Summary

PPP Loans Purchased by

Purchased Accrued

(2)

Quarter

Loan Source

Correspondent Fee

Interest(1)

Total

in thousands

Q4 FY 2020

$1,272,900

$2,891

$688

$3,579

Q1 FY 2021

2,112,100

5,348

2,804

8,152

Q2 FY 2021

1,333,500

495

3,766

4,261

Q3 FY 2021

2,141,900

0

598

598

Q4 FY 2021

4,371,000

171

2,703

2,874

Q1 FY 2022

6,300

0

1

1

Total

$11,237,700(3)

$8,905

$10,560

$19,465

Less amounts recognized in Q4

N/A

1,067

1,451

2,518

FY 2022

Income Recognized - To Date

N/A

$7,342

$7,883

$15,225

Remainder to be Recognized

N/A

$496

$1,226

$1,722

  1. Northeast Bank's share

(2)

Expected to be recognized into income over approximate life of loans

4

(3)

Loan Source's ending PPP loan balance was $1.44 billion as of June 30, 2022.

Correspondent Activity Summary

Correspondent Activity by Round

Round 1

Round 2

Total

In thousands

$ Purchased

$5,086,941

$6,150,759

$11,237,700

$ Paid off/Forgiven

(4,986,273)

(4,813,706)

(9,799,979)

$ Remaining

$100,667

$1,337,054

$1,437,721

% Remaining

2%

22%

13%

5





Northeast Bank published this content on 25 July 2022


© Publicnow 2022
