Northeast Bank : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
0
09/14/2020 | 03:15pm EDT
FORM 4
Check box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations m ay continue . See instruction 1(b).
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation
OMB APPROVAL
Washington, D.C. 20429
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES
OMB NUMBER: 3064-0030
EXPIRES: 07/31/2013
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Estim ated average burden
hours per response ...0.5
(PLEASE PRINT OR TYPE ALL RESPONSES)
1.
Nam e of Reporting Person (Last, First, MI)*
2.
Issuer Nam e and Tickler or Trading Sym bol
5.
Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)
Wayne, Richard
Northeast Bank [NBN]
Director
10% Owner
Street Address
3.
Date of Earliest Transaction
4. If Am endm ent, Date Original
Officer (Give title below)
Other (S pecify below)
C/O Northeast Bank
Required to be Reported
Filed (Month/Day/Year)
27 Pearl Street
(Month/Day/Year)
President and Chief Executive Officer
09/11/2020
6.
Individual or J oint/Group Filing (Check applicable box)
Form filed by One Reporting Person
City
State
ZIP Code
Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Portland
ME
04101
Table
I - Non -Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Ow ned
1.
Title of S ecurity
2.
Transaction Date 2A. Deem ed
3. Transaction
4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed
5. Am ount of
6.
Ownership
7. Nature of Indirect
(Instr. 3)
(Month/Day/Year)
Execu -
Code
of (D) (Instrs . 3, 4, and 5)
Securities
Form
Beneficial Ownership
tion Date
(Instr. 8)
Beneficially
Direct (D) or
(Instr. 4)
if any,
Owned Follow -
Indirect (I)
(Month/
ing Reported
(Instr. 4)
Day/
Code
V
Am ount
(A) or (D)
Price
Transactions
Year)
(Instr. 3 and 4)
Voting Com m on Stock
09/11/2020
A
3,000(1)
A
$18.99
18,000
D
Voting Com m on Stock
366,789
I
By Trust (1)
Voting Com m on Stock
97,202
I
By Trust (2)
FDIC 6800/04 (10-05)
Rem inder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially ow ned directly or indirectly. (Continue on Page 2)
*If the form is filed by m ore than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
Page
of
.
FORM 4 (continued)
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of or Beneficially Ow ned (e .g ., puts, calls, w arrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative
2. Con -
3. Trans -
3A. Deem ed
4. Trans -
5. Num ber of
6. Date
7. Title and Am ount of
8. Price
9. Num ber of
10. Owner-
11. Nature of
Security
version
action
Execu -
action
Derivative
Exercisable and
Underlying S ecurities
of
Derivative
ship Form
Indirect
(Instr. 3)
or Ex-
Date
tion
Code
Securities
Expiration Date
(Instrs . 3 and 4)
De -
Securities
of
Beneficial
ercise
(Month/
Date
(Instr. 8)
Acquired (A)
(Month/
rivative
Beneficiall
Deriva -
Ownership
Price
Day/
if any,
or
Day/Year)
Security
y Owned
tive
(Instr. 4)
of De -
Year)
(Month/
Disposed of
(Instr. 5)
Following
Securities:
rivative
Day/
(D)
Reported
Direct (D)
Secu -
Year)
(Instrs . 3, 4,
Trans -
or
rity
and 5)
action(s)
Indirect (I)
Am ount or
(Instr. 4)
(Instr. 4)
Date Ex-
Expiration
Num ber of
Code
V
(A)
(D)
ercisable
Date
Title
Shares
Explanation of Responses:
1. Represents perform ance restricted stock awards granted to the reporting person under the Northeast Bancorp Am ended and Restated 2010 Stock Option and Incentive Plan . The restricted shares vested upon approval by the Com pensation Com m ittee on Septem ber 11, 2020.
These shares are owned directly by the Richard Wayne Revocable Trust.
These shares are owned directly by the Richard Wayne Irrevocable Trust.
/s/ Jean-Pierre Lapointe, Attorney-in-fact
09/14/2020
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
NOTE: File three copies of this form , one of which m ust be m anually signed . If space provided is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure (12 C.F.R. 335.612).
Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of inform ation contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a current, valid OMB Control Num ber.
**Intentional m isstatem ents or om issions of facts constitute Federal Crim inal Violations . See 18 U.S .C. 1001 and 15 U.S .C. 78ff(a).
BURDEN STATEMENT
Public reporting burden for this collection of inform ation is estim ated to average 0.5 hour per response, including the tim e for reviewing instructions, searching existing data sources, gathering and m aintaining the data needed, and com pleting and reviewing the collection of inform ation . Send com m ents regarding this burden estim ate or any other aspect of this collection of inform ation, including suggestions for reducing this burden, to the Paper Reduction Act Clearance Officer, Legal Division, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, 550 17th S t. NW, Washington, D.C. 20429, and the Office of Managem ent and Budget, Paperwork Reduction Project (3064- 0030), Washington, D.C. An agency m ay not conduct or sponsor, and a person is not required to respond to, a collection of inform ation unless it displays a currently valid OMB control num ber.
FDIC 6800/04 (10-05)
Page
of
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Northeast Bank published this content on 11 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2020 19:14:03 UTC