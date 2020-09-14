Northeast Bank : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

*If the form is filed by m ore than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).

Rem inder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially ow ned directly or indirectly. (Continue on Page 2)

Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES

Check box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations m ay continue . See instruction 1(b).

FORM 4 (continued)

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of or Beneficially Ow ned (e .g ., puts, calls, w arrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivative 2. Con - 3. Trans - 3A. Deem ed 4. Trans - 5. Num ber of 6. Date 7. Title and Am ount of 8. Price 9. Num ber of 10. Owner- 11. Nature of Security version action Execu - action Derivative Exercisable and Underlying S ecurities of Derivative ship Form Indirect (Instr. 3) or Ex- Date tion Code Securities Expiration Date (Instrs . 3 and 4) De - Securities of Beneficial ercise (Month/ Date (Instr. 8) Acquired (A) (Month/ rivative Beneficiall Deriva - Ownership Price Day/ if any, or Day/Year) Security y Owned tive (Instr. 4) of De - Year) (Month/ Disposed of (Instr. 5) Following Securities: rivative Day/ (D) Reported Direct (D) Secu - Year) (Instrs . 3, 4, Trans - or rity and 5) action(s) Indirect (I) Am ount or (Instr. 4) (Instr. 4) Date Ex- Expiration Num ber of Code V (A) (D) ercisable Date Title Shares

Explanation of Responses:

1. Represents perform ance restricted stock awards granted to the reporting person under the Northeast Bancorp Am ended and Restated 2010 Stock Option and Incentive Plan . The restricted shares vested upon approval by the Com pensation Com m ittee on Septem ber 11, 2020.

These shares are owned directly by the Richard Wayne Revocable Trust. These shares are owned directly by the Richard Wayne Irrevocable Trust.

/s/ Jean-Pierre Lapointe, Attorney-in-fact 09/14/2020 **Signature of Reporting Person Date NOTE: File three copies of this form , one of which m ust be m anually signed . If space provided is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure (12 C.F.R. 335.612). Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of inform ation contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a current, valid OMB Control Num ber. **Intentional m isstatem ents or om issions of facts constitute Federal Crim inal Violations . See 18 U.S .C. 1001 and 15 U.S .C. 78ff(a).

BURDEN STATEMENT

Public reporting burden for this collection of inform ation is estim ated to average 0.5 hour per response, including the tim e for reviewing instructions, searching existing data sources, gathering and m aintaining the data needed, and com pleting and reviewing the collection of inform ation . Send com m ents regarding this burden estim ate or any other aspect of this collection of inform ation, including suggestions for reducing this burden, to the Paper Reduction Act Clearance Officer, Legal Division, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, 550 17th S t. NW, Washington, D.C. 20429, and the Office of Managem ent and Budget, Paperwork Reduction Project (3064- 0030), Washington, D.C. An agency m ay not conduct or sponsor, and a person is not required to respond to, a collection of inform ation unless it displays a currently valid OMB control num ber.