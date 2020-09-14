Log in
Northeast Bank : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

09/14/2020

FORM 4

Check box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations m ay continue . See instruction 1(b).

Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20429

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES

OMB NUMBER: 3064-0030

EXPIRES: 07/31/2013

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Estim ated average burden

hours per response ...0.5

(PLEASE PRINT OR TYPE ALL RESPONSES)

1.

Nam e of Reporting Person (Last, First, MI)*

2.

Issuer Nam e and Tickler or Trading Sym bol

5.

Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)

Wayne, Richard

Northeast Bank [NBN]

Director

10% Owner

Street Address

3.

Date of Earliest Transaction

4. If Am endm ent, Date Original

Officer (Give title below)

Other (S pecify below)

C/O Northeast Bank

Required to be Reported

Filed (Month/Day/Year)

27 Pearl Street

(Month/Day/Year)

President and Chief Executive Officer

09/11/2020

6.

Individual or J oint/Group Filing (Check applicable box)

Form filed by One Reporting Person

City

State

ZIP Code

Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Portland

ME

04101

Table

I - Non -Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Ow ned

1.

Title of S ecurity

2.

Transaction Date 2A. Deem ed

3. Transaction

4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed

5. Am ount of

6.

Ownership

7. Nature of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

(Month/Day/Year)

Execu -

Code

of (D) (Instrs . 3, 4, and 5)

Securities

Form

Beneficial Ownership

tion Date

(Instr. 8)

Beneficially

Direct (D) or

(Instr. 4)

if any,

Owned Follow -

Indirect (I)

(Month/

ing Reported

(Instr. 4)

Day/

Code

V

Am ount

(A) or (D)

Price

Transactions

Year)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Voting Com m on Stock

09/11/2020

A

3,000(1)

A

$18.99

18,000

D

Voting Com m on Stock

366,789

I

By Trust (1)

Voting Com m on Stock

97,202

I

By Trust (2)

FDIC 6800/04 (10-05)

Rem inder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially ow ned directly or indirectly. (Continue on Page 2)

*If the form is filed by m ore than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).

Page

of

.

FORM 4 (continued)

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of or Beneficially Ow ned (e .g ., puts, calls, w arrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivative

2. Con -

3. Trans -

3A. Deem ed

4. Trans -

5. Num ber of

6. Date

7. Title and Am ount of

8. Price

9. Num ber of

10. Owner-

11. Nature of

Security

version

action

Execu -

action

Derivative

Exercisable and

Underlying S ecurities

of

Derivative

ship Form

Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Ex-

Date

tion

Code

Securities

Expiration Date

(Instrs . 3 and 4)

De -

Securities

of

Beneficial

ercise

(Month/

Date

(Instr. 8)

Acquired (A)

(Month/

rivative

Beneficiall

Deriva -

Ownership

Price

Day/

if any,

or

Day/Year)

Security

y Owned

tive

(Instr. 4)

of De -

Year)

(Month/

Disposed of

(Instr. 5)

Following

Securities:

rivative

Day/

(D)

Reported

Direct (D)

Secu -

Year)

(Instrs . 3, 4,

Trans -

or

rity

and 5)

action(s)

Indirect (I)

Am ount or

(Instr. 4)

(Instr. 4)

Date Ex-

Expiration

Num ber of

Code

V

(A)

(D)

ercisable

Date

Title

Shares

Explanation of Responses:

1. Represents perform ance restricted stock awards granted to the reporting person under the Northeast Bancorp Am ended and Restated 2010 Stock Option and Incentive Plan . The restricted shares vested upon approval by the Com pensation Com m ittee on Septem ber 11, 2020.

  1. These shares are owned directly by the Richard Wayne Revocable Trust.
  2. These shares are owned directly by the Richard Wayne Irrevocable Trust.

/s/ Jean-Pierre Lapointe, Attorney-in-fact

09/14/2020

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

NOTE: File three copies of this form , one of which m ust be m anually signed . If space provided is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure (12 C.F.R. 335.612).

Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of inform ation contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a current, valid OMB Control Num ber.

**Intentional m isstatem ents or om issions of facts constitute Federal Crim inal Violations . See 18 U.S .C. 1001 and 15 U.S .C. 78ff(a).

BURDEN STATEMENT

Public reporting burden for this collection of inform ation is estim ated to average 0.5 hour per response, including the tim e for reviewing instructions, searching existing data sources, gathering and m aintaining the data needed, and com pleting and reviewing the collection of inform ation . Send com m ents regarding this burden estim ate or any other aspect of this collection of inform ation, including suggestions for reducing this burden, to the Paper Reduction Act Clearance Officer, Legal Division, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, 550 17th S t. NW, Washington, D.C. 20429, and the Office of Managem ent and Budget, Paperwork Reduction Project (3064- 0030), Washington, D.C. An agency m ay not conduct or sponsor, and a person is not required to respond to, a collection of inform ation unless it displays a currently valid OMB control num ber.

FDIC 6800/04 (10-05)

Page

of

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Northeast Bank published this content on 11 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
