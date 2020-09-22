Log in
NORTHEAST BANK (NBN)

NORTHEAST BANK

(NBN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Northeast Bank : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

09/22/2020 | 01:45pm EDT

FORM 4

Check box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See instruction 1(b).

Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20429

OMB NUMBER: 3064-0030

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES

EXPIRES: 07/31/2013

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Estimated average burden

hours per response ...0.5

(PLEASE PRINT OR TYPE ALL RESPONSES)

1. Name of Reporting Person (Last, First, MI)*

2.

Issuer Name and Tickler or Trading Symbol

Pinheiro, Brian

Northeast Bank [NBN]

Street Address

3.

Date of Earliest Transaction

4. If Amendment, Date Original

C/O Northeast Bank

Required to be Reported

Filed (Month/Day/Year)

27 Pearl Street

(Month/Day/Year)

09/21/2020

City

State

ZIP Code

Portland

ME

04101

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)

Director

10% Owner

Officer (Give title below)

Other (Specify below)

Chief Risk Officer

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check applicable box)

Form filed by One Reporting Person

Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security

2. Transaction Date

2A. Deemed

3. Transaction

4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed

5. Amount of

6. Ownership

7. Nature of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

(Month/Day/Year)

Execu-

Code

of (D) (Instrs. 3, 4, and 5)

Securities

Form

Beneficial Ownership

tion Date

(Instr. 8)

Beneficially

Direct (D) or

(Instr. 4)

if any,

Owned Follow-

Indirect (I)

(Month/

ing Reported

(Instr. 4)

Day/

Code

V

Amount

(A) or (D)

Price

Transactions

Year)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Voting Common Stock

09/21/2020

F

489

D

$18.53

14,682

D

FDIC 6800/04 (10-05)

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. (Continue on Page 2)

*If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).

Page

of

.

FORM 4 (continued)

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of or Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivative

2. Con-

3. Trans-

3A. Deemed

4. Trans-

5. Number of

6. Date

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price

9. Number of

10. Owner-

11. Nature of

Security

version

action

Execu-

action

Derivative

Exercisable and

Underlying Securities

of

Derivative

ship Form

Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Ex-

Date

tion

Code

Securities

Expiration Date

(Instrs. 3 and 4)

De-

Securities

of

Beneficial

ercise

(Month/

Date

(Instr. 8)

Acquired (A)

(Month/

rivative

Beneficiall

Deriva-

Ownership

Price

Day/

if any,

or

Day/Year)

Security

y Owned

tive

(Instr. 4)

of De-

Year)

(Month/

Disposed of

(Instr. 5)

Following

Securities:

rivative

Day/

(D)

Reported

Direct (D)

Secu-

Year)

(Instrs. 3, 4,

Trans-

or

rity

and 5)

action(s)

Indirect (I)

Amount or

(Instr. 4)

(Instr. 4)

Date Ex-

Expiration

Number of

Code

V

(A)

(D)

ercisable

Date

Title

Shares

Explanation of Responses:

/s/ Jean-Pierre Lapointe, Attorney-in-fact

**Signature of Reporting Person

NOTE: File three copies of this form, one of which must be manually signed. If space provided is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure (12 C.F.R. 335.612).

Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a current, valid OMB Control Number. **Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).

9/22/2020

Date

BURDEN STATEMENT

Public reporting burden for this collection of information is estimated to average 0.5 hour per response, including the time for reviewing instructions, searching existing data sources, gathering and maintaining the data needed, and completing and reviewing the collection of information. Send comments regarding this burden estimate or any other aspect of this collection of information, including suggestions for reducing this burden, to the Paper Reduction Act Clearance Officer, Legal Division, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, 550 17th St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20429, and the Office of Management and Budget, Paperwork Reduction Project (3064- 0030), Washington, D.C. An agency may not conduct or sponsor, and a person is not required to respond to, a collection of information unless it displays a currently valid OMB control number.

FDIC 6800/04 (10-05)

Page

of

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Northeast Bank published this content on 21 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2020 17:44:06 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 73,7 M - -
Net income 2020 22,7 M - -
Net cash 2020 96,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 6,94x
Yield 2020 0,23%
Capitalization 152 M 152 M -
EV / Sales 2019 3,37x
EV / Sales 2020 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 175
Free-Float 92,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 23,00 $
Last Close Price 18,53 $
Spread / Highest target 24,1%
Spread / Average Target 24,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 24,1%
Managers
NameTitle
Richard N. Wayne President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Rudolf Glauber Chairman
Julie Jenkins Operations Director & Senior Vice President
Jean-Pierre Lapointe Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Daniel Bagley Director-Information Technology & Senior VP
