Northeast Bank : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
0
09/22/2020 | 01:45pm EDT
FORM 4
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation
1. Name of Reporting Person (Last, First, MI)*
2.
Issuer Name and Tickler or Trading Symbol
Pinheiro, Brian
Northeast Bank [NBN]
09/21/2020
Portland
ME
04101
Chief Risk Officer
Voting Common Stock
09/21/2020
F
489
D
$18.53
14,682
D
Explanation of Responses:
/s/ Jean-Pierre Lapointe, Attorney-in-fact
**Signature of Reporting Person
9/22/2020
Date
