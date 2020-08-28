Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Northeast Electric Development Company Limited    42   CNE1000003V0

NORTHEAST ELECTRIC DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED

(42)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Northeast Electric Development : Unaudited Results Announcement for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2020

08/28/2020 | 05:23am EDT

ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 0042)

UNAUDITED RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR

THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020

The Board of Directors (the "Board") and the directors (the "Directors") of the Northeast Electric Development Company Limited (the "Company") hereby announce the unaudited interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") as of 30 June 2020.

Chapter 1 IMPORTANT NOTICE

  1. The Board, Supervisory Committee, Directors, Supervisors and senior management of the Company hereby confirm that there are no false representations, misleading statements or material omissions contained in this report, and they, severally and jointly, accept full responsibility for the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the contents of this interim report.
  2. The Company's Chairman Zhu Jie, Chief Financial Officer Wang Kai and Chief Accounting Officer Wang Kai hereby represent: guaranteeing the truthfulness, accurateness and integrity of the financial reports in the interim report.
  3. This announcement has been considered and approved by the seventeenth meeting of the 9th Board convened on 28 August 2020. All Directors attended the Board meeting in person to consider and approve this report.
  4. The Group prepared the Unaudited Results Announcement for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2020 in accordance with the PRC GAAP and IFRS. The audit committee of the Board has reviewed and confirmed the Company's interim results announcement for 2020. The audit committee has approved the financial accounting principles, standards and methods adopted by the Company for the unaudited interim accounts for the six months ended 30 June 2020.
  5. The Company proposes not to distribute cash dividend, issue bonus share, or capitalise from capital reserves.
  6. The consolidated turnover is RMB37,838,800.
  7. The profit attributable to equity holders of the Company is RMB-11,818,400.
  8. Earnings per share attributable to equity holders of the Company are RMB-0.0135.
  9. Unless otherwise stated, Renminbi is the only monetary unit in this announcement.
  10. This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.49(6) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Paragraph 46 of Note 16 thereto.

NORTHEAST DEVELOPMENTELECTRIC LTD.CO.,

ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020

NORTHEAST ELECTRIC DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.

1.11 Definitions

CSRC

China Securities Regulatory Commission

De facto controller of the

Hainan Liberation Commonweal Foundation

Company

Beijing Haihongyuan

Beijing Haihongyuan Investment Management Co., Ltd.,

a substantial shareholder of the Company

NEE, the Company

Northeast Electric Development Company Limited

Fuxin Busbar

Fuxin Enclosed Busbar Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of the

Company

NEE Chengdu

Northeast Electric (Chengdu) Electric Engineering

Design Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of the Company

Garden Lane Hotel

Hainan Garden Lane Flight Hotel Management Co.,

Ltd., a subsidiary of the Company

HNA Hotel (Hong Kong)

HNA Hotel Group (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd., a related

party of the Company

HNA Group

HNA Group Co., Ltd., a related party of the Company

Shenyang Intermediate

Shenyang Municipal Intermediate People's Court of

People's Court

Liaoning

Hainan First Intermediate

The First Intermediate People's Court of Hainan

People's Court

Province

Tiexi SASAB

Tiexi District State-owned Assets Supervision and

Administration Bureau of Shenyang

Shenyang HVS, Shenyang High

Shenyang High Voltage Switchgear Co., Ltd.

Voltage Switchgear

ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020

Chapter 2 CORPORATE PROFILE

2.1 Basic information

Stock abbreviation of A shares

ST Northeast Electric

A shares stock code

000585

Place of the listing of A Shares

Shenzhen Stock Exchange

Stock abbreviation of H shares

Northeast Electric

H shares stock code

0042

Place of the listing of H shares

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

Legal Chinese name

東北電氣發展股份有限公司

Chinese abbreviation

東北電氣

Legal English name

Northeast Electric Development Company Limited

English abbreviation

NEE

Legal representative

Zhu Jie

2.2 Contact person and contact information

Secretary to the Board

Representative for securities affairs

Name

Ding Jishi

Zhu Xinguang, Ju Meng

Address

22nd Floor, HNA Plaza, No.7 Guoxing

22nd Floor, HNA Plaza, No.7 Guoxing

Road, Meilan District, Haikou City,

Road, Meilan District, Haikou City,

Hainan Province

Hainan Province

Telephone

0898-68876008

0898-68876008

Fax

0898-68876033

0898-68876033

Email

dbdqdshbgs@hnair.com

nemm585@sina.com

NORTHEAST DEVELOPMENTELECTRIC LTD.CO.,

ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020

2.3 Additional information

Registered address

Room A1-1077, 5th Floor, Building A,

Entrepreneurship Incubation Center, Haikou

National High-tech Zone, No.266 Nanhai Avenue,

Haikou City, Hainan Province

Postal code

571152

Office address

22nd Floor, HNA Plaza, No.7 Guoxing Road, Meilan

District, Haikou City, Hainan Province

Postal code

570203

Website

www.nee.com.cn

E-mail address

dbdqdshbgs@hnair.com

NORTHEAST ELECTRIC DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.

ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020

Chapter 3 PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL DATA AND INDICATORS

  1. Principal financial data and indicators prepared under the PRC GAAP

Amount for

Increase/decrease in

Amount for

the same

the reporting period

the reporting

period of

compared with the same

period

last year

period of last year

Operating incomes (RMB)

37,838,750.59

45,163,758.53

-16.22%

Net profits attributable to shareholders

of the listed company (RMB)

-11,818,431.23

-3,924,330.74

N/A

Net profits attributable to shareholders

of the listed company after extraordinary

items (RMB)

-13,119,309.96

-3,924,330.74

N/A

Net cash flows arising from operating

activities (RMB)

61,702,699.13

-2,091,919.29

N/A

Basic earnings per share (RMB/Share)

-0.0135

-0.0045

N/A

Diluted earnings per share (RMB/Share)

-0.0135

-0.0045

N/A

Weighted average return on net assets

N/A

N/A

N/A

As at

Increase/decrease in

the end of

As at

the reporting period

the reporting

the end of

compared with the end

period

last year

of last year

Total assets (RMB)

474,674,913.01

477,041,464.23

-0.50%

Net assets attributable to shareholders

of the listed company (RMB)

-67,768,465.95

-56,590,261.98

N/A

5

ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020

Extraordinary items

Unit: RMB

Item

Amount

Government subsidy included in the current profits and losses (closely related to

business of the enterprise, excluding the government subsidy enjoyed fully or

quantitatively according to uniform standards of the country)

668,955.66

Other non-operating income and expense other than the above items

1,076,332.82

Less: Effect of income tax

436,322.12

Impact on minority interests (after tax)

8,087.63

Total

1,300,878.73

  1. Principal financial data and indicators prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)
    Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss

Unit: RMB'000

Reporting period

The same period

(January-June)

of previous year

Turnover

37,838

45,163

Profit before tax

(11,594)

(3,388)

Taxation

(280)

(520)

(11,874)

(3,909)

Minority Interests

(56)

15

(11,818)

(3,924)

NORTHEAST ELECTRIC DEVELOPMENT

6

ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

Unit: RMB'000

At the end of this

At the end of

reporting period

previous year

Total assets

474,675

477,387

Total liabilities

537,015

528,494

Shareholders' equity

62,340

(51,107)

  1. Description of differences in figures under domestic and foreign accounting standards
    There are no differences in net profits and net assets prepared under the PRC GAAP and IFRS.

7

ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020

Chapter 4 C H A N G E S I N SHAREHOLDER

S H A R E S A N D INFORMATION

4.1 Changes in shares

Unit: Share

Before the change

Increase/decrease (+, -) arising from the change

After the change

Conversion of

Issue of new

capital reserve

Number

Percentage

shares

Bonus issue

into shares

Others

Subtotal

Number

Percentage

I. Shares subject to trading moratorium

5,999,022

0.69%

0

0

0

0

0

5,999,022

0.69%

1.

State-owned shares

0

0.00%

0

0

0

0

0

0

0.00%

2.

State-owned legal person shares

0

0.00%

0

0

0

0

0

0

0.00%

3.

Other domestic shares

5,999,022

0.69%

0

0

0

0

0

5,999,022

0.69%

Including: Domestic legal person shares

5,999,022

0.69%

0

0

0

0

0

5,999,022

0.69%

Domestic natural person shares

0

0.00%

0

0

0

0

0

0

0.00%

4.

Foreign shares

0

0.00%

0

0

0

0

0

0

0.00%

Including: Overseas legal person shares

0

0.00%

0

0

0

0

0

0

0.00%

Overseas natural person shares

0

0.00%

0

0

0

0

0

0

0.00%

II. Shares not subject to trading moratorium

867,370,978

99.31%

0

0

0

0

0

867,370,978

99.31%

1.

Renminbi ordinary shares

609,420,978

69.78%

0

0

0

0

0

609,420,978

69.78%

2 Foreign shares listed domestically

0

0.00%

0

0

0

0

0

0

0.00%

3.

Foreign shares listed overseas

257,950,000

29.53%

0

0

0

0

0

257,950,000

29.53%

4.

Others

0

0.00%

0

0

0

0

0

0

0.00%

III. Total shares

873,370,000

100.00%

0

0

0

0

0

873,370,000

100.00%

ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020

4.2 Number of shareholders and shareholding

Unit: Share

Total number of ordinary shareholders

Total number of preferred shareholders with voting rights restored at the

at the end of the reporting period

55,036

end of the reporting period (if any)

0

Shareholdings of ordinary shareholders holding more than 5% of the total share capital or the top ten ordinary shareholders

Number of

Number of

Number of

Shares pledged or frozen

ordinary

ordinary

ordinary

shares as at

Increase/

shares held

shares held not

the end of the

decrease in the

subject to

subject to

reporting

reporting

trading

trading

Status of

Name of shareholder

Nature of shareholder

Percentage

period

period

moratorium

moratorium

shares

Number

HKSCC Nominees Limited

Overseas legal person

29.44%

257,097,899

-60,000

0

257,097,899

Beijing Haihongyuan Investment

Domestic

9.33%

81,494,850

0

0

81,494,850

Pledged

81,494,850

Management Co., Ltd.

non-state-owned

legal person

Zhao Rui

Domestic natural person

0.71%

6,167,810

+3,432,100

0

6,167,810

Jin Lei

Domestic natural person

0.66%

5,723,710

+5,723,710

0

5,723,710

Fu Lianjun

Domestic natural person

0.57%

4,974,489

0

0

4,974,489

Huang Tao

Domestic natural person

0.54%

4,675,609

+4,675,609

0

4,675,609

Miao Haonan

Domestic natural person

0.51%

4,428,812

+2,236,802

0

4,428,812

Gao Yan

Domestic natural person

0.44%

3,834,094

+3,834,094

0

3,834,094

Shi Yubo

Domestic natural person

0.41%

3,568,200

+8,200

0

3,568,200

Shenzhen Zhongda Software

Domestic

0.41%

3,550,000

0

0

3,550,000

Development Co., Ltd.

non-state-owned

legal person

A strategic investor or ordinary legal person becoming a top ten

ordinary shareholder after placing of new shares (if any)

Nil

Explanation on the connected relationship or concerted action

So far as the Company is aware, there is no connected relationship among the above shareholders or are parties acting in

of the above shareholders

concert as required in the Measures for the Administration of the Takeover of Listed Companies.

ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020

Shareholdings of the top ten holders of ordinary shares not subject to trading moratorium

Number of ordinary shares

Type of shares

held not subject to trading

moratorium at the end of

Name of shareholder

the reporting period

Class of shares

Number

HKSCC Nominees Limited

257,097,899

Overseas listed

257,097,899

foreign shares

Beijing Haihongyuan Investment

81,494,850

RMB ordinary

81,494,850

Management Co., Ltd.

shares

Zhao Rui

6,167,810

RMB ordinary

6,167,810

shares

Jin Lei

5,723,710

RMB ordinary

5,723,710

shares

Fu Lianjun

4,974,489

RMB ordinary

4,974,489

shares

Huang Tao

4,675,609

RMB ordinary

4,675,609

shares

Miao Haonan

4,428,812

RMB ordinary

4,428,812

shares

Gao Yan

3,834,094

RMB ordinary

3,834,094

shares

Shi Yubo

3,568,200

RMB ordinary

3,568,200

shares

Xu Lirong

3,487,200

RMB ordinary

3,487,200

shares

Explanation on the connected relationship

So far as the Company is aware, there is no connected relationship

or concerted action among the top ten

among the top ten holders of ordinary shares not subject to trading

holders of ordinary shares not subject to

moratorium or between them and the top ten ordinary shareholders or

trading moratorium and that between them

are parties acting in concert as required in the Measures for the

and the top ten ordinary shareholders

Administration of the Takeover of Listed Companies.

Explanation on the top ten ordinary

Nil

shareholders involved in securities margin

10

ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020

Notes:

  1. Based on the information that is publicly available as at the latest practicable date prior to the publishing of this interim report and within the knowledge of the Directors, there was sufficient public float of the Company's shares.
  2. Save as disclosed above, as at 30 June 2020, the Directors were not aware that any person (excluding Directors, Supervisors, or chief executives (if applicable) or senior management of the Company, the "Senior Management") had any interests or short positions in the shares or underlying shares (as the case may be) of the Company which were required to be notified to the Company and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange pursuant to Divisions 2 and 3 of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance ("SFO") in Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong, any interests which were required to be recorded in the register pursuant to Section 336 of the SFO, or was a substantial shareholder of the Company (as defined in the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules")).
  3. During the reporting period, neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries had purchased, sold or redeemed any of the Company's shares.
  4. There is no provision for pre-emptive rights under the laws of the PRC and the Articles of Association of the Company.
  5. As of 30 June 2020, the Company did not issue any convertible securities, options, warrants or any other similar right.

ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020

NORTHEAST ELECTRIC DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.

Chapter 5 P R O F I L E S O F D I R E C T O R S ,

S U P E R V I S O R S A N D S E N I O R MANAGEMENT

  1. Changes in shareholdings of Directors, supervisors and senior management
    There was no change in shareholdings during the reporting period.
  2. Changes in Directors, supervisors and senior management

Name

Position

Type

Date

Reason

Li Rui

Vice Chairman, general manager

Resigned

10

January 2020

Work adjustment

Ma Yun

Director

Resigned

19

May 2020

Work adjustment

Liu Huafen

Director

Resigned

19

May 2020

Work adjustment

Wang Hongyu

Independent Director

Elected

29

June 2020

Operational needs

Wang Yongfan

Director

Elected

29

June 2020

Operational needs

Li Guoqing

Director

Elected

29

June 2020

Operational needs

Guo Qianli

Director

Elected

29

June 2020

Operational needs

5.3 Equity interest of Directors, supervisors and senior management

Save as disclosed above and to the knowledge of the Directors, senior management and supervisors of the Company, as at 30 June 2020, none of the Directors, senior management and supervisors had any interests or short positions in the shares, underlying shares and/or debentures (as the case may be) of the Company and/or any of its associated corporations (within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO, Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) which were required to be notified to the Company and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange pursuant to Divisions 7 and 8 of Part XV of the SFO (including interests or short positions which are taken to have by such Directors, senior management and supervisors under provisions of the SFO), or which were required to be recorded in the register maintained by the Company pursuant to Section 352 of the SFO, or which were required to be notified to the Company and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange pursuant to the "Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers" in Appendix X to the Listing Rules.

ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020

Chapter 6 SUMMARY OF BUSINESS

  1. Overview
    The Company has been primarily engaged in the R&D, design, production and sales businesses of products related to power transmission and transformation equipment. Our main products are enclosed busbars that are mainly applied to the power system field to enhance the transmission efficiency of power transmission lines and support the transmission of high power electric energy. Enclosed busbar plays an important role in the power system. Besides, Hainan Garden Lane Flight Hotel Management Co., Ltd., a holding company of the Company, actively expanded its hotel management, catering and accommodation businesses during the reporting period.
    There was no material change in the principal business of the Company during the reporting period.
    During the reporting period, the turnover calculated under the PRC GAAP and IFRS was RMB37,838,800, representing a decrease of 16.22% as compared to RMB45,163,700 for the corresponding period of the previous year; earnings attributable to shareholders after tax and minority interests amounted to RMB-11,818,400, with earnings per share of RMB-0.0135.
    No dividend was paid during the period and the Directors do not recommend the payment of the interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2020.
  2. Business review for the first half of 2020
    In the first half of 2020, the COVID-19 outbreak has wreaked havoc on global economy and trade. Coupled with the rising protectionism and anti-globalization movement, the prospects for the recovery of the world economy are gloomy. In the face of the ordeal brought by the COVID-19 epidemic and the complicated and changeable domestic and overseas environment, the whole country corporately promoted the epidemic prevention and control as well as the economic and social development. As a result, the epidemic prevention and control continued to improve, and the resumption of work, production, business and market was accelerated. In the first half of 2020, China's economy recorded growth despite an earlier decline. Economic growth turned from negative to positive with key indicators resuming growth and economic performance recovering steadily in the second quarter. Also, given the strong supply to basic needs for the people and generally positive market expectations, the overall situation of social development was stable.
    In the first half of this year, the production and operations of the machinery industry were back to track generally, with key indicators achieving a significant rebound. The overall development environment of the industry is promising, while the trend of the main sectors, which account for more than 80% of the machinery industry, tends to be positive. It is expected that the economic operation of the machinery industry for the whole year will show a gradual rebound after suffering a decline, with an expectation for the industrial added value, operating income, total profits and other indicators to achieve a slight positive growth.

ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020

The Company has primarily engaged in the R&D, design, production and sales businesses of products related to power transmission and transformation equipment in recent years. Our main products are enclosed busbars that are mainly applied to the power system field to enhance transmission capacity of the power transmission line, and support the transmission of high power electric energy. Enclosed busbar plays an important role in the power system. Besides, Hainan Garden Lane Flight Hotel Management Co., Ltd., a holding company of the Company, actively expanded its hotel management, catering and accommodation businesses during the reporting period.

During the reporting period, the hotel industry in which the Company operates was greatly hit by COVID-19, combined with the impact of macro-economic structural adjustments on the power transmission and distribution equipment industry, the industry experienced excess production capacity and intense market competition. The Company has therefore faced increasing operational pressure. In the face of such a complex and difficult situation, all personnel of the Company adhered to the overall work plan, worked diligently to fulfill their duties, and strived to achieve breakthroughs. Under the leadership of the Board, the Company properly dealt with various challenges, fully implemented the resolutions approved at the general meeting and by the Board, optimized its industrial distribution, enhanced operation management, and steadily advanced various work activities.

During the reporting period, the operating income of the Company amounted to RMB37,838,800, representing a decrease of RMB7,325,000 or 16.22% compared with the same period of last year.

Major works during the reporting period are as follows:

  1. Risk warning on delisting for A shares of the Company
    According to the Audit Report of Northeast Electric Development Co., Ltd. issued by Mazars Certified Public Accountants LLP on 29 April 2020 (Mazars Shen Zi [2020] No. 170018), the Company recorded an operating income of RMB102,341,085.77, a net profit attributable to shareholders of the listed company of RMB-40,165,739.76, and a net asset attributable to shareholders of the listed company of RMB-56,590,261.98 in 2019. Shenzhen Stock Exchange implemented a risk warning on delisting for A shares of the Company from the commencement of trading on 6 May 2020, subject to Rule 13.2.1 of the Listing Rules of Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

14

ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020

  1. Acquisition of minority interests in Chongqing Hotel
    To further explore hotel-related businesses of the listed Company, Garden Lane Hotel, a holding company of the Company, entered into the Equity Transfer Agreement of Chongqing HNA Hotel Investment Co., Ltd., (hereinafter referred to as "Chongqing Hotel) with HNA Hotel Holding Group Company Limited (hereinafter referred to as "HNA Hotel Holding") on 26 April 2020 (for more details, please refer to the Announcement on the Acquisition of Minority Interests in Chongqing HNA Hotel Investment Co., Ltd. and Connected Transaction (announcement No.: 2020-013)). According to the Asset Valuation Report on Market Value of Equities to be Purchased by Hainan Garden Lane Flight Hotel Management Co., Ltd Involving the Entire Equities of Chongqing HNA Hotel Investment Co., Ltd. [ZWZXPZZ (2020) No. 5005-1] issued by Zhong Wei Zheng Xin (Beijing) Asset Appraisal Co., Ltd., the appraised value of the net assets of Chongqing Hotel was RMB163,338,600 based on the valuation date of 31 December 2019. Garden Lane Hotel paid RMB48.9 million in cash as consideration to acquire 15 million shares from HNA Hotel Holding, accounting for 30% equity interests of Chongqing Hotel. Such an acquisition of equity interest in Chongqing Hotel helped the listed company expand hotel business and enabled the Company to strengthen business cooperation through equity cooperation, realize effective distribution of resources, and further optimize capacities in risk tolerance and continuing operation. The transaction used the internal funds of the Company, so it would not result in a change in the scope of the Company's consolidated financial statements, adversely affect the Company's financial position and results of operations, be detrimental to the interests of the Company and all shareholders, or have a material impact on the Company.
  1. Government's expropriation of the South Plant of the Company's subsidiary Fuxin Enclosed Busbar Co., Ltd.
    After Fuxin Enclosed Busbar Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Fuxin Busbar"), a holding subsidiary of the Company, was relocated to the new plant at No. 369 Yulong Road, Hexi Village, Sihe Township, Xihe District, Fuxin in 2018, its South Plant (including land, industrial properties, structures and supporting facilities) at No. 46 Xinhua Road, Haizhou District, Fuxin, Liaoning Province falls into the expropriation scope planned and approved by Fuxin People's Government. For the purposes of active cooperation with the implementation of urban planning and protecting the interests of all shareholders and core assets of the listed company at the same time, Fuxin Busbar entered into the Agreement on Compensation for Land Expropriation (for more details, please refer to the Announcement on the Expropriation of the South Plant of the Subsidiary Fuxin Enclosed Busbar Co., Ltd. by the Government (announcement No.: 2020-014)) with Haizhou House Expropriation Office of Fuxin (hereinafter referred to as "Expropriation Office", a public institution under Haizhou District People's Government of Fuxin), pursuant to which, the Expropriation Office expropriated the above-mentioned plant owned by Fuxin Busbar. The total compensation for Fuxin Busbar as a result of the expropriation is RMB44 million. The Proposal on the Expropriation of the South Plant of the Subsidiary Fuxin Enclosed Busbar Co., Ltd. by the Government was considered and approved at the thirteenth meeting of the 9th Board of the Company held on 26 April 2020 and the annual general meeting for 2019 held on 29 June 2020, respectively.

ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020

(IV) Termination of non-public issuance of H shares

In view of the fact that the Share Subscription Agreement for the non-public issuance of H shares entered into by the Company and HNA Hotel Group (Hong Kong) Company Limited on 5 April 2017 has been terminated automatically due to the expiration on 30 June 2020, the Company held the 16th meeting of the ninth Board and the 11th meeting of the ninth Supervisory Committee on 14 July 2020 to consider and approve the Resolution on the Termination of Non-public Issuance of H Shares and the Withdrawal of Relevant Application Documents, and determined to terminate the non-public issuance and to apply to the CSRC for withdrawing the application documents for the non-public issuance of H shares. On 27 August 2020, the Company received the Notice of the CSRC on Terminating the Review on Application of Administrative Permission issued by the CSRC, in which the CSRC decided to determine the review on application of administrative permission made by the Company in accordance with relevant provisions of Article 20 of the Regulations of the China Securities Regulatory Commission on the Implementation Procedures of Administrative Permission. (For details, please refer to the Announcement on the Receipt of Notice of the CSRC on Terminating the Review on Application of Administrative Permission (Announcement No.: 2020-044))

  1. Progress of material litigations
    1. Shenyang Tiexi District State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Bureau vs. the Company for the payment of allowance for staff. On 12 June 2018, the case was heard in the Shenyang Intermediate People's Court. On 18 July, the Shenyang Intermediate People's Court issued the Civil Judgment ((2017) Liao 01 Min Chu No.430). The Shenyang Intermediate People's Court held that when the plaintiff Tiexi SASAB reclaimed its rights to NEE on 21 July 2016, it had been more than two years of statute of limitations. The Shenyang Intermediate People's Court rejected the claim that the plaintiff Tiexi SASAB requested the defendant NEE to pay arrears of RMB28.53 million, interest and liquidated damages. The Shenyang Intermediate People's Court judged as follows: (1) The defendant Shenyang HVS shall pay the plaintiff Tiexi SASAB arrears of RMB24.99 million and liquidated damages of RMB1,249,500 within 15 days from the date when the judgment takes effect; (2) Reject the other claims of the plaintiff Tiexi SASAB. The case acceptance fee of RMB230,526 shall be borne by the defendant Shenyang HVS. If any party concerned disagrees with this judgment, it may submit an appeal to the court within 15 days from the date of service of the judgment and appeal to the Liaoning Provincial Higher People's Court. The plaintiff Tiexi SASAB has appealed to Shenyang Intermediate People's Court during the appeal period. In the early December 2018, Liaoning Provincial Higher People's Court accepted the appeal. On 8 May 2019, the case was tried in the second instance. On 21 August 2019, the Civil Order ((2018) Liao Min Zhong No. 1032) was issued by Liaoning Provincial Higher People's Court, ruling as follows: The Civil Judgment ((2017) Liao 01 Min Chu No. 430) issued by Shenyang Municipal Intermediate People's Court of Liaoning shall be abrogated; A retrial for this case shall be performed by Shenyang Municipal Intermediate People's Court of Liaoning. The case has been transferred from Shenyang Intermediate People's Court to the jurisdiction of Hainan First Intermediate People's Court on 11 February 2020 and has come to trial on 10 August 2020. No judgment has yet been made.

16

ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020

2. The legal proceeding involving the subsidiary Fuxin Enclosed Busbar Co., Ltd. 74.4% of the equity in New Northeast Electric (Shenyang) High-voltage Insulated Switchgears Co., Ltd. (formerly known as Shenyang Suntime High Voltage Electric Co., Ltd.) (the "Underlying Equity") was held by Fuxin Busbar prior to 22 September 2008. Due to the enforcement of the final judgment ((2008) Min Er Zhong Zi No. 23) made by the Supreme People's Court on 5 September 2008 for the case of China Development Bank and under the coordination, Fuxin Busbar returned the Underlying Equity to Shenyang High Voltage Switchgear Co., Ltd. ("Shenyang HVS") free of charge, and completed the change of equity registration on 22 September 2008 as required by the local industrial and commercial administration. Therefore, the Underlying Equity held by Fuxin Busbar was returned to Shenyang HVS free of charge. However, according to the enforcement ruling issued by the Supreme People's Court on 31 August 2017 ((2017) Zui Gao Fa Zhi Fu No. 27), "the fact that the return of the Underlying Equity free of charge under the coordination of NEE cannot be ascertained". Given the failure of Shenyang HVS to pay the outstanding consideration of USD16 million for equity transfer constituted a breach of contract, the plaintiff Fuxin Busbar, in order to protect its interests, raised litigation against the above 2 defendants, namely, Shenyang HVS and NEE, claiming for the return of the consideration for the transfer of the Underlying Equity. The Higher People's Court of Hainan Province accepted the case on 30 November 2018 (case No.: (2018) Qiong Min Chu No. 69), and delivered the documents such as pleadings to Shenyang HVS on 3 January 2019. The written judgment of the first instance was received on 20 May 2019. As the defendants did not appeal within the announcement period, the judgment of the first instance has come into effect since 7 August 2019 and NEE bears no joint and several liabilities.

6.3 Analysis of core competitiveness

Thanks to the long-term accumulation in many aspects such as product quality, brand culture, R&D capability, technology, management service and marketing over the years, the Company shows some advantages and industrial competitiveness, which can be seen in the close association between the development of the industry where the Company operates and macroeconomic policies of the State; a certain association between the market and macroeconomic development; advanced production equipment and strong manufacturing capabilities of power transmission and distribution products; accumulation of technological strength and high professional technological level; sound internal control system and standardized corporate governance; certain product development capabilities and investment and financing capabilities.

There were no material changes in the core competitiveness of the Company during the reporting period.

ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020

  1. Risks faced by the Company and measures
    1. Market risks arising from macro-economic environment
      The industry in which the Company operates is closely connected with the demands of the power equipment industry. The prosperous level of the industry is also directly pegged with the national economy. Given its significant impact on the Company, we will keep focusing on the impact of the national macroeconomy and the global economy over the industry. At the same time, as the hotel management industry where the Company operates was notably influenced by the epidemic in the first half of 2020, it is estimated that the epidemic will continue to have a significant impact on the operations of the Company for some time to come. Hence, the Company will carry out relevant epidemic prevention and control in strict accordance with the requirements of the relevant government departments while trying to apply for government support policies.
    2. Risk of market competition
      Enclosed busbars produced and hotel-related businesses operated by the Company are its principal activities. Intensifying market competition creates an adverse impact on the average profit margin of the industry. The Company will continue to improve its technology, strengthen innovation ability, scale up production, and enhance the efficiency of operation and management, along with efforts to prevent the decrease in operating income, gross margin of products and services as well as profitability caused by the outbreak of the epidemic, thereby strengthening the sustainable operation capacity of the Company.
    3. Risk of strategic transformation
      To facilitate the sustainable development of the Company in the mid and long term, the Company is seeking strategic transformation by tapping into such a modern service industry as hotel. The Company may have the risk of strategic transformation slippage, and even failure, provided that the transformation is not carried out as early as possible for various reasons. The Company will actively promote the related work, while developing relevant businesses to realize strategic transformation gradually through various methods.
  3. Prospects for the second half of the year
    Centered on the annual business objectives and work tasks for 2020, the Company's management will adopt comprehensive measures to change the loss-making situation by enhancing the operation efficiency and core competitiveness. For details, please see "Prospect of Future Development" set out in the Annual Report 2019. By virtue of seizing opportunities and making full use of the capital market, the Company will fine tune its main business and operating strategy and actively increase the operating income and profits from relevant businesses in the upstream and downstream of hotel operation, in a bid to enhance the sustained profitability and comprehensive competitive strength of the listed company, promote its development and offer maximum protection to the interests of all shareholders, the minority shareholders in particular.

18

ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020

Chapter 7 DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF

BUSINESS CONDITION

Analysis of principal business prepared under the PRC GAAP

7.1 Overview

The Company has been primarily engaged in the R&D, design, production and sales businesses of products related to power transmission and transformation equipment in recent years. Our main products are enclosed busbars that are mainly applied to the power system field to enhance the transmission efficiency of power transmission lines and support the transmission of high power electric energy. Enclosed busbar plays an important role in the power system. Besides, Garden Lane Hotel, a holding subsidiary of the Company, actively expanded its hotel management, catering and accommodation businesses during the reporting period.

There was no material change in the principal business of the Company during the reporting period.

ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020

7.2 Analysis of changes in major financial information

Unit: RMB

Increase/

decrease

Amount for

Amount for

compared with

the reporting

the same period

the same period

period

of last year

of last year

Reason for increase/decrease

Operating incomes

37,838,750.59

45,163,758.53

-16.22%

A decrease in the income of Garden

Lane Hotel due to the impact of the

epidemic

Operating costs

26,403,071.53

21,417,642.83

23.28%

An increase in the cost of Fuxin Busbar

corresponding to an increase in the

income

Selling expenses

14,515,293.80

17,393,737.95

-16.55%

A decrease in the selling expense of

Garden Lane Hotel

Administrative expenses

9,990,199.47

11,127,965.17

-10.22%

Strict control over the administrative

expenses by the Company

Financial expenses

-171,294.11

-908,599.98

N/A

A decrease in the interests on deposits

Income tax expenses

280,256.09

520,173.40

-46.12%

A decrease in the profits of Garden

Lane Hotel

Net cash flow from operating

61,702,699.13

-2,091,919.29

N/A

Maturity of time deposits

activities

Net cash flow from investing

-48,435,719.34

-160,513.12

N/A

Payment of the consideration for the

activities

acquisition of equity of Chongqing Hotel

in the current period

Net cash flow from financing

-10,725,709.27

-2,186,838.29

N/A

Repayment of the principal of short-term

activities

borrowings and interests thereon in the

current period

Net increase of cash and

2,575,299.44

-4,438,175.88

N/A

Combined effect of all the above factors

cash equivalents

20

ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020

7.3 Main business composition

7.3.1 Composition of operating income

Unit: RMB

Increase/

The reporting period

The same period of last year

decrease

compared with

Percentage

Percentage

the same

of operating

of operating

period of last

Amount

income

Amount

income

year

Total operating income

37,838,750.59

100%

45,163,758.53

100%

-16.22%

By industry

Power transmission

and transformation

26,700,933.95

70.57%

16,259,273.32

36.00%

64.22%

Catering services

11,137,816.64

29.43%

28,904,485.21

64.00%

-61.47%

By product

Enclosed busbars

26,700,933.95

70.57%

16,259,273.32

36.00%

64.22%

Catering services

11,137,816.64

29.43%

28,904,485.21

64.00%

-61.47%

By region

Mainland China

37,838,750.59

100.00%

45,163,758.53

100.00%

-16.22%

ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020

7.3.2 Industry, product or region accounting for more than 10% of the operating income or profit of the Company

Unit: RMB

Increase/

decrease in

Increase/

Increase/

operating

decrease in

decrease in

income

operating cost

gross margin

compared

compared

compared

with the same

with the same

with the same

Operating

period of

period of

period of

income

Operating cost

Gross margin

last year

last year

last year

By industry

Power transmission and

transformation

26,700,933.95

24,245,271.69

9.20%

64.22%

140.58%

-75.81%

Catering services

11,137,816.64

2,157,799.84

80.63%

-61.47%

-80.97%

32.68%

By product

Enclosed busbars

26,700,933.95

24,245,271.69

9.20%

64.22%

140.58%

-75.81%

Catering services

11,137,816.64

2,157,799.84

80.63%

-61.47%

-80.97%

32.68%

By region

Mainland China

37,838,750.59

26,403,071.53

30.22%

-16.22%

23.28%

-42.52%

Explanation on the increase/decrease of more than 30% compared with the same period of last year:

  1. The income of Fuxin Busbar increased in the first half of 2020 due to the increased output, and the costs increased correspondingly. The products sold in the current period are mainly products with low gross profits, resulting in lower gross margin.
  2. The income of Garden Lane decreased in the first half of 2020 due to the impact of the epidemic, along with a decrease in the cost. The gross margin increased due to a greater decrease in cost than in revenue.

22

ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020

7.4 Significant changes in the composition of assets

Unit: RMB

As at the end of

As at the end of

the reporting period

the same period of last year

As a percentage

As a percentage

of total assets

of total assets

Increase/

Amount

(%)

Amount

(%)

decrease (%)

Explanation for significant change

Monetary fund

81,839,967.09

17.24%

140,874,668.42

26.06%

-8.82%

Payment of the consideration for the

acquisition of 30% equity of

Chongqing Hotel

Account receivable

32,219,606.85

6.79%

30,517,139.65

5.64%

1.15%

Increase along with the increase in

the business of enclosed busbar

products

Inventories

21,042,672.60

4.43%

13,179,608.97

2.44%

1.99%

Increase in production input by Fuxin

Busbar during the period

Fixed assets

48,141,448.22

10.14%

49,711,031.80

9.19%

0.95%

Accumulated depreciation of fixed

assets as normal

7.5 Assets and liabilities at fair value

Unit: RMB

Gain/loss on

Cumulative

Amount at the

changes in fair

changes in fair

Impairment for

beginning of the

value for the

value recorded in

the current

Purchase in the

Sale in the

Amount at the

Item

period

current period

equity

period

current period

current period

Other changes

end of the period

Financial assets

Other equity investments

198,078,808.21

198,078,808.21

Total

198,078,808.21

198,078,808.21

Financial liabilities

0.00

0.00

23

ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020

7.6 Restricted assets as at the end of the reporting period

Unit: RMB

Book value at the end

Item

of the year

Reasons for restriction

Monetary fund - other monetary funds

3,236,900.00

Performance guarantee

Intangible assets - land use right

12,210,281.05

Mortgage loan

Total

15,447,181.05

7.7 Disposal of major assets

During the reporting period, there is no disposal of major assets.

ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020

7.8 Analysis of major controlling company and invested company

Unit: RMB

Principal

Registered

Operating

Company name

Company type

business

capital

Total asset

Net asset

income

Operating profit

Net profit

Northeast Electric

Subsidiary

Trading

USD20 million

74,162,190.22

58,608,855.51

0

-17,454.56

-17,454.56

Development (HK) Co., Ltd.

Gaocai Technology Co., Ltd.

Subsidiary

Investment

USD1

87,259,821.14

5,131,730.31

0

-9,782.86

-9,782.86

Shenyang Kaiyi

Subsidiary

Manufacturing of

RMB1 million

50,128,330.25

-55,092,470.97

0

-622,139.23

-622,146.74

Electric Co., Ltd.

electrical

equipment

Fuxin Enclosed Busbar

Subsidiary

Manufacturing of

USD8.5 million

116,447,719.90

-38,953,588.69

26,700,933.95

-3,669,042.61

-3,680,664.59

Co., Ltd.

enclosed busbars

Hainan Garden Lane Flight

Subsidiary

Public space

RMB50 million

362,012,372.75

199,488,400.86

11,137,816.64

-5,858,727.70

-5,051,021.55

Hotel Management Co., Ltd.

business

Northeast Electric (Chengdu)

Subsidiary

Electric power

RMB10 million

13,276,988.15

6,986,499.28

0

-10,699.20

-10,699.20

Electric Engineering Design

engineering

Co., Ltd.

HNA Tianjin Center

Invested company

Property leasing,

RMB269,887,709

3,788,998,719.70

1,183,854,920.91

28,592,825.50

-2,488,964.70

-2,728,364.40

Development Co., Ltd.

hotel catering

25

ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020

Analysis of the financial status of the Company in accordance with Appendix 16 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

Share capital

During the reporting period, there is no change in the share capital of the Company.

Reserve

Details of the annual changes in the reserves of the Company and the Group are set out in the financial statements and the statement of changes in shareholders' equity.

Distributable reserve

As at 30 June 2020, according to the relevant regulations, the Company's distributable reserve is RMB-2,071,138,368.70. Pursuant to the resolution approved at the Board meeting on 28 August 2020, the Board proposes not to distribute cash dividend, issue bonus share, or capitalize from capital reserves during the year.

Analysis of loans and borrowings

The Group's short-term borrowings were nil, primarily because the secured loans borrowed from the Bank of China by our subsidiary Fuxin Busbar were settled.

Working capital and financial resources

The net cash generated from the Group's operating activities for the half year ended 30 June 2020 was approximately RMB61,703,000 (2019: net cash generated from operating activities of approximately RMB9,597,000).

As at 30 June 2020, the Group had bank deposits and cash (including pledged bank balances) of approximately RMB81,840,000 (2019: RMB135,275,000) and had no bank loans (2019: bank loans of RMB10,500,000).

As of 30 June 2020, the Group had current liabilities of RMB424,915,000, non-current liabilities of RMB112,101,000, and shareholders' deficit attributable to shareholders of the Company of RMB67,768,000. Details of the capital structure of the Group are set out in the financial report of the Company's interim report.

The Company's funding needs have no obvious seasonal patterns.

26

ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020

Capital expenditure

The Group's funds can meet the capital requirements of the capital expenditure plan and daily operations.

Capital structure

The Company's sources of funds are mainly operating cash inflows and loans of substantial shareholders. As at 30 June 2020, the Group's short-term bank borrowings were nil, and the cash and cash equivalents were RMB81,840,000 (2019: RMB135,275,000). Borrowings bear fixed interest rates, and no hedging instruments are hedged.

The Group's policy is to manage its capital to ensure that the Group's entities are able to continue to operate while maximizing returns to shareholders by optimizing the ratio of liabilities and equity. The overall strategy of the Group has remained unchanged from previous years.

Prospects for new business

Details of the prospects for new business are set out in "Prospects for the second half of the year" of "Discussion and Analysis of Business Condition".

Significant investments held and the performance of such investments

Details of significant investments held and the performance of these investments are set out in "Analysis of Major Controlling Company and Invested Company" of "Discussion and Analysis of Business Condition".

Significant investments and sales

Details of significant investments and sales are set out in "Disposal of major assets" of "Discussion and Analysis of Business Condition".

Segmental information of results

Details of segmental information of results are set out in the "Main Business Composition" of "Discussion and Analysis of Business Condition".

ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020

Assets pledge

As of 30 June 2020, the Company had fixed assets and net land value with a fair value of RMB12 million and the carrying amount of RMB12 million respectively for mortgages.

Plan for major investment or acquisition of capital assets in the future

As of the latest practicable date prior to the publication of this report, the Company has no relevant plans.

Gearing ratio

As of 30 June 2020, the Group's gearing ratio (calculated as total liabilities/total assets) was 113% (2019: 111%).

Risks of exchange rate fluctuation and any related hedges

The Group's assets and liabilities are denominated in Renminbi, so the risk of exchange rate changes has little impact on the Group. The Group has taken the following measures in reducing the risk of exchange rate fluctuations: (1) increase the export price of products to reduce the risk of exchange rate fluctuations; (2) agree with the other party in advance in case of large export contracts that the risks of exchange rate fluctuations shall be borne by both parties when the exchange rate fluctuation exceeds the limit of agreed scope; (3) strive to sign forward agreements with financial institutions to lock up exchange rates and avoid risks.

Contingent liabilities

As of 30 June 2020, the Company had no material contingent liabilities.

ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020

Chapter 8 Significant Events

  1. Personnel changes
    Please refer to "Chapter 5 Profiles of Directors, Supervisors and Senior Management".
  2. Staff of the Company and remuneration policy
    As at 30 June 2020, the number of employees on the payroll of the Company was 158. The total salary of employees was RMB9.64 million in the first half of 2020 (the number of employees of the Group was 162 and the total salary of employees was RMB27,865,000 in 2019).
    The remuneration of the employees of the Company includes their salaries, bonuses and other fringe benefits. The Company has different rates of remuneration for different employees, which are determined based on their performance, experience, position and other factors in compliance with the relevant PRC laws and regulations.
  3. Corporate governance structure
    At present, the actual corporate governance structure basically complies with the related requirements of securities regulators.
  4. Profit distribution plan and its implementation
    The Company proposes not to distribute cash dividend, issue bonus share, or capitalise from capital reserves.
  5. Commitments performed during the reporting period and not yet performed as of the end of the reporting period by the de facto controller, shareholders, connected parties, acquirers of the Company and the Company
    The Company did not have any commitments performed during the reporting period and not yet performed as of the end of the reporting period by the de facto controller, shareholders, connected parties, acquirers of the Company and the Company during the reporting period.

ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020

8.6 Explanation given by the Board on the relevant situation of the "Non-standard Audit Report" of the previous year

NEE has engaged Mazars Certified Public Accountants LLP as the auditor of the Company for the year of 2019. Mazars Certified Public Accountants LLP issued an unqualified audit report for the Company's financial report for 2019 with paragraphs regarding material uncertainties on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern.

  1. Matters relating to the audit opinion
    NEE recorded accumulated net loss of RMB-2,059,319,937.47 and equity attributable to shareholders of the parent of RMB-56,590,261.98 at the end of 2019. As of 31 December 2019, NEE's current liabilities exceeded its current assets by RMB231,083,200.33. Meanwhile, the Company faced compensation of RMB272 million for resolved litigation cases. These matters indicate there are major uncertainties regarding the Company as a going concern, however, without any effect on the published audit opinions.
  1. Explanation given by the Board on the relevant situation of the "Non-standard Audit Report" of the previous year

The Board holds that the above audit opinion objectively and truthfully reflects the financial position of the Company and its risks as a going concern. In order to enhance the sustained development and profitability, improve the asset quality, promote the long-term and healthy development, and strive to remove the risk warning on delisting, the Company has taken the following measures to improve its ability to continue as a going concern:

  1. Beijing Haihongyuan Investment Management Co., Ltd. ("Beijing Haihongyuan"), the parent of the Group, has issued a letter of commitment of financial support, undertaking to provide financial support unconditionally for the Group for one year from the issuance date of the letter, including funds and guarantees to help supplement working funds of the Group.
  2. Further optimise the principal business through equity financing, actively seek opportunities for expanding new business segments, and enhance the Group's core competitiveness and sustainable development capabilities.
  3. Coping with the market changes and demands, proactively adjust product structure and industrial upgrading, accelerate the transformation to a modern service industry, and optimise overall industrial distribution; develop new client bases, improve and strengthen sales system, and enhance the profitability of the main business;

30

ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020

  1. Research, explore and develop hotel, catering and accommodation businesses based on the wholly-owned subsidiary Hainan Garden Lane Flight Hotel Management Co., Ltd., and utilise the resources and talent advantages of the substantial shareholders in the modern service industry to launch new businesses and develop new industries, thereby expanding the business scope of the listed company, improving its asset portfolio, and bringing fresh energy into its sustained operation.
  2. Enhance overall budget management and cost control, exert strict control over various expenditures and expenses, lower the operation costs, and maximise the profitability of the principal business.
  3. In strict accordance with the requirements for standard operation of listed companies, the Group continuously improves working standards and perfects the internal control system, establishes and improves the operation organisation, continuously improves various internal control systems, strengthens risk control measures, and reduces the Company's operational risks, so as to enable the Group's internal control system to be more operable, to prevent damage to the interests of the listed company and shareholders, and to ensure the realisation of the Group's business objectives.

With the aforesaid measures, the management of the Group deems it reasonable to prepare the financial statements on the basis of continuous operations. The Board of the Group has conducted a thorough and detailed evaluation on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern by reviewing the future working capital forecast of the Group prepared by the management, and deems that the Group will be able to acquire enough funding resources to ensure working capital and expensing needs. Therefore, the Board agreed with the preparation of the financial statements on the basis of continuous operations.

The Board will continue to pay attention to and supervise the management of the Company so that they actively take effective measures to improve the Company's ability to continue as a going concern and protect the legitimate rights and interests of the Company and investors.

ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020

8.7 Litigation

  1. Tiexi District State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Bureau of Shenyang vs. the Company for the payment of allowance for staff
    Please refer to "6.2 Business Review for the First Half of 2020 - (V) Progress of material litigations".
  2. Legal proceedings involving the subsidiary Fuxin Enclosed Busbar Co., Ltd.
    Please refer to "6.2 Business Review for the First Half of 2020 - (V) Progress of material litigations".
  3. The litigation brought by China Development Bank
    The Supreme People's Court issued an enforcement order ((2017) Zui Gao Fa Zhi Fu No.27) in August 2017 to reject the reconsideration request made by NEE and affirm the enforcement order of Beijing Higher People's Court (2015) Gao Zhi Yi Zi No.52. The enforcement order was final. The case was transferred to Hainan First Intermediate People's Court on 21 June 2019. The ruling of the case is being implemented and no actual performance has been carried out.
  4. The litigation on the application made by Fushun Electric Porcelain Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (the "Fushun Electric Porcelain") for adjudicating NEE as a person subject to enforcement
    The Company received the Notice of Appearance [(2019) Qiong 96 Min Chu No.381] on adjudicating NEE as a person subject to enforcement by Fushun Electric Porcelain, the bill of indictment, and other related litigation materials served by the First Intermediate People's Court of Hainan Province on 16 July 2019. At present, relevant departments are preparing for relevant evidence to actively respond to the litigation. As the lawsuit has not yet been heard and the final judgment of the court has not been reached, so the negative impact on the Company's current profits or subsequent profits cannot be determined for the time being. For more details, please refer to the announcement dated 23 July 2019.

32

ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020

8.8 Integrity of the Company, its controlling shareholders and de facto controller

The de facto controller of the Company is Hainan Liberation Commonweal Foundation. Through verifying the information published on CREDITCHINA.GOV.CN, the National Enterprise Credit Information Publicity System, and http://zxgk.court.gov.cn/, Hainan Liberation Commonweal Foundation, the de facto controller of the Company, has not been included in the List of Enterprises with Abnormal Business Operation, the list (blacklist) of or dishonest enterprises in material non-compliance with the laws or the list of persons subject to enforcement due to dishonesty.

Hainan Liberation Commonweal Foundation, the de facto controller of the Company, has not carried out external financing activities and has no behavior of dishonesty or breach of contract on debts.

  1. Material connected transactions
    1. There are no material connected transactions in the Company during the reporting period.
    2. The subsidiary Garden Lane Hotel's acquisition of 30% equity interests in Chongqing Hotel constituted a connected transaction. Please refer to "(II) Acquisition of minority interests in Chongqing Hotel - 6.2 Business Review for the First Half of 2020".
  3. Controlling shareholders and their connected parties' use of capital of the listed company for non-operating purposes
    Controlling shareholders and their connected parties did not use any capital of the listed company for non-operating purposes during the reporting period.
  4. Significant contracts and their execution
    During the reporting period, the Company did not enter into any material trust, contracting or lease arrangement.
  5. Guarantees
    As at the end of the reporting period, the actual balance of the external guarantee provided by the Company totaled RMB30 million, with Jinzhou Power Capacitors Co., Ltd. as the collateral.

ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020

  1. Corporate governance
    During the reporting period, the listed issuer strictly complied with the code provisions of Corporate Governance Code as set out in Appendix 14 and had no deviations from the code provisions, except for the following deviations:
    Code Provision A.2.1 stipulates that the roles of chairman and chief executive should be separate and should not be performed by the same individual. Due to the resignation of Mr. Li Rui, the former general manager of the Company, Mr. Zhu Jie, the Chairman, is acting as the general manager now.
    For more details on the implementation, please refer to the Corporate Governance Report disclosed in the Annual Report 2019. After the issuance of the annual report, the compliance and execution of the Code by the listed issuer remained unchanged.
  2. Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors
    The Company takes the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers (the "Model Code") under the Listing Rules of Hong Kong Stock Exchange as a code of conduct for Directors' securities transactions; after accepting specific inquiries, all members of the Board of the Company confirmed that they had complied with the Model Code during their tenure as the Directors.
    The Board has formulated guidelines on the trading of securities of listed companies by "directors and relevant employees". The Office of the Board has given written notices in advance to insiders (including the Company's Directors, supervisors, senior management, controlling shareholders, de facto controllers and their connected parties, as defined in the Listing Rules) stating that purchase and sales of shares of the Company shall comply with relevant regulations and forbidding the insiders to purchase or sell the shares with inside information: no transactions of the Company's securities shall be carried out during the price-sensitive timeframe within 30 days, a lock-up period from 28 July 2020 to 28 August 2020, prior to the results announcement.
    All Directors confirmed that: During the reporting period, they had adhered to the guidelines, and neither they nor their connected parties conducted securities transactions of the Company.
    The Company has complied with Rules 3.10(1), 3.10(2) and 3.10A of the Listing Rules relating to the appointment of a sufficient number of independent non-executive Directors and at least one independent non-executive Director with appropriate professional qualifications or accounting or related financial management expertise. The Company has appointed three independent non-executive Directors including one with financial management expertise, of whom the biographical details are set out in the Annual Report 2019 of the Company.
    The Company has been in place an audit committee under the Board in accordance with Rule 3.21 of the Listing Rules.

34

ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020

8.15 Others

Purchase, sale or redemption of shares

During the reporting period, the Company and its subsidiaries did not purchase, sell and redeem any shares of the Company.

Loans to an entity

At the end of the reporting period, neither the Company nor its subsidiaries have granted loans to any entity.

Pledge of shares by controlling shareholder

At the end of the reporting period, the controlling shareholder of the Company did not pledge all or part of its equities in the Company to guarantee the Company's debts or warranty.

Terms included in the loan agreements under which the controlling shareholder shall fulfil specific responsibilities

At the end of the reporting period, the Company and its subsidiaries did not encounter any situation where the controlling shareholder should fulfil specific responsibilities according to the terms included in the loan agreements.

Breach of loan agreements

At the end of the reporting period, the Company and its subsidiaries did not have any breach of loan agreements.

Provision of financial assistance and guarantee to affiliates

At the end of the reporting period, the Company and its subsidiaries did not provide any financial assistance and guarantee to affiliates.

Share option scheme

During the reporting period, the Company and its subsidiaries did not have any share option scheme.

ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020

Directors, supervisors and chief executive's interests in the shares, underlying shares and debentures of the Company

For details of Directors, supervisors and chief executives' interests in the shares, underlying shares and debentures of the Company, please see "Equity interest of Directors, supervisors and senior management" under "Profiles of Directors, Supervisors and Senior Management".

Audit of interim results

The unaudited results for the six months ended 30 June 2020 were prepared by the Group in accordance with the PRC GAAP and IFRS.

The audit committee under the Board of the Company has reviewed and confirmed the interim results announcement of the Company for 2020.

The audit committee has approved the financial accounting principles, standards and methods adopted by the Company for the unaudited interim accounts for the six months ended 30 June 2020.

8.16 Subsequent events

None

ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020

Chapter 9 F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S (PREPARED UNDER THE IFRS)

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

Six months ended 30 June

2020

2019

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

RMB'000

RMB'000

Revenue

37,839

45,164

Cost of sales and services

(26,403)

(21,418)

Gross profit

11,436

(23,746)

Other revenue and other income

2,779

1,859

Selling expenses

(14,515)

(17,394)

Administrative and other operating expenses

(10,433)

(11,740)

Gain on disposal of subsidiaries

-

-

Gain on disposal of a plant

-

-

Reversal (Provision) of loss allowance on

- trade and rental receivables

-

-

- other receivables

-

831

Finance costs

(861)

(691)

Share of results of an associate

-

-

Loss before taxation

(11,594)

(3,389)

Income tax expenses

(280)

(520)

Loss for the period

(11,874)

(3,909)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (continued)

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

Six months ended 30 June

2020

2019

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

RMB'000

RMB'000

Other comprehensive income

Items that are reclassified or may be reclassified subsequently to

profit or loss

Exchange difference on translation of foreign operations

111

346

Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax

111

346

Total comprehensive loss for the period

(11,763)

(3,563)

Loss for the period attributable to:

Equity holders of the Company

(11,818)

(3,924)

Non-controlling interests

(56)

15

Loss for the period

(11,874)

(3,909)

Total comprehensive loss for the period attributable to:

Equity holders of the Company

(11,707)

(3,578)

Non-controlling interests

(56)

15

Total comprehensive loss for the period

(11,763)

(3,563)

Loss per share

RMB cents

RMB cents

Basic and diluted

(1.35)

(0.45)

38

ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

As at 30 June 2020

As at

As at

30 June 2020

31 December 2019

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

RMB'000

RMB'000

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

48,141

49,843

Investment properties

14,600

16,012

Right-of-use assets

6,491

9,737

Land use right

14,499

14,675

Intangible assets

-

-

Goodwill

-

-

Interest in an associate

-

-

Designated FVOCI

198,079

198,079

Deposits

4,840

4,840

286,650

293,186

Current assets

Inventories

21,043

16,910

Trade, bills and rental receivables

32,397

27,113

Prepayment, deposits and other receivables

50,083

4,774

Tax recoverable

2,662

129

Cash at a financial institution

72,425

70,574

Cash at banks and in hand

9,415

64,701

188,025

184,201

ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (continued)

As at 30 June 2020

As at

As at

30 June 2020

31 December 2019

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

RMB'000

RMB'000

Current liabilities

Trade payables

29,987

17,926

Contract liabilities

6,522

10,241

Other payables

375,067

362,786

Employment benefits payables

3,403

3,276

Tax payables

835

742

Interest-bearing borrowings

-

10,500

Lease liabilities

9,100

9,813

424,914

415,284

Net current liabilities

(236,889)

(231,083)

Total assets less current liabilities

49,761

62,103

Non-current liabilities

Provisions

72,100

72,100

Government grants

27,145

23,623

Lease liabilities

12,856

17,487

112,101

113,210

NET LIABILITIES

(62,340)

(51,107)

Capital and reserves

Share capital

873,370

873,370

Reserves

(941,138)

(929,960)

Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company

(67,768)

(56,590)

Non-controlling interests

5,428

5,483

TOTAL DEFICITS

(62,340)

(51,107)

40

ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company

Reserves

Investment

revaluation

Non-

Share

Capital

Surplus

reserve

Exchange

Accumulated

controlling

Total

capital

reserve

reserve

(non-recycling)

reserve

losses

Total reserves

Sub-total

interests

equity

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

As at 1 January 2020

873,370

1,082,848

108,587

(35,096)

(26,979)

(2,059,320)

(929,960)

(56,590)

5,483

(51,107)

Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

(11,818)

(11,818)

(11,818)

(55)

(11,873)

Other comprehensive income

Exchange differences on translation of

foreign operations

-

-

-

-

111

-

111

111

-

111

Total other comprehensive income

for the period

-

-

-

-

111

-

111

111

-

111

Total comprehensive loss for the

period

-

-

-

-

111

(11,818)

(11,707)

(11,707)

(55)

(11,762)

Transactions with equity holders of the

Company

Contributions and distributions:

Changes in ownership interests

-

529

-

-

-

-

529

529

-

529

As at 30 June 2020 (unaudited)

873,370

1,083,377

108,587

(35,096)

(26,868)

(2,071,138)

(941,138)

(67,768)

5,428

(62,340)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity (continued)

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company

Reserves

Investment

revaluation

Non-

Share

Capital

Surplus

reserve

Exchange

Accumulated

controlling

Total

capital

reserve

reserve

(non-recycling)

reserve

losses

Total reserves

Sub-total

interests

equity

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

As at 1 January 2019

873,370

1,074,828

108,587

(2,206)

(26,806)

(2,019,154)

(864,751)

8,619

13,497

22,116

Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

(3,924)

(3,924)

(3,924)

16

(3,908)

Other comprehensive income

Exchange differences on translation of

foreign operations

-

-

-

-

346

-

346

346

-

346

Total other comprehensive income

for the period

-

-

-

-

346

-

346

346

-

346

Total comprehensive loss for the

period

-

-

-

-

346

(3,924)

(3,578)

(3,578)

16

(3,562)

Transactions with equity holders of

the Company

Contributions and distributions:

Changes in ownership interests in

subsidiaries that do not result in

a loss of control

-

8,015

-

-

-

-

8,015

8,015

(8,015)

-

As at 30 June 2019 (unaudited)

873,370

1,082,843

108,587

(2,206)

(26,460)

(2,023,078)

(860,314)

13,056

5,498

18,554

42

Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statement

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

Six months ended 30 June

2020

2019

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

RMB'000

RMB'000

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Cash generated from (used in) operations

4,885

(2,037)

Income taxes paid

(1,025)

(1,217)

Interest received

992

-

Net cash generated from (used in) operating activities

4,852

(3,254)

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

-

(161)

Cash paid for investments

(48,436)

-

Net cash used in investing activities

(48,436)

(161)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Repayment of bank and other loans

(10,500)

-

Repayment of lease liabilities

-

(2,055)

Interest paid

(226)

(131)

Net cash used in financing activities

(10,726)

(2,186)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(54,310)

(5,601)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the reporting period

58,954

69,518

Effect on exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

34

1

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the reporting period,

represented by bank balances and cash

4,678

63,918

Chapter 10 F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S (PREPARED UNDER THE PRC GAAP)

  1. AUDIT REPORT
    Has the interim report been audited?
    Yes  No

The interim report of the Company has not been audited.

  1. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
    Unit in the financial statements of the notes to financial statements: RMB

1. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

Prepared by: NORTHEAST ELECTRIC DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. 30 June 2020

Unit: RMB

Items

30 June 2020

31 December 2019

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

81,839,967.09

135,274,303.72

Reserved deposits

Loans to banks and other financial institutions

Financial assets held for trading

Derivative financial assets

Notes receivable

177,692.20

Accounts receivable

32,219,606.85

27,140,493.40

Receivables financing

Prepayment

265,294.42

1,019,555.51

Premiums receivable

Reinsurance accounts receivable

Reinsurance contract reserves receivable

Other receivables

49,817,907.41

759,602.00

Incl.: Interest receivable

ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020

1. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Continued)

Prepared by: NORTHEAST ELECTRIC DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. 30 June 2020

Unit: RMB

Items

30 June 2020

31 December 2019

Financial assets purchased under agreements to resell

Inventories

21,042,672.60

16,909,715.61

Contract assets

Assets held for sale

Non-current asset due within 1 year

Other current assets

2,662,339.32

2,751,718.63

Total current assets

188,025,479.89

183,855,388.87

Non-current assets:

Loans and advances

Debt investments

Other debt investments

Long-term receivables

Long-term equity investments

Other equity instrument investments

198,078,808.21

198,078,808.21

Other non-current financial assets

Investment real estate

Fixed assets

48,141,448.22

49,802,006.47

ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020

1. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Continued)

Prepared by: NORTHEAST ELECTRIC DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. 30 June 2020

Unit: RMB

Items

30 June 2020

31 December 2019

Construction in progress

Bearer biological assets

Oil and gas assets

Right-of-use assets

21,090,852.30

25,749,336.93

Intangible assets

14,498,524.39

14,675,394.97

Development expenditures

Goodwill

Long-term deferred expenses

40,728.78

Deferred income tax assets

Other non-current assets

4,839,800.00

4,839,800.00

Total non-current assets

286,649,433.12

293,186,075.36

Total assets

474,674,913.01

477,041,464.23

Current liabilities:

Short-term borrowings

10,500,000.00

Borrowings from central bank

Borrowings from banks and other financial institutions

Financial liabilities held for trading

Derivative financial liabilities

Notes payable

Accounts payable

29,987,363.52

18,436,024.06

ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020

1. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Continued)

Prepared by: NORTHEAST ELECTRIC DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. 30 June 2020

Unit: RMB

Items

30 June 2020

31 December 2019

Receipts in advance

Contract liabilities

6,522,273.11

10,233,056.45

Proceeds from sale of repurchased financial assets

Deposits from customers and interbank

Deposit for agency security transaction

Deposit for agency security underwriting

Employee compensation payable

3,403,100.41

3,275,574.02

Taxes payable

834,859.59

1,346,933.20

Other payables

375,066,974.14

362,381,183.75

Incl.: Interest payable

17,363.75

Dividends payable

Fees and commissions payable

Reinsurance accounts payable

Liabilities held for sale

Non-current liabilities due within 1 year

9,100,084.26

8,765,817.72

Other current liabilities

Total current liabilities

424,914,655.03

414,938,589.20

ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020

1. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Continued)

Prepared by: NORTHEAST ELECTRIC DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. 30 June 2020

Unit: RMB

Items

30 June 2020

31 December 2019

Non-current liabilities:

Provision for insurance contracts

Long-term borrowings

Bonds payable

Incl.: Preferred shares

Perpetual bonds

Lease liabilities

12,856,485.87

17,486,748.75

Long-term payables

Long-term employee compensation payable

Estimated liabilities

72,099,690.00

72,099,690.00

Deferred revenue

27,144,948.32

23,623,291.13

Deferred income tax liabilities

Other non-current liabilities

Total non-current liabilities

112,101,124.19

113,209,729.88

Total liabilities

537,015,779.22

528,148,319.08

ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020

1. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Continued)

Prepared by: NORTHEAST ELECTRIC DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. 30 June 2020

Unit: RMB

Items

30 June 2020

31 December 2019

Owners' equity:

Share capital

873,370,000.00

873,370,000.00

Other equity instruments

Incl.: Preferred shares

Perpetual bonds

Capital reserve

1,083,377,417.59

1,082,848,805.11

Less: Treasury stock

Other comprehensive income

-61,964,639.24

-62,076,254.02

Special reserve

Surplus reserve

108,587,124.40

108,587,124.40

Provision for general risk

Retained profits

-2,071,138,368.70

-2,059,319,937.47

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent company

-67,768,465.95

-56,590,261.98

Minority interests

5,427,599.74

5,483,407.13

Total owners' equity

-62,340,866.21

-51,106,854.85

Total liabilities and owners' equity

474,674,913.01

477,041,464.23

Legal representative: Zhu Jie

Chief financial officer: Wang Kai

Chief accounting officer: Wang Kai

ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020

2. BALANCE SHEET OF PARENT COMPANY

Unit: RMB

Items

30 June 2020

31 December 2019

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

4,164.92

893.51

Financial assets held for trading

Derivative financial assets

Notes receivable

Accounts receivable

Receivables financing

Prepayment

Other receivables

255,373,741.54

258,324,138.60

Incl.: Interest receivable

Dividend receivable

Inventories

Contract assets

Assets held for sale

Non-current asset due within 1 year

Other current assets

608,094.92

566,304.82

ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020

2. BALANCE SHEET OF PARENT COMPANY (Continued)

Unit: RMB

Items

30 June 2020

31 December 2019

Total current assets

255,986,001.38

258,891,336.93

Non-current assets:

Debt investments

Other debt investments

Long-term receivables

Long-term equity investments

56,436,473.03

56,436,473.03

Other equity instrument investments

Other non-current financial assets

Investment real estate

Fixed assets

24,281.98

25,826.92

Construction in progress

Bearer biological assets

Oil and gas assets

Right-of-use assets

Intangible assets

Development expenditures

Goodwill

Long-term deferred expenses

40,728.78

Deferred income tax assets

Other non-current assets

Total non-current assets

56,460,755.01

56,503,028.73

Total assets

312,446,756.39

315,394,365.66

ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020

2. BALANCE SHEET OF PARENT COMPANY (Continued)

Unit: RMB

Items

30 June 2020

31 December 2019

Current liabilities:

Short-term borrowings

Financial liabilities held for trading

Derivative financial liabilities

Notes payable

Accounts payable

Advances from customers

Contract liabilities

581,743.59

581,743.59

Employee compensation payable

1,010,964.10

1,059,047.18

Taxes payable

302,287.21

339,467.85

Other payables

336,165,905.80

337,074,394.71

Incl.: Interest payable

Dividends payable

Liabilities held for sale

Non-current liabilities due within 1 year

Other current liabilities

Total current liabilities

338,060,900.70

339,054,653.33

ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020

2. BALANCE SHEET OF PARENT COMPANY (Continued)

Unit: RMB

Items

30 June 2020

31 December 2019

Non-current liabilities:

Long-term borrowings

Bonds payable

Incl.: Preferred shares

Perpetual bonds

Lease liabilities

Long-term payables

Long-term employee compensation payable

Estimated liabilities

72,099,690.00

72,099,690.00

Deferred revenue

Deferred income tax liabilities

Other non-current liabilities

Total non-current liabilities

72,099,690.00

72,099,690.00

Total liabilities

410,160,590.70

411,154,343.33

ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020

2. BALANCE SHEET OF PARENT COMPANY (Continued)

Unit: RMB

Items

30 June 2020

31 December 2019

Owners' equity:

Share capital

873,370,000.00

873,370,000.00

Other equity instruments

Incl.: Preferred shares

Perpetual bonds

Capital reserve

996,249,779.94

995,721,167.46

Less: Treasury stock

Other comprehensive income

Special reserve

Surplus reserve

108,587,124.40

108,587,124.40

Retained profits

-2,075,920,738.65

-2,073,438,269.53

Total owners' equity

-97,713,834.31

-95,759,977.67

Total liabilities and owners' equity

312,446,756.39

315,394,365.66

ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020

3. CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

Unit: RMB

Amount for

Amount for

Items

the first half of 2020

the first half of 2019

I.

Total operating income

37,838,750.59

45,163,758.53

Incl.: Operating income

37,838,750.59

45,163,758.53

Interest income

Premiums earned

Fee and commission income

II.

Total operating cost

51,178,021.60

49,613,580.90

Incl.: Operating cost

26,403,071.53

21,417,642.83

Interest expense

Fee and commission expense

Surrender value

Net payment of insurance claims

Net provision of insurance reserve

Premium bonus expenditures

Reinsurance expenses

Taxes & surcharges

440,750.91

582,834.93

Cost of sales

14,515,293.80

17,393,737.95

Administrative expenses

9,990,199.47

11,127,965.17

Research and development expenses

Financial expenses

-171,294.11

-908,599.98

Incl.: Interest expenses

824,460.43

632,355.00

Interest income

1,031,574.82

1,600,318.15

ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020

3. CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (Continued)

Unit: RMB

Amount for

Amount for

Items

the first half of 2020

the first half of 2019

Add: Other income

668,955.66

243,907.98

Investment income ("-" represents loss)

Incl.: Investment income from associates and joint

ventures

Income from derecognition of financial assets at

amortised cost ("-" represents loss)

Foreign exchange gains ("-" represents loss)

Net exposure hedge income ("-" represents loss)

Gains on the changes in fair value ("-" represents loss)

Credit impairment loss ("-" represents loss)

830,784.80

Loss on asset impairment ("-" represents loss)

Gain on disposal of assets ("-" represents loss)

III. Operational profit ("-" represents loss)

-12,670,315.35

-3,375,129.59

Add: Non-operating income

1,078,350.37

15,943.26

Less: Non-operating expenses

2,017.55

29,365.81

IV. Total profit ("-" represents total loss)

-11,593,982.53

-3,388,552.14

Less: Income tax expenses

280,256.09

520,173.40

ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020

3. CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (Continued)

Unit: RMB

Amount for

Amount for

Items

the first half of 2020

the first half of 2019

V. Net profit ("-" represents net loss)

-11,874,238.62

-3,908,725.54

A. Classified by business continuity

1.

Net profit from continuing operations

("-" represents net loss)

-11,874,238.62

-3,908,725.54

2.

Net profit from discontinued operations

("-" represents net loss)

B. Classified by ownership

1.

Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company

-11,818,431.23

-3,924,330.74

2.

Profit or loss attributable to minority interests

-55,807.39

15,605.20

VI. Net other comprehensive income after tax

111,614.78

346,094.29

Net other comprehensive income attributable to owners of the

parent company after tax

111,614.78

346,094.29

A. Other comprehensive income not reclassifiable

to profit or loss

1.

Remeasurement of changes in defined benefit plans

2.

Other comprehensive income not reclassifiable to profit or

loss under the equity method

3.

Changes in fair value of other equity instruments

investment

4.

Changes in the fair value of the Company's own credit risk

5.

Others

ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020

3. CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (Continued)

Unit: RMB

Amount for

Amount for

Items

the first half of 2020

the first half of 2019

B. Other comprehensive income reclassifiable to profit or loss

111,614.78

346,094.29

1.

Other comprehensive income reclassifiable to profit and

loss under the equity method

2.

Changes in the fair value of other debt investments

3.

Amount of financial assets reclassified into other

comprehensive income

4.

Credit impairment provisions for other debt investments

5.

Cash flow hedge reserve

6.

Exchange difference on translation of foreign financial

statements

111,614.78

346,094.29

7.

Others

Net other comprehensive income attributable to minority

interests after tax

VII. Total comprehensive income

-11,762,623.84

-3,562,631.25

Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the

parent company

-11,706,816.45

-3,578,236.45

Total comprehensive income attributable to minority interests

-55,807.39

15,605.20

VIII. Earnings per share

(I) Basic earnings per share

-0.0135

-0.0045

(II) Diluted earnings per share

-0.0135

-0.0045

ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020

4. INCOME STATEMENT OF PARENT COMPANY

Unit: RMB

Amount for the first

Amount for the first

Items

half of 2020

half of 2019

I.

Total operating income

0.00

0.00

Less: Operating cost

2,482,469.19

5,499,074.25

Taxes & surcharges

Cost of sales

Administrative expenses

2,478,916.69

5,495,067.51

Research and development expenses

Financial expenses

3,552.50

4,006.74

Incl.: Interest expenses

Interest income

Add: Other income

Investment income ("-" represents loss)

Incl.: Investment income from associates and

joint ventures

Income from derecognition of financial assets at

amortised cost ("-" represents loss)

Net exposure hedge income ("-" represents

loss)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020

4. INCOME STATEMENT OF PARENT COMPANY (Continued)

Unit: RMB

Amount for the first

Amount for the first

Items

half of 2020

half of 2019

Gains on the changes in fair value ("-"

represents loss)

Credit impairment loss ("-" represents loss)

Loss on asset impairment ("-" represents loss)

Gain on disposal of assets ("-" represents loss)

II. Operational profit ("-" represents loss)

-2,482,469.19

-5,499,074.25

Add: Non-operating income

0.07

Less: Non-operating expenses

III. Total profit ("-" represents total loss)

-2,482,469.12

-5,499,074.25

Less: Income tax expenses

IV. Net profit ("-" represents net loss)

-2,482,469.12

-5,499,074.25

(I) Net profit from continuing operations

("-" represents net loss)

-2,482,469.12

-5,499,074.25

(II) Net profit from discontinued operations ("-"

represents net loss)

V. Net other comprehensive income after tax

A. Other comprehensive income not reclassifiable

to profit or loss

1. Remeasurement of changes in defined

benefit plans

2. Other comprehensive income not reclassifiable

to profit or loss under the equity method

3. Changes in the fair value of other equity

instruments investment

4. Changes in the fair value of the Company's

own credit risk

5. Others

ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020

4. INCOME STATEMENT OF PARENT COMPANY (Continued)

Unit: RMB

Amount for the first

Amount for the first

Items

half of 2020

half of 2019

B. Other comprehensive income reclassifiable to profit

or loss

1.

Other comprehensive income reclassifiable to

profit and loss under the equity method

2.

Changes in the fair value of other debt

investments

3.

Amount of financial assets reclassified into other

comprehensive income

4.

Credit impairment provisions for other debt

investments

5.

Cash flow hedge reserve

6.

Exchange difference on translation of foreign

financial statements

7.

Others

VI. Total comprehensive income

-2,482,469.12

-5,499,074.25

VII. Earnings per share:

(I) Basic earnings per share

(II) Diluted earnings per share

ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020

5. CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT

Unit: RMB

Amount for the

Amount for the

Items

first half of 2020

first half of 2019

I.

Cash flow from operating activities:

Cash received from sales of goods or rendering of services

34,140,434.98

38,986,746.98

Net increase in deposits from customers and interbank

Net increase in borrowings from central bank

Net increase in borrowings from other financial institutions

Cash received from premiums under original insurance

contracts

Cash received from reinsurance business, net

Net increase in policyholders' deposits and investment

Cash from interests, fees and commissions

992,292.57

Net increase in borrowings from banks and other financial

institutions

Net increase in income from repurchase transactions

Cash received from securities brokerage services, net

Tax refunds received

Other cash receipts relating to operating activities

83,322,917.49

14,822,608.85

Sub-total of cash inflows from operating activities

118,455,645.04

53,809,355.83

ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020

5. CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT (Continued)

Unit: RMB

Amount for the

Amount for the

Items

first half of 2020

first half of 2019

Cash paid to goods purchased and labor service received

25,687,390.51

17,595,768.96

Net increase in customers' loans and advances

Net increase in deposits with central bank and inter-bank

Cash paid for compensation payout under original insurance

contracts

Net increase in loans to banks and other financial institutions

Cash paid for interests, fees and commissions

5,815.57

Cash paid for policy dividends

Cash paid to and for employees

8,625,644.27

11,062,378.49

Payments of taxes and surcharges

1,024,700.09

1,217,294.47

Other cash payments relating to operating activities

21,409,395.47

26,025,833.20

Sub-total of cash outflows for operating activities

56,752,945.91

55,901,275.12

Net cash flow from operating activities

61,702,699.13

-2,091,919.29

ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020

5. CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT (Continued)

Unit: RMB

Amount for the

Amount for the

Items

first half of 2020

first half of 2019

II. Cash flow from investing activities:

Cash from disinvestments

Cash received from return of investments

Net cash received from disposal of fixed assets, intangible

assets and other long-term assets

Net cash received from disposal of subsidiaries and other

operating units

Other cash receipts relating to investing activities

Sub-total of cash inflows from investing activities

Cash paid in purchase/construction of fixed assets, intangible

assets and other long-term assets

160,513.12

Cash paid for investment

48,435,719.34

Net increase of mortgaged loans

Net cash paid for acquisition of subsidiaries and other

operating units

Other cash payments relating to investing activities

Sub-total of cash outflows for investing activities

48,435,719.34

160,513.12

Net cash flow from investing activities

-48,435,719.34

-160,513.12

ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020

5. CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT (Continued)

Unit: RMB

Amount for the

Amount for the

Items

first half of 2020

first half of 2019

III.

Cash flow from financing activities:

Cash received by absorbing investment

Incl.: Cash received by subsidiaries from minority interests

Cash received from borrowings

Other cash receipts relating to financing activities

Sub-total of cash inflows from financing activities

Cash paid for repayments of debts

10,500,000.00

Cash paid for dividends, profits distribution or interests

225,709.27

131,478.61

Incl.: Dividends and profits paid by subsidiaries to minority

interests

Other cash payments relating to financing activities

2,055,359.68

Sub-total of cash outflows for financing activities

10,725,709.27

2,186,838.29

Net cash flow from financing activities

-10,725,709.27

-2,186,838.29

IV.

Effect of changes in foreign currency rates on cash and

cash equivalents

34,028.92

1,094.82

V.

Net increase in cash and cash equivalent

2,575,299.44

-4,438,175.88

Add: Balance of cash and cash equivalents at beginning of

period

74,527,767.65

84,724,338.23

VI.

Balance of cash and cash equivalents at end of period

77,103,067.09

80,286,162.35

ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020

6. CASH FLOW STATEMENT OF PARENT COMPANY

Unit: RMB

Amount for the

Amount for the

Items

first half of 2020

first half of 2019

I.

Cash flow from operating activities

Cash received from sales of goods or rendering of services

Tax refunds received

Other cash receipts relating to operating activities

3,020,491.01

7,511,146.05

Sub-total of cash inflows from operating activities

3,020,491.01

7,511,146.05

Cash paid to goods purchased and labor service received

Cash paid to and for employees

2,009,400.18

4,138,706.20

Payments of taxes and surcharges

Other cash payments relating to operating activities

1,007,819.42

3,425,100.17

Sub-total of cash outflows for operating activities

3,017,219.60

7,563,806.37

Net cash flow from operating activities

3,271.41

-52,660.32

II.

Cash flow from investing activities:

Cash from disinvestments

Cash received return of investments

Net cash received from disposal of fixed assets, intangible

assets and other long-term assets

Net cash received from disposal of subsidiaries and other

operating units

Other cash receipts relating to investing activities

Sub-total of cash inflows from investing activities

ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020

6. CASH FLOW STATEMENT OF PARENT COMPANY (Continued)

Unit: RMB

Amount for the

Amount for the

Items

first half of 2020

first half of 2019

Cash paid in purchase/construction of fixed assets, intangible

assets and other long-term assets

Cash paid for investment

Net cash paid for acquisition of subsidiaries and other

operating units

Other cash payments relating to investing activities

Sub-total of cash outflows for investing activities

Net cash flow from investing activities

III.

Cash flow from financing activities:

Cash received by absorbing investment

Cash received from borrowings

Other cash receipts relating to financing activities

Sub-total of cash inflows from financing activities

Cash paid for repayments of debts

Cash paid for dividends, profits distribution or interests

Other cash payments relating to financing activities

Sub-total of cash outflows for financing activities

Net cash flow from financing activities

IV.

Effect of changes in foreign currency rates on cash and

cash equivalents

-696.38

V.

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

3,271.41

-53,356.70

Add: Balance of cash and cash equivalents at beginning of

period

893.51

131,150.21

VI.

Balance of cash and cash equivalents at end of period

4,164.92

77,793.51

7. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN OWNER'S EQUITY

Amount for the current period

Unit: RMB

Amount for the first half of 2020

Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent company

Other equity instruments

Less:

Other

Total

Capital

Treasury

comprehensive

Special

Surplus

Provision for

Retained

Minority

shareholders'

Items

Share capital

Preferred

Perpetual

Others

reserve

stock

income

reserve

reserve

general risks

profits

Others

Subtotal

interests

equity

I.

Balance at end of last year

873,370,000.00

1,082,848,805.11

-62,076,254.02

108,587,124.40

-2,059,319,937.47

-56,590,261.98

5,483,407.13

-51,106,854.85

Add: Changes in accounting policies

Corrections to previous errors

Effect of business combination

under common control

Others

II.

Balance at beginning of year

873,370,000.00

1,082,848,805.11

-62,076,254.02

108,587,124.40

-2,059,319,937.47

-56,590,261.98

5,483,407.13

-51,106,854.85

III.

Changes in the current period

("-" represents loss)

528,612.48

111,614.78

-11,818,431.23

-11,178,203.97

-55,807.39

-11,234,011.36

(I)

Total comprehensive income

111,614.78

-11,818,431.23

-11,706,816.45

-55,807.39

-11,762,623.84

(II)

Increase/Decrease of capital from

shareholders

528,612.48

528,612.48

528,612.48

1.

Ordinary shares invested by

shareholders

2.

Capital contributed by holders

of other equity instrument

3.

Shares payment taken into

shareholder's equity

4.

Others

528,612.48

528,612.48

528,612.48

(III)

Distribution of profit

1.

Appropriation of surplus reserves

2.

Appropriation of general risk

provision

3.

Distribution to shareholders

4.

Others

NORTHEAST ELECTRIC DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.

7. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN OWNER'S EQUITY (Continued)

Amount for the previous period (Continued)

Unit: RMB

Amount for the first half of 2020

Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent company

Other equity instruments

Less:

Other

Total

Capital

Treasury

comprehensive

Special

Surplus

Provision for

Retained

Minority

shareholders'

Items

Share capital

Preferred

Perpetual

Others

reserve

stock

income

reserve

reserve

general risks

profits

Others

Subtotal

interests

equity

(IV)

Transfer within equity

1.

Transfer-in from capital reserves

2.

Transfer-in from surplus reserves

3.

Loss covered by surplus

reserves

4.

Changes in defined benefit plan

transferred to retained earnings

5.

Other comprehensive income

transferred to retained earnings

6.

Others

(V)

Special reverses

1.

Appropriation of the special

reverses

2.

Usage of the special reverses

(VI)

Others

IV. Balance at end of period

873,370,000.00

1,083,377,417.59

-61,964,639.24

108,587,124.40

-2,071,138,368.70

-67,768,465.95

5,427,599.74

-62,340,866.21

7. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN OWNER'S EQUITY (Continued)

Amount for the previous period

Unit: RMB

Amount for the first half of 2019

Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent company

Other equity instruments

Less:

Other

Total

Treasury

comprehensive

Special

Surplus

Provision for

Retained

shareholders'

Items

Share capital

Preferred

Perpetual

Others

Capital reserve

stock

income

reserve

reserve

general risks

profits

Others

Subtotal

Minority interests

equity

I.

Balance at end of last year

873,370,000.00

1,074,828,788.67

-29,012,497.21

108,587,124.40

-2,019,154,197.71

8,619,218.15

13,497,161.81

22,116,379.96

Add: Changes in accounting policies

Corrections to previous errors

Effect of business combination under

common control

Others

II.

Balance at beginning of year

873,370,000.00

1,074,828,788.67

-29,012,497.21

108,587,124.40

-2,019,154,197.71

8,619,218.15

13,497,161.81

22,116,379.96

III.

Changes in the current period

("-" represents loss)

8,014,911.19

346,094.29

-3,924,330.74

4,436,674.74

-7,999,305.99

-3,562,631.25

(I) Total comprehensive income

346,094.29

-3,924,330.74

-3,578,236.45

15,605.20

-3,562,631.25

  1. Increase/Decrease of capital from

shareholders

8,014,911.19

8,014,911.19

-8,014,911.19

  1. Ordinary shares invested by shareholders
  2. Capital contributed by holders of other equity instrument
  3. Shares payment taken into

shareholder's equity

-8,014,911.19

4. Others

8,014,911.19

7. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN OWNER'S EQUITY (Continued)

Amount for the previous period (Continued)

Unit: RMB

Amount for the first half of 2019

Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent company

Other equity instruments

Less:

Other

Total

Treasury

comprehensive

Special

Surplus

Provision for

Retained

shareholders'

Items

Share capital

Preferred

Perpetual

Others

Capital reserve

stock

income

reserve

reserve

general risks

profits

Others

Subtotal

Minority interests

equity

  1. Distribution of profit
    1. Appropriation of surplus reserves
    2. Appropriation of general risk provision
    3. Distribution to shareholders
    4. Others

(IV) Transfer within equity

    1. Transfer-infrom capital reserves
    2. Transfer-infrom surplus reserves
    3. Loss covered by surplus reserves
    4. Changes in defined benefit plan transferred to retained earnings
    5. Other comprehensive income transferred to retained earnings
    6. Others
  2. Special reverses
    1. Appropriation of the special reverses
    2. Usage of the special reverses (VI) Others

IV.

Balance at end of period

873,370,000.00

1,082,843,699.86

-28,666,402.92

108,587,124.40

-2,023,078,528.45

13,055,892.89

5,497,855.82

18,553,748.71

8. STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN OWNER'S EQUITY OF PARENT COMPANY

Amount for the current period

Unit: RMB

Amount for the first half of 2020

Other equity instruments

Less:

Other

Total

Share

Capital

Treasury

comprehensive

Special

Surplus

shareholders'

Items

capital

Preferred

Perpetual

Others

reserve

stock

income

reserve

reserve

Retained profits

Others

equity

I. Balance at end of last year

873,370,000.00

995,721,167.46

108,587,124.40

-2,073,438,269.53

-95,759,977.67

Add: Changes in accounting policies

Corrections to previous errors

Others

II. Balance at beginning of year

873,370,000.00

995,721,167.46

108,587,124.40

-2,073,438,269.53

-95,759,977.67

III. Changes in the current period ("-"

represents loss)

528,612.48

-2,482,469.12

-1,953,856.64

(I)

Total comprehensive income

-2,482,469.12

-2,482,469.12

(II)

Increase/Decrease of capital from

shareholders

528,612.48

528,612.48

1.

Ordinary shares invested by

shareholders

2.

Capital contributed by holders

of other equity instrument

3.

Shares payment taken into

shareholder's equity

4.

Others

528,612.48

528,612.48

(III)

Distribution of profit

1.

Appropriation of surplus

reserves

2.

Distribution to shareholders

3.

Others

8. STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN OWNER'S EQUITY OF PARENT COMPANY (Continued)

Amount for the current period (Continued)

Unit: RMB

Amount for the first half of 2020

Other equity instruments

Less:

Other

Total

Share

Capital

Treasury

comprehensive

Special

Surplus

shareholders'

Items

capital

Preferred

Perpetual

Others

reserve

stock

income

reserve

reserve

Retained profits

Others

equity

(IV)

Transfer within equity

1.

Transfer-in from capital

reserves

2.

Transfer-in from surplus

reserves

3.

Loss covered by surplus

reserves

4.

Changes in defined benefit

plan transferred to retained

earnings

5.

Other comprehensive income

transferred to retained earnings

6.

Others

(V)

Special reverses

1.

Appropriation of the special

reverses

2.

Usage of the special reverses

(VI)

Others

IV. Balance at end of period

873,370,000.00

996,249,779.94

108,587,124.40

-2,075,920,738.65

-97,713,834.31

8. STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN OWNER'S EQUITY OF PARENT COMPANY (Continued)

Amount for the previous period

Unit: RMB

Amount for the first half of 2019

Other equity instruments

Less:

Other

Total

Share

Capital

Treasury

comprehensive

Special

Surplus

Retained

shareholders'

Items

capital

Preferred

Perpetual

Others

reserve

stock

income

reserve

reserve

profits

Others

equity

I. Balance at end of last year

873,370,000.00

995,721,167.46

108,587,124.40

-2,062,911,369.67

-85,233,077.81

Add: Changes in accounting policies

Corrections to previous errors

Others

II. Balance at beginning of year

873,370,000.00

995,721,167.46

108,587,124.40

-2,062,911,369.67

-85,233,077.81

III. Changes in the current period

-5,499,074.25

-5,499,074.25

("-" represents loss)

(I)

Total comprehensive income

-5,499,074.25

-5,499,074.25

(II)

Increase/Decrease of capital from

shareholders

1.

Ordinary shares invested by

shareholders

2.

Capital contributed by holders

of other equity instrument

3.

Shares payment taken into

shareholder's equity

4.

Others

(III)

Distribution of profit

1.

Appropriation of surplus

reserves

2.

Distribution to shareholders

3.

Others

8. STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN OWNER'S EQUITY OF PARENT COMPANY (Continued)

Amount for the previous period (Continued)

Unit: RMB

Amount for the first half of 2019

Other equity instruments

Less:

Other

Total

Share

Capital

Treasury

comprehensive

Special

Surplus

Retained

shareholders'

Items

capital

Preferred

Perpetual

Others

reserve

stock

income

reserve

reserve

profits

Others

equity

(IV)

Transfer within equity

1.

Transfer-in from capital

reserves

2.

Transfer-in from surplus

reserves

3.

Loss covered by surplus

reserves

4.

Changes in defined benefit

plan transferred to retained

earnings

5.

Other comprehensive income

transferred to retained earnings

6.

Others

(V)

Special reverses

1.

Appropriation of the special

reverses

2.

Usage of the special reverses

(VI)

Others

IV. Balance at end of period

873,370,000.00

995,721,167.46

108,587,124.40

-2,068,410,443.92

-90,732,152.06

Legal representative: Zhu Jie

Chief financial officer: Wang Kai

Chief accounting officer: Wang Kai

ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020

  1. Explanation of changes in accounting policy, accounting estimates and accounting methods in comparison with the financial report of the previous year
    There is no change in accounting policy, accounting estimates and accounting methods in comparison with the financial report of the previous year.
  2. Description of retrospective restatement of major accounting errors in the reporting period
    There was no retrospective restatement of major accounting errors in the reporting period.
  3. Description of changes in the coverage of the consolidated statements as compared to the financial report for the previous year
    There is no change in the coverage of the consolidated statements as compared to the financial report for the previous year.
  4. Others
    10.4.1 Business distribution
    All of the Group's incomes and profits were from the domestic market, so the Group's management considers there is no need to prepare the divisional statement.

ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020

10.4.2 Taxation

Main taxation category and tax rate of the Company

Category

Tax Base

Tax Rate

VAT

The taxable income is calculated at the tax rates

16%, 13%, 6%

of 16%, 13%, 6%, and the VAT payable is

determined by the output VAT net of deductible

input VAT of the period.

Urban construction &

At 7% of the turnover tax actually paid.

7%

maintenance tax

Corporate income tax

At 25% of the taxable income payable.

25%, 16.5%

Educational surcharge

At 5% of the turnover tax actually paid.

5%

Notes:

  1. For Northeast Electric Development (Hong Kong) Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company registered in HKSAR of the PRC, the profits tax rate is 16.5%.
  2. Gaocai Technology Co., Ltd. is a wholly-owned subsidiary, registered in the British Virgin Islands. No corporate income tax is imposed on it.
  3. The corporate income tax of Shenyang Kaiyi Electric Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of the Company, is collected in a way of verification.

10.4.3 Net profit

The reporting

The same period

period

of last year

Net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent

-11,818,431.23

-3,924,330.74

company (RMB)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020

10.4.4 Earnings per share

The reporting

The same period

period

of last year

Basic earnings per share (RMB/share)

-0.0135

-0.0045

Diluted earnings per share (RMB/share)

-0.0135

-0.0045

  1. Dividends
    No dividends were paid or proposed for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (for the six months ended 30 June 2019: Nil), and no dividend was proposed from the end of the reporting period.
  2. Share capital

The reporting

The same period

period

of last year

Total share capital (RMB)

873,370,000.00

873,370,000.00

10.5 Publication of the interim report on the internet websites of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Company

All information about the interim report as required by Appendix 16 to the Listing Rules will be published on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange's website (