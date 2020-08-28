MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Hong Kong Stock Exchange > Northeast Electric Development Company Limited 42 CNE1000003V0 NORTHEAST ELECTRIC DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED (42) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 08/27 0.45 HKD +2.27% 05:23a NORTHEAST ELECTRIC DEVELOPMENT : Unaudited Results Announcement for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2020 PU 08/16 NORTHEAST ELECTRIC DEVELOPMENT : Notice of Board Meeting PU 2019 NORTHEAST ELECTRIC DEVELOPMENT : Extension of Long Stop Date PU Summary Charts News Calendar Company Financials Summary All News Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Northeast Electric Development : Unaudited Results Announcement for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2020 0 08/28/2020 | 05:23am EDT Send by mail :

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. (A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) (Stock Code: 0042) UNAUDITED RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020 The Board of Directors (the "Board") and the directors (the "Directors") of the Northeast Electric Development Company Limited (the "Company") hereby announce the unaudited interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") as of 30 June 2020. Chapter 1 IMPORTANT NOTICE The Board, Supervisory Committee, Directors, Supervisors and senior management of the Company hereby confirm that there are no false representations, misleading statements or material omissions contained in this report, and they, severally and jointly, accept full responsibility for the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the contents of this interim report. The Company's Chairman Zhu Jie, Chief Financial Officer Wang Kai and Chief Accounting Officer Wang Kai hereby represent: guaranteeing the truthfulness, accurateness and integrity of the financial reports in the interim report. This announcement has been considered and approved by the seventeenth meeting of the 9th Board convened on 28 August 2020. All Directors attended the Board meeting in person to consider and approve this report. The Group prepared the Unaudited Results Announcement for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2020 in accordance with the PRC GAAP and IFRS. The audit committee of the Board has reviewed and confirmed the Company's interim results announcement for 2020. The audit committee has approved the financial accounting principles, standards and methods adopted by the Company for the unaudited interim accounts for the six months ended 30 June 2020. The Company proposes not to distribute cash dividend, issue bonus share, or capitalise from capital reserves. The consolidated turnover is RMB37,838,800. The profit attributable to equity holders of the Company is RMB-11,818,400. Earnings per share attributable to equity holders of the Company are RMB-0.0135. Unless otherwise stated, Renminbi is the only monetary unit in this announcement. This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.49(6) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Paragraph 46 of Note 16 thereto. NORTHEAST DEVELOPMENTELECTRIC LTD.CO., 1 ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020 NORTHEAST ELECTRIC DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. 1.11 Definitions CSRC China Securities Regulatory Commission De facto controller of the Hainan Liberation Commonweal Foundation Company Beijing Haihongyuan Beijing Haihongyuan Investment Management Co., Ltd., a substantial shareholder of the Company NEE, the Company Northeast Electric Development Company Limited Fuxin Busbar Fuxin Enclosed Busbar Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of the Company NEE Chengdu Northeast Electric (Chengdu) Electric Engineering Design Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of the Company Garden Lane Hotel Hainan Garden Lane Flight Hotel Management Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of the Company HNA Hotel (Hong Kong) HNA Hotel Group (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd., a related party of the Company HNA Group HNA Group Co., Ltd., a related party of the Company Shenyang Intermediate Shenyang Municipal Intermediate People's Court of People's Court Liaoning Hainan First Intermediate The First Intermediate People's Court of Hainan People's Court Province Tiexi SASAB Tiexi District State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Bureau of Shenyang Shenyang HVS, Shenyang High Shenyang High Voltage Switchgear Co., Ltd. Voltage Switchgear 2 ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020 Chapter 2 CORPORATE PROFILE 2.1 Basic information Stock abbreviation of A shares ST Northeast Electric A shares stock code 000585 Place of the listing of A Shares Shenzhen Stock Exchange Stock abbreviation of H shares Northeast Electric H shares stock code 0042 Place of the listing of H shares The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited Legal Chinese name 東北電氣發展股份有限公司 Chinese abbreviation 東北電氣 Legal English name Northeast Electric Development Company Limited English abbreviation NEE Legal representative Zhu Jie 2.2 Contact person and contact information Secretary to the Board Representative for securities affairs Name Ding Jishi Zhu Xinguang, Ju Meng Address 22nd Floor, HNA Plaza, No.7 Guoxing 22nd Floor, HNA Plaza, No.7 Guoxing Road, Meilan District, Haikou City, Road, Meilan District, Haikou City, Hainan Province Hainan Province Telephone 0898-68876008 0898-68876008 Fax 0898-68876033 0898-68876033 Email dbdqdshbgs@hnair.com nemm585@sina.com NORTHEAST DEVELOPMENTELECTRIC LTD.CO., 3 ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020 2.3 Additional information Registered address Room A1-1077, 5th Floor, Building A, Entrepreneurship Incubation Center, Haikou National High-tech Zone, No.266 Nanhai Avenue, Haikou City, Hainan Province Postal code 571152 Office address 22nd Floor, HNA Plaza, No.7 Guoxing Road, Meilan District, Haikou City, Hainan Province Postal code 570203 Website www.nee.com.cn E-mail address dbdqdshbgs@hnair.com NORTHEAST ELECTRIC DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. 4 ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020 Chapter 3 PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL DATA AND INDICATORS Principal financial data and indicators prepared under the PRC GAAP Amount for Increase/decrease in Amount for the same the reporting period the reporting period of compared with the same period last year period of last year Operating incomes (RMB) 37,838,750.59 45,163,758.53 -16.22% Net profits attributable to shareholders of the listed company (RMB) -11,818,431.23 -3,924,330.74 N/A Net profits attributable to shareholders of the listed company after extraordinary items (RMB) -13,119,309.96 -3,924,330.74 N/A Net cash flows arising from operating activities (RMB) 61,702,699.13 -2,091,919.29 N/A Basic earnings per share (RMB/Share) -0.0135 -0.0045 N/A Diluted earnings per share (RMB/Share) -0.0135 -0.0045 N/A Weighted average return on net assets N/A N/A N/A As at Increase/decrease in the end of As at the reporting period the reporting the end of compared with the end period last year of last year Total assets (RMB) 474,674,913.01 477,041,464.23 -0.50% Net assets attributable to shareholders of the listed company (RMB) -67,768,465.95 -56,590,261.98 N/A NORTHEAST DEVELOPMENTELECTRIC LTD.CO., 5 ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020 Extraordinary items Unit: RMB Item Amount Government subsidy included in the current profits and losses (closely related to business of the enterprise, excluding the government subsidy enjoyed fully or quantitatively according to uniform standards of the country) 668,955.66 Other non-operating income and expense other than the above items 1,076,332.82 Less: Effect of income tax 436,322.12 Impact on minority interests (after tax) 8,087.63 Total 1,300,878.73 Principal financial data and indicators prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss Unit: RMB'000 Reporting period The same period (January-June) of previous year Turnover 37,838 45,163 Profit before tax (11,594) (3,388) Taxation (280) (520) LTD. Profit after tax (11,874) (3,909) Minority Interests (56) 15 CO., Profits attributable to shareholders (11,818) (3,924) NORTHEAST ELECTRIC DEVELOPMENT 6 ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position Unit: RMB'000 At the end of this At the end of reporting period previous year Total assets 474,675 477,387 Total liabilities 537,015 528,494 Shareholders' equity （62,340） (51,107) Description of differences in figures under domestic and foreign accounting standards

There are no differences in net profits and net assets prepared under the PRC GAAP and IFRS. LTD.CO., DEVELOPMENTELECTRIC NORTHEAST 7 ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020 Chapter 4 C H A N G E S I N SHAREHOLDER S H A R E S A N D INFORMATION 4.1 Changes in shares Unit: Share Before the change Increase/decrease (+, -) arising from the change After the change Conversion of Issue of new capital reserve Number Percentage shares Bonus issue into shares Others Subtotal Number Percentage I. Shares subject to trading moratorium 5,999,022 0.69% 0 0 0 0 0 5,999,022 0.69% 1. State-owned shares 0 0.00% 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00% 2. State-owned legal person shares 0 0.00% 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00% 3. Other domestic shares 5,999,022 0.69% 0 0 0 0 0 5,999,022 0.69% Including: Domestic legal person shares 5,999,022 0.69% 0 0 0 0 0 5,999,022 0.69% Domestic natural person shares 0 0.00% 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00% 4. Foreign shares 0 0.00% 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00% Including: Overseas legal person shares 0 0.00% 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00% Overseas natural person shares 0 0.00% 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00% II. Shares not subject to trading moratorium 867,370,978 99.31% 0 0 0 0 0 867,370,978 99.31% LTD. 1. Renminbi ordinary shares 609,420,978 69.78% 0 0 0 0 0 609,420,978 69.78% CO., 2 Foreign shares listed domestically 0 0.00% 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00% DEVELOPMENTELECTRICNORTHEAST 3. Foreign shares listed overseas 257,950,000 29.53% 0 0 0 0 0 257,950,000 29.53% 4. Others 0 0.00% 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00% III. Total shares 873,370,000 100.00% 0 0 0 0 0 873,370,000 100.00% 8 ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020 4.2 Number of shareholders and shareholding Unit: Share Total number of ordinary shareholders Total number of preferred shareholders with voting rights restored at the at the end of the reporting period 55,036 end of the reporting period (if any) 0 Shareholdings of ordinary shareholders holding more than 5% of the total share capital or the top ten ordinary shareholders Number of Number of Number of Shares pledged or frozen ordinary ordinary ordinary shares as at Increase/ shares held shares held not the end of the decrease in the subject to subject to reporting reporting trading trading Status of Name of shareholder Nature of shareholder Percentage period period moratorium moratorium shares Number HKSCC Nominees Limited Overseas legal person 29.44% 257,097,899 -60,000 0 257,097,899 Beijing Haihongyuan Investment Domestic 9.33% 81,494,850 0 0 81,494,850 Pledged 81,494,850 Management Co., Ltd. non-state-owned legal person Zhao Rui Domestic natural person 0.71% 6,167,810 +3,432,100 0 6,167,810 Jin Lei Domestic natural person 0.66% 5,723,710 +5,723,710 0 5,723,710 Fu Lianjun Domestic natural person 0.57% 4,974,489 0 0 4,974,489 Huang Tao Domestic natural person 0.54% 4,675,609 +4,675,609 0 4,675,609 Miao Haonan Domestic natural person 0.51% 4,428,812 +2,236,802 0 4,428,812 Gao Yan Domestic natural person 0.44% 3,834,094 +3,834,094 0 3,834,094 Shi Yubo Domestic natural person 0.41% 3,568,200 +8,200 0 3,568,200 Shenzhen Zhongda Software Domestic 0.41% 3,550,000 0 0 3,550,000 Development Co., Ltd. non-state-owned legal person A strategic investor or ordinary legal person becoming a top ten ordinary shareholder after placing of new shares (if any) Nil Explanation on the connected relationship or concerted action So far as the Company is aware, there is no connected relationship among the above shareholders or are parties acting in of the above shareholders concert as required in the Measures for the Administration of the Takeover of Listed Companies. NORTHEAST DEVELOPMENTELECTRIC LTD.CO., 9 ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020 Shareholdings of the top ten holders of ordinary shares not subject to trading moratorium Number of ordinary shares Type of shares held not subject to trading moratorium at the end of Name of shareholder the reporting period Class of shares Number HKSCC Nominees Limited 257,097,899 Overseas listed 257,097,899 foreign shares Beijing Haihongyuan Investment 81,494,850 RMB ordinary 81,494,850 Management Co., Ltd. shares Zhao Rui 6,167,810 RMB ordinary 6,167,810 shares Jin Lei 5,723,710 RMB ordinary 5,723,710 shares Fu Lianjun 4,974,489 RMB ordinary 4,974,489 shares Huang Tao 4,675,609 RMB ordinary 4,675,609 shares Miao Haonan 4,428,812 RMB ordinary 4,428,812 shares Gao Yan 3,834,094 RMB ordinary 3,834,094 shares Shi Yubo 3,568,200 RMB ordinary 3,568,200 shares Xu Lirong 3,487,200 RMB ordinary 3,487,200 LTD. shares Explanation on the connected relationship So far as the Company is aware, there is no connected relationship CO., or concerted action among the top ten among the top ten holders of ordinary shares not subject to trading DEVELOPMENT holders of ordinary shares not subject to moratorium or between them and the top ten ordinary shareholders or trading moratorium and that between them are parties acting in concert as required in the Measures for the and the top ten ordinary shareholders Administration of the Takeover of Listed Companies. Explanation on the top ten ordinary Nil shareholders involved in securities margin NORTHEAST ELECTRIC trading business 10 ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020 Notes: Based on the information that is publicly available as at the latest practicable date prior to the publishing of this interim report and within the knowledge of the Directors, there was sufficient public float of the Company's shares. Save as disclosed above, as at 30 June 2020, the Directors were not aware that any person (excluding Directors, Supervisors, or chief executives (if applicable) or senior management of the Company, the "Senior Management") had any interests or short positions in the shares or underlying shares (as the case may be) of the Company which were required to be notified to the Company and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange pursuant to Divisions 2 and 3 of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance ("SFO") in Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong, any interests which were required to be recorded in the register pursuant to Section 336 of the SFO, or was a substantial shareholder of the Company (as defined in the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules")). During the reporting period, neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries had purchased, sold or redeemed any of the Company's shares. There is no provision for pre-emptive rights under the laws of the PRC and the Articles of Association of the Company. As of 30 June 2020, the Company did not issue any convertible securities, options, warrants or any other similar right. NORTHEAST ELECTRIC DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. 11 ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020 NORTHEAST ELECTRIC DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. Chapter 5 P R O F I L E S O F D I R E C T O R S , S U P E R V I S O R S A N D S E N I O R MANAGEMENT Changes in shareholdings of Directors, supervisors and senior management

There was no change in shareholdings during the reporting period. Changes in Directors, supervisors and senior management Name Position Type Date Reason Li Rui Vice Chairman, general manager Resigned 10 January 2020 Work adjustment Ma Yun Director Resigned 19 May 2020 Work adjustment Liu Huafen Director Resigned 19 May 2020 Work adjustment Wang Hongyu Independent Director Elected 29 June 2020 Operational needs Wang Yongfan Director Elected 29 June 2020 Operational needs Li Guoqing Director Elected 29 June 2020 Operational needs Guo Qianli Director Elected 29 June 2020 Operational needs 5.3 Equity interest of Directors, supervisors and senior management Save as disclosed above and to the knowledge of the Directors, senior management and supervisors of the Company, as at 30 June 2020, none of the Directors, senior management and supervisors had any interests or short positions in the shares, underlying shares and/or debentures (as the case may be) of the Company and/or any of its associated corporations (within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO, Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) which were required to be notified to the Company and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange pursuant to Divisions 7 and 8 of Part XV of the SFO (including interests or short positions which are taken to have by such Directors, senior management and supervisors under provisions of the SFO), or which were required to be recorded in the register maintained by the Company pursuant to Section 352 of the SFO, or which were required to be notified to the Company and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange pursuant to the "Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers" in Appendix X to the Listing Rules. 12 ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020 Chapter 6 SUMMARY OF BUSINESS Overview

The Company has been primarily engaged in the R&D, design, production and sales businesses of products related to power transmission and transformation equipment. Our main products are enclosed busbars that are mainly applied to the power system field to enhance the transmission efficiency of power transmission lines and support the transmission of high power electric energy. Enclosed busbar plays an important role in the power system. Besides, Hainan Garden Lane Flight Hotel Management Co., Ltd., a holding company of the Company, actively expanded its hotel management, catering and accommodation businesses during the reporting period.

There was no material change in the principal business of the Company during the reporting period.

During the reporting period, the turnover calculated under the PRC GAAP and IFRS was RMB37,838,800, representing a decrease of 16.22% as compared to RMB45,163,700 for the corresponding period of the previous year; earnings attributable to shareholders after tax and minority interests amounted to RMB-11,818,400, with earnings per share of RMB-0.0135.

No dividend was paid during the period and the Directors do not recommend the payment of the interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2020. Business review for the first half of 2020

In the first half of 2020, the COVID-19 outbreak has wreaked havoc on global economy and trade. Coupled with the rising protectionism and anti-globalization movement, the prospects for the recovery of the world economy are gloomy. In the face of the ordeal brought by the COVID-19 epidemic and the complicated and changeable domestic and overseas environment, the whole country corporately promoted the epidemic prevention and control as well as the economic and social development. As a result, the epidemic prevention and control continued to improve, and the resumption of work, production, business and market was accelerated. In the first half of 2020, China's economy recorded growth despite an earlier decline. Economic growth turned from negative to positive with key indicators resuming growth and economic performance recovering steadily in the second quarter. Also, given the strong supply to basic needs for the people and generally positive market expectations, the overall situation of social development was stable.

In the first half of this year, the production and operations of the machinery industry were back to track generally, with key indicators achieving a significant rebound. The overall development environment of the industry is promising, while the trend of the main sectors, which account for more than 80% of the machinery industry, tends to be positive. It is expected that the economic operation of the machinery industry for the whole year will show a gradual rebound after suffering a decline, with an expectation for the industrial added value, operating income, total profits and other indicators to achieve a slight positive growth. NORTHEAST ELECTRIC DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. 13 ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020 NORTHEAST ELECTRIC DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. The Company has primarily engaged in the R&D, design, production and sales businesses of products related to power transmission and transformation equipment in recent years. Our main products are enclosed busbars that are mainly applied to the power system field to enhance transmission capacity of the power transmission line, and support the transmission of high power electric energy. Enclosed busbar plays an important role in the power system. Besides, Hainan Garden Lane Flight Hotel Management Co., Ltd., a holding company of the Company, actively expanded its hotel management, catering and accommodation businesses during the reporting period. During the reporting period, the hotel industry in which the Company operates was greatly hit by COVID-19, combined with the impact of macro-economic structural adjustments on the power transmission and distribution equipment industry, the industry experienced excess production capacity and intense market competition. The Company has therefore faced increasing operational pressure. In the face of such a complex and difficult situation, all personnel of the Company adhered to the overall work plan, worked diligently to fulfill their duties, and strived to achieve breakthroughs. Under the leadership of the Board, the Company properly dealt with various challenges, fully implemented the resolutions approved at the general meeting and by the Board, optimized its industrial distribution, enhanced operation management, and steadily advanced various work activities. During the reporting period, the operating income of the Company amounted to RMB37,838,800, representing a decrease of RMB7,325,000 or 16.22% compared with the same period of last year. Major works during the reporting period are as follows: Risk warning on delisting for A shares of the Company

According to the Audit Report of Northeast Electric Development Co., Ltd. issued by Mazars Certified Public Accountants LLP on 29 April 2020 (Mazars Shen Zi [2020] No. 170018), the Company recorded an operating income of RMB102,341,085.77, a net profit attributable to shareholders of the listed company of RMB-40,165,739.76, and a net asset attributable to shareholders of the listed company of RMB-56,590,261.98 in 2019. Shenzhen Stock Exchange implemented a risk warning on delisting for A shares of the Company from the commencement of trading on 6 May 2020, subject to Rule 13.2.1 of the Listing Rules of Shenzhen Stock Exchange. 14 ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020 Acquisition of minority interests in Chongqing Hotel

To further explore hotel-related businesses of the listed Company, Garden Lane Hotel, a holding company of the Company, entered into the Equity Transfer Agreement of Chongqing HNA Hotel Investment Co., Ltd., (hereinafter referred to as "Chongqing Hotel) with HNA Hotel Holding Group Company Limited (hereinafter referred to as "HNA Hotel Holding") on 26 April 2020 (for more details, please refer to the Announcement on the Acquisition of Minority Interests in Chongqing HNA Hotel Investment Co., Ltd. and Connected Transaction (announcement No.: 2020-013)). According to the Asset Valuation Report on Market Value of Equities to be Purchased by Hainan Garden Lane Flight Hotel Management Co., Ltd Involving the Entire Equities of Chongqing HNA Hotel Investment Co., Ltd. [ZWZXPZZ (2020) No. 5005-1] issued by Zhong Wei Zheng Xin (Beijing) Asset Appraisal Co., Ltd., the appraised value of the net assets of Chongqing Hotel was RMB163,338,600 based on the valuation date of 31 December 2019. Garden Lane Hotel paid RMB48.9 million in cash as consideration to acquire 15 million shares from HNA Hotel Holding, accounting for 30% equity interests of Chongqing Hotel. Such an acquisition of equity interest in Chongqing Hotel helped the listed company expand hotel business and enabled the Company to strengthen business cooperation through equity cooperation, realize effective distribution of resources, and further optimize capacities in risk tolerance and continuing operation. The transaction used the internal funds of the Company, so it would not result in a change in the scope of the Company's consolidated financial statements, adversely affect the Company's financial position and results of operations, be detrimental to the interests of the Company and all shareholders, or have a material impact on the Company. Government's expropriation of the South Plant of the Company's subsidiary Fuxin Enclosed Busbar Co., Ltd.

After Fuxin Enclosed Busbar Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Fuxin Busbar"), a holding subsidiary of the Company, was relocated to the new plant at No. 369 Yulong Road, Hexi Village, Sihe Township, Xihe District, Fuxin in 2018, its South Plant (including land, industrial properties, structures and supporting facilities) at No. 46 Xinhua Road, Haizhou District, Fuxin, Liaoning Province falls into the expropriation scope planned and approved by Fuxin People's Government. For the purposes of active cooperation with the implementation of urban planning and protecting the interests of all shareholders and core assets of the listed company at the same time, Fuxin Busbar entered into the Agreement on Compensation for Land Expropriation (for more details, please refer to the Announcement on the Expropriation of the South Plant of the Subsidiary Fuxin Enclosed Busbar Co., Ltd. by the Government (announcement No.: 2020-014)) with Haizhou House Expropriation Office of Fuxin (hereinafter referred to as "Expropriation Office", a public institution under Haizhou District People's Government of Fuxin), pursuant to which, the Expropriation Office expropriated the above-mentioned plant owned by Fuxin Busbar. The total compensation for Fuxin Busbar as a result of the expropriation is RMB44 million. The Proposal on the Expropriation of the South Plant of the Subsidiary Fuxin Enclosed Busbar Co., Ltd. by the Government was considered and approved at the thirteenth meeting of the 9th Board of the Company held on 26 April 2020 and the annual general meeting for 2019 held on 29 June 2020, respectively. NORTHEAST ELECTRIC DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. 15 ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020 NORTHEAST ELECTRIC DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. (IV) Termination of non-public issuance of H shares In view of the fact that the Share Subscription Agreement for the non-public issuance of H shares entered into by the Company and HNA Hotel Group (Hong Kong) Company Limited on 5 April 2017 has been terminated automatically due to the expiration on 30 June 2020, the Company held the 16th meeting of the ninth Board and the 11th meeting of the ninth Supervisory Committee on 14 July 2020 to consider and approve the Resolution on the Termination of Non-public Issuance of H Shares and the Withdrawal of Relevant Application Documents, and determined to terminate the non-public issuance and to apply to the CSRC for withdrawing the application documents for the non-public issuance of H shares. On 27 August 2020, the Company received the Notice of the CSRC on Terminating the Review on Application of Administrative Permission issued by the CSRC, in which the CSRC decided to determine the review on application of administrative permission made by the Company in accordance with relevant provisions of Article 20 of the Regulations of the China Securities Regulatory Commission on the Implementation Procedures of Administrative Permission. (For details, please refer to the Announcement on the Receipt of Notice of the CSRC on Terminating the Review on Application of Administrative Permission (Announcement No.: 2020-044)) Progress of material litigations

1. Shenyang Tiexi District State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Bureau vs. the Company for the payment of allowance for staff. On 12 June 2018, the case was heard in the Shenyang Intermediate People's Court. On 18 July, the Shenyang Intermediate People's Court issued the Civil Judgment ((2017) Liao 01 Min Chu No.430). The Shenyang Intermediate People's Court held that when the plaintiff Tiexi SASAB reclaimed its rights to NEE on 21 July 2016, it had been more than two years of statute of limitations. The Shenyang Intermediate People's Court rejected the claim that the plaintiff Tiexi SASAB requested the defendant NEE to pay arrears of RMB28.53 million, interest and liquidated damages. The Shenyang Intermediate People's Court judged as follows: (1) The defendant Shenyang HVS shall pay the plaintiff Tiexi SASAB arrears of RMB24.99 million and liquidated damages of RMB1,249,500 within 15 days from the date when the judgment takes effect; (2) Reject the other claims of the plaintiff Tiexi SASAB. The case acceptance fee of RMB230,526 shall be borne by the defendant Shenyang HVS. If any party concerned disagrees with this judgment, it may submit an appeal to the court within 15 days from the date of service of the judgment and appeal to the Liaoning Provincial Higher People's Court. The plaintiff Tiexi SASAB has appealed to Shenyang Intermediate People's Court during the appeal period. In the early December 2018, Liaoning Provincial Higher People's Court accepted the appeal. On 8 May 2019, the case was tried in the second instance. On 21 August 2019, the Civil Order ((2018) Liao Min Zhong No. 1032) was issued by Liaoning Provincial Higher People's Court, ruling as follows: The Civil Judgment ((2017) Liao 01 Min Chu No. 430) issued by Shenyang Municipal Intermediate People's Court of Liaoning shall be abrogated; A retrial for this case shall be performed by Shenyang Municipal Intermediate People's Court of Liaoning. The case has been transferred from Shenyang Intermediate People's Court to the jurisdiction of Hainan First Intermediate People's Court on 11 February 2020 and has come to trial on 10 August 2020. No judgment has yet been made. 16 ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020 2. The legal proceeding involving the subsidiary Fuxin Enclosed Busbar Co., Ltd. 74.4% of the equity in New Northeast Electric (Shenyang) High-voltage Insulated Switchgears Co., Ltd. (formerly known as Shenyang Suntime High Voltage Electric Co., Ltd.) (the "Underlying Equity") was held by Fuxin Busbar prior to 22 September 2008. Due to the enforcement of the final judgment ((2008) Min Er Zhong Zi No. 23) made by the Supreme People's Court on 5 September 2008 for the case of China Development Bank and under the coordination, Fuxin Busbar returned the Underlying Equity to Shenyang High Voltage Switchgear Co., Ltd. ("Shenyang HVS") free of charge, and completed the change of equity registration on 22 September 2008 as required by the local industrial and commercial administration. Therefore, the Underlying Equity held by Fuxin Busbar was returned to Shenyang HVS free of charge. However, according to the enforcement ruling issued by the Supreme People's Court on 31 August 2017 ((2017) Zui Gao Fa Zhi Fu No. 27), "the fact that the return of the Underlying Equity free of charge under the coordination of NEE cannot be ascertained". Given the failure of Shenyang HVS to pay the outstanding consideration of USD16 million for equity transfer constituted a breach of contract, the plaintiff Fuxin Busbar, in order to protect its interests, raised litigation against the above 2 defendants, namely, Shenyang HVS and NEE, claiming for the return of the consideration for the transfer of the Underlying Equity. The Higher People's Court of Hainan Province accepted the case on 30 November 2018 (case No.: (2018) Qiong Min Chu No. 69), and delivered the documents such as pleadings to Shenyang HVS on 3 January 2019. The written judgment of the first instance was received on 20 May 2019. As the defendants did not appeal within the announcement period, the judgment of the first instance has come into effect since 7 August 2019 and NEE bears no joint and several liabilities. 6.3 Analysis of core competitiveness Thanks to the long-term accumulation in many aspects such as product quality, brand culture, R&D capability, technology, management service and marketing over the years, the Company shows some advantages and industrial competitiveness, which can be seen in the close association between the development of the industry where the Company operates and macroeconomic policies of the State; a certain association between the market and macroeconomic development; advanced production equipment and strong manufacturing capabilities of power transmission and distribution products; accumulation of technological strength and high professional technological level; sound internal control system and standardized corporate governance; certain product development capabilities and investment and financing capabilities. There were no material changes in the core competitiveness of the Company during the reporting period. NORTHEAST ELECTRIC DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. 17 ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020 NORTHEAST ELECTRIC DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. Risks faced by the Company and measures Market risks arising from macro-economic environment

The industry in which the Company operates is closely connected with the demands of the power equipment industry. The prosperous level of the industry is also directly pegged with the national economy. Given its significant impact on the Company, we will keep focusing on the impact of the national macroeconomy and the global economy over the industry. At the same time, as the hotel management industry where the Company operates was notably influenced by the epidemic in the first half of 2020, it is estimated that the epidemic will continue to have a significant impact on the operations of the Company for some time to come. Hence, the Company will carry out relevant epidemic prevention and control in strict accordance with the requirements of the relevant government departments while trying to apply for government support policies. Risk of market competition

Enclosed busbars produced and hotel-related businesses operated by the Company are its principal activities. Intensifying market competition creates an adverse impact on the average profit margin of the industry. The Company will continue to improve its technology, strengthen innovation ability, scale up production, and enhance the efficiency of operation and management, along with efforts to prevent the decrease in operating income, gross margin of products and services as well as profitability caused by the outbreak of the epidemic, thereby strengthening the sustainable operation capacity of the Company. Risk of strategic transformation

To facilitate the sustainable development of the Company in the mid and long term, the Company is seeking strategic transformation by tapping into such a modern service industry as hotel. The Company may have the risk of strategic transformation slippage, and even failure, provided that the transformation is not carried out as early as possible for various reasons. The Company will actively promote the related work, while developing relevant businesses to realize strategic transformation gradually through various methods. Prospects for the second half of the year

Centered on the annual business objectives and work tasks for 2020, the Company's management will adopt comprehensive measures to change the loss-making situation by enhancing the operation efficiency and core competitiveness. For details, please see "Prospect of Future Development" set out in the Annual Report 2019. By virtue of seizing opportunities and making full use of the capital market, the Company will fine tune its main business and operating strategy and actively increase the operating income and profits from relevant businesses in the upstream and downstream of hotel operation, in a bid to enhance the sustained profitability and comprehensive competitive strength of the listed company, promote its development and offer maximum protection to the interests of all shareholders, the minority shareholders in particular. 18 ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020 Chapter 7 DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF BUSINESS CONDITION Analysis of principal business prepared under the PRC GAAP 7.1 Overview The Company has been primarily engaged in the R&D, design, production and sales businesses of products related to power transmission and transformation equipment in recent years. Our main products are enclosed busbars that are mainly applied to the power system field to enhance the transmission efficiency of power transmission lines and support the transmission of high power electric energy. Enclosed busbar plays an important role in the power system. Besides, Garden Lane Hotel, a holding subsidiary of the Company, actively expanded its hotel management, catering and accommodation businesses during the reporting period. There was no material change in the principal business of the Company during the reporting period. NORTHEAST ELECTRIC DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. 19 ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020 7.2 Analysis of changes in major financial information Unit: RMB Increase/ decrease Amount for Amount for compared with the reporting the same period the same period period of last year of last year Reason for increase/decrease Operating incomes 37,838,750.59 45,163,758.53 -16.22% A decrease in the income of Garden Lane Hotel due to the impact of the epidemic Operating costs 26,403,071.53 21,417,642.83 23.28% An increase in the cost of Fuxin Busbar corresponding to an increase in the income Selling expenses 14,515,293.80 17,393,737.95 -16.55% A decrease in the selling expense of Garden Lane Hotel Administrative expenses 9,990,199.47 11,127,965.17 -10.22% Strict control over the administrative expenses by the Company Financial expenses -171,294.11 -908,599.98 N/A A decrease in the interests on deposits Income tax expenses 280,256.09 520,173.40 -46.12% A decrease in the profits of Garden Lane Hotel Net cash flow from operating 61,702,699.13 -2,091,919.29 N/A Maturity of time deposits activities Net cash flow from investing -48,435,719.34 -160,513.12 N/A Payment of the consideration for the activities acquisition of equity of Chongqing Hotel LTD. in the current period Net cash flow from financing -10,725,709.27 -2,186,838.29 N/A Repayment of the principal of short-term CO., activities borrowings and interests thereon in the DEVELOPMENTELECTRICNORTHEAST current period Net increase of cash and 2,575,299.44 -4,438,175.88 N/A Combined effect of all the above factors cash equivalents 20 ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020 7.3 Main business composition 7.3.1 Composition of operating income Unit: RMB Increase/ The reporting period The same period of last year decrease compared with Percentage Percentage the same of operating of operating period of last Amount income Amount income year Total operating income 37,838,750.59 100% 45,163,758.53 100% -16.22% By industry Power transmission and transformation 26,700,933.95 70.57% 16,259,273.32 36.00% 64.22% Catering services 11,137,816.64 29.43% 28,904,485.21 64.00% -61.47% By product Enclosed busbars 26,700,933.95 70.57% 16,259,273.32 36.00% 64.22% Catering services 11,137,816.64 29.43% 28,904,485.21 64.00% -61.47% By region Mainland China 37,838,750.59 100.00% 45,163,758.53 100.00% -16.22% NORTHEAST ELECTRIC DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. 21 ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020 NORTHEAST ELECTRIC DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. 7.3.2 Industry, product or region accounting for more than 10% of the operating income or profit of the Company Unit: RMB Increase/ decrease in Increase/ Increase/ operating decrease in decrease in income operating cost gross margin compared compared compared with the same with the same with the same Operating period of period of period of income Operating cost Gross margin last year last year last year By industry Power transmission and transformation 26,700,933.95 24,245,271.69 9.20% 64.22% 140.58% -75.81% Catering services 11,137,816.64 2,157,799.84 80.63% -61.47% -80.97% 32.68% By product Enclosed busbars 26,700,933.95 24,245,271.69 9.20% 64.22% 140.58% -75.81% Catering services 11,137,816.64 2,157,799.84 80.63% -61.47% -80.97% 32.68% By region Mainland China 37,838,750.59 26,403,071.53 30.22% -16.22% 23.28% -42.52% Explanation on the increase/decrease of more than 30% compared with the same period of last year: The income of Fuxin Busbar increased in the first half of 2020 due to the increased output, and the costs increased correspondingly. The products sold in the current period are mainly products with low gross profits, resulting in lower gross margin. The income of Garden Lane decreased in the first half of 2020 due to the impact of the epidemic, along with a decrease in the cost. The gross margin increased due to a greater decrease in cost than in revenue. 22 ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020 7.4 Significant changes in the composition of assets Unit: RMB As at the end of As at the end of the reporting period the same period of last year As a percentage As a percentage of total assets of total assets Increase/ Amount (%) Amount (%) decrease (%) Explanation for significant change Monetary fund 81,839,967.09 17.24% 140,874,668.42 26.06% -8.82% Payment of the consideration for the acquisition of 30% equity of Chongqing Hotel Account receivable 32,219,606.85 6.79% 30,517,139.65 5.64% 1.15% Increase along with the increase in the business of enclosed busbar products Inventories 21,042,672.60 4.43% 13,179,608.97 2.44% 1.99% Increase in production input by Fuxin Busbar during the period Fixed assets 48,141,448.22 10.14% 49,711,031.80 9.19% 0.95% Accumulated depreciation of fixed assets as normal 7.5 Assets and liabilities at fair value Unit: RMB Gain/loss on Cumulative Amount at the changes in fair changes in fair Impairment for beginning of the value for the value recorded in the current Purchase in the Sale in the Amount at the Item period current period equity period current period current period Other changes end of the period Financial assets Other equity investments 198,078,808.21 198,078,808.21 Total 198,078,808.21 198,078,808.21 Financial liabilities 0.00 0.00 NORTHEAST ELECTRIC DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. 23 ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020 7.6 Restricted assets as at the end of the reporting period Unit: RMB Book value at the end Item of the year Reasons for restriction Monetary fund - other monetary funds 3,236,900.00 Performance guarantee Intangible assets - land use right 12,210,281.05 Mortgage loan Total 15,447,181.05 7.7 Disposal of major assets During the reporting period, there is no disposal of major assets. NORTHEAST ELECTRIC DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. 24 ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020 7.8 Analysis of major controlling company and invested company Unit: RMB Principal Registered Operating Company name Company type business capital Total asset Net asset income Operating profit Net profit Northeast Electric Subsidiary Trading USD20 million 74,162,190.22 58,608,855.51 0 -17,454.56 -17,454.56 Development (HK) Co., Ltd. Gaocai Technology Co., Ltd. Subsidiary Investment USD1 87,259,821.14 5,131,730.31 0 -9,782.86 -9,782.86 Shenyang Kaiyi Subsidiary Manufacturing of RMB1 million 50,128,330.25 -55,092,470.97 0 -622,139.23 -622,146.74 Electric Co., Ltd. electrical equipment Fuxin Enclosed Busbar Subsidiary Manufacturing of USD8.5 million 116,447,719.90 -38,953,588.69 26,700,933.95 -3,669,042.61 -3,680,664.59 Co., Ltd. enclosed busbars Hainan Garden Lane Flight Subsidiary Public space RMB50 million 362,012,372.75 199,488,400.86 11,137,816.64 -5,858,727.70 -5,051,021.55 Hotel Management Co., Ltd. business Northeast Electric (Chengdu) Subsidiary Electric power RMB10 million 13,276,988.15 6,986,499.28 0 -10,699.20 -10,699.20 Electric Engineering Design engineering Co., Ltd. HNA Tianjin Center Invested company Property leasing, RMB269,887,709 3,788,998,719.70 1,183,854,920.91 28,592,825.50 -2,488,964.70 -2,728,364.40 Development Co., Ltd. hotel catering NORTHEAST ELECTRIC DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. 25 ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020 NORTHEAST ELECTRIC DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. Analysis of the financial status of the Company in accordance with Appendix 16 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited Share capital During the reporting period, there is no change in the share capital of the Company. Reserve Details of the annual changes in the reserves of the Company and the Group are set out in the financial statements and the statement of changes in shareholders' equity. Distributable reserve As at 30 June 2020, according to the relevant regulations, the Company's distributable reserve is RMB-2,071,138,368.70. Pursuant to the resolution approved at the Board meeting on 28 August 2020, the Board proposes not to distribute cash dividend, issue bonus share, or capitalize from capital reserves during the year. Analysis of loans and borrowings The Group's short-term borrowings were nil, primarily because the secured loans borrowed from the Bank of China by our subsidiary Fuxin Busbar were settled. Working capital and financial resources The net cash generated from the Group's operating activities for the half year ended 30 June 2020 was approximately RMB61,703,000 (2019: net cash generated from operating activities of approximately RMB9,597,000). As at 30 June 2020, the Group had bank deposits and cash (including pledged bank balances) of approximately RMB81,840,000 (2019: RMB135,275,000) and had no bank loans (2019: bank loans of RMB10,500,000). As of 30 June 2020, the Group had current liabilities of RMB424,915,000, non-current liabilities of RMB112,101,000, and shareholders' deficit attributable to shareholders of the Company of RMB67,768,000. Details of the capital structure of the Group are set out in the financial report of the Company's interim report. The Company's funding needs have no obvious seasonal patterns. 26 ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020 Capital expenditure The Group's funds can meet the capital requirements of the capital expenditure plan and daily operations. Capital structure The Company's sources of funds are mainly operating cash inflows and loans of substantial shareholders. As at 30 June 2020, the Group's short-term bank borrowings were nil, and the cash and cash equivalents were RMB81,840,000 (2019: RMB135,275,000). Borrowings bear fixed interest rates, and no hedging instruments are hedged. The Group's policy is to manage its capital to ensure that the Group's entities are able to continue to operate while maximizing returns to shareholders by optimizing the ratio of liabilities and equity. The overall strategy of the Group has remained unchanged from previous years. Prospects for new business Details of the prospects for new business are set out in "Prospects for the second half of the year" of "Discussion and Analysis of Business Condition". Significant investments held and the performance of such investments Details of significant investments held and the performance of these investments are set out in "Analysis of Major Controlling Company and Invested Company" of "Discussion and Analysis of Business Condition". Significant investments and sales Details of significant investments and sales are set out in "Disposal of major assets" of "Discussion and Analysis of Business Condition". Segmental information of results Details of segmental information of results are set out in the "Main Business Composition" of "Discussion and Analysis of Business Condition". NORTHEAST ELECTRIC DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. 27 ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020 Assets pledge As of 30 June 2020, the Company had fixed assets and net land value with a fair value of RMB12 million and the carrying amount of RMB12 million respectively for mortgages. Plan for major investment or acquisition of capital assets in the future As of the latest practicable date prior to the publication of this report, the Company has no relevant plans. Gearing ratio As of 30 June 2020, the Group's gearing ratio (calculated as total liabilities/total assets) was 113% (2019: 111%). Risks of exchange rate fluctuation and any related hedges The Group's assets and liabilities are denominated in Renminbi, so the risk of exchange rate changes has little impact on the Group. The Group has taken the following measures in reducing the risk of exchange rate fluctuations: (1) increase the export price of products to reduce the risk of exchange rate fluctuations; (2) agree with the other party in advance in case of large export contracts that the risks of exchange rate fluctuations shall be borne by both parties when the exchange rate fluctuation exceeds the limit of agreed scope; (3) strive to sign forward agreements with financial institutions to lock up exchange rates and avoid risks. Contingent liabilities As of 30 June 2020, the Company had no material contingent liabilities. NORTHEAST ELECTRIC DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. 28 ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020 Chapter 8 Significant Events Personnel changes

Please refer to "Chapter 5 Profiles of Directors, Supervisors and Senior Management". Staff of the Company and remuneration policy

As at 30 June 2020, the number of employees on the payroll of the Company was 158. The total salary of employees was RMB9.64 million in the first half of 2020 (the number of employees of the Group was 162 and the total salary of employees was RMB27,865,000 in 2019).

The remuneration of the employees of the Company includes their salaries, bonuses and other fringe benefits. The Company has different rates of remuneration for different employees, which are determined based on their performance, experience, position and other factors in compliance with the relevant PRC laws and regulations. Corporate governance structure

At present, the actual corporate governance structure basically complies with the related requirements of securities regulators. Profit distribution plan and its implementation

The Company proposes not to distribute cash dividend, issue bonus share, or capitalise from capital reserves. Commitments performed during the reporting period and not yet performed as of the end of the reporting period by the de facto controller, shareholders, connected parties, acquirers of the Company and the Company

The Company did not have any commitments performed during the reporting period and not yet performed as of the end of the reporting period by the de facto controller, shareholders, connected parties, acquirers of the Company and the Company during the reporting period. NORTHEAST ELECTRIC DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. 29 ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020 NORTHEAST ELECTRIC DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. 8.6 Explanation given by the Board on the relevant situation of the "Non-standard Audit Report" of the previous year NEE has engaged Mazars Certified Public Accountants LLP as the auditor of the Company for the year of 2019. Mazars Certified Public Accountants LLP issued an unqualified audit report for the Company's financial report for 2019 with paragraphs regarding material uncertainties on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Matters relating to the audit opinion

NEE recorded accumulated net loss of RMB-2,059,319,937.47 and equity attributable to shareholders of the parent of RMB-56,590,261.98 at the end of 2019. As of 31 December 2019, NEE's current liabilities exceeded its current assets by RMB231,083,200.33. Meanwhile, the Company faced compensation of RMB272 million for resolved litigation cases. These matters indicate there are major uncertainties regarding the Company as a going concern, however, without any effect on the published audit opinions. Explanation given by the Board on the relevant situation of the "Non-standard Audit Report" of the previous year The Board holds that the above audit opinion objectively and truthfully reflects the financial position of the Company and its risks as a going concern. In order to enhance the sustained development and profitability, improve the asset quality, promote the long-term and healthy development, and strive to remove the risk warning on delisting, the Company has taken the following measures to improve its ability to continue as a going concern: Beijing Haihongyuan Investment Management Co., Ltd. ("Beijing Haihongyuan"), the parent of the Group, has issued a letter of commitment of financial support, undertaking to provide financial support unconditionally for the Group for one year from the issuance date of the letter, including funds and guarantees to help supplement working funds of the Group. Further optimise the principal business through equity financing, actively seek opportunities for expanding new business segments, and enhance the Group's core competitiveness and sustainable development capabilities. Coping with the market changes and demands, proactively adjust product structure and industrial upgrading, accelerate the transformation to a modern service industry, and optimise overall industrial distribution; develop new client bases, improve and strengthen sales system, and enhance the profitability of the main business; 30 ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020 Research, explore and develop hotel, catering and accommodation businesses based on the wholly-owned subsidiary Hainan Garden Lane Flight Hotel Management Co., Ltd., and utilise the resources and talent advantages of the substantial shareholders in the modern service industry to launch new businesses and develop new industries, thereby expanding the business scope of the listed company, improving its asset portfolio, and bringing fresh energy into its sustained operation. Enhance overall budget management and cost control, exert strict control over various expenditures and expenses, lower the operation costs, and maximise the profitability of the principal business. In strict accordance with the requirements for standard operation of listed companies, the Group continuously improves working standards and perfects the internal control system, establishes and improves the operation organisation, continuously improves various internal control systems, strengthens risk control measures, and reduces the Company's operational risks, so as to enable the Group's internal control system to be more operable, to prevent damage to the interests of the listed company and shareholders, and to ensure the realisation of the Group's business objectives. With the aforesaid measures, the management of the Group deems it reasonable to prepare the financial statements on the basis of continuous operations. The Board of the Group has conducted a thorough and detailed evaluation on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern by reviewing the future working capital forecast of the Group prepared by the management, and deems that the Group will be able to acquire enough funding resources to ensure working capital and expensing needs. Therefore, the Board agreed with the preparation of the financial statements on the basis of continuous operations. The Board will continue to pay attention to and supervise the management of the Company so that they actively take effective measures to improve the Company's ability to continue as a going concern and protect the legitimate rights and interests of the Company and investors. NORTHEAST ELECTRIC DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. 31 ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020 NORTHEAST ELECTRIC DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. 8.7 Litigation Tiexi District State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Bureau of Shenyang vs. the Company for the payment of allowance for staff

Please refer to "6.2 Business Review for the First Half of 2020 - (V) Progress of material litigations". Legal proceedings involving the subsidiary Fuxin Enclosed Busbar Co., Ltd.

Please refer to "6.2 Business Review for the First Half of 2020 - (V) Progress of material litigations". The litigation brought by China Development Bank

The Supreme People's Court issued an enforcement order ((2017) Zui Gao Fa Zhi Fu No.27) in August 2017 to reject the reconsideration request made by NEE and affirm the enforcement order of Beijing Higher People's Court (2015) Gao Zhi Yi Zi No.52. The enforcement order was final. The case was transferred to Hainan First Intermediate People's Court on 21 June 2019. The ruling of the case is being implemented and no actual performance has been carried out. The litigation on the application made by Fushun Electric Porcelain Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (the "Fushun Electric Porcelain") for adjudicating NEE as a person subject to enforcement

The Company received the Notice of Appearance [(2019) Qiong 96 Min Chu No.381] on adjudicating NEE as a person subject to enforcement by Fushun Electric Porcelain, the bill of indictment, and other related litigation materials served by the First Intermediate People's Court of Hainan Province on 16 July 2019. At present, relevant departments are preparing for relevant evidence to actively respond to the litigation. As the lawsuit has not yet been heard and the final judgment of the court has not been reached, so the negative impact on the Company's current profits or subsequent profits cannot be determined for the time being. For more details, please refer to the announcement dated 23 July 2019. 32 ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020 8.8 Integrity of the Company, its controlling shareholders and de facto controller The de facto controller of the Company is Hainan Liberation Commonweal Foundation. Through verifying the information published on CREDITCHINA.GOV.CN, the National Enterprise Credit Information Publicity System, and http://zxgk.court.gov.cn/, Hainan Liberation Commonweal Foundation, the de facto controller of the Company, has not been included in the List of Enterprises with Abnormal Business Operation, the list (blacklist) of or dishonest enterprises in material non-compliance with the laws or the list of persons subject to enforcement due to dishonesty. Hainan Liberation Commonweal Foundation, the de facto controller of the Company, has not carried out external financing activities and has no behavior of dishonesty or breach of contract on debts. Material connected transactions There are no material connected transactions in the Company during the reporting period. The subsidiary Garden Lane Hotel's acquisition of 30% equity interests in Chongqing Hotel constituted a connected transaction. Please refer to "(II) Acquisition of minority interests in Chongqing Hotel - 6.2 Business Review for the First Half of 2020". Controlling shareholders and their connected parties' use of capital of the listed company for non-operating purposes

Controlling shareholders and their connected parties did not use any capital of the listed company for non-operating purposes during the reporting period. Significant contracts and their execution

During the reporting period, the Company did not enter into any material trust, contracting or lease arrangement. Guarantees

As at the end of the reporting period, the actual balance of the external guarantee provided by the Company totaled RMB30 million, with Jinzhou Power Capacitors Co., Ltd. as the collateral. NORTHEAST ELECTRIC DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. 33 ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020 NORTHEAST ELECTRIC DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. Corporate governance

During the reporting period, the listed issuer strictly complied with the code provisions of Corporate Governance Code as set out in Appendix 14 and had no deviations from the code provisions, except for the following deviations:

Code Provision A.2.1 stipulates that the roles of chairman and chief executive should be separate and should not be performed by the same individual. Due to the resignation of Mr. Li Rui, the former general manager of the Company, Mr. Zhu Jie, the Chairman, is acting as the general manager now.

For more details on the implementation, please refer to the Corporate Governance Report disclosed in the Annual Report 2019. After the issuance of the annual report, the compliance and execution of the Code by the listed issuer remained unchanged. Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors

The Company takes the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers (the "Model Code") under the Listing Rules of Hong Kong Stock Exchange as a code of conduct for Directors' securities transactions; after accepting specific inquiries, all members of the Board of the Company confirmed that they had complied with the Model Code during their tenure as the Directors.

The Board has formulated guidelines on the trading of securities of listed companies by "directors and relevant employees". The Office of the Board has given written notices in advance to insiders (including the Company's Directors, supervisors, senior management, controlling shareholders, de facto controllers and their connected parties, as defined in the Listing Rules) stating that purchase and sales of shares of the Company shall comply with relevant regulations and forbidding the insiders to purchase or sell the shares with inside information: no transactions of the Company's securities shall be carried out during the price-sensitive timeframe within 30 days, a lock-up period from 28 July 2020 to 28 August 2020, prior to the results announcement.

All Directors confirmed that: During the reporting period, they had adhered to the guidelines, and neither they nor their connected parties conducted securities transactions of the Company.

The Company has complied with Rules 3.10(1), 3.10(2) and 3.10A of the Listing Rules relating to the appointment of a sufficient number of independent non-executive Directors and at least one independent non-executive Director with appropriate professional qualifications or accounting or related financial management expertise. The Company has appointed three independent non-executive Directors including one with financial management expertise, of whom the biographical details are set out in the Annual Report 2019 of the Company.

The Company has been in place an audit committee under the Board in accordance with Rule 3.21 of the Listing Rules. 34 ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020 8.15 Others Purchase, sale or redemption of shares During the reporting period, the Company and its subsidiaries did not purchase, sell and redeem any shares of the Company. Loans to an entity At the end of the reporting period, neither the Company nor its subsidiaries have granted loans to any entity. Pledge of shares by controlling shareholder At the end of the reporting period, the controlling shareholder of the Company did not pledge all or part of its equities in the Company to guarantee the Company's debts or warranty. Terms included in the loan agreements under which the controlling shareholder shall fulfil specific responsibilities At the end of the reporting period, the Company and its subsidiaries did not encounter any situation where the controlling shareholder should fulfil specific responsibilities according to the terms included in the loan agreements. Breach of loan agreements At the end of the reporting period, the Company and its subsidiaries did not have any breach of loan agreements. Provision of financial assistance and guarantee to affiliates At the end of the reporting period, the Company and its subsidiaries did not provide any financial assistance and guarantee to affiliates. Share option scheme During the reporting period, the Company and its subsidiaries did not have any share option scheme. NORTHEAST ELECTRIC DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. 35 ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020 Directors, supervisors and chief executive's interests in the shares, underlying shares and debentures of the Company For details of Directors, supervisors and chief executives' interests in the shares, underlying shares and debentures of the Company, please see "Equity interest of Directors, supervisors and senior management" under "Profiles of Directors, Supervisors and Senior Management". Audit of interim results The unaudited results for the six months ended 30 June 2020 were prepared by the Group in accordance with the PRC GAAP and IFRS. The audit committee under the Board of the Company has reviewed and confirmed the interim results announcement of the Company for 2020. The audit committee has approved the financial accounting principles, standards and methods adopted by the Company for the unaudited interim accounts for the six months ended 30 June 2020. 8.16 Subsequent events None NORTHEAST ELECTRIC DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. 36 ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020 Chapter 9 F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S (PREPARED UNDER THE IFRS) Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income For the six months ended 30 June 2020 Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) RMB'000 RMB'000 Revenue 37,839 45,164 Cost of sales and services (26,403) (21,418) Gross profit 11,436 (23,746) Other revenue and other income 2,779 1,859 Selling expenses (14,515) (17,394) Administrative and other operating expenses (10,433) (11,740) Gain on disposal of subsidiaries - - Gain on disposal of a plant - - Reversal (Provision) of loss allowance on - trade and rental receivables - - - other receivables - 831 Finance costs (861) (691) Share of results of an associate - - Loss before taxation (11,594) (3,389) Income tax expenses (280) (520) Loss for the period (11,874) (3,909) NORTHEAST ELECTRIC DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. 37 ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020 NORTHEAST ELECTRIC DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (continued) For the six months ended 30 June 2020 Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) RMB'000 RMB'000 Other comprehensive income Items that are reclassified or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Exchange difference on translation of foreign operations 111 346 Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax 111 346 Total comprehensive loss for the period (11,763) (3,563) Loss for the period attributable to: Equity holders of the Company (11,818) (3,924) Non-controlling interests (56) 15 Loss for the period (11,874) (3,909) Total comprehensive loss for the period attributable to: Equity holders of the Company (11,707) (3,578) Non-controlling interests (56) 15 Total comprehensive loss for the period (11,763) (3,563) Loss per share RMB cents RMB cents Basic and diluted (1.35) (0.45) 38 ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position As at 30 June 2020 As at As at 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) RMB'000 RMB'000 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 48,141 49,843 Investment properties 14,600 16,012 Right-of-use assets 6,491 9,737 Land use right 14,499 14,675 Intangible assets - - Goodwill - - Interest in an associate - - Designated FVOCI 198,079 198,079 Deposits 4,840 4,840 286,650 293,186 Current assets Inventories 21,043 16,910 Trade, bills and rental receivables 32,397 27,113 Prepayment, deposits and other receivables 50,083 4,774 Tax recoverable 2,662 129 Cash at a financial institution 72,425 70,574 Cash at banks and in hand 9,415 64,701 188,025 184,201 NORTHEAST ELECTRIC DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. 39 ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020 NORTHEAST ELECTRIC DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (continued) As at 30 June 2020 As at As at 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) RMB'000 RMB'000 Current liabilities Trade payables 29,987 17,926 Contract liabilities 6,522 10,241 Other payables 375,067 362,786 Employment benefits payables 3,403 3,276 Tax payables 835 742 Interest-bearing borrowings - 10,500 Lease liabilities 9,100 9,813 424,914 415,284 Net current liabilities (236,889) (231,083) Total assets less current liabilities 49,761 62,103 Non-current liabilities Provisions 72,100 72,100 Government grants 27,145 23,623 Lease liabilities 12,856 17,487 112,101 113,210 NET LIABILITIES (62,340) (51,107) Capital and reserves Share capital 873,370 873,370 Reserves (941,138) (929,960) Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company (67,768) (56,590) Non-controlling interests 5,428 5,483 TOTAL DEFICITS (62,340) (51,107) 40 ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity For the six months ended 30 June 2020 Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company Reserves Investment revaluation Non- Share Capital Surplus reserve Exchange Accumulated controlling Total capital reserve reserve (non-recycling) reserve losses Total reserves Sub-total interests equity (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 As at 1 January 2020 873,370 1,082,848 108,587 (35,096) (26,979) (2,059,320) (929,960) (56,590) 5,483 (51,107) Loss for the period - - - - - (11,818) (11,818) (11,818) (55) (11,873) Other comprehensive income Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations - - - - 111 - 111 111 - 111 Total other comprehensive income for the period - - - - 111 - 111 111 - 111 Total comprehensive loss for the period - - - - 111 (11,818) (11,707) (11,707) (55) (11,762) Transactions with equity holders of the Company Contributions and distributions: Changes in ownership interests - 529 - - - - 529 529 - 529 As at 30 June 2020 (unaudited) 873,370 1,083,377 108,587 (35,096) (26,868) (2,071,138) (941,138) (67,768) 5,428 (62,340) NORTHEAST ELECTRIC DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. 41 ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020 NORTHEAST ELECTRIC DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity (continued) For the six months ended 30 June 2020 Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company Reserves Investment revaluation Non- Share Capital Surplus reserve Exchange Accumulated controlling Total capital reserve reserve (non-recycling) reserve losses Total reserves Sub-total interests equity (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 As at 1 January 2019 873,370 1,074,828 108,587 (2,206) (26,806) (2,019,154) (864,751) 8,619 13,497 22,116 Loss for the period - - - - - (3,924) (3,924) (3,924) 16 (3,908) Other comprehensive income Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations - - - - 346 - 346 346 - 346 Total other comprehensive income for the period - - - - 346 - 346 346 - 346 Total comprehensive loss for the period - - - - 346 (3,924) (3,578) (3,578) 16 (3,562) Transactions with equity holders of the Company Contributions and distributions: Changes in ownership interests in subsidiaries that do not result in a loss of control - 8,015 - - - - 8,015 8,015 (8,015) - As at 30 June 2019 (unaudited) 873,370 1,082,843 108,587 (2,206) (26,460) (2,023,078) (860,314) 13,056 5,498 18,554 42 ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020 Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statement For the six months ended 30 June 2020 Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) RMB'000 RMB'000 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Cash generated from (used in) operations 4,885 (2,037) Income taxes paid (1,025) (1,217) Interest received 992 - Net cash generated from (used in) operating activities 4,852 (3,254) Purchase of property, plant and equipment - (161) Cash paid for investments (48,436) - Net cash used in investing activities (48,436) (161) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Repayment of bank and other loans (10,500) - Repayment of lease liabilities - (2,055) Interest paid (226) (131) Net cash used in financing activities (10,726) (2,186) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (54,310) (5,601) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the reporting period 58,954 69,518 Effect on exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 34 1 LTD. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the reporting period, represented by bank balances and cash 4,678 63,918 NORTHEAST ELECTRIC DEVELOPMENT CO., 43 ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020 Chapter 10 F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S (PREPARED UNDER THE PRC GAAP) AUDIT REPORT

Has the interim report been audited?

□ Yes √ No The interim report of the Company has not been audited. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Unit in the financial statements of the notes to financial statements: RMB NORTHEAST ELECTRIC DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. 44 ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020 1. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET Prepared by: NORTHEAST ELECTRIC DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. 30 June 2020 Unit: RMB Items 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 81,839,967.09 135,274,303.72 Reserved deposits Loans to banks and other financial institutions Financial assets held for trading Derivative financial assets Notes receivable 177,692.20 Accounts receivable 32,219,606.85 27,140,493.40 Receivables financing Prepayment 265,294.42 1,019,555.51 Premiums receivable Reinsurance accounts receivable Reinsurance contract reserves receivable Other receivables 49,817,907.41 759,602.00 LTD. Incl.: Interest receivable NORTHEAST ELECTRIC DEVELOPMENT CO., Dividends receivable 45 ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020 1. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Continued) Prepared by: NORTHEAST ELECTRIC DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. 30 June 2020 Unit: RMB Items 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 Financial assets purchased under agreements to resell Inventories 21,042,672.60 16,909,715.61 Contract assets Assets held for sale Non-current asset due within 1 year Other current assets 2,662,339.32 2,751,718.63 Total current assets 188,025,479.89 183,855,388.87 Non-current assets: Loans and advances Debt investments Other debt investments Long-term receivables Long-term equity investments LTD. Other equity instrument investments 198,078,808.21 198,078,808.21 Other non-current financial assets CO., Investment real estate DEVELOPMENTELECTRICNORTHEAST Fixed assets 48,141,448.22 49,802,006.47 46 ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020 1. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Continued) Prepared by: NORTHEAST ELECTRIC DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. 30 June 2020 Unit: RMB Items 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 Construction in progress Bearer biological assets Oil and gas assets Right-of-use assets 21,090,852.30 25,749,336.93 Intangible assets 14,498,524.39 14,675,394.97 Development expenditures Goodwill Long-term deferred expenses 40,728.78 Deferred income tax assets Other non-current assets 4,839,800.00 4,839,800.00 Total non-current assets 286,649,433.12 293,186,075.36 Total assets 474,674,913.01 477,041,464.23 Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings 10,500,000.00 Borrowings from central bank Borrowings from banks and other financial institutions Financial liabilities held for trading Derivative financial liabilities Notes payable Accounts payable 29,987,363.52 18,436,024.06 NORTHEAST ELECTRIC DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. 47 ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020 1. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Continued) Prepared by: NORTHEAST ELECTRIC DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. 30 June 2020 Unit: RMB Items 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 Receipts in advance Contract liabilities 6,522,273.11 10,233,056.45 Proceeds from sale of repurchased financial assets Deposits from customers and interbank Deposit for agency security transaction Deposit for agency security underwriting Employee compensation payable 3,403,100.41 3,275,574.02 Taxes payable 834,859.59 1,346,933.20 Other payables 375,066,974.14 362,381,183.75 Incl.: Interest payable 17,363.75 Dividends payable Fees and commissions payable Reinsurance accounts payable LTD. Liabilities held for sale Non-current liabilities due within 1 year 9,100,084.26 8,765,817.72 CO., Other current liabilities DEVELOPMENTELECTRICNORTHEAST Total current liabilities 424,914,655.03 414,938,589.20 48 ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020 1. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Continued) Prepared by: NORTHEAST ELECTRIC DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. 30 June 2020 Unit: RMB Items 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 Non-current liabilities: Provision for insurance contracts Long-term borrowings Bonds payable Incl.: Preferred shares Perpetual bonds Lease liabilities 12,856,485.87 17,486,748.75 Long-term payables Long-term employee compensation payable Estimated liabilities 72,099,690.00 72,099,690.00 Deferred revenue 27,144,948.32 23,623,291.13 Deferred income tax liabilities Other non-current liabilities Total non-current liabilities 112,101,124.19 113,209,729.88 NORTHEAST ELECTRIC DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. Total liabilities 537,015,779.22 528,148,319.08 49 ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020 NORTHEAST ELECTRIC DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. 1. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Continued) Prepared by: NORTHEAST ELECTRIC DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. 30 June 2020 Unit: RMB Items 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 Owners' equity: Share capital 873,370,000.00 873,370,000.00 Other equity instruments Incl.: Preferred shares Perpetual bonds Capital reserve 1,083,377,417.59 1,082,848,805.11 Less: Treasury stock Other comprehensive income -61,964,639.24 -62,076,254.02 Special reserve Surplus reserve 108,587,124.40 108,587,124.40 Provision for general risk Retained profits -2,071,138,368.70 -2,059,319,937.47 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent company -67,768,465.95 -56,590,261.98 Minority interests 5,427,599.74 5,483,407.13 Total owners' equity -62,340,866.21 -51,106,854.85 Total liabilities and owners' equity 474,674,913.01 477,041,464.23 Legal representative: Zhu Jie Chief financial officer: Wang Kai Chief accounting officer: Wang Kai 50 ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020 2. BALANCE SHEET OF PARENT COMPANY Unit: RMB Items 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 4,164.92 893.51 Financial assets held for trading Derivative financial assets Notes receivable Accounts receivable Receivables financing Prepayment Other receivables 255,373,741.54 258,324,138.60 Incl.: Interest receivable Dividend receivable Inventories Contract assets Assets held for sale Non-current asset due within 1 year Other current assets 608,094.92 566,304.82 NORTHEAST ELECTRIC DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. 51 ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020 2. BALANCE SHEET OF PARENT COMPANY (Continued) Unit: RMB Items 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 Total current assets 255,986,001.38 258,891,336.93 Non-current assets: Debt investments Other debt investments Long-term receivables Long-term equity investments 56,436,473.03 56,436,473.03 Other equity instrument investments Other non-current financial assets Investment real estate Fixed assets 24,281.98 25,826.92 Construction in progress Bearer biological assets Oil and gas assets Right-of-use assets Intangible assets Development expenditures LTD. Goodwill Long-term deferred expenses 40,728.78 CO., Deferred income tax assets DEVELOPMENTELECTRICNORTHEAST Other non-current assets Total non-current assets 56,460,755.01 56,503,028.73 Total assets 312,446,756.39 315,394,365.66 52 ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020 2. BALANCE SHEET OF PARENT COMPANY (Continued) Unit: RMB Items 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings Financial liabilities held for trading Derivative financial liabilities Notes payable Accounts payable Advances from customers Contract liabilities 581,743.59 581,743.59 Employee compensation payable 1,010,964.10 1,059,047.18 Taxes payable 302,287.21 339,467.85 Other payables 336,165,905.80 337,074,394.71 Incl.: Interest payable Dividends payable Liabilities held for sale Non-current liabilities due within 1 year Other current liabilities NORTHEAST ELECTRIC DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. Total current liabilities 338,060,900.70 339,054,653.33 53 ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020 2. BALANCE SHEET OF PARENT COMPANY (Continued) Unit: RMB Items 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 Non-current liabilities: Long-term borrowings Bonds payable Incl.: Preferred shares Perpetual bonds Lease liabilities Long-term payables Long-term employee compensation payable Estimated liabilities 72,099,690.00 72,099,690.00 Deferred revenue Deferred income tax liabilities Other non-current liabilities Total non-current liabilities 72,099,690.00 72,099,690.00 Total liabilities 410,160,590.70 411,154,343.33 NORTHEAST ELECTRIC DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. 54 ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020 2. BALANCE SHEET OF PARENT COMPANY (Continued) Unit: RMB Items 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 Owners' equity: Share capital 873,370,000.00 873,370,000.00 Other equity instruments Incl.: Preferred shares Perpetual bonds Capital reserve 996,249,779.94 995,721,167.46 Less: Treasury stock Other comprehensive income Special reserve Surplus reserve 108,587,124.40 108,587,124.40 Retained profits -2,075,920,738.65 -2,073,438,269.53 Total owners' equity -97,713,834.31 -95,759,977.67 Total liabilities and owners' equity 312,446,756.39 315,394,365.66 NORTHEAST ELECTRIC DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. 55 ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020 3. CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT Unit: RMB Amount for Amount for Items the first half of 2020 the first half of 2019 I. Total operating income 37,838,750.59 45,163,758.53 Incl.: Operating income 37,838,750.59 45,163,758.53 Interest income Premiums earned Fee and commission income II. Total operating cost 51,178,021.60 49,613,580.90 Incl.: Operating cost 26,403,071.53 21,417,642.83 Interest expense Fee and commission expense Surrender value Net payment of insurance claims Net provision of insurance reserve Premium bonus expenditures Reinsurance expenses Taxes & surcharges 440,750.91 582,834.93 LTD. Cost of sales 14,515,293.80 17,393,737.95 Administrative expenses 9,990,199.47 11,127,965.17 CO., Research and development expenses DEVELOPMENTELECTRICNORTHEAST Financial expenses -171,294.11 -908,599.98 Incl.: Interest expenses 824,460.43 632,355.00 Interest income 1,031,574.82 1,600,318.15 56 ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020 3. CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (Continued) Unit: RMB Amount for Amount for Items the first half of 2020 the first half of 2019 Add: Other income 668,955.66 243,907.98 Investment income ("-" represents loss) Incl.: Investment income from associates and joint ventures Income from derecognition of financial assets at amortised cost ("-" represents loss) Foreign exchange gains ("-" represents loss) Net exposure hedge income ("-" represents loss) Gains on the changes in fair value ("-" represents loss) Credit impairment loss ("-" represents loss) 830,784.80 Loss on asset impairment ("-" represents loss) Gain on disposal of assets ("-" represents loss) III. Operational profit ("-" represents loss) -12,670,315.35 -3,375,129.59 Add: Non-operating income 1,078,350.37 15,943.26 Less: Non-operating expenses 2,017.55 29,365.81 IV. Total profit ("-" represents total loss) -11,593,982.53 -3,388,552.14 Less: Income tax expenses 280,256.09 520,173.40 NORTHEAST ELECTRIC DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. 57 ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020 3. CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (Continued) Unit: RMB Amount for Amount for Items the first half of 2020 the first half of 2019 V. Net profit ("-" represents net loss) -11,874,238.62 -3,908,725.54 A. Classified by business continuity 1. Net profit from continuing operations ("-" represents net loss) -11,874,238.62 -3,908,725.54 2. Net profit from discontinued operations ("-" represents net loss) B. Classified by ownership 1. Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company -11,818,431.23 -3,924,330.74 2. Profit or loss attributable to minority interests -55,807.39 15,605.20 VI. Net other comprehensive income after tax 111,614.78 346,094.29 Net other comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent company after tax 111,614.78 346,094.29 A. Other comprehensive income not reclassifiable to profit or loss 1. Remeasurement of changes in defined benefit plans 2. Other comprehensive income not reclassifiable to profit or loss under the equity method LTD. 3. Changes in fair value of other equity instruments investment CO., 4. Changes in the fair value of the Company's own credit risk DEVELOPMENTELECTRICNORTHEAST 5. Others 58 ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020 3. CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (Continued) Unit: RMB Amount for Amount for Items the first half of 2020 the first half of 2019 B. Other comprehensive income reclassifiable to profit or loss 111,614.78 346,094.29 1. Other comprehensive income reclassifiable to profit and loss under the equity method 2. Changes in the fair value of other debt investments 3. Amount of financial assets reclassified into other comprehensive income 4. Credit impairment provisions for other debt investments 5. Cash flow hedge reserve 6. Exchange difference on translation of foreign financial statements 111,614.78 346,094.29 7. Others Net other comprehensive income attributable to minority interests after tax VII. Total comprehensive income -11,762,623.84 -3,562,631.25 Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent company -11,706,816.45 -3,578,236.45 Total comprehensive income attributable to minority interests -55,807.39 15,605.20 VIII. Earnings per share LTD. (I) Basic earnings per share -0.0135 -0.0045 CO., (II) Diluted earnings per share -0.0135 -0.0045 NORTHEAST ELECTRIC DEVELOPMENT 59 ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020 4. INCOME STATEMENT OF PARENT COMPANY Unit: RMB Amount for the first Amount for the first Items half of 2020 half of 2019 I. Total operating income 0.00 0.00 Less: Operating cost 2,482,469.19 5,499,074.25 Taxes & surcharges Cost of sales Administrative expenses 2,478,916.69 5,495,067.51 Research and development expenses Financial expenses 3,552.50 4,006.74 Incl.: Interest expenses Interest income Add: Other income Investment income ("-" represents loss) Incl.: Investment income from associates and joint ventures Income from derecognition of financial assets at amortised cost ("-" represents loss) Net exposure hedge income ("-" represents NORTHEAST ELECTRIC DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. loss) 60 ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020 4. INCOME STATEMENT OF PARENT COMPANY (Continued) Unit: RMB Amount for the first Amount for the first Items half of 2020 half of 2019 Gains on the changes in fair value ("-" represents loss) Credit impairment loss ("-" represents loss) Loss on asset impairment ("-" represents loss) Gain on disposal of assets ("-" represents loss) II. Operational profit ("-" represents loss) -2,482,469.19 -5,499,074.25 Add: Non-operating income 0.07 Less: Non-operating expenses III. Total profit ("-" represents total loss) -2,482,469.12 -5,499,074.25 Less: Income tax expenses IV. Net profit ("-" represents net loss) -2,482,469.12 -5,499,074.25 (I) Net profit from continuing operations ("-" represents net loss) -2,482,469.12 -5,499,074.25 (II) Net profit from discontinued operations ("-" represents net loss) V. Net other comprehensive income after tax A. Other comprehensive income not reclassifiable to profit or loss 1. Remeasurement of changes in defined benefit plans 2. Other comprehensive income not reclassifiable to profit or loss under the equity method 3. Changes in the fair value of other equity instruments investment 4. Changes in the fair value of the Company's own credit risk 5. Others NORTHEAST ELECTRIC DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. 61 ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020 4. INCOME STATEMENT OF PARENT COMPANY (Continued) Unit: RMB Amount for the first Amount for the first Items half of 2020 half of 2019 B. Other comprehensive income reclassifiable to profit or loss 1. Other comprehensive income reclassifiable to profit and loss under the equity method 2. Changes in the fair value of other debt investments 3. Amount of financial assets reclassified into other comprehensive income 4. Credit impairment provisions for other debt investments 5. Cash flow hedge reserve 6. Exchange difference on translation of foreign financial statements 7. Others VI. Total comprehensive income -2,482,469.12 -5,499,074.25 VII. Earnings per share: (I) Basic earnings per share NORTHEAST ELECTRIC DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. (II) Diluted earnings per share 62 ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020 5. CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT Unit: RMB Amount for the Amount for the Items first half of 2020 first half of 2019 I. Cash flow from operating activities: Cash received from sales of goods or rendering of services 34,140,434.98 38,986,746.98 Net increase in deposits from customers and interbank Net increase in borrowings from central bank Net increase in borrowings from other financial institutions Cash received from premiums under original insurance contracts Cash received from reinsurance business, net Net increase in policyholders' deposits and investment Cash from interests, fees and commissions 992,292.57 Net increase in borrowings from banks and other financial institutions Net increase in income from repurchase transactions Cash received from securities brokerage services, net Tax refunds received Other cash receipts relating to operating activities 83,322,917.49 14,822,608.85 NORTHEAST ELECTRIC DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. Sub-total of cash inflows from operating activities 118,455,645.04 53,809,355.83 63 ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020 5. CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT (Continued) Unit: RMB Amount for the Amount for the Items first half of 2020 first half of 2019 Cash paid to goods purchased and labor service received 25,687,390.51 17,595,768.96 Net increase in customers' loans and advances Net increase in deposits with central bank and inter-bank Cash paid for compensation payout under original insurance contracts Net increase in loans to banks and other financial institutions Cash paid for interests, fees and commissions 5,815.57 Cash paid for policy dividends Cash paid to and for employees 8,625,644.27 11,062,378.49 Payments of taxes and surcharges 1,024,700.09 1,217,294.47 Other cash payments relating to operating activities 21,409,395.47 26,025,833.20 Sub-total of cash outflows for operating activities 56,752,945.91 55,901,275.12 Net cash flow from operating activities 61,702,699.13 -2,091,919.29 NORTHEAST ELECTRIC DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. 64 ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020 5. CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT (Continued) Unit: RMB Amount for the Amount for the Items first half of 2020 first half of 2019 II. Cash flow from investing activities: Cash from disinvestments Cash received from return of investments Net cash received from disposal of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets Net cash received from disposal of subsidiaries and other operating units Other cash receipts relating to investing activities Sub-total of cash inflows from investing activities Cash paid in purchase/construction of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets 160,513.12 Cash paid for investment 48,435,719.34 Net increase of mortgaged loans Net cash paid for acquisition of subsidiaries and other operating units Other cash payments relating to investing activities Sub-total of cash outflows for investing activities 48,435,719.34 160,513.12 NORTHEAST ELECTRIC DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. Net cash flow from investing activities -48,435,719.34 -160,513.12 65 ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020 5. CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT (Continued) Unit: RMB Amount for the Amount for the Items first half of 2020 first half of 2019 III. Cash flow from financing activities: Cash received by absorbing investment Incl.: Cash received by subsidiaries from minority interests Cash received from borrowings Other cash receipts relating to financing activities Sub-total of cash inflows from financing activities Cash paid for repayments of debts 10,500,000.00 Cash paid for dividends, profits distribution or interests 225,709.27 131,478.61 Incl.: Dividends and profits paid by subsidiaries to minority interests Other cash payments relating to financing activities 2,055,359.68 Sub-total of cash outflows for financing activities 10,725,709.27 2,186,838.29 Net cash flow from financing activities -10,725,709.27 -2,186,838.29 IV. Effect of changes in foreign currency rates on cash and cash equivalents 34,028.92 1,094.82 V. Net increase in cash and cash equivalent 2,575,299.44 -4,438,175.88 LTD. Add: Balance of cash and cash equivalents at beginning of CO., period 74,527,767.65 84,724,338.23 VI. Balance of cash and cash equivalents at end of period 77,103,067.09 80,286,162.35 NORTHEAST ELECTRIC DEVELOPMENT 66 ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020 6. CASH FLOW STATEMENT OF PARENT COMPANY Unit: RMB Amount for the Amount for the Items first half of 2020 first half of 2019 I. Cash flow from operating activities Cash received from sales of goods or rendering of services Tax refunds received Other cash receipts relating to operating activities 3,020,491.01 7,511,146.05 Sub-total of cash inflows from operating activities 3,020,491.01 7,511,146.05 Cash paid to goods purchased and labor service received Cash paid to and for employees 2,009,400.18 4,138,706.20 Payments of taxes and surcharges Other cash payments relating to operating activities 1,007,819.42 3,425,100.17 Sub-total of cash outflows for operating activities 3,017,219.60 7,563,806.37 Net cash flow from operating activities 3,271.41 -52,660.32 II. Cash flow from investing activities: Cash from disinvestments Cash received return of investments Net cash received from disposal of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets LTD. Net cash received from disposal of subsidiaries and other operating units CO., Other cash receipts relating to investing activities DEVELOPMENTELECTRICNORTHEAST Sub-total of cash inflows from investing activities 67 ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020 6. CASH FLOW STATEMENT OF PARENT COMPANY (Continued) Unit: RMB Amount for the Amount for the Items first half of 2020 first half of 2019 Cash paid in purchase/construction of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets Cash paid for investment Net cash paid for acquisition of subsidiaries and other operating units Other cash payments relating to investing activities Sub-total of cash outflows for investing activities Net cash flow from investing activities III. Cash flow from financing activities: Cash received by absorbing investment Cash received from borrowings Other cash receipts relating to financing activities Sub-total of cash inflows from financing activities Cash paid for repayments of debts Cash paid for dividends, profits distribution or interests Other cash payments relating to financing activities LTD. Sub-total of cash outflows for financing activities CO., Net cash flow from financing activities DEVELOPMENT IV. Effect of changes in foreign currency rates on cash and cash equivalents -696.38 V. Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 3,271.41 -53,356.70 Add: Balance of cash and cash equivalents at beginning of ELECTRICNORTHEAST period 893.51 131,150.21 VI. Balance of cash and cash equivalents at end of period 4,164.92 77,793.51 68 7. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN OWNER'S EQUITY Amount for the current period Unit: RMB Amount for the first half of 2020 Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent company Other equity instruments Less: Other Total Capital Treasury comprehensive Special Surplus Provision for Retained Minority shareholders' Items Share capital Preferred Perpetual Others reserve stock income reserve reserve general risks profits Others Subtotal interests equity I. Balance at end of last year 873,370,000.00 1,082,848,805.11 -62,076,254.02 108,587,124.40 -2,059,319,937.47 -56,590,261.98 5,483,407.13 -51,106,854.85 Add: Changes in accounting policies Corrections to previous errors Effect of business combination under common control Others II. Balance at beginning of year 873,370,000.00 1,082,848,805.11 -62,076,254.02 108,587,124.40 -2,059,319,937.47 -56,590,261.98 5,483,407.13 -51,106,854.85 III. Changes in the current period ("-" represents loss) 528,612.48 111,614.78 -11,818,431.23 -11,178,203.97 -55,807.39 -11,234,011.36 (I) Total comprehensive income 111,614.78 -11,818,431.23 -11,706,816.45 -55,807.39 -11,762,623.84 (II) Increase/Decrease of capital from shareholders 528,612.48 528,612.48 528,612.48 1. Ordinary shares invested by shareholders 2. Capital contributed by holders of other equity instrument 3. Shares payment taken into shareholder's equity 4. Others 528,612.48 528,612.48 528,612.48 (III) Distribution of profit 1. Appropriation of surplus reserves 2. Appropriation of general risk provision 3. Distribution to shareholders 4. Others 2020 RESULTS INTERIM OF ANNOUNCEMENT 69 NORTHEAST ELECTRIC DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. 70 NORTHEAST ELECTRIC DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. 7. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN OWNER'S EQUITY (Continued) Amount for the previous period (Continued) Unit: RMB Amount for the first half of 2020 Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent company Other equity instruments Less: Other Total Capital Treasury comprehensive Special Surplus Provision for Retained Minority shareholders' Items Share capital Preferred Perpetual Others reserve stock income reserve reserve general risks profits Others Subtotal interests equity (IV) Transfer within equity 1. Transfer-in from capital reserves 2. Transfer-in from surplus reserves 3. Loss covered by surplus reserves 4. Changes in defined benefit plan transferred to retained earnings 5. Other comprehensive income transferred to retained earnings 6. Others (V) Special reverses 1. Appropriation of the special reverses 2. Usage of the special reverses (VI) Others IV. Balance at end of period 873,370,000.00 1,083,377,417.59 -61,964,639.24 108,587,124.40 -2,071,138,368.70 -67,768,465.95 5,427,599.74 -62,340,866.21 2020 RESULTS INTERIM OF ANNOUNCEMENT 7. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN OWNER'S EQUITY (Continued) Amount for the previous period Unit: RMB Amount for the first half of 2019 Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent company Other equity instruments Less: Other Total Treasury comprehensive Special Surplus Provision for Retained shareholders' Items Share capital Preferred Perpetual Others Capital reserve stock income reserve reserve general risks profits Others Subtotal Minority interests equity I. Balance at end of last year 873,370,000.00 1,074,828,788.67 -29,012,497.21 108,587,124.40 -2,019,154,197.71 8,619,218.15 13,497,161.81 22,116,379.96 Add: Changes in accounting policies Corrections to previous errors Effect of business combination under common control Others II. Balance at beginning of year 873,370,000.00 1,074,828,788.67 -29,012,497.21 108,587,124.40 -2,019,154,197.71 8,619,218.15 13,497,161.81 22,116,379.96 III. Changes in the current period ("-" represents loss) 8,014,911.19 346,094.29 -3,924,330.74 4,436,674.74 -7,999,305.99 -3,562,631.25 (I) Total comprehensive income 346,094.29 -3,924,330.74 -3,578,236.45 15,605.20 -3,562,631.25 Increase/Decrease of capital from shareholders 8,014,911.19 8,014,911.19 -8,014,911.19 Ordinary shares invested by shareholders Capital contributed by holders of other equity instrument Shares payment taken into shareholder's equity -8,014,911.19 4. Others 8,014,911.19 71 NORTHEAST ELECTRIC DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. 2020 RESULTS INTERIM OF ANNOUNCEMENT 72 NORTHEAST ELECTRIC DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. 7. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN OWNER'S EQUITY (Continued) Amount for the previous period (Continued) Unit: RMB Amount for the first half of 2019 Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent company Other equity instruments Less: Other Total Treasury comprehensive Special Surplus Provision for Retained shareholders' Items Share capital Preferred Perpetual Others Capital reserve stock income reserve reserve general risks profits Others Subtotal Minority interests equity Distribution of profit Appropriation of surplus reserves Appropriation of general risk provision Distribution to shareholders Others (IV) Transfer within equity Transfer-in from capital reserves Transfer-in from surplus reserves Loss covered by surplus reserves Changes in defined benefit plan transferred to retained earnings Other comprehensive income transferred to retained earnings Others Special reverses Appropriation of the special reverses Usage of the special reverses (VI) Others IV. Balance at end of period 873,370,000.00 1,082,843,699.86 -28,666,402.92 108,587,124.40 -2,023,078,528.45 13,055,892.89 5,497,855.82 18,553,748.71 2020 RESULTS INTERIM OF ANNOUNCEMENT 8. STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN OWNER'S EQUITY OF PARENT COMPANY Amount for the current period Unit: RMB Amount for the first half of 2020 Other equity instruments Less: Other Total Share Capital Treasury comprehensive Special Surplus shareholders' Items capital Preferred Perpetual Others reserve stock income reserve reserve Retained profits Others equity I. Balance at end of last year 873,370,000.00 995,721,167.46 108,587,124.40 -2,073,438,269.53 -95,759,977.67 Add: Changes in accounting policies Corrections to previous errors Others II. Balance at beginning of year 873,370,000.00 995,721,167.46 108,587,124.40 -2,073,438,269.53 -95,759,977.67 III. Changes in the current period ("-" represents loss) 528,612.48 -2,482,469.12 -1,953,856.64 (I) Total comprehensive income -2,482,469.12 -2,482,469.12 ANNOUNCEMENT (II) Increase/Decrease of capital from shareholders 528,612.48 528,612.48 1. Ordinary shares invested by shareholders 2. Capital contributed by holders of other equity instrument OF 3. Shares payment taken into INTERIM shareholder's equity 4. Others 528,612.48 528,612.48 (III) Distribution of profit RESULTS 1. Appropriation of surplus reserves 2. Distribution to shareholders 2020 3. Others 73 NORTHEAST ELECTRIC DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. 74 NORTHEAST ELECTRIC DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. 8. STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN OWNER'S EQUITY OF PARENT COMPANY (Continued) Amount for the current period (Continued) Unit: RMB Amount for the first half of 2020 Other equity instruments Less: Other Total Share Capital Treasury comprehensive Special Surplus shareholders' Items capital Preferred Perpetual Others reserve stock income reserve reserve Retained profits Others equity (IV) Transfer within equity 1. Transfer-in from capital reserves 2. Transfer-in from surplus reserves 3. Loss covered by surplus reserves 4. Changes in defined benefit plan transferred to retained earnings 5. Other comprehensive income transferred to retained earnings 6. Others (V) Special reverses 1. Appropriation of the special reverses 2. Usage of the special reverses (VI) Others IV. Balance at end of period 873,370,000.00 996,249,779.94 108,587,124.40 -2,075,920,738.65 -97,713,834.31 2020 RESULTS INTERIM OF ANNOUNCEMENT 8. STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN OWNER'S EQUITY OF PARENT COMPANY (Continued) Amount for the previous period Unit: RMB Amount for the first half of 2019 Other equity instruments Less: Other Total Share Capital Treasury comprehensive Special Surplus Retained shareholders' Items capital Preferred Perpetual Others reserve stock income reserve reserve profits Others equity I. Balance at end of last year 873,370,000.00 995,721,167.46 108,587,124.40 -2,062,911,369.67 -85,233,077.81 Add: Changes in accounting policies Corrections to previous errors Others II. Balance at beginning of year 873,370,000.00 995,721,167.46 108,587,124.40 -2,062,911,369.67 -85,233,077.81 III. Changes in the current period -5,499,074.25 -5,499,074.25 ("-" represents loss) (I) Total comprehensive income -5,499,074.25 -5,499,074.25 (II) Increase/Decrease of capital from ANNOUNCEMENT shareholders 1. Ordinary shares invested by shareholders 2. Capital contributed by holders of other equity instrument 3. Shares payment taken into shareholder's equity OF 4. Others INTERIM (III) Distribution of profit 1. Appropriation of surplus reserves 2020RESULTS 2. Distribution to shareholders 3. Others 75 NORTHEAST ELECTRIC DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. 76 NORTHEAST ELECTRIC DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. 8. STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN OWNER'S EQUITY OF PARENT COMPANY (Continued) Amount for the previous period (Continued) Unit: RMB Amount for the first half of 2019 Other equity instruments Less: Other Total Share Capital Treasury comprehensive Special Surplus Retained shareholders' Items capital Preferred Perpetual Others reserve stock income reserve reserve profits Others equity (IV) Transfer within equity 1. Transfer-in from capital reserves 2. Transfer-in from surplus reserves 3. Loss covered by surplus reserves 4. Changes in defined benefit plan transferred to retained earnings 5. Other comprehensive income transferred to retained earnings 6. Others (V) Special reverses 1. Appropriation of the special reverses 2. Usage of the special reverses (VI) Others IV. Balance at end of period 873,370,000.00 995,721,167.46 108,587,124.40 -2,068,410,443.92 -90,732,152.06 2020 RESULTS INTERIM OF ANNOUNCEMENT Legal representative: Zhu Jie Chief financial officer: Wang Kai Chief accounting officer: Wang Kai ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020 Explanation of changes in accounting policy, accounting estimates and accounting methods in comparison with the financial report of the previous year

There is no change in accounting policy, accounting estimates and accounting methods in comparison with the financial report of the previous year. Description of retrospective restatement of major accounting errors in the reporting period

There was no retrospective restatement of major accounting errors in the reporting period. Description of changes in the coverage of the consolidated statements as compared to the financial report for the previous year

There is no change in the coverage of the consolidated statements as compared to the financial report for the previous year. Others

10.4.1 Business distribution

All of the Group's incomes and profits were from the domestic market, so the Group's management considers there is no need to prepare the divisional statement. NORTHEAST ELECTRIC DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. 77 ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020 NORTHEAST ELECTRIC DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. 10.4.2 Taxation Main taxation category and tax rate of the Company Category Tax Base Tax Rate VAT The taxable income is calculated at the tax rates 16%, 13%, 6% of 16%, 13%, 6%, and the VAT payable is determined by the output VAT net of deductible input VAT of the period. Urban construction & At 7% of the turnover tax actually paid. 7% maintenance tax Corporate income tax At 25% of the taxable income payable. 25%, 16.5% Educational surcharge At 5% of the turnover tax actually paid. 5% Notes: For Northeast Electric Development (Hong Kong) Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company registered in HKSAR of the PRC, the profits tax rate is 16.5%. Gaocai Technology Co., Ltd. is a wholly-owned subsidiary, registered in the British Virgin Islands. No corporate income tax is imposed on it. The corporate income tax of Shenyang Kaiyi Electric Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of the Company, is collected in a way of verification. 10.4.3 Net profit The reporting The same period period of last year Net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent -11,818,431.23 -3,924,330.74 company (RMB) 78 ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2020 10.4.4 Earnings per share The reporting The same period period of last year Basic earnings per share (RMB/share) -0.0135 -0.0045 Diluted earnings per share (RMB/share) -0.0135 -0.0045 Dividends

No dividends were paid or proposed for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (for the six months ended 30 June 2019: Nil), and no dividend was proposed from the end of the reporting period. Share capital The reporting The same period period of last year Total share capital (RMB) 873,370,000.00 873,370,000.00 10.5 Publication of the interim report on the internet websites of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Company All information about the interim report as required by Appendix 16 to the Listing Rules will be published on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange's website (